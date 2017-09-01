₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Blue3k(m): 3:46pm On Aug 31
Ethiopian Airlines is negotiating with the Nigerian government to take over the bankrupt Arik Air, a senior official confirmed in Addis Ababa.
Source: http://allafrica.com/stories/201708310154.html
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Pusyiter(m): 3:55pm On Aug 31
We should hide our heads in shame. Ethiopia that does not have any major natural resources has a National Carrier to the point that they are buying our privately owned. 9JA dem curse you?
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Blue3k(m): 3:56pm On Aug 31
Interesting so Nigeria government will own Arik airways while ethopian Airlines manages the company. I guess it is a de-faco national carrier like author mentioned. It seems ethopian airlines is pretty productive seeing how they manage other national carriers.
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Cashrange660: 3:57pm On Aug 31
So there is nothing in this country that can be effectively managed by the government? Oh.. I forgot they can effectively manage their habit of stealing public funds.. #Rubbish
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Blue3k(m): 4:00pm On Aug 31
Pusyiter:
You should read the story before rushing to comment. They aren't buying the airline they are submitting bid to manage airline. Yes they do have Natural resources being natural gas. Nigeria took over Arik airways.
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Pusyiter(m): 4:09pm On Aug 31
All join but does 9ja have a National Carrier let alone submitting bids to manage airlines of other countries?
Blue3k:
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Blue3k(m): 4:16pm On Aug 31
Pusyiter:
No Nigeria doesn't and who cares about having national carrier. Most people in this nation only want one for vain pride instead of practicality. The thing nigeria should focus on is the regulatory business environment to make sure private airlines can thrive. Countries like USA never had one. UK and Australia privatized theirs.
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Blue3k(m): 10:10pm On Aug 31
Lalasticlala I put this story up first moronic
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by auntysimbiat(f): 10:20pm On Aug 31
Cool story
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by favourmic(m): 7:23am
How about bid for Nigeria its self
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Bitcoin1000(f): 7:26am
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by soberdrunk(m): 7:31am
I Dont know any 'major' 100% locally owned and locally managed big Nigerian comapny.........
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by MizTyna(f): 7:32am
Shame! Very soon states in Nigeria will be on sale.
Buy Ekiti get Osun free
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by CocoaOla: 7:35am
Rwanda should come and buy this Country too unnecessary suffering everywhere
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Screwface(m): 7:43am
Now I believe, without a doubt, Nigeria is cursed. This is painful!
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Jaqenhghar: 7:46am
Pusyiter:Is it all about natural resources?
Natural resources does not automatically equal beong able to think
Name one natural resource Sweden, indonesia & co have yet they are so far ahead
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by AroOkigbo(m): 7:47am
MizTyna:Abeg, no kill me with laugh.
kikikikiki
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by AroOkigbo(m): 7:48am
soberdrunk:
CBN. ...lol
The country is a joke!
|Re: Ethiopian Airlines Confirms Bid For Nigeria's Arik Air by Jaqenhghar: 7:49am
Blue3k:So far what has been the focus of .Nigeria and Nigerians?
Tribalism, nepotism and who is chopping more than who. Thinks that gets one nowhere.
Like someone rightly pointed out a country that cannot maintain One toilet, or maintian a stretch of road how can theu do all you have suggested
