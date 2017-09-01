Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) (7701 Views)

One Mr. Etim Mesembe was killed in a renewed gang war on Monday night, August 28 at Eyo Ita Street Calabar, Cross River State Capital.



Until his death, Mesembe was contesting for the position of a Councillor in Calabar South Local Government Area Ward 8.



It was gathered that the deceased was standing on the street when the assailant suspected to be members of by Vikings and Skylow cult groups, whom sources say had mobilised for a hit, spotted him.



"After a shout from one of them that he was the one, he was shot and cut with machetes several times. His death came 24 hours after a fight between the Skylow gang and Scorpion gang on Sunday night had led to the death of a Scorpion member in Ekpo Abasi," the report said.



Sources say the Skylow planned a reprisal for the Scorpion gang who had killed about four of their members during the last war. And,on Sunday night, the gang planned to hit Scorpion members around Mayne Avenue, Ekpo Abasi and Anantigha axis where three teams were waiting and ambushed any fleeing Scorpion member.



"The recent war is suspected to be connected to the killing of one Ecomoc in June due to ticketing competition between gang groups after government officials indirectly recruited them through phoney companies serving as revenue collection agencies."





Looks like they took his money also..'





Aros on strike, baggers fishing with a noose.



ZOO. ZOO.

K

Ohh nooo cult Wahala again

a cultis God forbid

Stupidity



You're a little biitch if you need a gang to look tough



2 Likes

Is it that the mods on duty today are ASUU students who are bored or the councillor that was killed 2 days ago woke up and got killed again? This same news was on the front page 2 days ago na.Is it that the mods on duty today are ASUU students who are bored or the councillor that was killed 2 days ago woke up and got killed again? 5 Likes 1 Share

Please what is the duty of the governor of Cross Rivers state? Is it just to barb hip hop hairstyle and be looking like a 'one hit' upcoming artiste? How can they be killing able bodied men every other day in your state like bushmeat? 3 Likes 1 Share

..



What more can I say if not RIP



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg Cultism kill more people more than AIDs, yet we fear AIDs and cherish cultism.What more can I say if not RIP 1 Like

politics has become a do or die affair... His soul rest in peace. 1 Like

More like they took his phone to cover their tracks. Someone close to him did this. More like they took his phone to cover their tracks. Someone close to him did this. 2 Likes

Where you see bucket for there.

No go sit down for one place, with all these childish poo

African Norsemen. . . How confused can one be? Where you see bucket for there.No go sit down for one place, with all these childish pooAfrican Norsemen. . . How confused can one be? 1 Like

and one calabar coursemate will always be disturbing me that there place is the best place to live in Nigeria,,, agbarakata GBA gbuogi EBA!

My friend, shut up dia.



My friend, shut up dia. 5 Likes

But the records still remain with the Telecoms carrier. Those interested in the case can obtain a warrant and start investigating there But the records still remain with the Telecoms carrier. Those interested in the case can obtain a warrant and start investigating there 1 Like

nawa ooh

Just like that, dem don kill person \





na wa ooo

Lol



Who would investigate it? The police?

It's like you're new in this country.



In December 23rd of 2001, The Chief Law Officer of this Country was killed and 16 years later, the killers haven't been found by the police. LolWho would investigate it? The police?It's like you're new in this country.In December 23rd of 2001, The Chief Law Officer of this Country was killed and 16 years later, the killers haven't been found by the police. 3 Likes

RIP to the dead.





Nigerian politics ehn..



Spiritual Backup is a necessity. Choose your source & consequences.

RIP HL

The govt of cross river is complicit in cult issues in that state by arming them for election purposes! This is the only state where cult members parade themselves openly in broad day light and also have signpost here and there! Now the gang war is out of control!!! 1 Like

Smh

It's not so easy. He may have had the conversation through whatsapp and no Telecoms carrier has whatsapp records except whatsapp themselves since its encrypted.



Telecoms carriers can access SMS and call logs but not saved numbers on phones or whatsapp calls and whatsapp messages It's not so easy. He may have had the conversation through whatsapp and no Telecoms carrier has whatsapp records except whatsapp themselves since its encrypted.Telecoms carriers can access SMS and call logs but not saved numbers on phones or whatsapp calls and whatsapp messages