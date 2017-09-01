₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,657 members, 3,763,376 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 11:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) (7701 Views)
"Go Contest For Councillorship", Uduaghan To Utomi / Agbaje Tosin Councillorship Campaign Billboard In Lagos Compares Jonathan&Buhari / Nuratu Abike Sokoya Contesting For Councillorship In Ogun (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by VastFinder: 7:34pm
One Mr. Etim Mesembe was killed in a renewed gang war on Monday night, August 28 at Eyo Ita Street Calabar, Cross River State Capital.
Until his death, Mesembe was contesting for the position of a Councillor in Calabar South Local Government Area Ward 8.
It was gathered that the deceased was standing on the street when the assailant suspected to be members of by Vikings and Skylow cult groups, whom sources say had mobilised for a hit, spotted him.
"After a shout from one of them that he was the one, he was shot and cut with machetes several times. His death came 24 hours after a fight between the Skylow gang and Scorpion gang on Sunday night had led to the death of a Scorpion member in Ekpo Abasi," the report said.
Sources say the Skylow planned a reprisal for the Scorpion gang who had killed about four of their members during the last war. And,on Sunday night, the gang planned to hit Scorpion members around Mayne Avenue, Ekpo Abasi and Anantigha axis where three teams were waiting and ambushed any fleeing Scorpion member.
"The recent war is suspected to be connected to the killing of one Ecomoc in June due to ticketing competition between gang groups after government officials indirectly recruited them through phoney companies serving as revenue collection agencies."
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/photos-councillorship-aspirant-killed.html
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Sunofgod(m): 7:36pm
Looks like they took his money also..'
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:38pm
Awumen.
Aros on strike, baggers fishing with a noose.
Lubber marooned on land.
1 Like
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by CAPSLOCKED: 7:41pm
ZOO.
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:07pm
K
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by momodub: 10:07pm
Ohh nooo cult Wahala again
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by baike: 10:08pm
a cultis God forbid
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:Cultist
2 Likes
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Addicted2Women: 10:08pm
Stupidity
You're a little biitch if you need a gang to look tough
2 Likes
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by davepally: 10:08pm
CAPSLOCKED:
1 Like
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by EponOjuku: 10:08pm
This same news was on the front page 2 days ago na.
http://www.nairaland.com/4021508/man-shot-hacked-death-cultists#59956360
Is it that the mods on duty today are ASUU students who are bored or the councillor that was killed 2 days ago woke up and got killed again?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 10:08pm
Please what is the duty of the governor of Cross Rivers state? Is it just to barb hip hop hairstyle and be looking like a 'one hit' upcoming artiste? How can they be killing able bodied men every other day in your state like bushmeat?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by maxiuc(m): 10:09pm
..
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Franco93: 10:10pm
Cultism kill more people more than AIDs, yet we fear AIDs and cherish cultism.
What more can I say if not RIP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXAIj6FViFg
1 Like
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Celestyn8213: 10:10pm
politics has become a do or die affair... His soul rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by butterflylion: 10:10pm
Sunofgod:
More like they took his phone to cover their tracks. Someone close to him did this.
2 Likes
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by introvertedsoul: 10:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Where you see bucket for there.
No go sit down for one place, with all these childish poo
African Norsemen. . . How confused can one be?
1 Like
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by lawalosky: 10:11pm
and one calabar coursemate will always be disturbing me that there place is the best place to live in Nigeria,,, agbarakata GBA gbuogi EBA!
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by EponOjuku: 10:13pm
NwaAmaikpe:
My friend, shut up dia.
5 Likes
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:14pm
butterflylion:
But the records still remain with the Telecoms carrier. Those interested in the case can obtain a warrant and start investigating there
1 Like
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by kafiz1(m): 10:14pm
nawa ooh
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by free2ryhme: 10:15pm
Just like that, dem don kill person \
na wa ooo
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by EponOjuku: 10:15pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
Lol
Who would investigate it? The police?
It's like you're new in this country.
In December 23rd of 2001, The Chief Law Officer of this Country was killed and 16 years later, the killers haven't been found by the police.
3 Likes
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by kalananta(m): 10:16pm
soberdrunk:
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:17pm
RIP to the dead.
Nigerian politics ehn..
Spiritual Backup is a necessity. Choose your source & consequences.
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by muller101(m): 10:18pm
NwaAmaikpe:shut up . U this road side cultist
2 Likes
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Atiku2019: 10:18pm
RIP HL
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Rhozabeth(m): 10:19pm
The govt of cross river is complicit in cult issues in that state by arming them for election purposes! This is the only state where cult members parade themselves openly in broad day light and also have signpost here and there! Now the gang war is out of control!!!
1 Like
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Rick9(m): 10:19pm
Smh
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by butterflylion: 10:19pm
IamaNigerianGuy:
It's not so easy. He may have had the conversation through whatsapp and no Telecoms carrier has whatsapp records except whatsapp themselves since its encrypted.
Telecoms carriers can access SMS and call logs but not saved numbers on phones or whatsapp calls and whatsapp messages
|Re: Etim Mesembe, Councillorship Aspirant Killed In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:22pm
EponOjuku:
You have not experienced the NPF at peak efficiency. When there is no political interference, loud public outcry, and good money involved, the Nigeria Police will outdo Scotland Yard
1 Like
Egyptian-type Revolution Impossible In Nigeria – Fg / Oil States Reject North’s Demand For More Revenue / GEJ To Strip Questionable Characters Of National Awards
Viewing this topic: TDonald, Ndifreke12(m), Cyberrex(m), Maloboy, kNigHTcHrisForD(m), branham890, Donovan, KenStranger(m), Chizzybabe, Keballl, eneruvie05, Richardmorgan, jurist21(m), Skillz007, hardbody, Houseofglam7, sethliman, wharley01(m), arabralph(m), afeez5808(m), Mojizumototoka(m), preciousmaro, polazi(m), enokelafrancis(m), littlewonders, Manhood85(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15