|15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by CastedDude: 9:00am
Some members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB who were arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police for public disturbance on the 29th of August 2017 and taken to Mile One Police Station Port-Harcourt, Rivers state before the transfer of Case file to Rivers State CID, have being released by IPOB Legal Team, at exactly 8Pm on the 31st of August 2017 (yesterday night).
Amongst the IPOB detainees is a 15yr old Boy, who was arrested before the intervention of the legal team.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ipob-members-released-from-police-cell.html
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by CastedDude: 9:01am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by ESDKING: 9:04am
15 yrs ?
38 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 9:06am
The first pix
Look at that man's stomach
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:06am
15 years ?
OK he's a member of a terrorist cell though
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:08am
MhizzAJ:
Sharp eye
Is that the story line
Babes with flat Tommy and six or seven packs
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:08am
ESDKING:
He's a member of a notorious gang
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by ESDKING: 9:08am
sarrki:
25 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by PDJT: 9:10am
-How many is The Zoo going to arrest? Cursed cuntry!
8 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by profolaolu: 9:10am
ESDKING:Ur cage has been opened for fresh air
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by greatiyk4u(m): 9:11am
Nnamdi Kanu has finally exposed the gullibility of so Igbos which had over the ages been covered by our smartness and success in all spheres of life
It shall never be well with Kanu
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by profolaolu: 9:12am
PDJT:When ipob remember that they should first have the support of their cage masters before approaching zoo leaders.
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by Agumbankembu: 9:14am
greatiyk4u:
Shut da fvck up
26 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by SalomonKane: 9:24am
MhizzAJ:"a sign of good living" they usually say.
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by Homeboiy(m): 9:25am
good
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by YourImaginaryBF: 9:34am
ESDKING:why disturbing the public peace of the zoo?
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:35am
greatiyk4u:
Amen
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:36am
Agumbankembu:
Mechonu
Sociopaths hiding under one useless agitation
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:37am
Homeboiy:
All enemies of Nigeria will not know peace
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by MasterKim: 9:48am
I seriously wish Biafra is achieved in no time.
3 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by IpobExposed: 9:49am
I saw the news from Ibeh family writers but I was tired to report
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by ESDKING: 9:49am
sarrki:Amen.
8 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by Hizzy(m): 9:53am
greatiyk4u:stop crying so that you can't go blind
4 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:55am
Hizzy:
Keep
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by Hizzy(m): 9:55am
sarrki:papa zom,,...... b..... ie I see You good morning sir
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by sarrki(m): 9:58am
Hizzy:
who be papa
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by AmadiAba: 10:00am
15 year old? Shame to Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by ebujany(m): 10:01am
Sarrki see your life
All enemies of biafra will not know peace......I say a big amen to that
2 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by RocketHarbalTea: 10:01am
NiZOORia
1 Like
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by Hizzy(m): 10:02am
sarrki:Sakki !!!!
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by attackgat: 10:12am
So a case of "public disturbance" is what they are tranfering case file to Rivers state CID for?
There are far more serious cases such as robbery, cultism, arson that the case file has not seen the light of day but it is IPOB they send to CID for an offense which not more than "noise making". They also locked up a 15 year old boy?
Nigeria is truly a disgrace of a country and Kanu is right to want to exit this Hell with his people.
Kudos to IPOB legal team. Only in a backward country can anyone spend a second in jail for something as irrelevant as "public disturbance"
9 Likes
|Re: 15-Year-Old IPOB Member, Others Arrested In Port-Harcourt Finally Released. PICS by Yyeske(m): 10:12am
ESDKING:Ok he should not be arrested because he's 15yrs, maybe we won't arrest him if he had an AK 47 all because he's 15.
