Ethiopian Airlines is negotiating with the Nigerian government to take over the bankrupt Arik Air, a senior official confirmed in Addis Ababa.



The Director of International Service at the Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr Esayas Weldemariam, Wednesday said they were expanding their presence in West Africa.



"Following the bid opened by the Nigerian government, we are negotiating to secure management contract of Arik Air," Mr Esayas said, responding to the rumours about the impending deal.



The negotiations



"Based on the terms and conditions set by the Government of Nigeria, Ethiopian Airlines has submitted its offer to take over the management of Arik Air... We are bidding with other airlines, if we agree on the negotiations, we are ready to go and take over the management," he said.



Arik Air, which is one of the largest private airlines in Nigeria, has been serving as the de-facto national carrier for the most populous state in Africa.



Following the failure to service its debts and pay employees' salaries, Arik Air was last February taken over by the government.



Ethiopian Airlines also manages Asky Airlines in Lome, in a joint ownership with the Togo government, and the Malawian Airlines, also jointly with the government.



Business wings



The Addis Ababa flag carrier, which began operations in April 1946, has won several accolades in the recent past including African Airline of the Year in 2015 and 2016 by the African Aviation and in 2014 ranked the largest in Africa in revenue by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



Ethiopian Airlines Group, which has several related business wings, envisages becoming a $10 billion revenue generating company by 2030, with a total of 140 aircraft, according to Mr Esayas.



It currently has a fleet of 92 aircraft, flying to 104 international 19 local destinations.



The airline reported a 70 per cent jump in full year 2016 net profit to $265 million boosted by an 18 per cent increase in passenger numbers over the period.

We should hide our heads in shame. Ethiopia that does not have any major natural resources has a National Carrier to the point that they are buying our privately owned. 9JA dem curse you? 6 Likes

Interesting so Nigeria government will own Arik airways while ethopian Airlines manages the company. I guess it is a de-faco national carrier like author mentioned. It seems ethopian airlines is pretty productive seeing how they manage other national carriers.

So there is nothing in this country that can be effectively managed by the government? Oh.. I forgot they can effectively manage their habit of stealing public funds.. #Rubbish 1 Like

We should hide our heads in shame. Ethiopia that does not have any major natural resources has a National Carrier to the point that they are buying our privately owned. 9JA dem curse you?

You should read the story before rushing to comment. They aren't buying the airline they are submitting bid to manage airline. Yes they do have Natural resources being natural gas. Nigeria took over Arik airways. You should read the story before rushing to comment. They aren't buying the airline they are submitting bid to manage airline. Yes they do have Natural resources being natural gas. Nigeria took over Arik airways. 2 Likes



You should read the story before rushing to comment. They aren't buying the airline they are submitting bid to manage airline. Yes they do have Natural resources being natural gas. Nigeria took over Arik airways. All join but does 9ja have a National Carrier let alone submitting bids to manage airlines of other countries? 1 Like

All join but does 9ja have a National Carrier let alone submitting bids to manage airlines of other countries?



No Nigeria doesn't and who cares about having national carrier. Most people in this nation only want one for vain pride instead of practicality. The thing nigeria should focus on is the regulatory business environment to make sure private airlines can thrive. Countries like USA never had one. UK and Australia privatized theirs. No Nigeria doesn't and who cares about having national carrier. Most people in this nation only want one for vain pride instead of practicality. The thing nigeria should focus on is the regulatory business environment to make sure private airlines can thrive. Countries like USA never had one. UK and Australia privatized theirs. 5 Likes 1 Share

How about bid for Nigeria its self 2 Likes

I Dont know any 'major' 100% locally owned and locally managed big Nigerian comapny.........

Shame! Very soon states in Nigeria will be on sale.



Buy Ekiti get Osun free 1 Like

Rwanda should come and buy this Country too unnecessary suffering everywhere

Now I believe, without a doubt, Nigeria is cursed. This is painful!

We should hide our heads in shame. Ethiopia that does not have any major natural resources has a National Carrier to the point that they are buying our privately owned. 9JA dem curse you? Is it all about natural resources?

Natural resources does not automatically equal beong able to think

Name one natural resource Sweden, indonesia & co have yet they are so far ahead Is it all about natural resources?Natural resources does not automatically equal beong able to thinkName one natural resource Sweden, indonesia & co have yet they are so far ahead

Shame! Very soon states in Nigeria will be on sale.



Buy Ekiti get Osun free Abeg, no kill me with laugh.

kikikikiki Abeg, no kill me with laugh.kikikikiki

I Dont know any 'major' 100% locally owned and locally managed big Nigerian comapny.........

CBN. ...lol

The country is a joke! CBN. ...lolThe country is a joke!