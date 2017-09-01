Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu (7581 Views)

Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), an umbrella body of Igbos in the 19 northern states and Abuja, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to dialogue with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and leaders of other agitating groups.



The assembly, rising from a three-day meeting in Abuja, urged the government to shelve the idea of revoking Kanu’s bail.





A communiqué signed at the end of the meeting by Chi Nwogu and ‎Austine Ifedinezi, president general and secretary of the assembly, respectively, urged the federal government to take urgent steps to put Nigeria “on a path of peaceful co-existence, through equitable distribution of patronage and infrastructural development.”



IDA argued that the recent outburst in favour of the establishment of the state of Biafra was simply a response to the socio-economic imbalances in Nigeria which, they added, would give way once the imbalances are genuinely addressed.



The group added that “together as a people and persuade the federal government to put in place a framework for equitable existence in the Nigerian project.



“This should be done through the convocation of a sovereign conference, of the component ethnic nationalities, or an adoption of the reports of the 2014 National Conference.”





On the withdrawal of the October 1, 2017 quit notice on Igbo in the North by Arewa youths, the assembly saluted prominent northerners who worked for peace as well as the courage of the Coalition in backing down.



“It is on this note that we appeal to security agencies to be on guard throughout the period to prevent any breakdown of law and order in any part of Nigeria, especially in the north,” it said.









The major problem with the easterners is division among themselves.

If all Igbos can come together without hating each other they will make progress

Referendum is the only language Kanu will understand, anything outside that is a total waste of time.

Dialogue will not help matters

For every igbo that grew up in igboland,.this might be their experience too

as little kids we were meant to see massob members and people shouting biafra as miscreants, we were taught to believe in one nigeria

we held this belief until we came of age.

discrimination stared boldly at us

I was signing the NYSC book of life wen i noticed that most corpers there were born in that region and schooled in that state, something that is hardly seen in the south

I came to discover that the tune for 9 o clock news sounded like an hausa or fulani song

I came to discover that south has the least number of senators and House of reps members there

I came to discover that most of our soldiers are hausas

i came to discover that most of our leaders and politicians were of northern extraction

As an Igbo i found that i will never be the president of nigeria

During NYSC i found out that Hausa corpers were treated with respect while we were treated as rags

I might not support ipob and kanu because of their strategies

Outwardly am called a nigerian, but inside i know i am not just part of this country.

Almost all the major roads in the north are in good condition but i spend up to one hour from oyigbo to eleme

Change my mindset (which is ultimately very difficult) and i will drop biafra 61 Likes 8 Shares

Buhari isn't smart, he thinks everything is force, besides this is coming very late as the only thing Kanu wants to hear now is referendum....

We have told Igbo's in the core North, to come down to the Middle Belt. We are not violent and the Moslems among us do not kill for Allah.



all the same, good the Igbo's in the North state clearly that they are also behind KANU..



Like I normally say, Nigeria will never remain the same..

And the credit goes not Nnamdi KANU. 14 Likes

There is no federal but hausa-fulani government in Nigeria. Stop deceiving yourselves. Go through the list of appointments in the armed forces, security and para-military agencies, government departments, NNPC, etc, to understand my point.

this issue is dead on arrival bcus buhari ear are there for decoration he doesn't listen to advice







I renounce my support for Biafra, am going nowhere. I better suffer in Nigeria than become a slave in Biafra.

Equitable existence in Nigeria project. Will Igbo ever be satisfied. When Gej was in government and Igbo were rewarded with juicy posts, did any of them talked about equal benefit in Nigeria project. Igbo will never be pleased even if they were given all the positions in the government. Let's them go and form their Biafra in that five states enclave. Their major problem is greed, this is obvious