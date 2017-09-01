Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / Things You Should Know Before Dating A Nigerian Lady (3390 Views)

See 10 Things Girls Looks At In Guys Before Dating / Disadvantage Of Dating A Skinny Girl. / Before Dating Again. ..known These (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Golden rules you should know before you date a Nigerian girl..

lalasticlala Mynd44 Classic Nigeria girlslalasticlala Mynd44

Op you try no be small 1 Like

And lastly . Don't we just love our Nigeria girls 2 Likes

Did i leave any out ..Feel free to add yours

Evablizin:

Op you try no be small lol ..I'm saying the truth na lol ..I'm saying the truth na

Dont forget to know her status 2 Likes

Oo

Hmmm

....





When she asks so what are we now







Him: We are nothing but pencils in the Hand of our creator





I'm stress free tho in relationahips 1 Like

Some of the point raised are actually quite true

that's a lie joor,cause these days some ladies pay their bills and even pay for their men. 2 Likes

Take her out swimming to know her real face. Make-up can deceive

True talk.......

Nigerian ladies are amazing..so amazing

Cool headed..family oriented and homely 1 Like

Very true

LifeofClinton:

And lastly . Don't we just love our Nigeria girls



beautiful232:

that's a lie joor,cause these days some ladies pay their bills and even pay for their men.

Oya tell the truth... Oya tell the truth...

Confirm if she has kids already. I almost carried one with 3kids and 2weeks pregnancy 1 Like

You've said it all.

Nigeria ladies self always wanting the guy to pay all the bills......Nigeria ladies make una change oooo

Lol

That "what are we" especially during shagging is vibe killer.

be ready to ask if she has eaten everyday

Don't ask for her age directly.

But!!!



Make sure you find out.... All these old women looking for where to finally hang boots... Ehmmm sha be careful

this poo funny date a working class lady but I cant assure you the two times a week punarity access.. but lesser bills lesser poo the vice versa

Valid points.

beautiful232:

that's a lie joor,cause these days some ladies pay their bills and even pay for their men. True but rare



Most naija ladies are stingy and self centered. A lot of them don't deserve naija guys...Other african ladies crave for naija men like die whereas this naija girls go dey jonse



#TeamForeignBabes even if na from togo True but rareMost naija ladies are stingy and self centered. A lot of them don't deserve naija guys...Other african ladies crave for naija men like die whereas this naija girls go dey jonse#TeamForeignBabes even if na from togo