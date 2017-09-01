₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by AutoReportNG: 1:33am
Imagine if your regular buka can come to you with any control or aid from any man. Designed by Cody Moore, Jordan Jones, Yulin Liu, Aditi Vyas, Tom Rouine, and Fernando Zeledon, Culinary Coach is a future mobile food truck. In the future,autonomous vehicle would our standard transportation, hence, this food truck also has been adapted to autonomous world. Food truck market is becoming widely popular in the future, it’s a lucrative market where eventually large companies would want to take over the market.
Culinary Coach is a fully autonomous truck, both in driving and operation, it only requires a “Barista” to speed up the customer experience. There’s a vending machine with serving table that prepares food, keeping the space available for a kitchen and eliminating human intervention to food preparation for better sanitation. The form and layout are designed to maximize efficiency of the customer flow, including the refilling and cleaning of surfaces and spaces within the vehicle. The truck is totally green, it has an electric motor and photovoltaic glass where everything is incorporated within the scope of the vehicle design.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/see-futuristic-mobile-food-truck.html
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by AutoReportNG: 1:33am
In tech, the more you look, the more confused you get
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Donclint007: 7:01am
Just like in the movies. It's cool
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Godswillnwaoma(m): 7:01am
very wonderful I must say, but wait oooooooooooo how much be prize cus I want to open a restaurant for my babe here in Owerri.
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Ruggedfitness: 7:01am
If these were Dangote trucks, I think the roads would have been safer...
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Litesanti(m): 7:02am
it looks cool...
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by zeusdgrt(m): 7:03am
Leaving Nigeria for good
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by cremedelacreme: 7:03am
This cannot work in Naija. Can it serve eba with egusi mixed with a little okro, with ponmo and shaki added from stew?
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by kingphilip(m): 7:03am
Ok
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by sundilazo(m): 7:03am
Me I no fit chop here oooo, I dey craze?
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by 2undexy(m): 7:04am
love the interior but I guess that's a truck for ten. customers.
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Settingz321(m): 7:04am
And this will never sell at oshodi
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by donpata: 7:04am
Only for oyinbo land
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by wilson2(m): 7:04am
I am not understanding this ooo
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by SolexxBarry(m): 7:05am
Nice one,technology is taking over,Africa have a long way to go ooo
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Cruz40: 7:05am
Technology has taken over
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by wilson2(m): 7:06am
I am not understanding what this oyibo people are trying to do oo
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by imma2(m): 7:07am
I doubt this innovation will work in Nigeria. Can it prepare yam or nkwobi? Even ordinary 404 with fresh palmi, it can not. But Africa is seriously being left out in technological advancement.
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:10am
I dey hungry sef
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by jacyhelen(f): 7:11am
cremedelacreme:
hahahhaahhahahaha..No be small thing oooooooooo...
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by AmoryBlacq: 7:12am
Lovely!
but I'm still of the opinion that automobiles should be manned and not left to some AI!
In the case of a security breach the results would be catastrophic!
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by jacyhelen(f): 7:12am
Even if it works in Lagos,it can not work in North..Lol..Dem go vex bomb the thing for delay of food prepration
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by PETUK(m): 7:14am
zeusdgrt:Please take Nnamdi Kanu with you
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by tolaniizzyy: 7:14am
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Adeyeancah(m): 7:15am
Where is the food sef ?! I can only see a DJ turn table abi na Music we go chop?
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by Hemcy(m): 7:15am
Ok
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by mike4real2(m): 7:15am
Una see white man with high tech? Chai see maschine!!! Meanwhile back here in naija some people are looking for head to cut with all seriousness.
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by policy12: 7:17am
zeusdgrt:
Bros I seconded ur motion...
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by harriet412(f): 7:20am
wow, this is cool buh it can't work here in naija
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by lumzybo: 7:21am
cremedelacreme:
harriet412:
See them... that's why we have something called MENU
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by zeusdgrt(m): 7:22am
PETUK:Sorry I don't have a bag I call nnamdi kanu
|Re: See The Futuristic Mobile Food Truck Requires Less Human Intervention by zeusdgrt(m): 7:23am
policy12:I Don try stay overdue
