|Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Emmykego(m): 12:35pm
The Cameroon team have rejected the five-star Ibom Le Meridien Hotel and Golf Resorts in the outskirts of Uyo, and opted for the Davok Suites for Friday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.
It was gathered that the Indomitable Lions only came into the country, Thursday and will immediately head back home after the game on Friday.
Completesports reports that the Cameroonians say they are afraid of Nigeria’s withcraft, hence their decision to lodge in a different hotel.
“We know Nigerians and your witchcraft but you know Cameroon’s witchcraft is also very strong,” Jean Jacques Mouandjo of Cameroon FA FECAFOOT Communications Department.
“So, we decided to pick our own hotel to avoid Nigerian witchcraft. We’re not afraid, we just wanted to keep our players concentrated fully on the match.
“We also wanted to stay away from where there will be too many Nigerians distracting our players. We don’t want anything to affect our players’ focus because we want to win in Uyo.”
Also, FECAFOOT’s Community Manager, Valery Gweha, recalled the senior female national team’s loss to the Super Falcons in the final of the African Women Championship as a pointer to Nigeria’s voodooism.
“That (Desire) Oparanozie goal against Cameroon in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was ‘juju’. I’m very sure. That goal was not ordinary,” Gweha said.
Recall that Desire Oparanozie netted in the dying moments of the game to hand Nigeria the trophy in front of the Lionesses’ roaring home supporters at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, in Yaounde, December, 2016.
http://dailyherald.ng/qualifiers-cameroon-rejects-le-meridien-hotel-accuses-nigeria-of-using-juju/
1 Share
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by jovialswag(m): 12:37pm
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by abelprice(m): 12:42pm
Let's watch and see
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by shakyum12(m): 12:48pm
lalasticlala come and see something ooo.
Africans and their stupidity.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by boostdom: 12:51pm
Hahaha. See that bullshit im talmbout?
Ignorance is like a prison with invisible bars.
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Jostico: 12:53pm
Even Cameroon,This nation is taken for granted.
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by babyfaceafrica: 12:55pm
Bloggers and lies
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by auntysimbiat(f): 12:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by ElPadrino33: 4:39pm
I miss Keshi
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by lokoben: 4:39pm
abelprice:
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by harrycoko: 4:40pm
omo see gobe them no say we go win na
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by harrycoko: 4:40pm
omo see gobe them no say we go win na
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by chemystery: 4:40pm
Sense fall on africans
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by julioralph(m): 4:40pm
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by themonk: 4:41pm
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by kings09(m): 4:41pm
Wat a continent yet dis strong African juju never help any of dem win world cup. I guess oyinbo get d strongest juju
8 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by donbrowser(m): 4:41pm
Emmykego:
No wonder Hayattou was there for so many years doing nothing
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by HIRAETH(f): 4:41pm
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Lexusgs430: 4:41pm
Indeed.... Make we do watch the match .......
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Chascop: 4:41pm
very laughable.
The fear will surely affect their play.
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by greenpasture(m): 4:41pm
I thought Africa had grown beyond this? My goodness.
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by JohnieWalker12(m): 4:41pm
This people must really be Hungry. SMH
Ndi Ala *mtchewww
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Dracoe(m): 4:41pm
The fvck are they saying??
With everything they will still come and chop it from super Eagles
Sense fall on them
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Kaybaba5(m): 4:42pm
I can't laugh ooo
Juju ko gbetugbetu ni
Mtchew.......
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by philanthropist1(m): 4:42pm
adonbelivit
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by sanpipita(m): 4:42pm
Funniest thing I have read all day, your juju is strong but you couldn't stop Desire from scoring at home soil, wack juju
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by lukman: 4:42pm
.Choose your hotel and still get lashed.
una go think sae na SKADOOSH! them do una ne
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Adicsonbaba(m): 4:42pm
Hahahaha, this is funny o
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by omoadeleye(m): 4:43pm
Won gbadun rara
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by jdtrends(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by MrEdimulo82(m): 4:43pm
And the South Africans wey even beat us last time nko? Wish juju we use ontop those ones......abeg help wt dat meme, I wee use ds baton to hit ur mouth.
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Rejects Le Meridien Hotel, Accuses Nigeria Of Using ‘juju’ by Kxngstein(m): 4:43pm
I laugh at the way people reason
