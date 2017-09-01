₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by BusinessInsider: 3:14pm On Aug 31
Feel free to add to the list.
Here are our top 12 office no-nos (if you plan on having a successful career).
Taking office supplies home. They are small things, and you think it doesn’t really matter, but imagine if everyone took something home..soon there’d be nothing left at all! Plus, it’s outright stealing.
Eating smelly food at your desk. Everyone loves a good efo riro, but maybe it’s not such a good idea to eat smelly food in an enclosed space where others are trying to concentrate. Try the cafeteria.
Rummaging through your colleagues' desk/ bag etc. Aside from the fact that you could be accused of stealing, it’s just rude to go through other people’s things.
Not everyone shares your taste in music, so keep it down. Invest in a good pair of headphones if you need music to concentrate.
Staying fresh. It’s very difficult to hold a conversation with a person who has bad breath. Do your colleagues a favour and always have mints to hand.
Taking off your shoes!!!. I can recall a time a colleague of mine took off her shoes in the office. The smell was so bad everyone started complaining, and it was super embarrassing for her. Save yourself the embarrassment and just don’t take off your shoes in the office.
Constantly borrowing. Can I use your pen? Can I have some paper? Can I use your calculator? What time is it? Do you have chewing gum? There are some people who are ALWAYS borrowing things. Don’t be that person.
Stealing people’s food/ drinks from the fridge. There are people who actually steal their colleagues lunch from the office fridge. Seriously. What kind of person steals someone else’s lunch? What if the food is contaminated? Plus if you get caught, just imagine the disgrace…they’ll think there’s something seriously wrong with you.
Gossiping about co workers. The thing with gossip is that it always comes back to haunt you. That person gossiping with you, is the very same person who will go on to gossip about you.
Complaining. No matter how bad you think you have it at work, there are thousands of people out there who are desperate for ANY job at all
Taking angry phone calls. Yes, the mechanic messed up your car, but maybe screaming at him in the middle of the office is not such a good idea. Always take your personal calls outside.
Lying to get ahead. The truth ALWAYS comes out.
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by KendrickAyomide(m):
Go and tell Nigerian Bankers and civil Servants .
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by HenryDion:
You have said it all Op.. The recent war that happened in my firm last week was all because of that "banana fall on you" music
We should learn to take other people's interest at heart before we do anything.
Home Of Entrepreneurs
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by COvo(m):
Foorking your colleague in the bathroom ���
Hehehe
People will come for my head now.
Lemme run
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by Tydollasign(m):
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by solepager(m):
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by centoke30(m):
For all those guys acting so serious n arrogant wen attending to their fellow guys in d office and be acting super gentle when a beautiful lady comes to their table, how work?
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by barnas5real:
I think you are write[color=#770077][/color]
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by flyca:
My colleague is currently eating Durian
NB: Durian is a fleshy fruit mostly found in Asia. It had a sweet taste but known for its pungent odour.
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by AwesomeDuru(m):
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by flyca:
90% of my colleagues have very very bad breath!
And worse of all, they show signs of discomfort when I puff small deodorant. One says deodorant smell is choky
Please tell Buhari to create lucrative professional jobs, I wanna come home
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by Genea(f):
I hate the lying and gossip part...
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by 2undexy(m):
banging your secretary nkor that's for the boss
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by Tattooboy:
The taste in music tho. My colleagues do beg me to play my old skul selections. Killing Me Softly by Fugees, Eve's Gotta Man, Joe's I wanna Know and so on are on this playlist.
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by pachman(m):
Really good post, even as I am not done with school yet, I still gained one or two things
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by johnshagb(m):
Salient points
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by Bitcoin1000(f):
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by lollmaolol:
BusinessInsider:
They do this a lot at ........
Let me just negodu
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by oshiiteoku:
so so true
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by kufre2010:
Do not fat in the office. Many people are in the habit of releasing gas anywhere, fatting in the office may disorganise work.
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by ActionsShure:
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by Etizz:
KendrickAyomide:
Yeah because my job we dont have desk but sail
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by MhizzAJ(f):
Nice
I ll keep staying fresh
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by nuti(m):
DONT BE CAUGHT DOING THIS like this man
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by triplec93(m):
flyca:Lol, do you share an office with elderly people, cos i can't figure out why a young working class would have a mouth odour.
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by BusinessInsider:
triplec93:
Sadly it happens a lot
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by Adejohnsonn:
Thanks for sharing this
Re: Things To Never Do At Work - Workplace Etiquette by BusinessInsider:
pachman:
Glad it was useful to you!
