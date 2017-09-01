₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
It’s really beautiful when we get to see how the outside world rally around and offer support to each other in times of need and what irks me most of the time in these scenarios (More like an ugly head spoiling a beautiful picture) is when I see our own Celebrities or prominent men and women who love attention trying to champion the cause, offer prayers (#Pray….) when back home in Nigeria they automatically go on a dumb mood when such or similar issues arise.
Now, I will take the case of HurricanHarvey and the current flood in Makurdi into perspective. Americans are currently witnessing a very deadly flood called HurricanHarvey which has rendered thousands of people homeless and killed close to 40 people as at yesterday. When the news broke out, so many people (Including our shameless Nigerian celebrities) showed concern on social media and prayed for the safety of the people in that region. It’s good to care for one another, that’s the basics of humanity but when you do it for the attention, for the gram, it kills the purpose of the whole act. Before looking to help someone outside, check if you have helped everyone in your own house. Matt 7:5 talks about removing log in one's eyes before trying to remove another person's own, That scripture could also be interpreted to mean, first help everyone around you before seeking for who to help outside.
We read of how Americans dragged a Pastor, Joel Osteen for not opening his doors initially to the victims of flood, can that happen in Nigeria? Rather in such cases, you will find hundreds of people who will be prepared to defend a man, a ‘Daddy’ they know nothing of what he does in his closets (Some will even tell you they live in the closet with him). So far, no church in Nigeria has indicated interest to help the people of Makurdi despite the news about the flood making major headlines since. We are seeing how American celebrities, companies and prominent people in the country are rally round to offer support financially for the victims of the flood, despite the financial help, others are using the charity foundations to offer help too. Everything doesn’t have to be done by the government.
Now back home in Nigeria, all those Nigerian celebrities that were raising their voices on social media for HurricanHarvey (Before #DebolaLagos blasted their hypocritical nature) have gone dumb on the same issue happening in Makurdi. I have not seen or read any news of any Celebrity showing support for the people of Benue state especially those in Makurdi. Same flood, hundreds of people are displaced and homeless, people are dying. The likes of Tuface (From Benue State) and other celebrities, companies, prominent figureheads have kept quiet. I read of how Beyonce who is from Houston, Texas sprang into action right from day one of the flood helping people with her foundation and have also donated a significant amount of money. Most of the celebrities in Nigeria have charity foundations, but you never hear of them using those foundations to help people in times like this, they only surface when they want to use them as a face to launder money or during campaign period. Even if they do not have money to give (Which I doubt), they can lend their voices, spread the word out and get the world to notice the present situation. Social media is not all about you showing off your Gucci’s and seeking validation from fans. Help those fans too in situations like this.
Written By Intriguing Lone Girl
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by TANKDESTROYER(m): 2:19pm
well said....
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by apesinola001(m): 4:58pm
Truth talk
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by SHTFguy: 4:58pm
The greatest hypocrites are not those attention seeking yeybrities who use trending topics to showcase themselves but rather we should ask where are those in power who are quick to pass condolence messages to foreign nations going through one form of disaster or threat but feign ignorance when it happens under their roof.
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by PotatoSalad(m): 4:59pm
Thanks OP
Who is to blame for the floods in Nigeria, The Government who constructed little or no drainage systems or The Citizens who refused to clean up their surroundings?
It's too sad that many of our loved ones get caught up in it every single day...just September and it's that bad, remember we still have two more months of heavy rain before harmattan.
Brace yourselves and watch this repeat again in 2018, 2019, 2020...cos it will.
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by cr7rooney10(m): 4:59pm
Ti a ba fun were loko........
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by Teaser4(m): 5:00pm
Welcome to Nigeria
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by massinola(m): 5:00pm
They are all slave to the white. Useless yeyebrities
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by MadCow1: 5:00pm
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by TIDDOLL(m): 5:00pm
Shows How dumb they are
Charity they say, Begins at HOME..
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by sonnie10: 5:00pm
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by emmyspark007(m): 5:00pm
You can't help but feel pity for Nigerians. Virtually everything and everyone in nigeria is warped..
#OurYeyebrities Dull No Be Small
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by sandrahnaub(f): 5:01pm
God bless you
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by lukman: 5:02pm
yeyebrities... God bless you Op
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by Cmanforall: 5:02pm
.Some are even using it to gain more followers... Re-tweet to get bla bla bla...
May God console victims of this disaster
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by khaykay15(f): 5:02pm
This is so true
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by udemzy101(m): 5:02pm
Well written.. Nigeria celebrities and notice me be like 5&6
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by yinkuscious(m): 5:02pm
Charity they say begins at home
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by lumzybo: 5:03pm
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by sisisioge: 5:04pm
It is well! May God help us all.
Re: Benue Flood: The Hypocritical Nature Of Nigerian Celebrities By Intriguing Lone by RGem(f): 5:04pm
