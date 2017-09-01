₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,838 members, 3,764,124 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 12:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death (7522 Views)
Obi Madubogwu Dies Of Fever In Lagos, Corpse Heads To Anambra / Obi Madubogwu Is Dead After Battling Diabetes (Photos) / Ifeanyi Ubah Donates N3million To Obi Madubogwu, Sick Nollywood Actor (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Nollyzonenews: 6:37am
The Late Actor had been managing the condition since 2009 when he founded the Saving Life for Africa Diabetes Foundation, but his diabetic ailment got worse in 2016, and he had to be hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.
But just as many thought that the battle was over, death sneaked in, claiming the strong man in ‘Battle of Musanga’. He was just about shooting another movie after a long time in the hospital.
Here is how most of his colleagues reacted to the news:
Nobert Ajaegbu broke the new when he said: “I am pondering at the nodding of the lizard, your goats are bleating, an outstanding king, Obi my good friend, where are you? Tell me it is a dream.”
In no time, the news has gone round.
Kate Henshaw could not believe the news. “Jesus! Lord have mercy!” she exclaimed, saying; “It can’t be true… he sent me a script a while back that he wanted to shoot… haaaaaaa!!!”
Robert Peters corroborated her: “How are the mighty fallen in the midst of the battle. He recently sent a script he wanted us to work on… we spoke a couple of times and he sounded so strong. God knows best. Rest in Peace Obi the King of Musanga.”
Some of his colleagues who allegedly abandoned him during his trying times reached out to his wife, just to be sure it wasn’t another bad rumour.
“Confirmed. Obi is dead. We just spoke to his wife. He developed fever yesterday, went to the hospital this morning, had complications and died. The family is taking him home tomorrow. May his soul rest in peace,” said Chidi Nwokeabia.
Recollecting their good times together, Lanre Falana said: “Obi will call me the “thick man” and I would call him the “muzanga king”, we’ve been like that since 2002, wow! 2002 is a long way back man; my muzanga king has gone to rest. Hmmmmm! Till we meet to part no more my dear friend. My one and only muzanga king is gone, God knows best.”
This was just as Opa Williams pondered: “This guy went to inspect my Studio last Thursday to start shoot soon. Abeg, life na waya.”
Late Nollywood actor Obi Madubogwu aka King of Musanga lost his battle to the killer disease few days ago.
http://news.nollyzone.com/see-colleagues-abandoned-late-actor-obi-madubogwu-reacted-death/
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Evaberry(f): 6:39am
They are all hypocrites every last one of them
15 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:44am
Thunder fire all of them, Bloody Hypocrites.. Makes me wonder why we should have friends if they can't Help wen u are in need
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by 2undexy(m): 6:45am
hmmmm...They can never appreciate you until you are no more...it's the norm
3 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by madridguy(m): 6:55am
I'm not surprised. Funny people seeking for irrelevant attention.
Awaiting for them to throw a carnival for him
4 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by uzoclinton(m): 7:07am
How exactly did they abandon the guy?
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by NaijaCelebrity: 7:15am
they never checked on him or call his family until he lost his life
uzoclinton:
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by uzoclinton(m): 7:17am
NaijaCelebrity:Ehya... Its a pity
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Mrsoundoro: 7:54am
It is everywhere. They will care after they left
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by GidifeedNews: 8:14am
You all receive sense in Jesus name
4 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by MrNollyzone: 8:24am
Pretenders everywhere
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by NwaObinkita: 11:15am
As an actor, Obi Madubuogwu was no good anymore.
Nature sometimes has a way of forcing 'had-beens' on compulsory retirement.
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Narldon(f): 11:16am
Their Hollywood Counterparts are good at "acting"
Nollywood Stars are only good at "reacting"
8 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by kalananta(m): 11:16am
MrNollyzone:
they are not actors and actresses for nothing
2 Likes
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Ruggedfitness: 11:16am
When she told me that acting does not pay her bills, it is now that I understand what she meant...
In other news
10 Celebrities That Donated Millions To Harvey Flood Victims
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/celebrities-donated-millions-harvey-flood.html
3 Things You Should Change If You Sleep Like A Log Of Wood
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-things-you-should-change-sleep-quality.html
3 Weird Homemade Remedies You Should Try Out
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-weird-homemade-remedies-you-should.html
3 Things You Must Do If You Find It Hard To Fall Asleep
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-things-hard-fall-asleep.html
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by kindex: 11:17am
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by haconjy(m): 11:17am
that is iy
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by TerrorSquad147: 11:17am
Lalasticlala what do you have to say to these hypocrites??
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Eke40seven(m): 11:18am
I don't think they all abandoned him though. He revealed in an interview when he was alive that he produced a film to create awareness on diabetes, which is what he suffered from and all the actors who featured in the film (which were all A list) acted for free.
People should not blame fellow actors for not coming to aid of their colleagues, everyone has their challenges. Actors in Nigeria are not as rich as they portray in films or in social media.
Rather, the actors guild should make it compulsory for their colleagues to have health insurances or set aside a portion of their pay to pay health insurance so they won't need to rely on the public for funds when have health issues.
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by xenakongbi337: 11:19am
May God grant him eternal rest
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by dhardline(m): 11:19am
KendrickAyomide:
I have learnt from hard experience that in this world only God is our true friend every other person will only stay in suitable circumstances.
1 Like
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by chara019(f): 11:22am
I thought he's been sick for long,how come they're acting all surprised. mtcheeeeew.....
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by kindex: 11:22am
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Victorclean1: 11:22am
111jideofor:
Full list of Super Eagles lineup that defeated Cameroon today in World Cup Qualifiers.
1. EZENWA____(Igbo Biafran)
2. ECHIEJILE____(Igbo Biafran)
3. ONAZI____(Igbo Biafra)
4. NDIDI_____(Igbo Biafran)
5. MIKEL____(Igbo Biafran)
6. IHEANACHO___(Igbo Biafran)
7. SIMON_______(Igbo Biafran)
8. OGU_________(Igbo Biafran)
9. OMERUO______(Igbo Biafran)
10.EKONG______(Effik Biafran)
11. IGHALO_____(Benin)
12. VICTOR MOSES___(Benin)
13. LEON BALOGUN____(Yoruba)
14. AHMED MUSA_____(HAU
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by bastien: 11:23am
Eyah
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by youngerikina40: 11:23am
Hypoccrites
Tunder fire every last in of y'alll
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by bastien: 11:23am
Victorclean1:bozo
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by Ogashub(m): 11:24am
Stupid reactions what did they do to save him when he was alive?
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by deebrain(m): 11:25am
Hmmm
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by frenzyduchess: 11:26am
this is the reality of life, it's hard to find true friends. You don't have friends until you have been in need of not just money. True friends don't have to be able to solve your problem, but being there to comfort you and hold your hand through your dark days is what silver nor gold Can't buy. Almost all this people probably never once visited him in the hospital. Most of them probably never even remembered someone like him existed until they heard of his death, and then they were shocked.
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by StreetSoldier(m): 11:29am
Victorclean1:Whatever you aim to drive at with this is so Despicable!!
|Re: Nollywood Stars React To Obi Madubogwu's Death by YourTerror: 11:30am
Fake friends everywhere.
Pictures Of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West And Their New Born Baby / PHOTOS : Meet Nollywood's FINEST And Upcoming Actress, Cheryl-ann Amachree / Angelina Jolie Vs Aishwarya Rai Who Is Prettier?
Viewing this topic: biggestmanhood(m), olusipimp(m), nifemi2011, Xceptznal, 4peace(m), kekakuz(m), Lovine, zang(m), funkystanl(m), posibeau(f), akwaibomite, Gracess, Onuh22, iamphill, kennieG, bawz012(m), microscope1(m), Yameater(m), Rachelzree, penta(m), Husty(m), Odsan1, Vicmine(m), lungtruth(m), rchilee, therisingsun, Mozegee, Sage17, samedi74(m), sexybaby22(f), crownprince7(m), gemini6228, churchillfrank(m), rjek, Toreddo3679, Joeblack01(m), Adebeeyee(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14