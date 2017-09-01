₦airaland Forum

President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by bnanzip(m): 9:01pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD7Lrhyt4s8

President Buhari today attended the prayer and celebration of the Sallah break at his hometown in Daura Katsina state.
See the convoy and security and how the people welcomed him.

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by arterxerxes: 9:18pm
Lalasticlala see your ghost President being guarded

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by maxiuc(m): 9:56pm
London dry gin

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:56pm
And so?
The most idio.tic post of the week.

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Inquisitor97(m): 9:57pm
and so what......make I dae cry

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:57pm
K
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Okwute001: 9:57pm
Useless president... 2019, please come fast.

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Mavin1: 9:57pm
OP really think I will waste my data watching this nonsense

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Dutchey(m): 9:57pm
how does this allow me to comment on muslim thread? rubbish

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by meelerh(f): 9:57pm
Good Health and more blessing to the people's general

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by baike: 9:58pm
buhari have made Biafra Now popular than Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland

2 Likes

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by BlackDBagba: 9:58pm
Ok
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by naijalord1: 9:58pm
grin grin angry
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by repogirl(f): 9:59pm
And no fúck was given! angry

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by ekensi01(m): 9:59pm
Sai Baba
Baba ride on.
More years.

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Teewhy2: 9:59pm
Okay

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Conductorr1: 9:59pm
President of goatfuckers and headslammers. cheesy cheesy

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Tapout(m): 10:00pm
what's chasing those soilders running? undecided undecided undecided
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by momodub: 10:01pm
See security men
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Atiku2019: 10:02pm
Atiku2019 cool
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Ajewealth123(m): 10:02pm
Okwute001:
Useless president... 2019, please come fast.
you even gave a fuc.k, well
I almost did same.my fuc.k is too precious to give to a log of wood
A vegetable
A useless entity who doesn't know nor care what the common man is going through

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by kalananta(m): 10:04pm
momodub:
See security men

shocked shocked shocked shocked
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Benekruku(m): 10:04pm



God bless His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)


God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria



Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Bitcoin1000(f): 10:06pm
Lunatic

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by OCTAVO: 10:09pm
Oh
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by oluFELAxy(m): 10:11pm
President Buhari just came home for Sallah...Straight to London Next Week

Lai will then tell us President Buhari ate too much Meat during the sallah, it has affected his system...his mess and poo smells so bad, he had to go for treatments...

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Jolar101(m): 10:12pm
Will that equipped his country's medical facilities to London's hospital standard he stole our oil money he used to treated his undisclosed sickness

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by davepally: 10:16pm
maxiuc:
London dry gin


lol
Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Jolar101(m): 10:16pm
Dutchey:
how does this allow me to comment on muslim thread? rubbish
And Muslims are commenting on Christians threads. How can nigeria be one

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by itchie: 10:16pm
The blood of all those innocent Shi'ites and IPOB members you guys killed will haunt u to ur grave and in the hereafter

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Slymonster(m): 10:18pm
He is the president,he has the right to everything.It will be a shame if you ever hear that the president was attack na..sends a wrong messages worldwide.

Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by fyneguy: 10:24pm
Okwute001:
Useless president... 2019, please come fast.

You'd better don't give yourself false hope. 2nd term is sealed and delivered.

