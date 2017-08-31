₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by praizblog: 7:42am
Beautiful actress Tayo sobola aka Sotayo Show off Her expensive Range Rover in this adorable photo.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/actress-tayo-sobola-flaunts-her-range.html?m=0
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Zeze06(m): 7:42am
God bless her hustle... At least na only the car she "flaunt"
2 Likes
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by medolab90(m): 8:06am
That ass tho
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:12am
cool
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by fuckerstard: 8:21am
Fine geh.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by osemoses1234(m): 8:22am
Can't wait to buy mine
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by happybee: 8:30am
medolab90:is anything wrong with the a**
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ShayGirl(f): 9:54am
She's really adding weight..
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Tanzz06: 10:22am
Flex
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by alanyalas(m): 10:22am
ShayGirl:
Can't wait to buy yu
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by talkeverytime: 10:22am
hmmm.. Niceee, may we all be successful.
Read the article below How to ensure success for yourself
http://www.talkeverytime.com/2017/07/how-to-be-more-successful-for-rest-of.html
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by modelmike7(m): 10:23am
Seen
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ChiefAIE(m): 10:23am
Nice one!!! Mine is coming in soon
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Ponterga(m): 10:23am
talkeverytime:Say something na abi u dey fear say she go come for you?
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by gurunlocker: 10:27am
ShayGirl:Sperm donor work....
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Kobicove(m): 10:27am
pmc01:
I wonder o
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by MasterRahl(m): 10:27am
medolab90:The ass is meant for Feaces.
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by money121(m): 10:27am
Ok
Idi do Owo..
That her pimples face na big NO for me
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Angelopeters(m): 10:28am
.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Spoorr84(f): 10:28am
She has work really hard for it.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by tellwisdom: 10:29am
Car wey dem dey take do taxify
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Keneking: 10:31am
She is flaunting other things too
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ShayGirl(f): 10:31am
gurunlocker:
Hmmm...boss in sperm donor work, I hail thee
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by folakemigeh(f): 10:33am
My sweet sister is getting fat o
But still beautiful though
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ChiefAIE(m): 10:34am
Nice ride!!! Mine coming in soon
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ibkgab001: 10:35am
Some alabiabia who developed New York and Beijing plus south Africa and Lagos will troop in now to label her Oloso
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by justscorchone(m): 10:35am
Toto money sweet sha,me when like fcvk already persin go still kon pay me ontop,girls lucky sha
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by hammedkola(m): 10:35am
Dunno why you really have to flaunt
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ShayGirl(f): 10:36am
alanyalas:
From which club?
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by pmc01(m): 10:37am
Na every photo be "adorable". Person no even sabi the girl, yet people wey dey popular pass am never buy keke napep.
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:38am
Even A-list yoruba movie actors cannot afford Range Rovers on their salary..........
1 Like
|Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by jerryunit48: 10:38am
medolab90:E don hear am
