Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) (9033 Views)

Wounded Soldiers Celebrate Eid-El-Fitri In Borno (Photos) / Buhari To Return Soon, To Celebrate Eid-el-kabir In Abuja - Aisha / Buhari, Aisha And Yusuf, Osinbajo Celebrate Eid Mubarak (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





El-Rufai later addressed thousands of Birnin Gwari residents at a reception after the Eid prayers at the palace of the Emir of Birnin Gwari. The governor said that his administration is vigorously pursuing comprehensive development in the state, and there is no going back on the determination to achieve cogent development for the people.



El-Rufai arrived the town at 9:15am, accompanied by members of the House of Representatives, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Commissioners, executive members of the All Progressives Congress and his aides. He was received by the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II at the Birnin Gwari EidPraying Ground.



Shortly after the Eid prayers, the Governor and the Emir symbolically slaughtered two rams as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).



In his remarks at the palace, Governor El-Rufai said:



"I am grateful for all your support for the administration and there is no going back on pursuing cogent development for the betterment of our citizens.









"You gave us this mandate and we will not fail. I heard your complaint regarding security. Like you know we are working hard with the security agencies and by the special grace of God, we will see the end of this.



"Aside from the military and police action in Birnin Gwari, which we are collaborating with the security agencies. The state government supports the local government with funds to strengthen the security of life and property. I noted your complaints and we will continue to do all that is necessary to beef up security.



“We are also going to establish a campus of Kaduna State University here in Birnin Gwari; we are still waiting to hear from Federal Government over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, if we don’t hear from them at the end of the raining season, we will do something tangible aside other ongoing roads projects of the state in the local government.



“I am assuring you once again, that there is no going back on actualizing cogent development of our entire state. We are a focused and people oriented government with clear developmental agenda.”



In his address, the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II thanked the Kaduna State Government for its commitment to address security challenges and to promote development initiatives meant for the betterment of the citizenry.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/el-rufai-slaughters-ram-celebrates-eid-birnin-gwari-photos/ Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Friday attended the Eid prayers in Birnin-Gwari to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with the people of the town.El-Rufai later addressed thousands of Birnin Gwari residents at a reception after the Eid prayers at the palace of the Emir of Birnin Gwari. The governor said that his administration is vigorously pursuing comprehensive development in the state, and there is no going back on the determination to achieve cogent development for the people.El-Rufai arrived the town at 9:15am, accompanied by members of the House of Representatives, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Commissioners, executive members of the All Progressives Congress and his aides. He was received by the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II at the Birnin Gwari EidPraying Ground.Shortly after the Eid prayers, the Governor and the Emir symbolically slaughtered two rams as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).In his remarks at the palace, Governor El-Rufai said:"I am grateful for all your support for the administration and there is no going back on pursuing cogent development for the betterment of our citizens."You gave us this mandate and we will not fail. I heard your complaint regarding security. Like you know we are working hard with the security agencies and by the special grace of God, we will see the end of this."Aside from the military and police action in Birnin Gwari, which we are collaborating with the security agencies. The state government supports the local government with funds to strengthen the security of life and property. I noted your complaints and we will continue to do all that is necessary to beef up security.“We are also going to establish a campus of Kaduna State University here in Birnin Gwari; we are still waiting to hear from Federal Government over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, if we don’t hear from them at the end of the raining season, we will do something tangible aside other ongoing roads projects of the state in the local government.“I am assuring you once again, that there is no going back on actualizing cogent development of our entire state. We are a focused and people oriented government with clear developmental agenda.”In his address, the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II thanked the Kaduna State Government for its commitment to address security challenges and to promote development initiatives meant for the betterment of the citizenry.







So much proficiency displayed.



I'm very sure he has slaughtered something more than a ram before. So much proficiency displayed.I'm very sure he has slaughtered something more than a ram before. 5 Likes 1 Share

Confirmed killer.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Short man devil. 2 Likes





My neighbors slaughtered some Pigs to celebrate our new yam festival. Nice one Rufai.My neighbors slaughtered someto celebrate our new yam festival. 4 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







I'm very sure he has slaughtered something more than a ram before. 7 Likes

stephanie11:

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Friday attended the Eid prayers in Birnin-Gwari to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with the people of the town.



El-Rufai later addressed thousands of Birnin Gwari residents at a reception after the Eid prayers at the palace of the Emir of Birnin Gwari. The governor said that his administration is vigorously pursuing comprehensive development in the state, and there is no going back on the determination to achieve cogent development for the people.



El-Rufai arrived the town at 9:15am, accompanied by members of the House of Representatives, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Commissioners, executive members of the All Progressives Congress and his aides. He was received by the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II at the Birnin Gwari EidPraying Ground.



Shortly after the Eid prayers, the Governor and the Emir symbolically slaughtered two rams as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).



In his remarks at the palace, Governor El-Rufai said:



"I am grateful for all your support for the administration and there is no going back on pursuing cogent development for the betterment of our citizens.









"You gave us this mandate and we will not fail. I heard your complaint regarding security. Like you know we are working hard with the security agencies and by the special grace of God, we will see the end of this.



"Aside from the military and police action in Birnin Gwari, which we are collaborating with the security agencies. The state government supports the local government with funds to strengthen the security of life and property. I noted your complaints and we will continue to do all that is necessary to beef up security.



“We are also going to establish a campus of Kaduna State University here in Birnin Gwari; we are still waiting to hear from Federal Government over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, if we don’t hear from them at the end of the raining season, we will do something tangible aside other ongoing roads projects of the state in the local government.



“I am assuring you once again, that there is no going back on actualizing cogent development of our entire state. We are a focused and people oriented government with clear developmental agenda.”



In his address, the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II thanked the Kaduna State Government for its commitment to address security challenges and to promote development initiatives meant for the betterment of the citizenry.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/el-rufai-slaughters-ram-celebrates-eid-birnin-gwari-photos/



He slaughtered a ram abi



Congrats to him He slaughtered a ram abiCongrats to him

I de come

Barka da sallah to every one 1 Like

Barka de salah.

To all my Muslim friends that I tried to call or mail but refuse to pick up my calls and respond because of ileya meat. No worry oooo. just know Mary is six months pregnant, I won't say more than that. 2 Likes

enough of this sallah talk let talk about other things abeg 1 Like





Nice one, congratulations your excellency for successfully slaughtering a ram... Nice one, congratulations your excellency for successfully slaughtering a ram...

SeniorZato:

Barka da sallah to every one

I de come I de come

NwaAmaikpe:







I'm very sure he has slaughtered something more than a ram before.



Present your proof or keep your mouth shut indefinitely Idiot. Present your proof or keep your mouth shut indefinitely Idiot. 1 Like

Why can't he join his Legs with other people worshiping next to him.

Just one miserable ram?

SeniorZato:

Barka da sallah to every one

stephanie11:

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Friday attended the Eid prayers in Birnin-Gwari to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with the people of the town.



El-Rufai later addressed thousands of Birnin Gwari residents at a reception after the Eid prayers at the palace of the Emir of Birnin Gwari. The governor said that his administration is vigorously pursuing comprehensive development in the state, and there is no going back on the determination to achieve cogent development for the people.



El-Rufai arrived the town at 9:15am, accompanied by members of the House of Representatives, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Commissioners, executive members of the All Progressives Congress and his aides. He was received by the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II at the Birnin Gwari EidPraying Ground.



Shortly after the Eid prayers, the Governor and the Emir symbolically slaughtered two rams as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).



In his remarks at the palace, Governor El-Rufai said:



"I am grateful for all your support for the administration and there is no going back on pursuing cogent development for the betterment of our citizens.









"You gave us this mandate and we will not fail. I heard your complaint regarding security. Like you know we are working hard with the security agencies and by the special grace of God, we will see the end of this.



"Aside from the military and police action in Birnin Gwari, which we are collaborating with the security agencies. The state government supports the local government with funds to strengthen the security of life and property. I noted your complaints and we will continue to do all that is necessary to beef up security.



“We are also going to establish a campus of Kaduna State University here in Birnin Gwari; we are still waiting to hear from Federal Government over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, if we don’t hear from them at the end of the raining season, we will do something tangible aside other ongoing roads projects of the state in the local government.



“I am assuring you once again, that there is no going back on actualizing cogent development of our entire state. We are a focused and people oriented government with clear developmental agenda.”



In his address, the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II thanked the Kaduna State Government for its commitment to address security challenges and to promote development initiatives meant for the betterment of the citizenry.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/el-rufai-slaughters-ram-celebrates-eid-birnin-gwari-photos/

In this day and age, these people and their savage display of barbarism never cease to amaze one. See how he got blood on his babanriga. Shouldn't there be a modern way of performing such rites? Will their god accept that offering given on a dirty and squalid altar?

Teewhy2:

Barka de salah.

To all my Muslim friends that I tried to call or mail but refuse to pick up my calls and respond because of ileya meat. No worry oooo. just know Mary is six months pregnant, I won't say more than that. stale stale

so nah only 1 ram all dos men gather for?

useless short man murderer

NwaAmaikpe:







I'm very sure he has slaughtered something more than a ram before. Yeah. Was told he slaughtered pigs too. Yeah. Was told he slaughtered pigs too. 1 Like

Banmee

This is one very dangerous local goverment where you go at your own risk. From kidnappers to armed robbers Na because of the state of the place we were unable to carry out one research there.

The first capital project of El-Rufai keep taking ur ppl for a ride is not your fault i blame the youth

omenkaLives:

Yeah. Was told he slaughtered pigs too.

i know NwaAmaikpe means human head i know NwaAmaikpe means human head

I served in Birnin gwari, back then there was steady light. you'll hardly see anyone owning a generator back then, even kamuku guest house didn't hv a generator. we mostly used hot plates to cook, Kai memories. I learnt how to play draft under the mango tree, knew names of big truck such as Dangote, Dani & sons, dantata etc all making their way via Bgwari to South west. ate soo much sugarcane, hot bread coming straight from their local bakery. we'll throw a party just withdraw small music n 20litre palm wine. so many memories from those days n i miss all my Corper friends Kate, Ronkus, Andy, Benjamin,kizibaby,Semui etc.

#memoriesofabgwaricorper#

free2ryhme:



He slaughtered a ram abi

Congrats to him must you quote that epistle to make your own comment? must you quote that epistle to make your own comment? 1 Like

Jaqenhghar:

Banmee

This is one very dangerous local goverment where you go at your own risk. From kidnappers to armed robbers Na because of the state of the place we were unable to carry out one research there.



Really? I honestly believe your job is more dangerous than mine. And Nigerians no go value you. Smh. Really? I honestly believe your job is more dangerous than mine. And Nigerians no go value you. Smh.

very good.

I wonder why he doesn't spend sallah in Zaria?The fear of stoning is the beginning of wisdom. I wonder why he doesn't spend sallah in Zaria?The fear of stoning is the beginning of wisdom.