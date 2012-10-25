Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) (3520 Views)

So camel can also be killed as meat for sallah?? I thought its only rams o!

Sermwell:

So camel can also be killed as meet for sallah?? I thought its only rams o!

Post address of the place!



Have they started boiling it? Post address of the place!

I can't eat this kind of meat

I prefer ram

MhizzAJ:

I can't eat this kind of meat

I heard the meat is strong but delicious! Don't know how true thou

So I must be a Muslim to comment on camel...

Na wa oh

op you stay around council bus stop ikotun

yes my bro even Cow sef

EID MUBAAROK TO ALL NAIRALANDERS.EKU ODUN OOO.

This original

The day I first tasted Camel's milk, it was as if a tap was directed to my bowels!

Sermwell:

I heard the meat is strong but delicious! Don't know how true thou

Yes very delicious, Yes very delicious,

Allahu Akbar

Aku Odun oooo Emi wa ase opolopo re laye ooo



