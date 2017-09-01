₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by blogreporter: 9:10pm
The Mansion of Nigerian music star Kcee who is currently in Abia for his new released Album is currently on fire at Omole Phase II, Lagos According to Neighbors, the fire which started from the generator house,has burnt down his Prado SUV..
An Ebiwalismoment.com reader who stays around the hood said The Lagos state fire service have been alerted, but is yet arrived Kcee’s home.
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/09/oh-no-fire-takes-over-singer-kcees-home.html
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by blogreporter: 9:11pm
Kcee
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by drealnamdy(m): 9:20pm
Not true..
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by LUGBE: 9:20pm
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Mavin1: 10:02pm
Picture or ....
8 Likes
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by alexistaiwo: 10:02pm
Judging from what he portrays on his Instagram posts.
He is a billionaire and billionaires insure their properties.
Unless of course he is penny wise and pound foolish
5 Likes
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Teewhy2: 10:02pm
Eyah, GOD will provide him resources to bear the loss.
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Mentions: 10:03pm
so sad
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Henri8: 10:03pm
E- Money fall on him.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by BreezyCB(m): 10:03pm
.
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Zoharariel(m): 10:03pm
The Lagos state fire service will not arrive until the whole house is razed.
4 Likes
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:03pm
Sorry
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:03pm
.
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by momodub: 10:03pm
Ohh sorry Limpopo
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Kenneth205(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by daniel100bc(m): 10:03pm
Wtf
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by baike: 10:03pm
Mr song na sent people to burn am
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Montez90: 10:03pm
Hushpuppi right now
2 Likes
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by BroZuma: 10:03pm
Bloggers
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by King4Roller: 10:03pm
Ogwu ego money. Dem don collect am back.
2 Likes
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by adrian3000(m): 10:04pm
House on fire or idontbelieve it
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by kalananta(m): 10:04pm
Henri8:
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Marxist001(m): 10:04pm
fire fall on you!!!! hope say your na ur designers clothes and shoes you go rescue first ;Dfire fall on you!!!! hope say your na ur designers clothes and shoes you go rescue first
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Ebaony: 10:04pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by King4Roller: 10:04pm
Accept JESUS CHRIST as your personal LORD and SAVIOUR.
7 Likes
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by EXLOVER(m): 10:04pm
Aranbanko
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Dutchey(m): 10:05pm
crazy liars
1 Like
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Bitcoin1000(f): 10:05pm
Fraud money dont last
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by free2ryhme: 10:06pm
blogreporter:
spirit now burns house in the owner;s absence ook
4 Likes
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by Sylver247: 10:06pm
Fire for rainy season again. I smell something fishy.
|Re: Kcee's Lagos Home Is On Fire by EponOjuku: 10:06pm
I hope his home and vehicles are insured.
