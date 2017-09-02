₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,838 members, 3,764,125 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 12:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? (8018 Views)
I Just Saw My Uncle's Wife In A Guest House / What Are The Weirdest Things You've Seen Your Kids Do? / The Scary Thing A Couple Received As Wedding Gift (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by OliviaPope(f): 5:25pm On Aug 31
This question was asked on Quora.
Read this hilarious reply below;
Tery Robertson, Owner, Marketing Company
Answered Aug 18
Oh my gosh. I’m still getting over this one. I travel a lot on business and, when I do, I usually try to find someone to come in and house sit for me. Well I met a women whom I thought would be great for house sitting. Because she was going to be taking care of 3 dogs, 5 cats and 4 horses, I told her that I’d pay her $150/day, which she agreed to.
I told her that she could sleep in the guest room (which is decorated very nicely with a new bed, sheets, blankets, etc. I showed her how to use the big screen tv, etc — and I told her that she could eat any food in the house with the exception of a certain coffee and also to please not do anything illegal on my property.
When she came over, I was very specific and left written instructions so she wouldn’t be confused. The specific rules were for the protection of my animals.
1.Feed the horses in the feeders and don’t move the feeders.
2.Fill up the water trough daily so they have fresh water and, because it was winter and freezing, make sure that the water de-icer was left on.
3.Put the dogs in the house before going out the gate, then go back and let them out. If you open the gate, the dogs will run out and you’ll have a difficult time getting them back.
4.Do not allow the cats to go out. They’re indoor cats and 1 is a female that I just adopted — she’s not spayed yet so under no circumstances can she go out.
She agreed to everything and I was happy that I’d found someone who could take care of my house and animals.
During my business trip, I called several times to make sure things were going ok and she said they were so I was happy that I didn’t have to worry about things.
When I returned from my trip, I was absolutely shocked. I walked into my house and couldn’t breathe. The house was completely filled with pot smoke. (And I have a BIG house). I thought she’d spent the entire time getting stoned. But that wasn’t all. She had gone through ALL my cupboards and closets and taken everything out and rearranged things. NOTHING was where it had been. All the furniture was changed around. My bedroom had been completely changed, including my bed — which she’d been sleeping in and had stained the bed and sheets — not sure with what but it was disgusting.
She had also thrown all the cats outside — because “cats don’t belong in the house.” I’m not sure what she’d done to the dogs, but they were terrified of her. I do know that she had left the gate open and they got out and it took her hours to find and get them back in. (I live in a rural area where people shoot stray dogs so they were in danger.)
I also found out that she’d just dumped the feed for the horses in a completely different area than where they were supposed to be fed AND it was where there was a lot of sand — so essentially the horses were eating feed mixed with sand (which can be deadly.) She’d pulled the de-icer out of the watering trough and pulled the plug so the trough was empty and the horses had no water.
The back of the remote control for the tv had disappeared — and I found it a month or so later hidden in the back of my closet. She’d ripped out plugs from my desktop computer and taken all the ink out of my printer.
I had a brand new washer and dryer. She pulled them out and the hoses and plugs were disconnected. I had a beautiful handmade wooden bowl was on my fireplace mantel. She took it off the mantel, took it into the bathroom and poured liquid soap into it, then put it into the shower so the wood had warped beyond saving. It was ruined.
I collect art and she’d moved all my pictures around and turned them upside down.
My best friend had died a few years before, and he had given me a ceramic angel before he passed. It had a lot of meaning for me and I loved it — it was so precious to me. It had disappeared. I found out later that she’d thrown it away — I found it in the trash in a bag of dirty cat litter.
Oh, and my coffee that I’d specifically asked her not to use (there were at least 5 other kinds there) — what she didn’t use, she dumped out in the trash.
There were a lot of other things that she’d done, but you get the idea. I was freaked out and horrified, and honestly, she scared me.
I asked her why she’d done all this and she said got belligerent and told me that she had every right to do it because it was HER house and she could have it any way she wanted to. She told me that my dogs were too spoiled and they deserved to be “trained”. Part of that training was making them sleep outside. (Imagine a Basset Hound being made to sleep outside with no shelter, in the middle of February when the temperatures were down to 0 degrees F.) The same with the cats. (Oh? and that female cat? Let’s just say that there are now two more kittens here. ::::sigh:::
When I asked why she’d say that she’d house sit if she didn’t want to follow my instructions, she said that she came from a family with 6 sisters and she was the youngest. She hated it when they told her what to do and so she ALWAYS did the OPPOSITE of what anyone “ordered” her to do.
Then she said that NOBODY orders her around. She got more and more angry and upset and I was actually afraid that she would become violent. She started screaming at me and daring me to call her a “F’ing C*** B****”. (Sorry, I don’t use that kind of language.)
I did pay her, because I just wanted her gone. I did tell her that she was never to set foot on my property again or I’d have her arrested. After she left and had given me back my keys, I noticed that one of the door keys was new so she’d obviously had extras made. The next day all the locks were changed, including the locks on the gates.
The next day the texts from her started. She told me that she’d thrown away my angel but I didn’t need anything from a dead friend and SHE’D be my new best friend. The texts continued to get creepier and creepier.
I responded that if she ever texted, called or tried to contact me again, I’d have her arrested for stalking. Then I blocked her. She totally freaked me out.
I haven’t seen her since. But I did get a new mattress. :::::shivers::::::
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by OliviaPope(f): 5:46pm On Aug 31
One of my cousins visited us in 2015, during one of the school holidays, he was 10 then. in the middle of the night, he would pee all over the bed that he shared with my little nephew that also came to spend the holiday, he would then quietly drag him to the spot where he had peed so we would think lil nephew did it.
So in the morning, he'd wake up before everyone else to wash his urine soaked PJ's , take his bath and act like nothing had happened. We used to commend him for his neatness while we made fun of my little nephew, he was about 3 then and couldn't defend himself I guess.
This went on for like 5 consecutive days until the day I decided to binge watch one of my favorite series then. The tv remote was in their room so I had to go get it, luckily I walked in on him trying to do his thing again
I couldn't stop laughing
23 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by ReneeNuttall(f): 6:02pm On Aug 31
Messing up the toilet, and leaving it unflushed.I felt like dieing
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by skillzbae(f): 8:15pm On Aug 31
I love to dice kpomo and saki in my soup. After serving get, she asked my daughter for nylon she put the two meat I served her inside the nylon, and dropped it in her bag.
7 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by sisisioge: 8:34pm On Aug 31
Omg! Osanobua! I got freaked reading this. She must be one of those psychoos who look normal but are in fact deadly. I have only seen them in oyinbo movies...in fact, this person must be an overweight biatch with bigger belly than azzse. Very entitled being! Thank God for your life.
Except for a visiting aunty that once turned the house to a barrack, no hell-visitor.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Ezionye(f): 8:39pm On Aug 31
skillzbae:
OMG!
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Ezionye(f): 8:43pm On Aug 31
I tried to squat som1 for the night in my little room sometime ago as a student. I made a makeshift mattress on the floor for her. But after showering, I found her fast asleep in my lovely well made 8 spring bed.
I had to sleep on the floor
25 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Destined2win: 9:14pm On Aug 31
Ezionye:Yeah. She made a better choice. Good
8 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Fkforyou(m): 11:10pm On Aug 31
Ezionye:
This got me...
Why the frowny face?
Were you expecting her to lie on the flow that you yourself were not comfortable with..?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by HMZi(m): 11:13pm On Aug 31
MESS..ONE LADY MESS SMELLING MESS,COME TALK SAY 'these children ehn' just cos i dey ten years old.....but i know say na her
14 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by kimbraa(f): 11:55pm On Aug 31
The only weird thing some visitors do that I'm still trying to rap my head around is when someone visits your home and walks into the house on the shoes they came a long way with. Jezz!, I usually feel like screaming and slapping sense into them 'cause the people in the house walk on indoors slippers 'cause of the coldness of tiles so, why should you just walk in on dirty shoes?.
19 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by pocohantas(f): 12:15am On Sep 01
kimbraa:
You prefer they remove their shoes and bless your house with terrible terrible smell from their feet? ?
9 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by KendrickAyomide(m): 3:01am On Sep 01
So many lies above, lemme park here and observe the ones below
2 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Ezionye(f): 10:05am On Sep 01
Fkforyou:
Isn't that what squatting means Besides the floor bed was well made
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Fkforyou(m): 1:22pm On Sep 01
Ezionye:
Ehnnn...You were a good host and that's all that matters.
2 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Opistorincos(m): 2:46pm On Sep 01
I'm yet to move out of my parents house, I'll come back to comment when I have my own apartment
5 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Acidosis(m): 3:08pm On Sep 01
OliviaPope:
juvenile corruption
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by OliviaPope(f): 10:11pm On Sep 01
lalasticlala what's the weirdest thing someone did at your place.
steal your pet cobra? or mistakenly roasted it
8 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by babyfaceafrica: 10:32am
You are a weakling.. Arrest her now
.or shush it!!!!!
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by walcut(m): 10:32am
she stayed with us for two weeks without doing anything, all she did was wake up, sleep, eat and stay glued to the TV when there was power supply.
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Osinachi1: 10:32am
My roommate sis and her friend stayed for a night,
Them poo leave am for me to flush
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by drlaykay(m): 10:32am
Lol
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by owaeghianye(m): 10:33am
Ok
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Narldon(f): 10:33am
OP, Did you bother to ask if I've Eaten this Morning?
No! You did not..
Instead, You're asking me about "WEIRD THINGS"
Biko, I'm not feeling fine
2 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by IAmSkinny: 10:33am
One guy came to my place and used my chewing stick which was on the window. Dude kept it back quietly like he had not used it before. thank God I saw him.
You Need to read how dangerous digital cameras are,here http://www.fototech.com.ng/cheap-lenses-check-canon-sony-nikon-cameras/
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Ogashub(m): 10:33am
Shitting and not flushing
3 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by IMASTEX: 10:34am
A cousin who loves snails visited me. And guess what, each hour that passes a snail is in trouble. The snails had to even officially write me of his threat to their lives. It was an invasion of my snail farm. The guy just dey flex them like mad. . .Lol. The thing finally tire am.
Well, who won't be tempted by this. . .
5 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by moscobabs(m): 10:34am
H
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by sod09(m): 10:34am
There was this fat woman we helped cos she was stranded, she turned out to be a night mare ate our food that was suppose to 4people.
Mistook salt for sugar, she drank it like that and farted with out remorse,kept coming until we decided enough is enough
1 Like
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Ogashub(m): 10:34am
bleeping a bitch and leaving the room in a bad state with body odours that lasted for days
3 Likes
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by tomstories: 10:34am
Here to read comments and laugh
|Re: What's The Weirdest Thing A Guest Has Done In Your House? by Ogashub(m): 10:35am
Bringing someone else to come and stay in my house without informing
1 Like
Should I Cheat On My Wife? / 95 Per-cent Of Nigeria's Teenage Girls Cannot Boast Of Being Virgins! / Brt Baby, Banker Gave Birth Inside Bus
Viewing this topic: Alibaba87, loobby(m), mantlestone, iamhistreasure, Topaz1(m), nativedoctor(m), onyeekul001, UnApologeTic1, Harbioye(m), jasonkehi(m), simak1(m), amalder, Fatherson, mostyg(m), numerouno01(m), Wapgod(m), DrClemzzY(m), Movichabiodun(m), aAK1(m), Latty88(f), otis54(m), Fairyprincess1(f), chinoo44(m), knowsir, heavenlychy, glosplendid(f), serenegroup(m), Jabia(m), Eugosc1(m), changeskc, Godztyme, solz23(m), tksam(m), Johnnyhoo(m), Anoneism(m), sammie90, krisCh(m), modulexservice, johnstin(m), OrdercityWeb, Hadar4328(m), h8rr, Alexgeneration(m), Davoneskay(m), Thosen(m), MindExplorer(m), anastaciam, ozy4christ(f), bammoo316(m), luglio, 0955eb027(m), ruggedmallaam(m), martyns303(m), macb(m), najighjighpaul, saoban99, skillz111(m), michresa(m), ziga, Braaad, desoul2004(m), dandig(m), ENDTIMEgist(m) and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20