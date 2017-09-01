₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by stephanie11: 6:52pm
Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Friday attended the Eid prayers in Birnin-Gwari to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with the people of the town.
El-Rufai later addressed thousands of Birnin Gwari residents at a reception after the Eid prayers at the palace of the Emir of Birnin Gwari. The governor said that his administration is vigorously pursuing comprehensive development in the state, and there is no going back on the determination to achieve cogent development for the people.
El-Rufai arrived the town at 9:15am, accompanied by members of the House of Representatives, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Commissioners, executive members of the All Progressives Congress and his aides. He was received by the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II at the Birnin Gwari EidPraying Ground.
Shortly after the Eid prayers, the Governor and the Emir symbolically slaughtered two rams as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).
In his remarks at the palace, Governor El-Rufai said:
"I am grateful for all your support for the administration and there is no going back on pursuing cogent development for the betterment of our citizens.
"You gave us this mandate and we will not fail. I heard your complaint regarding security. Like you know we are working hard with the security agencies and by the special grace of God, we will see the end of this.
"Aside from the military and police action in Birnin Gwari, which we are collaborating with the security agencies. The state government supports the local government with funds to strengthen the security of life and property. I noted your complaints and we will continue to do all that is necessary to beef up security.
“We are also going to establish a campus of Kaduna State University here in Birnin Gwari; we are still waiting to hear from Federal Government over the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, if we don’t hear from them at the end of the raining season, we will do something tangible aside other ongoing roads projects of the state in the local government.
“I am assuring you once again, that there is no going back on actualizing cogent development of our entire state. We are a focused and people oriented government with clear developmental agenda.”
In his address, the Emir, Alhaji Zubair Jibril Maigwari II thanked the Kaduna State Government for its commitment to address security challenges and to promote development initiatives meant for the betterment of the citizenry.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/01/el-rufai-slaughters-ram-celebrates-eid-birnin-gwari-photos/
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:54pm
So much proficiency displayed.
I'm very sure he has slaughtered something more than a ram before.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 6:58pm
Confirmed killer....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by MarysMeal: 7:02pm
Short man devil.
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 7:05pm
Nice one Rufai.
My neighbors slaughtered some Pigs to celebrate our new yam festival.
4 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 7:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:
7 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:04pm
stephanie11:
He slaughtered a ram abi
Congrats to him
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:04pm
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by momodub: 10:05pm
I de come
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 10:05pm
Barka da sallah to every one
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Teewhy2: 10:06pm
Barka de salah.
To all my Muslim friends that I tried to call or mail but refuse to pick up my calls and respond because of ileya meat. No worry oooo. just know Mary is six months pregnant, I won't say more than that.
2 Likes
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by baike: 10:06pm
enough of this sallah talk let talk about other things abeg
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 10:06pm
Nice one, congratulations your excellency for successfully slaughtering a ram...
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by kalananta(m): 10:06pm
SeniorZato:
I de come
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by malware: 10:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Present your proof or keep your mouth shut indefinitely Idiot.
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Olapraise01(m): 10:09pm
Why can't he join his Legs with other people worshiping next to him.
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Nma27(f): 10:10pm
Just one miserable ram?
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by davepally: 10:13pm
SeniorZato:
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Ogurube: 10:22pm
In this day and age, these people and their savage display of barbarism never cease to amaze one. See how he got blood on his babanriga. Shouldn't there be a modern way of performing such rites? Will their god accept that offering given on a dirty and squalid altar?
stephanie11:
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Tedassie(m): 10:27pm
Teewhy2:stale
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by vchykp(m): 10:28pm
so nah only 1 ram all dos men gather for?
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by tit(f): 10:41pm
useless short man murderer
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 10:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:Yeah. Was told he slaughtered pigs too.
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Jaqenhghar: 10:45pm
Banmee
This is one very dangerous local goverment where you go at your own risk. From kidnappers to armed robbers Na because of the state of the place we were unable to carry out one research there.
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by kellyjoesteve(m): 10:45pm
The first capital project of El-Rufai keep taking ur ppl for a ride is not your fault i blame the youth
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by MrIrohKenedy: 10:45pm
omenkaLives:
i know NwaAmaikpe means human head
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by onyichick(f): 10:52pm
I served in Birnin gwari, back then there was steady light. you'll hardly see anyone owning a generator back then, even kamuku guest house didn't hv a generator. we mostly used hot plates to cook, Kai memories. I learnt how to play draft under the mango tree, knew names of big truck such as Dangote, Dani & sons, dantata etc all making their way via Bgwari to South west. ate soo much sugarcane, hot bread coming straight from their local bakery. we'll throw a party just withdraw small music n 20litre palm wine. so many memories from those days n i miss all my Corper friends Kate, Ronkus, Andy, Benjamin,kizibaby,Semui etc.
#memoriesofabgwaricorper#
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by Collins4u1(m): 11:00pm
free2ryhme:must you quote that epistle to make your own comment?
1 Like
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by banmee(m): 11:11pm
Jaqenhghar:
Really? I honestly believe your job is more dangerous than mine. And Nigerians no go value you. Smh.
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by fk001: 11:15pm
very good.
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by onadana: 11:18pm
I wonder why he doesn't spend sallah in Zaria?The fear of stoning is the beginning of wisdom.
|Re: El-Rufai Slaughters A Ram To Celebrate Eid In Birnin-Gwari (Photos) by manciti: 11:22pm
killing in their blood.
show me a Muslim man who doesn't kill and I will show you a 70 yr old former slay queen who is still a virgin
Allah and Blood is just like Bread and Butter
