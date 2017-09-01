Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette (2140 Views)

9 Pictures that Define Some Moments At Work / Internet Abuse At Workplace: A Rising Problem / Why Is Workplace Etiquette Important In Building Your Career? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Here are our top 12 office no-nos (if you plan on having a successful career).



Taking office supplies home. They are small things, and you think it doesn’t really matter, but imagine if everyone took something home..soon there’d be nothing left at all! Plus, it’s outright stealing.



Eating smelly food at your desk. Everyone loves a good efo riro, but maybe it’s not such a good idea to eat smelly food in an enclosed space where others are trying to concentrate. Try the cafeteria.



Rummaging through your colleagues' desk/ bag etc. Aside from the fact that you could be accused of stealing, it’s just rude to go through other people’s things.



Not everyone shares your taste in music, so keep it down. Invest in a good pair of headphones if you need music to concentrate.



Staying fresh. It’s very difficult to hold a conversation with a person who has bad breath. Do your colleagues a favour and always have mints to hand.



Taking off your shoes!!!. I can recall a time a colleague of mine took off her shoes in the office. The smell was so bad everyone started complaining, and it was super embarrassing for her. Save yourself the embarrassment and just don’t take off your shoes in the office.



Constantly borrowing. Can I use your pen? Can I have some paper? Can I use your calculator? What time is it? Do you have chewing gum? There are some people who are ALWAYS borrowing things. Don’t be that person.



Stealing people’s food/ drinks from the fridge. There are people who actually steal their colleagues lunch from the office fridge. Seriously. What kind of person steals someone else’s lunch? What if the food is contaminated? Plus if you get caught, just imagine the disgrace…they’ll think there’s something seriously wrong with you.



Gossiping about co workers. The thing with gossip is that it always comes back to haunt you. That person gossiping with you, is the very same person who will go on to gossip about you.



Complaining. No matter how bad you think you have it at work, there are thousands of people out there who are desperate for ANY job at all



Taking angry phone calls. Yes, the mechanic messed up your car, but maybe screaming at him in the middle of the office is not such a good idea. Always take your personal calls outside.



Lying to get ahead. The truth ALWAYS comes out. Feel free to add to the list. Read more at www.thecareertimes.com Here are our top 12 office no-nos (if you plan on having a successful career).They are small things, and you think it doesn’t really matter, but imagine if everyone took something home..soon there’d be nothing left at all! Plus, it’s outright stealing.Everyone loves a good efo riro, but maybe it’s not such a good idea to eat smelly food in an enclosed space where others are trying to concentrate. Try the cafeteria.Aside from the fact that you could be accused of stealing, it’s just rude to go through other people’s things.Invest in a good pair of headphones if you need music to concentrate.It’s very difficult to hold a conversation with a person who has bad breath. Do your colleagues a favour and always have mints to hand.. I can recall a time a colleague of mine took off her shoes in the office. The smell was so bad everyone started complaining, and it was super embarrassing for her. Save yourself the embarrassment and just don’t take off your shoes in the office.Can I use your pen? Can I have some paper? Can I use your calculator? What time is it? Do you have chewing gum? There are some people who are ALWAYS borrowing things. Don’t be that person.There are people who actually steal their colleagues lunch from the office fridge. Seriously. What kind of person steals someone else’s lunch? What if the food is contaminated? Plus if you get caught, just imagine the disgrace…they’ll think there’s something seriously wrong with you.The thing with gossip is that it always comes back to haunt you. That person gossiping with you, is the very same person who will go on to gossip about you.No matter how bad you think you have it at work, there are thousands of people out there who are desperate for ANY job at allYes, the mechanic messed up your car, but maybe screaming at him in the middle of the office is not such a good idea. Always take your personal calls outside.The truth ALWAYS comes out. 7 Likes 1 Share

Go and tell Nigerian Bankers and civil Servants . 2 Likes





We should learn to take other people's interest at heart before we do anything.



Home Of Entrepreneurs You have said it all Op.. The recent war that happened in my firm last week was all because of that "banana fall on you" musicWe should learn to take other people's interest at heart before we do anything. 1 Like

Foorking your colleague in the bathroom ���

Hehehe

People will come for my head now.

Lemme run

3rd to Comment

Highest so far

Happy new month, people





Here are our top 12 office no-nos (if you plan on having a successful career).



Taking office supplies home. They are small things, and you think it doesn’t really matter, but imagine if everyone took something home..soon there’d be nothing left at all! Plus, it’s outright stealing.



Eating smelly food at your desk. Everyone loves a good efo riro, but maybe it’s not such a good idea to eat smelly food in an enclosed space where others are trying to concentrate. Try the cafeteria.



Rummaging through your colleagues' desk/ bag etc. Aside from the fact that you could be accused of stealing, it’s just rude to go through other people’s things.



Not everyone shares your taste in music, so keep it down. Invest in a good pair of headphones if you need music to concentrate.



Staying fresh. It’s very difficult to hold a conversation with a person who has bad breath. Do your colleagues a favour and always have mints to hand.



Taking off your shoes!!!. I can recall a time a colleague of mine took off her shoes in the office. The smell was so bad everyone started complaining, and it was super embarrassing for her. Save yourself the embarrassment and just don’t take off your shoes in the office.



Constantly borrowing. Can I use your pen? Can I have some paper? Can I use your calculator? What time is it? Do you have chewing gum? There are some people who are ALWAYS borrowing things. Don’t be that person.



Stealing people’s food/ drinks from the fridge. There are people who actually steal their colleagues lunch from the office fridge. Seriously. What kind of person steals someone else’s lunch? What if the food is contaminated? Plus if you get caught, just imagine the disgrace…they’ll think there’s something seriously wrong with you.



Gossiping about co workers. The thing with gossip is that it always comes back to haunt you. That person gossiping with you, is the very same person who will go on to gossip about you.



Complaining. No matter how bad you think you have it at work, there are thousands of people out there who are desperate for ANY job at all



Taking angry phone calls. Yes, the mechanic messed up your car, but maybe screaming at him in the middle of the office is not such a good idea. Always take your personal calls outside.



Lying to get ahead. The truth ALWAYS comes out.[/quote [quote author=BusinessInsider post=60002854]Feel free to add to the list. Read more at www.thecareertimes.com Here are our top 12 office no-nos (if you plan on having a successful career).They are small things, and you think it doesn’t really matter, but imagine if everyone took something home..soon there’d be nothing left at all! Plus, it’s outright stealing.Everyone loves a good efo riro, but maybe it’s not such a good idea to eat smelly food in an enclosed space where others are trying to concentrate. Try the cafeteria.Aside from the fact that you could be accused of stealing, it’s just rude to go through other people’s things.Invest in a good pair of headphones if you need music to concentrate.It’s very difficult to hold a conversation with a person who has bad breath. Do your colleagues a favour and always have mints to hand.. I can recall a time a colleague of mine took off her shoes in the office. The smell was so bad everyone started complaining, and it was super embarrassing for her. Save yourself the embarrassment and just don’t take off your shoes in the office.Can I use your pen? Can I have some paper? Can I use your calculator? What time is it? Do you have chewing gum? There are some people who are ALWAYS borrowing things. Don’t be that person.There are people who actually steal their colleagues lunch from the office fridge. Seriously. What kind of person steals someone else’s lunch? What if the food is contaminated? Plus if you get caught, just imagine the disgrace…they’ll think there’s something seriously wrong with you.The thing with gossip is that it always comes back to haunt you. That person gossiping with you, is the very same person who will go on to gossip about you.No matter how bad you think you have it at work, there are thousands of people out there who are desperate for ANY job at allYes, the mechanic messed up your car, but maybe screaming at him in the middle of the office is not such a good idea. Always take your personal calls outside.The truth ALWAYS comes out.[/quote

For all those guys acting so serious n arrogant wen attending to their fellow guys in d office and be acting super gentle when a beautiful lady comes to their table, how work? 1 Like

I think you are write[color=#770077][/color]

Durian



NB: Durian is a fleshy fruit mostly found in Asia. It had a sweet taste but known for its pungent odour. My colleague is currently eatingNB: Durian is a fleshy fruit mostly found in Asia. It had a sweet taste but known for its pungent odour.

Ftc baby.



I dedicate this to all the rams that will be slaughtered today.



And worse of all, they show signs of discomfort when I puff small deodorant. One says deodorant smell is choky



Please tell Buhari to create lucrative professional jobs, I wanna come home 90% of my colleagues have very very bad breath!And worse of all, they show signs of discomfort when I puff small deodorant. One says deodorant smell is chokyPlease tell Buhari to create lucrative professional jobs, I wanna come home

I hate the lying and gossip part... 1 Like

that's for the boss banging your secretary nkorthat's for the boss

The taste in music tho. My colleagues do beg me to play my old skul selections. Killing Me Softly by Fugees, Eve's Gotta Man, Joe's I wanna Know and so on are on this playlist.

Really good post, even as I am not done with school yet, I still gained one or two things 1 Like

Salient points 1 Like

If you take bold steps like me you don't need this bullshittt





Check my profile

BusinessInsider:

Feel free to add to the list. Read more at www.thecareertimes.com



Here are our top 12 office no-nos (if you plan on having a successful career).



Taking office supplies home. They are small things, and you think it doesn’t really matter, but imagine if everyone took something home..soon there’d be nothing left at all! Plus, it’s outright stealing.



Eating smelly food at your desk. Everyone loves a good efo riro, but maybe it’s not such a good idea to eat smelly food in an enclosed space where others are trying to concentrate. Try the cafeteria.



Rummaging through your colleagues' desk/ bag etc. Aside from the fact that you could be accused of stealing, it’s just rude to go through other people’s things.



Not everyone shares your taste in music, so keep it down. Invest in a good pair of headphones if you need music to concentrate.



Staying fresh. It’s very difficult to hold a conversation with a person who has bad breath. Do your colleagues a favour and always have mints to hand.



Taking off your shoes!!!. I can recall a time a colleague of mine took off her shoes in the office. The smell was so bad everyone started complaining, and it was super embarrassing for her. Save yourself the embarrassment and just don’t take off your shoes in the office.



Constantly borrowing. Can I use your pen? Can I have some paper? Can I use your calculator? What time is it? Do you have chewing gum? There are some people who are ALWAYS borrowing things. Don’t be that person.



Stealing people’s food/ drinks from the fridge. There are people who actually steal their colleagues lunch from the office fridge. Seriously. What kind of person steals someone else’s lunch? What if the food is contaminated? Plus if you get caught, just imagine the disgrace…they’ll think there’s something seriously wrong with you.



Gossiping about co workers. The thing with gossip is that it always comes back to haunt you. That person gossiping with you, is the very same person who will go on to gossip about you.



Complaining. No matter how bad you think you have it at work, there are thousands of people out there who are desperate for ANY job at all



Taking angry phone calls. Yes, the mechanic messed up your car, but maybe screaming at him in the middle of the office is not such a good idea. Always take your personal calls outside.



Lying to get ahead. The truth ALWAYS comes out.

They do this a lot at ........



Let me just negodu They do this a lot at ........Let me just negodu

so so true 1 Like

Do not fat in the office. Many people are in the habit of releasing gas anywhere, fatting in the office may disorganise work.

Doom dooom dunn

Dun dun dun dooom

Dunadun dum dum dum dum dum

Duna dum

Tana tina noom ni

U want mai goody bag(wassup)

U want mai goody bag(wassup)

KendrickAyomide:

Go and tell Nigerian Bankers and civil Servants .

Yeah because my job we dont have desk but sail Yeah because my job we dont have desk but sail

Nice

I ll keep staying fresh

DONT BE CAUGHT DOING THIS like this man 1 Like

flyca:

90% of my colleagues have very very bad breath!

And worse of all, they show signs of discomfort when I puff small deodorant. One says deodorant smell is choky



Please tell Buhari to create lucrative professional jobs, I wanna come home Lol, do you share an office with elderly people, cos i can't figure out why a young working class would have a mouth odour. Lol, do you share an office with elderly people, cos i can't figure out why a young working class would have a mouth odour.

triplec93:

Lol, do you share an office with elderly people, cos i can't figure out why a young working class would have a mouth odour.

Sadly it happens a lot Sadly it happens a lot

Thanks for sharing this