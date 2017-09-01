Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Convoy And Security At Prayer Ground In Daura (video) (12199 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD7Lrhyt4s8



President Buhari today attended the prayer and celebration of the Sallah break at his hometown in Daura Katsina state.

Lalasticlala see your ghost President being guarded 5 Likes

London dry gin 6 Likes

And so?

The most idio.tic post of the week. 4 Likes

and so what......make I dae cry 2 Likes

K

Useless president... 2019, please come fast. 5 Likes

OP really think I will waste my data watching this nonsense 1 Like

how does this allow me to comment on muslim thread? rubbish 1 Like

Good Health and more blessing to the people's general 5 Likes 2 Shares

buhari have made Biafra Now popular than Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland 2 Likes

Ok

And no fúck was given! 1 Like

Sai Baba

Baba ride on.

More years. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Okay 1 Like

President of goatfuckers and headslammers. 7 Likes 1 Share

what's chasing those soilders running?

See security men

Atiku2019

Okwute001:

Useless president... 2019, please come fast. you even gave a fuc.k, well

I almost did same.my fuc.k is too precious to give to a log of wood

A vegetable

A useless entity who doesn't know nor care what the common man is going through you even gave a fuc.k, wellI almost did same.my fuc.k is too precious to give to a log of woodA vegetableA useless entity who doesn't know nor care what the common man is going through 9 Likes

momodub:

See security men









God bless His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)





God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria







5 Likes 2 Shares

Lunatic 1 Like

Oh

President Buhari just came home for Sallah...Straight to London Next Week



Lai will then tell us President Buhari ate too much Meat during the sallah, it has affected his system...his mess and poo smells so bad, he had to go for treatments... 3 Likes

Will that equipped his country's medical facilities to London's hospital standard he stole our oil money he used to treated his undisclosed sickness 1 Like

maxiuc:

London dry gin





lol lol

Dutchey:

how does this allow me to comment on muslim thread? rubbish And Muslims are commenting on Christians threads. How can nigeria be one And Muslims are commenting on Christians threads. How can nigeria be one 1 Like

The blood of all those innocent Shi'ites and IPOB members you guys killed will haunt u to ur grave and in the hereafter 2 Likes

He is the president,he has the right to everything.It will be a shame if you ever hear that the president was attack na..sends a wrong messages worldwide. 1 Like