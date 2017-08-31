₦airaland Forum

Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by praizblog: 7:42am


Beautiful actress Tayo sobola aka Sotayo Show off Her expensive Range Rover in this adorable photo.




Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/actress-tayo-sobola-flaunts-her-range.html?m=0
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Zeze06(m): 7:42am
cheesy

God bless her hustle... At least na only the car she "flaunt"

2 Likes

Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by medolab90(m): 8:06am
That ass tho
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:12am
cool
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by fuckerstard: 8:21am
Fine geh.
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by osemoses1234(m): 8:22am
Can't wait to buy mine

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by happybee: 8:30am
medolab90:
That ass tho
is anything wrong with the a** grin
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ShayGirl(f): 9:54am
She's really adding weight..

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Tanzz06: 10:22am
Flex
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by alanyalas(m): 10:22am
ShayGirl:
She's really adding weight..

grin grin Can't wait to buy yu
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by talkeverytime: 10:22am
hmmm.. Niceee, may we all be successful.
Read the article below How to ensure success for yourself

http://www.talkeverytime.com/2017/07/how-to-be-more-successful-for-rest-of.html
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by modelmike7(m): 10:23am
Seen
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ChiefAIE(m): 10:23am
Nice one!!! Mine is coming in soon
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Ponterga(m): 10:23am
talkeverytime:
hmm
Say something na abi u dey fear say she go come for you?


grin grin
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by gurunlocker: 10:27am
ShayGirl:
She's really adding weight..
Sperm donor work....

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Kobicove(m): 10:27am
pmc01:
Na every photo be "adorable". Person no even sabi the girl, yet people wey dey popular pass am never buy keke napep.

I wonder o
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by MasterRahl(m): 10:27am
medolab90:
That ass tho
The ass is meant for Feaces. angry

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by money121(m): 10:27am
Ok

Idi do Owo..
That her pimples face na big NO for me tonguetongue
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Angelopeters(m): 10:28am
.
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Spoorr84(f): 10:28am
She has work really hard for it.
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by tellwisdom: 10:29am
Car wey dem dey take do taxify undecided
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by Keneking: 10:31am
She is flaunting other things too sad
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ShayGirl(f): 10:31am
gurunlocker:


Sperm donor work....


Hmmm...boss in sperm donor work, I hail thee wink
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by folakemigeh(f): 10:33am
My sweet sister is getting fat o sad

But still beautiful though kiss
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ChiefAIE(m): 10:34am
Nice ride!!! Mine coming in soon
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ibkgab001: 10:35am
Some alabiabia who developed New York and Beijing plus south Africa and Lagos will troop in now to label her Oloso
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by justscorchone(m): 10:35am
Toto money sweet sha,me when like fcvk already persin go still kon pay me ontop,girls lucky sha

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by hammedkola(m): 10:35am
Dunno why you really have to flaunt angry
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by ShayGirl(f): 10:36am
alanyalas:


grin grin Can't wait to buy yu

From which club?
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by pmc01(m): 10:37am
Na every photo be "adorable". Person no even sabi the girl, yet people wey dey popular pass am never buy keke napep.
Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:38am
Even A-list yoruba movie actors cannot afford Range Rovers on their salary.......... angry

1 Like

Re: Tayo Sobola Flaunts Her Range Rover Sport In Adorable Photos by jerryunit48: 10:38am
medolab90:
That ass tho
E don hear am

(0) (1) (Reply)

