What do you do at work when you are bored. I mean in most forms internet usage is so so limited



Watch some Iggy Azalea Videos and head to the gents to masturbate. Always have a handy lube in my bag.



Pills always does the trick







Call my girlfriend with a hidden phone number, change my voice and start threatening her



Hehehehe I have my game pad with me to work everyday, when am less busy and glo disappointing as usual, I play PES 16 and that can keep me going for hours.



Try it at ur own risk, I work at a federal establishment and have a tolerant boss. Shikena

Surf the internet





Thanks to my Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro! Play 8ball Pool by Miniclip

my phone with me.... prblm solved

I chat with my colleagues. One of the reasons why I love engineering, our job environment isn't as strict as what others have

Nairaland

browse nairaland, go to family section and read divorce cases, u ll have a fill day with laughter! you will read on how a man is seeking for divorce because his wife demand for money beforel sex, u ll read on a woman seeking divorce because the husband cannot go 5 rounds, u ll see exactly the opposite of that also on another woman seeking divorce because the husband want to kill her with sex, and so others stories, just make sure you are a government civil servant ooooo, if u work with a private firm, u must work or find a work to do before u re sacked

Youtude does the trick

read my bible

Movies all the way...



I already have movies and series downloaded using torrents and nzb files... So all I gats do is to launch my media player plex

I walk around other offices to chat with dem

Movies and games

Squeezing and pressing ....

I watch YouTube videos.... YouTube is now my best friend though and I explore different categories of videos ranging from fashion to health to education, documentaries, TedVideos, entertainment etc etc etc

Weed smoking...

Come to nairaland

Dream League Soccer go takeover be DAT.

call in my secretary and......im on cloud nine.

Still searching for a job

watchn wwe + nairaland

Nairaland

Football365

Dream League Soccer 17



read my bible

After the yeye IT dept blocked Nairaland, we've got no other option than stream HD movies.

Day dream

I find one very good sleep

Game on my phone.

Or reach for a Novel

If you don't mind, would like to discuss the nature of Glo's "usual" disappointment you've been experiencing with you.