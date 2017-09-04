₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by jaelz(m): 9:36am On Sep 01
What do you do at work when you are bored. I mean in most forms internet usage is so so limited
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Benekruku(m): 9:43am On Sep 01
Watch some Iggy Azalea Videos and head to the gents to masturbate. Always have a handy lube in my bag.
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Radiohead6(m): 8:29am On Sep 02
Pills always does the trick
Use pills responsibly
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Addicted2Women: 7:03am
Call my girlfriend with a hidden phone number, change my voice and start threatening her
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by 9japrof(m): 7:03am
Hehehehe I have my game pad with me to work everyday, when am less busy and glo disappointing as usual, I play PES 16 and that can keep me going for hours.
Try it at ur own risk, I work at a federal establishment and have a tolerant boss. Shikena
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by veekid(m): 7:03am
Surf the internet
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Kizyte(m): 7:04am
Play 8ball Pool by Miniclip
Thanks to my Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro!
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by adetoroamos(m): 7:04am
my phone with me.... prblm solved
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by GloSomebody: 7:04am
I chat with my colleagues. One of the reasons why I love engineering, our job environment isn't as strict as what others have
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by FemiEddy(m): 7:04am
Nairaland
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by yaqq: 7:04am
browse nairaland, go to family section and read divorce cases, u ll have a fill day with laughter! you will read on how a man is seeking for divorce because his wife demand for money beforel sex, u ll read on a woman seeking divorce because the husband cannot go 5 rounds, u ll see exactly the opposite of that also on another woman seeking divorce because the husband want to kill her with sex, and so others stories, just make sure you are a government civil servant ooooo, if u work with a private firm, u must work or find a work to do before u re sacked
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by emirate0(m): 7:04am
Youtude does the trick
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Kimberlykay(f): 7:06am
read my bible
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by nairalandbuzz(m): 7:06am
Movies all the way...
I already have movies and series downloaded using torrents and nzb files... So all I gats do is to launch my media player plex
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by patola080(m): 7:06am
I walk around other offices to chat with dem
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Mzflexydeeva(f): 7:07am
Movies and games
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by emmabest2000(m): 7:07am
Squeezing and pressing ....
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:07am
I watch YouTube videos.... YouTube is now my best friend though and I explore different categories of videos ranging from fashion to health to education, documentaries, TedVideos, entertainment etc etc etc
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by DannyJ19(m): 7:07am
Weed smoking...
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by sucess001(m): 7:08am
Come to nairaland
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by dakeskese(m): 7:08am
...
Hmmm..
Dream League Soccer go takeover be DAT.
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by 2undexy(m): 7:08am
call in my secretary and......im on cloud nine.
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Shome36(m): 7:09am
Still searching for a job
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by mooresucre(f): 7:09am
watchn wwe + nairaland
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by soath(m): 7:09am
Nairaland
Football365
Dream League Soccer 17
#OlukoNiMi
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by 2undexy(m): 7:09am
Kimberlykay:
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by Viking007(m): 7:10am
After the yeye IT dept blocked Nairaland, we've got no other option than stream HD movies.
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by clintonopah(m): 7:11am
Day dream
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by nikbaus(m): 7:11am
I find one very good sleep
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by DesChyko(m): 7:11am
Game on my phone.
Or reach for a Novel
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by GloSomebody: 7:12am
9japrof:If you don't mind, would like to discuss the nature of Glo's "usual" disappointment you've been experiencing with you.
|Re: What Do You Do When You Are Bored At Work by BroZuma: 7:12am
I sketch/doodle...
