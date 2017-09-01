₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by OneHead: 5:27pm
According to an eyewitness, Ezeanochie Johnbosco this happened while he was on his way to Onitsha at Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. The tanker got stuck in the mud and fell on a Toyota Camry and the diesel is all over the place. He prays the tanker doesn’t explode.
Ezeanochie, is worried about such incidents and wants the government to do the needful and put the road in other to avoid such incidents in future
More photos...
http://www.naaija.com/2017/09/tanker-collapses-nearby-vehicle-enuguonitsha-expressway/
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by NwaAmaikpe: 5:30pm
Thank God that the car is not a complete write-off.
The tyres and rims are still good and can be salvaged.
I wish I were there,
instead of snapping pictures, I'd be scooping diesel into my gallons.
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by okawanyi(m): 5:31pm
Asin eh! Naija roads no be here!
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by kingxsamz(m): 5:33pm
chai
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by izzou(m): 5:42pm
Enugu Onitsha expressway has been in construction since when I entered puberty
Tufiakwa
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by TGoddess(f): 5:50pm
Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by TarOrfeek: 6:01pm
Nigeria is a sham marriage
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by bentlywills(m): 6:09pm
Terrible
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by emmyquan: 8:24pm
....
NwaAmaikpe:....
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by TINALETC3(f): 8:25pm
so dey neva do dat road
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by maxiuc(m): 8:25pm
Double wahala for the driver
Desiel lost
Car crushed
If it was in dry season na fire straight
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by CAPSLOCKED: 8:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I'VE NEVER MET A MORE MENTALLY UNSTABLE PERSON, ALL MY LIFE.
IN CASE THE TRUCK EXPLODES (LIKE THE POSTER IMAGINED) YOU'D BE BURNT TO DEATH, MAN.. DAMN!
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by Fadiga24(m): 8:26pm
One of the abandoned federal government projects. Smh.
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by ngwababe: 8:26pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:27pm
.
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by emeijeh(m): 8:27pm
See how he turned the car to Knight Rider.
Indomie children will not understand
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by dragon2(m): 8:27pm
Sad
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:NwaAmaikpe 0 : 10 Stupidity
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by edlion57(m): 8:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:u hv serious problem
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by bamite(m): 8:29pm
South East the shame of Nigeria
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by ZombieTAMER: 8:29pm
buhari and his gang of thieves will not do anything about that road....
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by keishik: 8:30pm
.
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by bamite(m): 8:31pm
ZombieTAMER:Channel your grievances to your governor and stop displaying your foolishness here.
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by Franco93: 8:32pm
Enugu Onitsha Express way is the worst Federal road in Nigeria. FG is too wicked to Igbos.
We Igbos don't really belong to this Zoo called Nigeria.
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by kafiz1(m): 8:32pm
this road is unda demonic incarnation,every tym accident
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 8:32pm
ok
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by higgs: 8:32pm
This road is supposedly in this year's budget,right?
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by Innodon(m): 8:33pm
That's the worst federal road in Nigeria
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by chynie: 8:33pm
Hope no life was lost
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by swedbase(m): 8:34pm
TINALETC3:
You see why we want Biafra. All the federal roads in Biafra land are death traps. Give me a reason why i shouldn't support Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by lustychima: 8:37pm
I thought GEJ constructed all roads in d east??
|Re: Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by Opakan2: 8:38pm
May God punish GEJ wherever he is for scamming the ever gullible flati.nos
Just look at one of the roads their hero fixed.. Tufia!
