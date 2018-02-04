₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Letenwam: 6:44pm
Nollywood actres, Chika Ike, who was on the cover of Vanguard Allure's magazine, has rounded up her 8-months MBA program with Harvard Business School.
Chika Ike who shared a photo as she posed with her certificate on Instagram, wrote;
I was super excited when I got accepted into Harvard business school not just because I tried for five years but I wanted to learn the skill set to run a sustainable company . Harvard has transformed me totally and given me a different perspective of the business world and the skill set to tackle business problems .
It was an intense 8 months program, Juggling my businesses and studying wasn't the easiest thing. But thanks for the support of my awesome Living group, my coach ,Pld25 peers , all the professors and administrative team. Change is very uncomfortable, stretching out of your comfort zone is uncomfortable, you'll question and doubt yourself severally. But it's ok to be vulnerable when situation presents itself. There is strength in Vulnerability . Embrace your fears, leave your comfort zone and keep stretching yourself. Never give up. Love you
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by delugajackson(m): 6:51pm
Pursue excellence and success will follow you pants down.
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Lonestar124: 7:42pm
I'm happy for you my beloved sister
Congratulation Ada anambra state
One of the Nigeria celebrities I will love to meet someday,worthy of emulation
You don't need people validation that you're hardworking
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by obynno7(m): 7:52pm
u are hardworking yet u could not manage ur broken marriage
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by ugofr(f): 8:00pm
haters everywhere
people that cannot stand you physically will only rant and hate virtually.
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by miqos02(m): 8:58pm
Cool
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Ayodejioak(m): 8:58pm
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by visijo(m): 8:59pm
What next?
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Uyi168(m): 9:00pm
obynno7:..What if the faults were from the husband?
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Ammyluv2003: 9:01pm
Congratulations Chika
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Olddirtywizard: 9:01pm
Is the duration of Harvard's MBA 8 months?
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by aspirebig: 9:02pm
Congrats to her
But 8 months MBA...ahhh that is short.
I know about 1 year MBA programs
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by danthamccoy(m): 9:02pm
obynno7:You sound like a small, bitter person.
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by princeking2(m): 9:02pm
Congratulations. Adding value is the key.
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by veli1(m): 9:02pm
No be last month she started? No problem
I have just graduated from crèche
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Joelsblog(m): 9:02pm
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by mark42: 9:02pm
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Sultannayef: 9:03pm
I don’t think she did the MBA course. No way...
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 9:03pm
Congrats to her.
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by mrkhalid: 9:03pm
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by sirBLUNT(m): 9:04pm
obynno7:busy body wetin concern u mind ur bussiness!
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by gozie112(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by megaplux: 9:05pm
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by J2381: 9:05pm
Pretty gurl!
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by 3283Abokination(m): 9:05pm
Uyi168:Must Everything Be 100% ?
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Ogbonocatchfire: 9:06pm
mark42:Address a letter to the ministry of happiness,they are in a better position to help
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by GavelSlam: 9:07pm
Diploma program.
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by Kamoryemi2580(m): 9:07pm
Nwades:
what's class are you,..? JSS or SSS
|Re: Chika Ike Graduates From Harvard Business School by ohosi4real(m): 9:08pm
Abeg who get this girl phone number, pls send to me now now
