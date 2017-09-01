₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by helinues: 9:55am
Supreme Court invalidates election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner; orders new election in 60 days.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by paiz(m): 10:01am
This is how a supreme court should act when neccessary, not the one we have here that corruption, bigotry and tribalism has infiltrated.
Nigeria is a joke
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by roldee(m): 10:05am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Royaldave200(m): 10:05am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by quiverfull(m): 10:05am
I understand what the court is trying to achieve, but there will be more bloodshed in Kenya with this. At times, you allow illegalities to stand for a greater good.
Addendum: only God knows if Nigeria would have survived if our Supreme court had declared for Buhari one of those times he challenged PDP's victory in court.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Landforce1: 10:05am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by chrisxxx(m): 10:06am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by pesuwe: 10:06am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Friedyokes: 10:06am
quiverfull:Nigeria does the same where is the greater good
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by three: 10:06am
Good move.
The interesting thing is how the Supreme Court found a poll (validated by foreign journalists and Twitteratti as being free and fair) to be marred by sufficient irregularities warranting anullment.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Ghnaija(m): 10:06am
Gobe hmmm God protect africa
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by slimpoppa(m): 10:06am
interesting. I pray it doesn't lead to violence as their 2007 election did.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by surrogatesng: 10:06am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by dhardline(m): 10:07am
Can this happen in Nigeria wow .our courts are more or less sitting ducks when it comes to cases like this their ruling will come maybe after 4years or even 8years when the tenure is over.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Raymondville(m): 10:07am
Power belongs to the people
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by ojnnaco(m): 10:07am
Same Africa
Same mentality
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by vioment: 10:07am
Kenya need to get their act together. It is sad that not one black african country is reliable in anything civilization. God help Kenya.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by alexistaiwo: 10:07am
Another civil war loading
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by AzeezAbubakar1: 10:07am
a working judiciary
unlike what we have in this useless country where incumbent calls the shot
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by YungRichG1: 10:08am
Not in nigeria where you would here a man say..''i would make Nigeria ungovernable if.....'' -
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by coldsummer: 10:08am
Can never happen in Nigeria
�����
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by mokaflex(m): 10:08am
And IPAD keeps blaming bubu. I think Saraki is a bigger problem to Nigerians than buhari. Amend existing law nope, they want new SUV's. God punish devil and em children
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by buJu234: 10:08am
Of a truth kenya is way ahead of Nigeria.
Can u see an independent judiciary system. ..
Can Nigeria judiciary do same...
I doubt...
Shame on the Nigerian judiciary cos of Ghana most go money, u sold ur sacred institution.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Midgut(m): 10:08am
If it were Nigeria, having Buhari as the president, the judges would be ordered to affirm the election result or being subjected to all forms persecution, pursued by DSS, EFCC etc., or being sacked before the delivery of the judgment.
If he allows the judgment to come into fruition, it would serve as another good precedence to all African nations' leaders second to the way Jonathan let go in 2015.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Raymondville(m): 10:09am
quiverfull:if we allow illegalities to stand, we will be going backwards. That's d bane of the challenges we have in Nigeria. D let him kuku do it syndrome
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by GoldenJAT(m): 10:09am
sacrifices must be made!! one good step in the right direction
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Midgut(m): 10:09am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by 9jakohai(m): 10:09am
dhardline:
Election results have been annulled by the courts in Nigeria before....just not at the presidential level
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by stiffyme(m): 10:09am
nice judgement by the supreme court.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Day169: 10:09am
: It's scary!!!
This is almost unheard of in the African political setting and it sounds like the perfect recipe for a large scale conflagration between supporters of these mortal enemies!
.. God help them.
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by Midgut(m): 10:09am
|Re: Kenya Election 2017: Supreme Court Annuls Kenyatta Re-election by PhilipGallagher: 10:09am
This isn't a good news for me...possible bloodshed loading
