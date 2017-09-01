Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention (3686 Views)

Culinary Coach is a fully autonomous truck, both in driving and operation, it only requires a “Barista” to speed up the customer experience. There’s a vending machine with serving table that prepares food, keeping the space available for a kitchen and eliminating human intervention to food preparation for better sanitation. The form and layout are designed to maximize efficiency of the customer flow, including the refilling and cleaning of surfaces and spaces within the vehicle. The truck is totally green, it has an electric motor and photovoltaic glass where everything is incorporated within the scope of the vehicle design.





http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/see-futuristic-mobile-food-truck.html





In tech, the more you look, the more confused you get 2 Likes 2 Shares

Just like in the movies. It's cool

very wonderful I must say, but wait oooooooooooo how much be prize cus I want to open a restaurant for my babe here in Owerri. 1 Like





it looks cool...

Leaving Nigeria for good

This cannot work in Naija. Can it serve eba with egusi mixed with a little okro, with ponmo and shaki added from stew? 2 Likes

Ok

Me I no fit chop here oooo, I dey craze? 1 Like

love the interior but I guess that's a truck for ten. customers.

And this will never sell at oshodi

Only for oyinbo land

I am not understanding this ooo

Nice one,technology is taking over,Africa have a long way to go ooo

Technology has taken over

I am not understanding what this oyibo people are trying to do oo

I doubt this innovation will work in Nigeria. Can it prepare yam or nkwobi? Even ordinary 404 with fresh palmi, it can not. But Africa is seriously being left out in technological advancement. 1 Like

I dey hungry sef

cremedelacreme:

This cannot work in Naija. Can it serve eba with egusi mixed with a little okro, with ponmo and shaki added from stew?

hahahhaahhahahaha..No be small thing oooooooooo... hahahhaahhahahaha..No be small thing oooooooooo...

Lovely!



but I'm still of the opinion that automobiles should be manned and not left to some AI!



In the case of a security breach the results would be catastrophic!

Even if it works in Lagos,it can not work in North..Lol..Dem go vex bomb the thing for delay of food prepration 1 Like

zeusdgrt:

Leaving Nigeria for good Please take Nnamdi Kanu with you Please take Nnamdi Kanu with you

Where is the food sef ?! I can only see a DJ turn table abi na Music we go chop? 1 Like

Ok

Una see white man with high tech? Chai see maschine!!! Meanwhile back here in naija some people are looking for head to cut with all seriousness.

zeusdgrt:

Leaving Nigeria for good

Bros I seconded ur motion... Bros I seconded ur motion...

wow, this is cool buh it can't work here in naija

cremedelacreme:

This cannot work in Naija. Can it serve eba with egusi mixed with a little okro, with ponmo and shaki added from stew? harriet412:

wow, this is cool buh it can't work here in naija

See them... that's why we have something called MENU See them... that's why we have something called

PETUK:

Please take Nnamdi Kanu with you Sorry I don't have a bag I call nnamdi kanu Sorry I don't have a bag I call nnamdi kanu