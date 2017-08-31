Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ajimobi Commissions 5.5km Oluyole Road (3731 Views)

The Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Thursday commissioned the 5.5 kilometres reconstructed and rehabilitated Mobil-Oluyole-Wema Bank, Apata Road with Associated Bridge Works in Ibadan, saying that its administration’s developmental projects are for the enhancement of the socio-economic development of the State.







The event, which witnessed the first public outing of the 21 new Obas, also had in attendance Mogajis, community and religious leaders, security service commanders, transport union members as well as other stakeholders held at Oluyole Junction, Mobil Area, Ring Road Ibadan.



Governor Ajimobi said that the project was embarked upon to ease the traffic burden experienced by the people of the area, thanking God that he saw the completion of another project in the State.



According to him, “We are not just building roads, we are building multiple road network systems which are important for the enhancement of the socio-economic development of the state. We do not just dream, we ensure the actualization of the dream. We do not just plan but we execute our plan. What we are witnessing here today is the result of a careful plan which was executed in the course of our modernizing Oyo State.



“We thank God for seeing the completion of another dream come true and this is to alleviate the traumatic experiences of commuters and residents of this area. We saw the need to construct major and entry roads within Ibadan and across the state such as Saki, Iseyin, Ogbomoso and Oyo as well as Ibarapa axis and we have done this.



“As a result of our serene environment and developmental projects, foreign investors have started massive investments in Oyo State which is not only one of the five most investment friendly states but one of the only five to attract investments this year in Nigeria. We appreciate the people of the state for their patience and endurance whenever there are ongoing projects. We also commend the management and staff of the Ministry of Works and Transport as well as the contractor of this project for delivering the project within the scheduled period,” the governor added.



Senator Ajimobi however appealed to the paramount ruler of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Oguguluso I not to be swayed by distractive voices which have polluted the sacred throne with politics, noting that he has due regards and respect for the Olubadan as a father, a good man of repute and a royal ambassador of Ibadanland.



“I want to appeal to my father, Our Imperial Majesty, Oba Adetunji not to allow some disgruntled elements further pollute his mind and set him against the government. I hold the Olubadan in high esteem, I respect him, value him and have the necessary regard for the throne. But Olubadan should resist mingling with politicians who want to bring disrepute to the throne.



“We are not bothered by the pockets of resistance to the new change, rather, we are glad that we implemented the content of the White Paper to better the lots of Ibadan and Oyo State in general. I am not interested in whether an individual moves in traditional line or not. I am interested in the development of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole,” Senator Ajimobi added.



Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland on behalf of the traditional rulers at the event said he was happy for Ibadan indigenes for having such an ingenious governor at a crucial time when States across the federation were in competition for development.



“We are glad with the innovation and initiative of Governor Ajimobi. I do not praise people unnecessary, but I am happy with the present administration. Though, I am not surprised with his achievements, he has the managerial background and his antecedents speak for him. We thank the government for a job well done as well as cutting out indiscipline in the civil service and we expect more developmental projects,” Balogun said



Speaking on behalf of the residents of the area, Mr. Gboyega Adebunmi stated that the road is of high quality and its importance in the economy of the area cannot be over emphasized, stressing that the road has enhanced the business activities and traffic situation has improved tremendously.

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ajimobi-commissions-5-5km-oluyole-road/





People in the state will have double wahala, one from "Federal" (Buhari et al) one from "State".. The state must be very boring if everyone in government are this old...People in the state will have double wahala, one from "Federal" (Buhari et al) one from "State"..

Ajimobi needs to do more for Oyo state!





The state is not tapping into its close proximity with Lagos unlike Ogun state that is presently exploring the potentials in full capacity.



Nice one coming from the peoples governor..

he add to to bring this old men and the entire media just to commission this small road 4 Likes

They said he didn't do anything

GMBuhari:

GMBuhari:

They said he didn't do anything I lived in Oyo state, the man did nothing. Gbenga Adewusi constructed many new roads across Ibadan North East as a L.G Chairman & many of such road is more than 5km. its a shame that a whole governor is commissioning 5.5km & some lunatics will hail him that he's working. All our public schools across the states now has delapidated buildings due to non maintenance despite the fact that students now pay school fees. there are many schools in town where student uses shed as classroom and of such school is Community Secondary School Ayekale which is in the same environmen with Lagelu Grammar School Agugu Ibadan where Abiola Ajimobi had his secondary school education. Ajimobi is the worst governor Oyo State ever had, people that lived in Oyo State can attest to that

Kingsolex1:

Kingsolex1:

Nice one coming from the peoples governor.. do you live in Oyo State?

darfay:

darfay:

he had to to bring this old men and the entire media just to commission this small road what else do you expect from certified fool like Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi?

otitokoroleti:

I lived in Oyo state, the man did nothing. Gbenga Adewusi constructed many new roads across Ibadan North East as a L.G Chairman & many of such road is more than 5km. its a shame that a whole governor is commissioning 5.5km & some lunatics will hail him that he's working. All our public schools across the states now has delapidated buildings due to non maintenance despite the fact that students now pay school fees. there are many schools in town where student uses shed as classroom and of such school is Community Secondary School Ayekale which is in the same environmen with Lagelu Grammar School Agugu Ibadan where Abiola Ajimobi had his secondary school education. Ajimobi is the worst governor Oyo State ever had, people that lived in Oyo State can attest to that

Bad Belle



Iwo road, iyana church, olomi gate are the few places I can remember out of places ajimobi fixed ( widening / clearing the road



When he was doing it, you fools claimed you won't eat road, you don't want road , when he started repairing / demolishing old schools to make way for new ones you claimed you loved the previous structures, you claimed he's destroying your lively hood especially when roads were being widened





Bad BelleIwo road, iyana church, olomi gate are the few places I can remember out of places ajimobi fixed ( widening / clearing the roadWhen he was doing it, you fools claimed you won't eat road, you don't want road , when he started repairing / demolishing old schools to make way for new ones you claimed you loved the previous structures, you claimed he's destroying your lively hood especially when roads were being widenedSame story happened for aregbe in Osun they came they screamed, they lied, they protested, still it was for the betterment of the state , people like you who can't think like an educated graduate should be banned from social media

To be honest, Ajimobi performance has been abysmal so far despite the huge potentials in oyo state 1 Like

GMBuhari:





GMBuhari:

Bad Belle I made sense with my post because it was back with facts. bring your own evidence to counter my post, I still have more facts but saying it all here means I hate my state & selling it cheap

otitokoroleti:

I made sense with my post because it was back with facts. bring your own evidence to counter my post, I still have more facts but saying it all here means I hate my state & selling it cheap

Read my previous mention, it's been updated, FYI I worked on a project in Ibadan so I know

GMBuhari:





Egunje

GMBuhari:





GMBuhari:

Read my previous mention, it's been updated, FYI I worked on a project in Ibadan so I know Where in Ibadan are you & what project was that? Stop lying oga because I'm a son of the soil

GMBuhari:





Bad Belle



Iwo road, iyana church, olomi gate are the few places I can remember out of places ajimobi fixed ( widening / clearing the road



When he was doing it, you fools claimed you won't eat road, you don't want road , when he started repairing / demolishing old schools to make way for new ones you claimed you loved the previous structures, you claimed he's destroying your lively hood especially when roads were being widened





GMBuhari:

Bad Belle

Iwo road, iyana church, olomi gate are the few places I can remember out of places ajimobi fixed ( widening / clearing the road

When he was doing it, you fools claimed you won't eat road, you don't want road , when he started repairing / demolishing old schools to make way for new ones you claimed you loved the previous structures, you claimed he's destroying your lively hood especially when roads were being widened

Same story happened for aregbe in Osun they came they screamed, they lied, they protested, still it was for the betterment of the state , people like you who can't think like an educated graduate should be banned from social media hahaha see big fat lies, Iwo Road - Iyana Church was dualized under the administration of Adebayo Alao Akala. my first house was built at Iyalode Area but I now lived inside Akobo G R A! As regard other areas you mentioned, Ajimobi did nothing there.

wristbangle:

To be honest, Ajimobi performance has been abysmal so far despite the huge potentials in oyo state

I beg to differ. He's arguably the best governor Oyo has produced till date. What legacy did Ladoja leave besides setting the state on fire over sharing of allocation with his god father Adedibu? The only 'good' thing he is 'loved' for was (by civil servants especially, besides his signature Amala politics) paying salaries to an over bloated civil service. His successor, Akala, also left a legacy of a violent tenure that was marked by thuggery and instability. They promoted and increased civil servant salaries based on oil money without increasing igr or attracting investors to the state.



Ajimobi is the only governor that has so far tried to develop and modernize the state. Truth be told, Ibadan people are still very backward in their thinking and would prefer a governor that would rather share money and amala than bring development. Even Awo faced stiff resistance in his efforts to develop the area.



What Ajimobi is currently doing is similar to what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did during his tenure, which involves laying the foundation for a more stable development model for the state. If those Ibadans make the mistake of electing another amala politician that state would be doomed for another decade or more.



Compare the amount on investmens that Ajimobi has attracted to the state under his tenure to his predecessors and count the scores. He built a flyover, hundreds of kilometers of roads, tried to revamp the state educational system along more modern and efficient lines (with vehement resistance from backward thinking people), restructured and improved the igr and tax collection system, Agodi Gardens of today is his brainchild, Ibadan free trade zone, more than 5 malls have since opened in Ibadan to give the city a face lift and create jobs, cinemas, fast-food chains and other international brands have set up shop in the city under his tenure. Ibadan master plan was created under his tenure.



If his successos can't build on this and rather glorify and propagate a return to the amala kind of politics that was played by the Ladojas and Akalas, then forget the state.



I beg to differ. He's arguably the best governor Oyo has produced till date. What legacy did Ladoja leave besides setting the state on fire over sharing of allocation with his god father Adedibu? The only 'good' thing he is 'loved' for was (by civil servants especially, besides his signature Amala politics) paying salaries to an over bloated civil service. His successor, Akala, also left a legacy of a violent tenure that was marked by thuggery and instability. They promoted and increased civil servant salaries based on oil money without increasing igr or attracting investors to the state.Ajimobi is the only governor that has so far tried to develop and modernize the state. Truth be told, Ibadan people are still very backward in their thinking and would prefer a governor that would rather share money and amala than bring development. Even Awo faced stiff resistance in his efforts to develop the area.What Ajimobi is currently doing is similar to what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did during his tenure, which involves laying the foundation for a more stable development model for the state. If those Ibadans make the mistake of electing another amala politician that state would be doomed for another decade or more.Compare the amount on investmens that Ajimobi has attracted to the state under his tenure to his predecessors and count the scores. He built a flyover, hundreds of kilometers of roads, tried to revamp the state educational system along more modern and efficient lines (with vehement resistance from backward thinking people), restructured and improved the igr and tax collection system, Agodi Gardens of today is his brainchild, Ibadan free trade zone, more than 5 malls have since opened in Ibadan to give the city a face lift and create jobs, cinemas, fast-food chains and other international brands have set up shop in the city under his tenure. Ibadan master plan was created under his tenure.If his successos can't build on this and rather glorify and propagate a return to the amala kind of politics that was played by the Ladojas and Akalas, then forget the state.Ogun will always have a better advantage than Oyo due to its proximity to Lagos in terms of industries. Let's hope the new rail is completed so that the state will open up even further.

GMBuhari:





GMBuhari:

Read my previous mention, it's been updated, FYI I worked on a project in Ibadan so I know The only project Ajimobi did was mokola fly over bridge at a price x2 of that ogun state despite the fact that its of same quality & size. Iwo Road - Iyana Church road was dualized by Adebayo Alao Akala & Akala administration even add streetlights to it, one of the generator that powers those streetlights is at Akinwale Eleja Bus Stop which is not far from Owu Crown Hotel. Its amazing that someone like you who have never stepped his feet on ibadan soil is telling me the happenings in Ibadan where I lived



@OkutaNla, your comment makes me smile. fast food opening in a states is achievements right? clap for yourselfDont forget that Mr Biggs, Tantalizer, Chicken Republic etc were all in Ibadan before Ajimobi emerges as Oyo State governor. When last did you visit Agodi gardens? where's the 5star hotel located today? whats the update on low cost housing estate constructed by Lam Adesina administration of which Ajimobi promised to convert it to Technical University? I can go on & on

OkutaNla:





I beg to differ. He's arguably the best governor Oyo has produced till date. What legacy did Ladoja leave besides setting the state on fire over sharing of allocation with his god father Adedibu? The only 'good' thing he is 'loved' for was (by civil servants especially, besides his signature Amala politics) paying salaries to an over bloated civil service. His successor, Akala, also left a legacy of a violent tenure that was marked by thuggery and instability. They promoted and increased civil servant salaries based on oil money without increasing igr or attracting investors to the state.



Ajimobi is the only governor that has so far tried to develop and modernize the state. Truth be told, Ibadan people are still very backward in their thinking and would prefer a governor that would rather share money and amala than bring development. Even Awo faced stiff resistance in his efforts to develop the area.



What Ajimobi is currently doing is similar to what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did during his tenure, which involves laying the foundation for a more stable development model for the state. If those Ibadans make the mistake of electing another amala politician that state would be doomed for another decade or more.



Compare the amount on investmens that Ajimobi has attracted to the state under his tenure to his predecessors and count the scores. He built a flyover, hundreds of kilometers of roads, tried to revamp the state educational system along more modern and efficient lines (with vehement resistance from backward thinking people), restructured and improved the igr and tax collection system, Agodi Gardens of today is his brainchild, Ibadan free trade zone, more than 5 malls have since opened in Ibadan to give the city a face lift and create jobs, cinemas, fast-food chains like KFC and other international brands have set up shop in the city under his tenure. Ibadan master plan was created under his tenure.



If his successos can build on this rather than glorify and propagate a return to the amala kind of politics that was played by the Ladojas and Akalas, then forget the state.



Ogun will always have a better advantage than Oyo due to its proximity to Lagos in terms of industries. Let's hope the new rail is completed so that the state will open up even further.

You are right about ogun state proximity to Lagos which Oyo state follows thereafter but I would still maintain that ajimobi needs to step up his game with the huge potentials in the state.



Fast foods and restaurant are consumption based industries which Oyo state doesn't really need much now. They need manufacturing/production company which will propel other sector to develop simultaneously.



You are right about ogun state proximity to Lagos which Oyo state follows thereafter but I would still maintain that ajimobi needs to step up his game with the huge potentials in the state.Fast foods and restaurant are consumption based industries which Oyo state doesn't really need much now. They need manufacturing/production company which will propel other sector to develop simultaneously.Look at ogun state, it doesn't have much fast food and confectionery stores but with the huge manufacturing companies storming the state, in 10years time, other sectors will bring up in immense way.

otitokoroleti:

@OkutaNla, your comment makes me smile. fast food opening in a states is achievements right? clap for yourself

Dont forget that Mr Biggs, Tantalizer, Chicken Republic etc were all in Ibadan before Ajimobi emerges as Oyo State governor. When last did you visit Agodi gardens? where's the 5star hotel located today? whats the update on low cost housing estate constructed by Lam Adesina administration of which Ajimobi promised to convert it to Technical University? I can go on & on

OkutaNla:

You sound like a praise singer for those amala politicians of yore. I listed some of Ajimobi's landmark achievements which absolutely none of his predecessors can match. He's changed the state for the better in terms of development, job-creation, attracting of both local and Foreign direct investment. The last released report on the states that received foreign capital inflows included Oyo as one of the recipient states. Give credit to whom it is due and stop being a whiny and bitter fellow. Be objective for once. As imperfect as his tenure has been, he's still far better than his predecessors. You are just being dishonest in your appraisal of his performance because I know for a fact that you have access to a compendium of his administration's achievements. You are trying too hard with your bad belle posturing.

OkutaNla:





OkutaNla:

You sound like a praise singer for those amala politicians of yore. I listed some of Ajimobi's landmark achievements which absolutely none of his predecessors can match. He's changed the state for the better in terms of development, job-creation, attracting of both local and Foreign direct investment. The last released report on the states that received foreign capital inflows included Oyo as one of the recipient states. Give credit to whom it is due and stop being a whiny and bitter fellow. Be objective for once. As imperfect as his tenure has been, he's still far better than his predecessors. You are just being dishonest in your appraisal of his performance because I know for a fact that you have access to a compendium of his administration's achievements. You are trying too hard with your bad belle posturing. LAUTECH TEACHING HOSPITAL is amala project right? mention just one Ajimobi achievement that can match LAUTECH TEACHING HOSPITAL

OkutaNla:





You sound like a praise singer for those amala politicians of yore. I listed some of Ajimobi's landmark achievements which absolutely none of his predecessors can match. He's changed the state for the better in terms of development, job-creation, attracting of both local and Foreign direct investment. The last released report on the states that received foreign capital inflows included Oyo as one of the recipient states. Give credit to whom it is due and stop being a whiny and bitter fellow. Be objective for once. As imperfect as his tenure has been, he's still far better than his predecessors. You are just being dishonest in your appraisal of his performance because I know for a fact that you have access to a compendium of his administration's achievements. You are trying too hard with your bad belle posturing.

do not say above in yemetu, bere, moniya ,iyana church and so on, you may be burnt to death.

wristbangle:





You are right about ogun state proximity to Lagos which Oyo state follows thereafter but I would still maintain that ajimobi needs to step up his game with the huge potentials in the state.



Fast foods and restaurant are consumption based industries which Oyo state doesn't really need much now. They need manufacturing/production company which will propel other sector to develop simultaneously.



Look at ogun state, it doesn't have much fast food and confectionery stores but with the huge manufacturing companies storming the state, in 10years time, other sectors will bring up in immense way.

OkutaNla:

Bro, I am not holding brief for Ajimobi but just stating the facts in relative terms. It would be herculian for any other state to outcompete Ogun state in terms of attracting manufacturing coys right now for obvious reasons. Even Ogun is still relatively underperforming in a lot of ways in spite of its proximity to Lagos, as its government is not doing enough to plan, manage, and guide the spillover effects of the Lagos population into the state, which is causing a lot of slums developing all over the state. Ogun being the next door neighbour to Lagos will naturally attract more attention than Oyo or any other state for that matter in terms of being the preferred location for most industries. It's not necessarily because Amosun performed any special magic compared to his peers. A lot of factors are at play here so let's not get carried away.

@OkutaNla, Ajimobi is a scam & all what you listed as achievements is vague! Do you know that Akala administration established LAUTECH TEACHING HOSPITAL so that Osun state can have the former lautech hospital in Oshogbo while Oyo take over the university completely of which could have prevent a year industrial strike going on presently at lautech Ogbomosho? Are you out of town when Ajimobi victimized business owners to pay money for each sign post, banners or just painting in front of our offices bearing our business names? do we experience such under past administration? are you out of town when Oyo state enforce a law that all motorcyclist both private and commercial must pay 5,000naira each, commercial drivers 10,000naira each, bus conductor 5,000naira each? what happened to 15,000naira collected from motorcyclists that wished to have tricycle from the state government on hire purchase despite the fact that they were not given the tricycle yet the state government refused to return their initial deposit 2 Likes

joyandfaith:





do not say above in yemetu, bere, moniya ,iyana church and so on, you may be burnt to death.

OkutaNla:

Why would I even bother? I already stated that Ibadans are generally averse to modern development. Left to most of you guys, the entire state would be covered in rusted roofs without you all sparing the thought to paint or maintain those buildings. Is it such people that would appreciate a governor that is intent on giving their state a facelift? I don't reside in Ibadan and definitely do not intend to live there any time soon, but I am on ground enough to know and stay abreast of the happenings in the city and indeed the entire state of Oyo.

OkutaNla:





OkutaNla:

Why would I even bother? I already stated that Ibadans are generally averse to modern development. Left to most of you guys, the entire state would be covered in rusted roofs without you all sparing the thought to paint or maintain those buildings. Is it such people that would appreciate a governor that is intent on giving their state a facelift? I don't reside in Ibadan and definitely do not intend to live there any time soon, but I am on ground enough to know and stay abreast of the happenings in the city and indeed the entire state of Oyo. @ the bolded, how come you know what's happening here than us? for your info, I bought my AKOBO GRA land at 5m/plot & to the glory of God, I bought 2plots so your insult that Ibadan hardly paint their house is null & void! I always laughed when some kids wey dem parents still dey feed go come social media begin dey talk about what dem get zero knowledge

otitokoroleti:

@ the bolded, how come you know what's happening here than us? for your info, I bought my AKOBO GRA land at 5m/plot & to the glory of God, I bought 2plots so your insult that Ibadan hardly paint their house is null & void! I always laughed when some kids wey dem parents still dey feed go come social media begin dey talk about what dem get zero knowledge

OkutaNla:

I defend Ibadan on this forum more than you so you can sit on a nail for all I care. But the truth must be told about the general mentality of the residents of the city when it comes to governance and maintenance culture. Besides, anyone that would glorify or romanticize the likes of Ladoja and Akala whose turbulent tenures were defined by wanton thuggery, insecurity, abysmal waste management, and overall lack of appreciable development in terms of infrastructure, can't mean well for the state.

OkutaNla:





Bro, I am not holding brief for Ajimobi but just stating the facts in relative terms. It would be herculian for any other state to outcompete Ogun state in terms of attracting manufacturing coys right now for obvious reasons. Even Ogun is still relatively underperforming in a lot of ways in spite of its proximity to Lagos, as its government is not doing enough to plan, manage, and guide the spillover effects of the Lagos population into the state, which is causing a lot of slums developing all over the state. Ogun being the next door neighbour to Lagos will naturally attract more attention than Oyo or any other state for that matter in terms of being the preferred location for most industries. It's not necessarily because Amosun performed any special magic compared to his peers. A lot of factors are at play here so let's not get carried away.

I agree with the part you mentioned about Ogun not harnessing it's full potential based on its proximity to Lagos. Having said that, we hope to see to better SW region tomorrow looking inward currently to develop its resources more to catch up with global trend. I like the fact that we criticise objectively because we want the best in our region as our forefathers has laid the foundation.



Amosun and Ajimobi need to step up their game as celebrating consumption based industry most especially on ajimobi path is mediocre. Even the 5.5km road he commissioned should be done by a councillor.



As for amosun, indigenes of ogun most especially akute-ajuwon, agbara, ogijo, ilaro are complaining bitterly about the road infrastructure.



I agree with the part you mentioned about Ogun not harnessing it's full potential based on its proximity to Lagos. Having said that, we hope to see to better SW region tomorrow looking inward currently to develop its resources more to catch up with global trend. I like the fact that we criticise objectively because we want the best in our region as our forefathers has laid the foundation.Amosun and Ajimobi need to step up their game as celebrating consumption based industry most especially on ajimobi path is mediocre. Even the 5.5km road he commissioned should be done by a councillor.As for amosun, indigenes of ogun most especially akute-ajuwon, agbara, ogijo, ilaro are complaining bitterly about the road infrastructure.This is not the time to be complacent about little achievement. Commissioning such as 100km dual carriage way, manufacturing companies, revamp of dilapidated old western region investment, power/electricity, etc, should be the centre of focus here.

First time I'm seeing Yorubas deliberating holistically about their affairs and politics, I must confess am impressed...kudos!