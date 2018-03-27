Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' (2688 Views)

Tonto Dikeh's clarification came after Celebritys_Kid shared a photo of Tonto Dikeh's son, King Andre, sitting on Obasanjo's lap while his father Olakunle Churchill watched excitedly on Instagram. The photo came with a caption which claimed the kid was spending time with his grandfather.



However Tonto Dikeh who called out the page for lying with her son's image, wrote;



But I wldnt have you using my sons image for a Lie..He has 2grand fathers,One is late and Mine is very much alive..

I was as ignorant as you until I found the truth so pls pls pls and pls again I’m a mother and I wldnt tolerate this...

Thanks and God bless you & your businessExcuse me that’s my son and that’s not his grandfather in any way.Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but Unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba."



The post has long been taken down now. Andre’s dad Olakunle Churchill is a nephew of former President Olusegun Obasanjoa. his father is said to be the son of the former President’s younger brother.



This report is coming after Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill took to his IG page to wish former president, Olusegun Obasanjo a happy birthday. The throwback photos of himself with his son and Obasanjo, which he shared on his page came with a caption which suggested that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is his father, probably what Celebritys_kid misinterpreted. The caption read;



A FATHER IS SOMEONE YOU LOOK UP TO, NO MATTER HOW TALL YOU GROW. I CELEBRATE YOU TODAY AS YOU ADD ONE TO YOUR AGE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABA,I WISH YOU ETERNAL LIFE IN CHRIST.SHALOM !





https://lailasnews.com/my-son-has-no-blood-relationship-with-obasanjo-/



Mumu, before nko, which blood relationship did your son have with him?? Without being told everyone already knew that u just wanted to use this to feel fly. 1 Like

You sure OBJ no do that thing he did to Moji Obasanjo's wife to you? If Churchill expose you now 1 Like 1 Share

Wonderful

When I clicked this topic, only Lalasticlala was viewing, and no post, before I finished typing over 500 viewers.



Lalasticlala, I am beginning to suspect you and this tonto. 2 Likes

what's the different....

I think there is something Churchil is not telling this lady.The similarities between churchill and Obasanjo is just too much.Infact they look like twin 1 Like

She said she didn't know?...Madam liar

No woman is that stupid...



She knew the relationship between them, and knowing how much Churchill revers OBJ (seeing him as a father figure), she decided to use it and shine when the going was good.



Now she's coming to claim she never knew and only just discovered that Churchill's father was OBJ's gardener.

Hanty, I like you o, but this your lie no rhyme this time. 1 Like

Hehehheeheee

Well i guess the poster didnt mean grandfather like literal grandfather. She should forgive her husband already

Tonto dikeh is the greatest actress in Nigeria..



She is bigger and greater than Buhari, better than omotola and Genevieve and wiser than fela.. 1 Like

Useless girl

Toto Dicke.

Drama queen

Ans so?

We all know Churchill was adopted by OBJ. Stop being so touchy, u biatch!

Very irrelevant information. You were deceived oshi....na everything you must talk Tonto? You no fit just troway face for some things?

Orisirisi...

where's my jug of tea?







u can rant as u want,that boy na yoruba boy and obasanjo na im grandpa,kill ur self mumu geh,the same boy u want to use for cheap media publicityu can rant as u want,that boy na yoruba boy and obasanjo na im grandpa,kill ur self 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

Tonto dikeh is the greatest actress in Nigeria..



She is bigger and greater than Buhari, better than omotola and Genevieve and wiser than fela..

Drama queen!

This one can never be loyal.

And who gives a f..k







Drama queen











Playing God's plan by Drake

This lady is made of trouble no be small



I think alot of people need to apologise to churchhil

This is what you get when you pick the wrong one



Young men, pls, no matter how beautiful or intelligent a lady is, always watch out for her character before taking the relationship to the next level.



Even sometimes, they ll still pretend till they finally get the ring. 1 Like

someone will take drugs in her house and be typing rubbish and somehow it gets here

But how does this concern 2019 election that we are preparing? Have u gotten ur pvc to take someone back to his village 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

Tonto dikeh is the greatest actress in Nigeria..



She is bigger and greater than Buhari, better than omotola and Genevieve and wiser than fela.. Hahaha unto red vj thingz Hahaha unto red vj thingz