|Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by muzari: 9:32am
Wishing all the Muslim Umma worldwide, happy Sallah celebration. We should remember that no one is a good Muslim until your neighbors feel safe with you whether Muslims or non Muslims
Eid Mubarak
7 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by muzari: 9:51am
Chief Imam admonishing followers after Eid prayer
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by Doctorphil: 9:54am
This state wey Sabi kill people
Happy celebration to the Muslims though. Please you people should beg Allah to touch the heart of touts in bayelsa to learn how to work for money than kidnapping and cultism
IF u wanna make money read my signature and act fast
7 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by habex005(m): 9:59am
good one there
1 Like
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by NORTHERNER22(m): 10:00am
Very good, may Allah unite us ameen
1 Like
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:01am
Barka De Salah
Jumah Moubarack
1 Like
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by muzari: 10:02am
Yan Mata group
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by realone2012: 10:04am
*May Allah grant us Yusrah*
*May Allah bless our families*
*May Allah make us witness more Eld*
*وتقبل الله منا ومنكم*
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by Christane(m): 10:04am
bt d salah dull 4 my area o ...
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by muzari: 10:05am
Nairalander and family
5 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by muzari: 10:08am
Sallah celebration, zaimu shidede
1 Like
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by muzari: 10:09am
Unity in religion should be extended to every other group(s)
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by Davindal(m): 10:13am
See them, mtcheew...(long hiss). Terrorists.
8 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by EXLOVER(m): 10:25am
Doctorphil:foolish c0omment from a foolish scammer
1 Like
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:26am
will this make them lesser terrorist
5 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by iceboy4752(m): 10:26am
Davindal:This one's brain needs press up!
2 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by Ramaa(m): 10:28am
Why follow Arab culture while you have your own culture....!!?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:33am
abeg I have few questions
(1) will this make them lesser terrorist
(2) why do they like to crawl on the ground like reptiles
(3) why do their women seat at the back rows , seems like they dont have regard for their women
1 Like
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by hgnbello: 10:36am
love for one another... happiness is ours.. Alhamdulillah.
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by lfleak: 10:36am
AFONJAPIG:No, it will make your father more sensible to use condom when necessary to avoid people like you share same oxygen with us..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by lfleak: 10:38am
AFONJAPIG:1 and 2 are deluded questions, 3. Women can also be at the front and the men at the back as long as there is a barrier between them.. Either front and back or left and right...
Now crawl back to your cave..
2 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by lfleak: 10:40am
Ramaa:omg! Since when did religion become culture? you lots are getting deluded by day..
3 Likes
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by madridguy(m): 10:43am
Eid IL Mubaraq @ OP.
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by lfleak: 10:44am
Davindal:I think you are relieved now ...
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by azeecoboy(m): 10:48am
b
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by nairanaira12: 10:59am
Doctorphil, do these people kill like your brothers that suck blood in the North? We all know that the Quran ask you guys to commit murder against those who don't follow Islam.
So when looking for a killer and murderer, look into your mirror and you will find the murderous paedophile you seek.
And when next you are looking for the religion of violence and senseless bloodshed, just look into your Quran.
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:10am
lfleak:lie lie lie, I need picture evidence to back up ur claim that women seat in front row or mix seat with their male counterparts
(1) they became more radicalist and extremist after this ritual
(2) upon all this civilization people still crawl on the ground like snake in the name of region
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by malware: 11:15am
AFONJAPIG:
What is terrorism? Do you know what the word terrorist means?
|Re: Eid Mubarak Live From Yenagoa, Bayelsa State by malware: 11:16am
Ramaa:
And whose culture, language and way of life did you adopt?
