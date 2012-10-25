₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,443 members, 3,762,499 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 02:20 PM

A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) - Islam for Muslims - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) (3520 Views)

Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration / Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day / NASFAT Members Desert Their Homes To Celebrate Sallah In IDP Camp At Durumi Dist (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Sermwell(m): 9:56am
So camel can also be killed as meat for sallah?? I thought its only rams o! cheesy grin

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Benekruku(m): 9:57am
Sermwell:
So camel can also be killed as meet for sallah?? I thought its only rams o! cheesy grin

Post address of the place!

Have they started boiling it?

9 Likes

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:10am
I can't eat this kind of meat
I prefer ram

8 Likes

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Sermwell(m): 10:14am
MhizzAJ:
I can't eat this kind of meat
I prefer ram
I heard the meat is strong but delicious! Don't know how true thou
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by fitprince: 2:08pm
why the fuckkk do i need to accept allah before i post here wtf. Bleep you all.
why dosnt nairaland ask you to do same o christian topics

18 Likes

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by otitokoroleti: 2:08pm
Awusa with their mentality grin

DISCLAIMER: There's no other god but Almighty God. Don't be decieved, allah is not God! I have no business with allah because The Almighty God is the most powerful

11 Likes

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by hos4x(m): 2:10pm
So I must be a Muslim to comment on camel...
Na wa oh

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by ABUZINZU(m): 2:12pm
op you stay around council bus stop ikotun
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Ghostscript(m): 2:12pm
yes my bro even Cow sef
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by NabeelAbu: 2:12pm
EID MUBAAROK TO ALL NAIRALANDERS.EKU ODUN OOO.
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by momentusjay(f): 2:13pm
fitprince:
why the fuckkk do i need to accept allah before i post here wtf. Bleep you all.
why dosnt nairaland ask you to do same o christian topics

I concur, Mod should do something about it

1 Like

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by horlahsunbo225(m): 2:13pm
This original
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Pavore9: 2:13pm
The day I first tasted Camel's milk, it was as if a tap was directed to my bowels! cheesy
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Maniche44: 2:13pm
na to accept allah b4 commenting. allah gbakwa oku.

2 Likes

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Ghostscript(m): 2:13pm
fitprince:
why the fuckkk do i need to accept allah before i post here wtf. Bleep you all.
why dosnt nairaland ask you to do same o christian topics
guy keep shut if yu dnt have nothing to say
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by QuietHammer(m): 2:13pm
fitprince:
why the fuckkk do i need to accept allah before i post here wtf. Bleep you all.
why dosnt nairaland ask you to do same o christian topics
Because christians are too docile
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by TellMeNothing: 2:14pm
Jesus!
. This is so wrong...
Mtchew Nonsense.

1 Like

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by otitokoroleti: 2:14pm
hos4x:
So I must be a Muslim to comment on camel... Na wa oh
that tells you nairaland is meant for muslims

1 Like

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Pvin: 2:15pm
Y
otitokoroleti:
that tells you nairaland is meant for muslims

Is S.eun a Muslim? Even if he is. They are still same people shouting one Nigeria up and down.
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by fk001: 2:15pm
Sermwell:
I heard the meat is strong but delicious! Don't know how true thou

Yes very delicious,
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by otitokoroleti: 2:15pm
hos4x:
So I must be a Muslim to comment on camel... Na wa oh
that tells you nairaland is meant for muslims

1 Like

Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by leepest(m): 2:17pm
Allahu Akbar
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Adeyinka12(m): 2:17pm
Aku Odun oooo Emi wa ase opolopo re laye ooo
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by geoworldedu: 2:18pm
Muslims and Allah are both senseless
Same with Christians and Yahweh undecided
They eat beast of burden, yuck angry
Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by nigeriapolitics(f): 2:20pm
otitokoroleti:
Awusa with their mentality grin

DISCLAIMER: There's no other god but Almighty God. Don't be decieved, allah is not God! I have no business with allah because The Almighty God is the most powerful
Allah is an Arab language to describe God, the same way we have olorun, Eledumare, Igwe et al. pls seek knowlege before you talk/type. the word is an English word. stay bless

(0) (Reply)

Michael Jackson Is Dead ! A Lesson For All / Thursday(25/10/2012) Is Arafat Day & Eid Al Adha Will Start On Friday(26/10/2012 / The Enemies Of Islam As Depicted By Imam Ali (as)

Viewing this topic: Babangida70(m), Adegbenro7643(m), BossOluwendy(m), AdultMaleNegro(m), benn94(m), bennie1980(m), sholly007, modsRbastard, princebabados, infinitypro(m), austinosita(m), banmee(m), famzynet, Shina500(m), chuks1000, imatestore, mypassions(m), tyeenigga(m), leanstack, Flets, harizonal123(m), baggylips(m), Bigblogman(m), Oloro29(m), Bozelala, viqSmallz(m), Challengemoni(m), MZZZA, nnatex1(m), Uyemi, kcjazz(m), ustanuge, Ewedegubbler, folhenrry4flizzy(m), abluck(m), femmyy, shootsight(m), emmychesh(m), leepest(m), Adeyinka12(m), mayor2013, kayelm87(m), fizzy94(m), princekoskos, xezoid(m), dotman10(m), SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), id4krist(f), Cyberrex(m), duffman(m), sheddy111(m), NaMe4, chygoz3(m), lafuria1(m), xtybliss(f), Largas, sokera, Thomasmes, Aosalahudeen, TheTechMan, pddyol(m), incofab(m), QUICKMOVE, egedem(m), Oxtonguy, sholadele4, akejuvictor, Onyema1(m), ugo227(m), segzyuk, Bartwale(m), slimmaintenance(m), grayht(m), verygudbadguy(m), ladkud(m), sacramentum(m), Drfash(m), akanniade10(m), yetiyemi88, sylviaeo(f), Soskid(m), tundesto(m), Autoexpress, ChScott(m), freshboy88(m), OlufemiMoyo, CornelG(m), mcdonj, larry27(m), jarrot(m), umudi, osram(m), Priest69(m), Bigromeo(m), FrankFrenzy(m), alebiosuade, nairaimporter, ZorGBUooeh, bigboss80s(m), EMMYB0Y(m), AyamStarch, dhardline(m), autotrader014(m), sling69, diiadem(f), horhizah(f), lafflaff, uruba23, Ifeclassic, ksgl(m), Torontoparrot(m), yemmit90, justinc(m), olowoboi, djaybaba, Jackipapa, morounkola(f), INDUSTRIALFAN(m), oladayo63(m), ellad2k4eva(m), elaigwusimona, tkpoint2(m), JDQueen, mikywonder(m), TheTrueSeeker, judedave181, along4dem(m), Germiu007, Drea1, Dagger111(m), alexie4real(m), FTrebirth, mykel0516, slenjaman(m), salardeman, MhiztaAbdul(m), lexrichy(m), AdaptiveAnalyst, tyangel, neejay1986(m), zakson4real(m), Derende(m), IdeaCashKid(f), TechEnthusiast(m), ftosino(m), Prinsola(m), Gleefreak125(m), Dollyak(f), cbtayo(m), bakaredc, reubenobi(m), MTKbudapest(m), Lbrasi, Pvin, ImDharay, Mollydee88, Eyanmukaila(m), ERICCJ5(m), hybeez, pembisco(m), Vastjoy(m), HemmanuelRichy(m), latest90, abexforeal, meyers(m), nigeriapolitics(f), Ghost01(m), okparabenedict, rayblings(m), bhadmux(m), Juliette05(f), Festuskd(m), knight93, Henryyy(m), Liveair, baski92(m), luvlymabel, aanufeb25, Joyintwos(m), bababububa(f), Uwaeromosele, damilarea2(m), emeths, SlowlybtSurely, holland002(m), obedz(m), hotunba20(m), stephenqueen, Diesella, Drguzzykola(m), ajunwaugochukwu, money121(m), Determinism, drawbag80, darnley16(m), Asiwajuflaky, kitone, brightgreat, Rasengan02(m), Vasgas, Effulgent(m), tunji1(m), jotey(m), Incident1, AlexanderGreat(m), AstuteJay, Owolabi235, Munzy14(m), b0rn2fuck(m), ogaymiss, princessfoluke(f), AfricanElite and 254 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.