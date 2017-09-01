Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election (7751 Views)

Supreme Court invalidates election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner; orders new election in 60 days. 6 Likes 2 Shares

This is how a supreme court should act when neccessary, not the one we have here that corruption, bigotry and tribalism has infiltrated.

Nigeria is a joke 41 Likes 3 Shares

Good

I understand what the court is trying to achieve, but there will be more bloodshed in Kenya with this. At times, you allow illegalities to stand for a greater good.



Addendum: only God knows if Nigeria would have survived if our Supreme court had declared for Buhari one of those times he challenged PDP's victory in court. 24 Likes 2 Shares

I agree with what the guy above has to say 2 Likes 1 Share

I understand what the court is trying to achieve, but there will be more bloodshed in Kenya with this. At times, you allow illegalities to stand for a greater good. Nigeria does the same where is the greater good

Good move.



The interesting thing is how the Supreme Court found a poll (validated by foreign journalists and Twitteratti as being free and fair) to be marred by sufficient irregularities warranting anullment.



9 Likes

Gobe hmmm God protect africa

interesting. I pray it doesn't lead to violence as their 2007 election did. 3 Likes

wow .our courts are more or less sitting ducks when it comes to cases like this their ruling will come maybe after 4years or even 8years when the tenure is over. Can this happen in Nigeria

Power belongs to the people 2 Likes

Same Africa

Same mentality

Kenya need to get their act together. It is sad that not one black african country is reliable in anything civilization. God help Kenya. 1 Like

Another civil war loading

a working judiciary

unlike what we have in this useless country where incumbent calls the shot 6 Likes

Not in nigeria where you would here a man say..''i would make Nigeria ungovernable if.....'' - 6 Likes 1 Share

Can never happen in Nigeria













����� 2 Likes 1 Share

And IPAD keeps blaming bubu. I think Saraki is a bigger problem to Nigerians than buhari. Amend existing law nope, they want new SUV's. God punish devil and em children 2 Likes

Of a truth kenya is way ahead of Nigeria.



Can u see an independent judiciary system. ..



Can Nigeria judiciary do same...

I doubt...



Shame on the Nigerian judiciary cos of Ghana most go money, u sold ur sacred institution. 9 Likes 2 Shares

If it were Nigeria, having Buhari as the president, the judges would be ordered to affirm the election result or being subjected to all forms persecution, pursued by DSS, EFCC etc., or being sacked before the delivery of the judgment.



If he allows the judgment to come into fruition, it would serve as another good precedence to all African nations' leaders second to the way Jonathan let go in 2015. 2 Likes

I understand what the court is trying to achieve, but there will be more bloodshed in Kenya with this. At times, you allow illegalities to stand for a greater good. if we allow illegalities to stand, we will be going backwards. That's d bane of the challenges we have in Nigeria. D let him kuku do it syndrome if we allow illegalities to stand, we will be going backwards. That's d bane of the challenges we have in Nigeria. D let him kuku do it syndrome 12 Likes

sacrifices must be made!! one good step in the right direction 4 Likes

Can this happen in Nigeria?? ? wow

Election results have been annulled by the courts in Nigeria before....just not at the presidential level

nice judgement by the supreme court.

: It's scary!!!

This is almost unheard of in the African political setting and it sounds like the perfect recipe for a large scale conflagration between supporters of these mortal enemies!

It's scary!!!

This is almost unheard of in the African political setting and it sounds like the perfect recipe for a large scale conflagration between supporters of these mortal enemies!

.. God help them.

