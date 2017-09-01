Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death (7522 Views)

Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra / Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) / Ifeanyi Ubah Donates N3million To Obi Madubogwu, Sick Nollywood Actor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





But just as many thought that the battle was over, death sneaked in, claiming the strong man in ‘Battle of Musanga’. He was just about shooting another movie after a long time in the hospital.



Here is how most of his colleagues reacted to the news:





Nobert Ajaegbu broke the new when he said: “I am pondering at the nodding of the lizard, your goats are bleating, an outstanding king, Obi my good friend, where are you? Tell me it is a dream.”



In no time, the news has gone round.



Kate Henshaw could not believe the news. “Jesus! Lord have mercy!” she exclaimed, saying; “It can’t be true… he sent me a script a while back that he wanted to shoot… haaaaaaa!!!”



Robert Peters corroborated her: “How are the mighty fallen in the midst of the battle. He recently sent a script he wanted us to work on… we spoke a couple of times and he sounded so strong. God knows best. Rest in Peace Obi the King of Musanga.”



Some of his colleagues who allegedly abandoned him during his trying times reached out to his wife, just to be sure it wasn’t another bad rumour.



“Confirmed. Obi is dead. We just spoke to his wife. He developed fever yesterday, went to the hospital this morning, had complications and died. The family is taking him home tomorrow. May his soul rest in peace,” said Chidi Nwokeabia.



Recollecting their good times together, Lanre Falana said: “Obi will call me the “thick man” and I would call him the “muzanga king”, we’ve been like that since 2002, wow! 2002 is a long way back man; my muzanga king has gone to rest. Hmmmmm! Till we meet to part no more my dear friend. My one and only muzanga king is gone, God knows best.”



This was just as Opa Williams pondered: “This guy went to inspect my Studio last Thursday to start shoot soon. Abeg, life na waya.”



Late Nollywood actor Obi Madubogwu aka King of Musanga lost his battle to the killer disease few days ago.





http://news.nollyzone.com/see-colleagues-abandoned-late-actor-obi-madubogwu-reacted-death/ The Late Actor had been managing the condition since 2009 when he founded the Saving Life for Africa Diabetes Foundation, but his diabetic ailment got worse in 2016, and he had to be hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.But just as many thought that the battle was over, death sneaked in, claiming the strong man in ‘Battle of Musanga’. He was just about shooting another movie after a long time in the hospital.Here is how most of his colleagues reacted to the news:Nobert Ajaegbu broke the new when he said:In no time, the news has gone round.Kate Henshaw could not believe the news.Robert Peters corroborated her:Some of his colleagues who allegedly abandoned him during his trying times reached out to his wife, just to be sure it wasn’t another bad rumour.said Chidi Nwokeabia.Recollecting their good times together, Lanre Falana said:Late Nollywood actor Obi Madubogwu aka King of Musanga lost his battle to the killer disease few days ago. 1 Like

They are all hypocrites every last one of them 15 Likes

Thunder fire all of them, Bloody Hypocrites.. Makes me wonder why we should have friends if they can't Help wen u are in need 13 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm...They can never appreciate you until you are no more...it's the norm 3 Likes



Awaiting for them to throw a carnival for him I'm not surprised. Funny people seeking for irrelevant attention.Awaiting for them to throw a carnival for him 4 Likes

How exactly did they abandon the guy? 2 Likes

uzoclinton:

How exactly did they abandon the guy? they never checked on him or call his family until he lost his life 2 Likes

NaijaCelebrity:

they never checked on him or call his family until he lost his life Ehya... Its a pity Ehya... Its a pity 1 Like

It is everywhere. They will care after they left 1 Like

You all receive sense in Jesus name 4 Likes

Pretenders everywhere 2 Likes





As an actor, Obi Madubuogwu was no good anymore.





Nature sometimes has a way of forcing 'had-beens' on compulsory retirement. As an actor, Obi Madubuogwu was no good anymore.Nature sometimes has a way of forcing 'had-beens' on compulsory retirement.







Their Hollywood Counterparts are good at "acting"





Nollywood Stars are only good at "reacting"









8 Likes

MrNollyzone:

Pretenders everywhere





they are not actors and actresses for nothing they are not actors and actresses for nothing 2 Likes





In other news

10 Celebrities That Donated Millions To Harvey Flood Victims

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/celebrities-donated-millions-harvey-flood.html



3 Things You Should Change If You Sleep Like A Log Of Wood

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-things-you-should-change-sleep-quality.html



3 Weird Homemade Remedies You Should Try Out

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-weird-homemade-remedies-you-should.html



3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-things-hard-fall-asleep.html When she told me that acting does not pay her bills, it is now that I understand what she meant...In other news

that is iy

Lalasticlala what do you have to say to these hypocrites??

I don't think they all abandoned him though. He revealed in an interview when he was alive that he produced a film to create awareness on diabetes, which is what he suffered from and all the actors who featured in the film (which were all A list) acted for free.

People should not blame fellow actors for not coming to aid of their colleagues, everyone has their challenges. Actors in Nigeria are not as rich as they portray in films or in social media.

Rather, the actors guild should make it compulsory for their colleagues to have health insurances or set aside a portion of their pay to pay health insurance so they won't need to rely on the public for funds when have health issues. 1 Like

May God grant him eternal rest

KendrickAyomide:

Thunder fire all of them, Bloody Hypocrites.. Makes me wonder why we should have friends if they can't Help wen u are in need

I have learnt from hard experience that in this world only God is our true friend every other person will only stay in suitable circumstances. I have learnt from hard experience that in this world only God is our true friend every other person will only stay in suitable circumstances. 1 Like

I thought he's been sick for long,how come they're acting all surprised. mtcheeeeew.....

111jideofor:

Full list of Super Eagles lineup that defeated Cameroon today in World Cup Qualifiers.

1. EZENWA____(Igbo Biafran)

2. ECHIEJILE____(Igbo Biafran)

3. ONAZI____(Igbo Biafra)

4. NDIDI_____(Igbo Biafran)

5. MIKEL____(Igbo Biafran)

6. IHEANACHO___(Igbo Biafran)

7. SIMON_______(Igbo Biafran)

8. OGU_________(Igbo Biafran)

9. OMERUO______(Igbo Biafran)

10.EKONG______(Effik Biafran)

11. IGHALO_____(Benin)

12. VICTOR MOSES___(Benin)

13. LEON BALOGUN____(Yoruba)

14. AHMED MUSA_____(HAU 2 Likes 1 Share

Eyah

Hypoccrites

Tunder fire every last in of y'alll

Victorclean1:

111jideofor:

Full list of Super Eagles lineup that defeated Cameroon today in World Cup Qualifiers.

1. EZENWA____(Igbo Biafran)

2. ECHIEJILE____(Igbo Biafran)

3. ONAZI____(Igbo Biafra)

4. NDIDI_____(Igbo Biafran)

5. MIKEL____(Igbo Biafran)

6. IHEANACHO___(Igbo Biafran)

7. SIMON_______(Igbo Biafran)

8. OGU_________(Igbo Biafran)

9. OMERUO______(Igbo Biafran)

10.EKONG______(Effik Biafran)

11. IGHALO_____(Benin)

12. VICTOR MOSES___(Benin)

13. LEON BALOGUN____(Yoruba)

14. AHMED MUSA_____(HAU bozo bozo

Stupid reactions what did they do to save him when he was alive?

Hmmm

this is the reality of life, it's hard to find true friends. You don't have friends until you have been in need of not just money. True friends don't have to be able to solve your problem, but being there to comfort you and hold your hand through your dark days is what silver nor gold Can't buy. Almost all this people probably never once visited him in the hospital. Most of them probably never even remembered someone like him existed until they heard of his death, and then they were shocked.

Victorclean1:

111jideofor:

Full list of Super Eagles lineup that defeated Cameroon today in World Cup Qualifiers.

1. EZENWA____(Igbo Biafran)

2. ECHIEJILE____(Igbo Biafran)

3. ONAZI____(Igbo Biafra)

4. NDIDI_____(Igbo Biafran)

5. MIKEL____(Igbo Biafran)

6. IHEANACHO___(Igbo Biafran)

7. SIMON_______(Igbo Biafran)

8. OGU_________(Igbo Biafran)

9. OMERUO______(Igbo Biafran)

10.EKONG______(Effik Biafran)

11. IGHALO_____(Benin)

12. VICTOR MOSES___(Benin)

13. LEON BALOGUN____(Yoruba)

14. AHMED MUSA_____(HAU Whatever you aim to drive at with this is so Despicable!! Whatever you aim to drive at with this is so Despicable!!