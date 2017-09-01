



It was gathered that the Indomitable Lions only came into the country, Thursday and will immediately head back home after the game on Friday.



Completesports reports that the Cameroonians say they are afraid of Nigeria’s withcraft, hence their decision to lodge in a different hotel.



“We know Nigerians and your witchcraft but you know Cameroon’s witchcraft is also very strong,” Jean Jacques Mouandjo of Cameroon FA FECAFOOT Communications Department.



“So, we decided to pick our own hotel to avoid Nigerian witchcraft. We’re not afraid, we just wanted to keep our players concentrated fully on the match.



“We also wanted to stay away from where there will be too many Nigerians distracting our players. We don’t want anything to affect our players’ focus because we want to win in Uyo.”



Also, FECAFOOT’s Community Manager, Valery Gweha, recalled the senior female national team’s loss to the Super Falcons in the final of the African Women Championship as a pointer to Nigeria’s voodooism.



“That (Desire) Oparanozie goal against Cameroon in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was ‘juju’. I’m very sure. That goal was not ordinary,” Gweha said.



Recall that Desire Oparanozie netted in the dying moments of the game to hand Nigeria the trophy in front of the Lionesses’ roaring home supporters at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, in Yaounde, December, 2016.



