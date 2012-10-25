₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,443 members, 3,762,499 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 02:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) (3520 Views)
Sallah Cow Forced Into A Small Car Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir Celebration / Eid-el-kabir: Sultan Of Sokoto Declares September 1st Sallah Day / NASFAT Members Desert Their Homes To Celebrate Sallah In IDP Camp At Durumi Dist (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Sermwell(m): 9:56am
So camel can also be killed as meat for sallah?? I thought its only rams o!
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Benekruku(m): 9:57am
Sermwell:
Post address of the place!
Have they started boiling it?
9 Likes
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:10am
I can't eat this kind of meat
I prefer ram
8 Likes
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Sermwell(m): 10:14am
MhizzAJ:I heard the meat is strong but delicious! Don't know how true thou
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by fitprince: 2:08pm
why the fuckkk do i need to accept allah before i post here wtf. Bleep you all.
why dosnt nairaland ask you to do same o christian topics
18 Likes
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by otitokoroleti: 2:08pm
Awusa with their mentality
DISCLAIMER: There's no other god but Almighty God. Don't be decieved, allah is not God! I have no business with allah because The Almighty God is the most powerful
11 Likes
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by hos4x(m): 2:10pm
So I must be a Muslim to comment on camel...
Na wa oh
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by ABUZINZU(m): 2:12pm
op you stay around council bus stop ikotun
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Ghostscript(m): 2:12pm
yes my bro even Cow sef
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by NabeelAbu: 2:12pm
EID MUBAAROK TO ALL NAIRALANDERS.EKU ODUN OOO.
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by momentusjay(f): 2:13pm
fitprince:
I concur, Mod should do something about it
1 Like
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by horlahsunbo225(m): 2:13pm
This original
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Pavore9: 2:13pm
The day I first tasted Camel's milk, it was as if a tap was directed to my bowels!
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Maniche44: 2:13pm
na to accept allah b4 commenting. allah gbakwa oku.
2 Likes
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Ghostscript(m): 2:13pm
fitprince:guy keep shut if yu dnt have nothing to say
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by QuietHammer(m): 2:13pm
fitprince:Because christians are too docile
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by TellMeNothing: 2:14pm
Jesus!
. This is so wrong...
Mtchew Nonsense.
1 Like
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by otitokoroleti: 2:14pm
hos4x:that tells you nairaland is meant for muslims
1 Like
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Pvin: 2:15pm
Y
otitokoroleti:
Is S.eun a Muslim? Even if he is. They are still same people shouting one Nigeria up and down.
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by fk001: 2:15pm
Sermwell:
Yes very delicious,
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by otitokoroleti: 2:15pm
hos4x:that tells you nairaland is meant for muslims
1 Like
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by leepest(m): 2:17pm
Allahu Akbar
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by Adeyinka12(m): 2:17pm
Aku Odun oooo Emi wa ase opolopo re laye ooo
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by geoworldedu: 2:18pm
Muslims and Allah are both senseless
Same with Christians and Yahweh
They eat beast of burden, yuck
|Re: A Camel Slaughtered For Sallah In My Area! (pictures) by nigeriapolitics(f): 2:20pm
otitokoroleti:Allah is an Arab language to describe God, the same way we have olorun, Eledumare, Igwe et al. pls seek knowlege before you talk/type. the word is an English word. stay bless
(0) (Reply)
Michael Jackson Is Dead ! A Lesson For All / Thursday(25/10/2012) Is Arafat Day & Eid Al Adha Will Start On Friday(26/10/2012 / The Enemies Of Islam As Depicted By Imam Ali (as)
Viewing this topic: Babangida70(m), Adegbenro7643(m), BossOluwendy(m), AdultMaleNegro(m), benn94(m), bennie1980(m), sholly007, modsRbastard, princebabados, infinitypro(m), austinosita(m), banmee(m), famzynet, Shina500(m), chuks1000, imatestore, mypassions(m), tyeenigga(m), leanstack, Flets, harizonal123(m), baggylips(m), Bigblogman(m), Oloro29(m), Bozelala, viqSmallz(m), Challengemoni(m), MZZZA, nnatex1(m), Uyemi, kcjazz(m), ustanuge, Ewedegubbler, folhenrry4flizzy(m), abluck(m), femmyy, shootsight(m), emmychesh(m), leepest(m), Adeyinka12(m), mayor2013, kayelm87(m), fizzy94(m), princekoskos, xezoid(m), dotman10(m), SOLADEMIABIODUN(m), id4krist(f), Cyberrex(m), duffman(m), sheddy111(m), NaMe4, chygoz3(m), lafuria1(m), xtybliss(f), Largas, sokera, Thomasmes, Aosalahudeen, TheTechMan, pddyol(m), incofab(m), QUICKMOVE, egedem(m), Oxtonguy, sholadele4, akejuvictor, Onyema1(m), ugo227(m), segzyuk, Bartwale(m), slimmaintenance(m), grayht(m), verygudbadguy(m), ladkud(m), sacramentum(m), Drfash(m), akanniade10(m), yetiyemi88, sylviaeo(f), Soskid(m), tundesto(m), Autoexpress, ChScott(m), freshboy88(m), OlufemiMoyo, CornelG(m), mcdonj, larry27(m), jarrot(m), umudi, osram(m), Priest69(m), Bigromeo(m), FrankFrenzy(m), alebiosuade, nairaimporter, ZorGBUooeh, bigboss80s(m), EMMYB0Y(m), AyamStarch, dhardline(m), autotrader014(m), sling69, diiadem(f), horhizah(f), lafflaff, uruba23, Ifeclassic, ksgl(m), Torontoparrot(m), yemmit90, justinc(m), olowoboi, djaybaba, Jackipapa, morounkola(f), INDUSTRIALFAN(m), oladayo63(m), ellad2k4eva(m), elaigwusimona, tkpoint2(m), JDQueen, mikywonder(m), TheTrueSeeker, judedave181, along4dem(m), Germiu007, Drea1, Dagger111(m), alexie4real(m), FTrebirth, mykel0516, slenjaman(m), salardeman, MhiztaAbdul(m), lexrichy(m), AdaptiveAnalyst, tyangel, neejay1986(m), zakson4real(m), Derende(m), IdeaCashKid(f), TechEnthusiast(m), ftosino(m), Prinsola(m), Gleefreak125(m), Dollyak(f), cbtayo(m), bakaredc, reubenobi(m), MTKbudapest(m), Lbrasi, Pvin, ImDharay, Mollydee88, Eyanmukaila(m), ERICCJ5(m), hybeez, pembisco(m), Vastjoy(m), HemmanuelRichy(m), latest90, abexforeal, meyers(m), nigeriapolitics(f), Ghost01(m), okparabenedict, rayblings(m), bhadmux(m), Juliette05(f), Festuskd(m), knight93, Henryyy(m), Liveair, baski92(m), luvlymabel, aanufeb25, Joyintwos(m), bababububa(f), Uwaeromosele, damilarea2(m), emeths, SlowlybtSurely, holland002(m), obedz(m), hotunba20(m), stephenqueen, Diesella, Drguzzykola(m), ajunwaugochukwu, money121(m), Determinism, drawbag80, darnley16(m), Asiwajuflaky, kitone, brightgreat, Rasengan02(m), Vasgas, Effulgent(m), tunji1(m), jotey(m), Incident1, AlexanderGreat(m), AstuteJay, Owolabi235, Munzy14(m), b0rn2fuck(m), ogaymiss, princessfoluke(f), AfricanElite and 254 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7