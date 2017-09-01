₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 11:17 AM
Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 8:46am
NEWSBiafra: Igbo Assembly tells Buhari what to do to Nnamdi KanuPublished on September 1, 2017 By Ameh Comrade Godwin
Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA), an umbrella body of Igbos in the 19 northern states and Abuja, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to dialogue with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and leaders of other agitating groups.
The assembly, rising from a three-day meeting in Abuja, urged the government to shelve the idea of revoking Kanu’s bail.
A communiqué signed at the end of the meeting by Chi Nwogu and Austine Ifedinezi, president general and secretary of the assembly, respectively, urged the federal government to take urgent steps to put Nigeria “on a path of peaceful co-existence, through equitable distribution of patronage and infrastructural development.”
IDA argued that the recent outburst in favour of the establishment of the state of Biafra was simply a response to the socio-economic imbalances in Nigeria which, they added, would give way once the imbalances are genuinely addressed.
The group added that “together as a people and persuade the federal government to put in place a framework for equitable existence in the Nigerian project.
“This should be done through the convocation of a sovereign conference, of the component ethnic nationalities, or an adoption of the reports of the 2014 National Conference.”
On the withdrawal of the October 1, 2017 quit notice on Igbo in the North by Arewa youths, the assembly saluted prominent northerners who worked for peace as well as the courage of the Coalition in backing down.
“It is on this note that we appeal to security agencies to be on guard throughout the period to prevent any breakdown of law and order in any part of Nigeria, especially in the north,” it said.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/01/biafra-igbo-assembly-tells-buhari-nnamdi-kanu/
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by paiz(m): 8:50am
The major problem with the easterners is division among themselves.
If all Igbos can come together without hating each other they will make progress
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Victornezzar: 8:51am
oga sarrki d way u dey look for biafra news ehn
Even Buhari go shock sef
una carry dis tin like gala
Bokoharam are in d north killing people everyday yet ipob na una headache
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Hizzy(m): 8:59am
zombies and baboons oya arrive
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by ESDKING: 9:00am
Referendum is the only language Kanu will understand, anything outside that is a total waste of time.
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by zionmade1: 9:00am
Dialogue will not help matters
For every igbo that grew up in igboland,.this might be their experience too
as little kids we were meant to see massob members and people shouting biafra as miscreants, we were taught to believe in one nigeria
we held this belief until we came of age.
discrimination stared boldly at us
I was signing the NYSC book of life wen i noticed that most corpers there were born in that region and schooled in that state, something that is hardly seen in the south
I came to discover that the tune for 9 o clock news sounded like an hausa or fulani song
I came to discover that south has the least number of senators and House of reps members there
I came to discover that most of our soldiers are hausas
i came to discover that most of our leaders and politicians were of northern extraction
As an Igbo i found that i will never be the president of nigeria
During NYSC i found out that Hausa corpers were treated with respect while we were treated as rags
I might not support ipob and kanu because of their strategies
Outwardly am called a nigerian, but inside i know i am not just part of this country.
Almost all the major roads in the north are in good condition but i spend up to one hour from oyigbo to eleme
Change my mindset (which is ultimately very difficult) and i will drop biafra
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 9:01am
Victornezzar:
My brother
How you dey
We do our business up north .
We know what it use to be during the heat of bokoharam
Also we know what it is now
So we can't support any insurgency now be it north or south
In whatever name they will call it
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Victornezzar: 9:06am
sarrki:lol baba I await ur coming oo
make u con flex me small
ur family dey dere with u too
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by profolaolu: 9:21am
paiz:This is what I have saying, it is shocking that it Igbo leaders are even the one blocking biafra
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by chinoxstock: 9:23am
sarrki:
Who compares Bokoharam to biafrans? Fools maybe.
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Marcelo290(m): 9:31am
Buhari isn't smart, he thinks everything is force, besides this is coming very late as the only thing Kanu wants to hear now is referendum....
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Terkimbi01: 9:31am
We have told Igbo's in the core North, to come down to the Middle Belt. We are not violent and the Moslems among us do not kill for Allah.
all the same, good the Igbo's in the North state clearly that they are also behind KANU..
Like I normally say, Nigeria will never remain the same..
And the credit goes not Nnamdi KANU.
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 9:32am
Victornezzar:
That's a done deal baba
Once I show
Harvesting season na him hold me small
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Victornezzar: 9:38am
sarrki:no yawa
Make I dey wait u
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Oshidaguy: 9:55am
sarrki:Stop deceiving yourself like lie Mohd. You as a Muslim never encountered any problem doing business as a result of the problem caused Boko boys.
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by PenSniper: 10:21am
There is no federal but hausa-fulani government in Nigeria. Stop deceiving yourselves. Go through the list of appointments in the armed forces, security and para-military agencies, government departments, NNPC, etc, to understand my point.
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Eastfield1: 10:26am
ESDKING:word.
but which one be Igbo Assembly biko
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by sarrki(m): 10:27am
Eastfield1:
A recognized group
Ipob is never recognized
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by SaiNigeria: 10:35am
sarrki:
Recognized by Oduduwa the evicted god....
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by dotcomnamename: 10:39am
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Okekemade221(m): 10:40am
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by NwaAmaikpe: 10:40am
♫
♫♫♫
"If you are a Biafran and you know, blink your eyes.
If you are a Biafran and you know, breath in air,
If you are a Biafran and you know and you really want to show,
If you are a Biafran and you know share this post."
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by babyfaceafrica: 10:40am
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:40am
I know Nnamdi Kanu ¢ocksuckers will come for me, but hey[b], if they feel that going to war and having our fellow brothers and sisters in the area getting suppressed both physically and economically is a much better option, then more Vaseline to their phallus. But bet me, the Biafra Secret Service and all attempts to even show aggression will d3finitely be met and matched by the ever violent government. I'm already sure that the DSS has spies within their ranks. [/b]
zionmade1:we don't care
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by LockDown69(m): 10:42am
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Abfinest007(m): 10:42am
this issue is dead on arrival bcus buhari ear are there for decoration he doesn't listen to advice
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by ekensi01(m): 10:42am
Re: Biafra: Igbo Assembly Tells Buhari What To Do To Nnamdi Kanu by Zico5(m): 10:42am
Equitable existence in Nigeria project. Will Igbo ever be satisfied. When Gej was in government and Igbo were rewarded with juicy posts, did any of them talked about equal benefit in Nigeria project. Igbo will never be pleased even if they were given all the positions in the government. Let's them go and form their Biafra in that five states enclave. Their major problem is greed, this is obvious
