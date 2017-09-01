Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Tanker Collapses On Nearby Vehicle On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (8349 Views)

Ezeanochie, is worried about such incidents and wants the government to do the needful and put the road in other to avoid such incidents in future



More photos...



According to an eyewitness, Ezeanochie Johnbosco this happened while he was on his way to Onitsha at Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. The tanker got stuck in the mud and fell on a Toyota Camry and the diesel is all over the place. He prays the tanker doesn't explode.







Thank God that the car is not a complete write-off.



The tyres and rims are still good and can be salvaged.



I wish I were there,

Asin eh! Naija roads no be here! 2 Likes

chai

Enugu Onitsha expressway has been in construction since when I entered puberty



Tufiakwa



Thank God no life was lost. 1 Like

Nigeria is a sham marriage

Terrible

so dey neva do dat road so dey neva do dat road

Double wahala for the driver



Desiel lost



Car crushed



If it was in dry season na fire straight

One of the abandoned federal government projects. Smh. 1 Like

Na wa ooo

See how he turned the car to Knight Rider.





Indomie children will not understand









Sad

South East the shame of Nigeria

buhari and his gang of thieves will not do anything about that road.... 1 Like

ZombieTAMER:

buhari and his gang of thieves will not do anything about that road.... Channel your grievances to your governor and stop displaying your foolishness here. Channel your grievances to your governor and stop displaying your foolishness here. 1 Like

Enugu Onitsha Express way is the worst Federal road in Nigeria. FG is too wicked to Igbos.

We Igbos don't really belong to this Zoo called Nigeria. 6 Likes

this road is unda demonic incarnation,every tym accident

This road is supposedly in this year's budget,right?

That's the worst federal road in Nigeria

Hope no life was lost

TINALETC3:

so dey neva do dat road

You see why we want Biafra. All the federal roads in Biafra land are death traps. Give me a reason why i shouldn't support Nnamdi Kanu You see why we want Biafra. All the federal roads in Biafra land are death traps. Give me a reason why i shouldn't support Nnamdi Kanu 5 Likes

I thought GEJ constructed all roads in d east??