Amongst the IPOB detainees is a 15yr old Boy, who was arrested before the intervention of the legal team.



Some members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB who were arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police for public disturbance on the 29th of August 2017 and taken to Mile One Police Station Port-Harcourt, Rivers state before the transfer of Case file to Rivers State CID, have being released by IPOB Legal Team, at exactly 8Pm on the 31st of August 2017 (yesterday night).Amongst the IPOB detainees is a 15yr old Boy, who was arrested before the intervention of the legal team.

Look at that man's stomach

OK he's a member of a terrorist cell though

He's a member of a notorious gang

-How many is The Zoo going to arrest? Cursed cuntry!

Nnamdi Kanu has finally exposed the gullibility of so Igbos which had over the ages been covered by our smartness and success in all spheres of life

It shall never be well with Kanu







It shall never be well with Kanu 3 Likes 2 Shares

I seriously wish Biafra is achieved in no time.

15 year old? Shame to Nigeria



All enemies of biafra will not know peace......I say a big amen to that

So a case of "public disturbance" is what they are tranfering case file to Rivers state CID for?



There are far more serious cases such as robbery, cultism, arson that the case file has not seen the light of day but it is IPOB they send to CID for an offense which not more than "noise making". They also locked up a 15 year old boy?



Nigeria is truly a disgrace of a country and Kanu is right to want to exit this Hell with his people.



Kudos to IPOB legal team. Only in a backward country can anyone spend a second in jail for something as irrelevant as "public disturbance" 9 Likes