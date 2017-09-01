₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,657 members, 3,763,375 topics. Date: Friday, 01 September 2017 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) (12199 Views)
Amosun's Convoy And CBN Bullion Van Accident Photos / Buhari's Interview With Osasu Show: Speaks On Aso Rock Cabal & Daura (Video) / Woman On Wheelchair Attempted Suicide In Buhari’s Convoy's Front (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by bnanzip(m): 9:01pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD7Lrhyt4s8
President Buhari today attended the prayer and celebration of the Sallah break at his hometown in Daura Katsina state.
See the convoy and security and how the people welcomed him.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by arterxerxes: 9:18pm
Lalasticlala see your ghost President being guarded
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by maxiuc(m): 9:56pm
London dry gin
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:56pm
And so?
The most idio.tic post of the week.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Inquisitor97(m): 9:57pm
and so what......make I dae cry
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:57pm
K
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Okwute001: 9:57pm
Useless president... 2019, please come fast.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Mavin1: 9:57pm
OP really think I will waste my data watching this nonsense
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Dutchey(m): 9:57pm
how does this allow me to comment on muslim thread? rubbish
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by meelerh(f): 9:57pm
Good Health and more blessing to the people's general
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by baike: 9:58pm
buhari have made Biafra Now popular than Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by BlackDBagba: 9:58pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by naijalord1: 9:58pm
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by repogirl(f): 9:59pm
And no fúck was given!
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by ekensi01(m): 9:59pm
Sai Baba
Baba ride on.
More years.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Teewhy2: 9:59pm
Okay
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Conductorr1: 9:59pm
President of goatfuckers and headslammers.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Tapout(m): 10:00pm
what's chasing those soilders running?
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by momodub: 10:01pm
See security men
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Atiku2019: 10:02pm
Atiku2019
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Ajewealth123(m): 10:02pm
Okwute001:you even gave a fuc.k, well
I almost did same.my fuc.k is too precious to give to a log of wood
A vegetable
A useless entity who doesn't know nor care what the common man is going through
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by kalananta(m): 10:04pm
momodub:
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Benekruku(m): 10:04pm
God bless His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Bitcoin1000(f): 10:06pm
Lunatic
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by OCTAVO: 10:09pm
Oh
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by oluFELAxy(m): 10:11pm
President Buhari just came home for Sallah...Straight to London Next Week
Lai will then tell us President Buhari ate too much Meat during the sallah, it has affected his system...his mess and poo smells so bad, he had to go for treatments...
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Jolar101(m): 10:12pm
Will that equipped his country's medical facilities to London's hospital standard he stole our oil money he used to treated his undisclosed sickness
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by davepally: 10:16pm
maxiuc:lol
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Jolar101(m): 10:16pm
Dutchey:And Muslims are commenting on Christians threads. How can nigeria be one
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by itchie: 10:16pm
The blood of all those innocent Shi'ites and IPOB members you guys killed will haunt u to ur grave and in the hereafter
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by Slymonster(m): 10:18pm
He is the president,he has the right to everything.It will be a shame if you ever hear that the president was attack na..sends a wrong messages worldwide.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) by fyneguy: 10:24pm
Okwute001:
You'd better don't give yourself false hope. 2nd term is sealed and delivered.
3 Likes 2 Shares
Oya Na! Sanusi Pushes For Complete REMOVAL Of Fuel Subsidy / IGP Receives $620,000 Subsidy Scam Video / Tax Suit: Tension In Abia As Appeal Court Delivers Judgment Sept 23
Viewing this topic: Quoran, Eno38151, Jolar101(m), fatahtalks(m), peace2all(m), OgaInnocent(m), Boyooosa, nativedoctor(m), dope904, DemonMonkey7(m), koolModee, Osada1, massiveaman, shollyblaze, iamdondanna(m), olushoga167 and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17