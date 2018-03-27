₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,665 members, 4,157,437 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 05:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' (2688 Views)
Eucharia Anunobi Confirms Son's Death: "My Son Has Gone To Be With The Lord" / Denrele Edun Playing With Obasanjo At An Event (Photos) / Comedian I Go Dye Flies With Obasanjo (see Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by stane007: 1:41pm
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has set the records straight for those who think her son has blood ties to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Tonto Dikeh's clarification came after Celebritys_Kid shared a photo of Tonto Dikeh's son, King Andre, sitting on Obasanjo's lap while his father Olakunle Churchill watched excitedly on Instagram. The photo came with a caption which claimed the kid was spending time with his grandfather.
However Tonto Dikeh who called out the page for lying with her son's image, wrote;
But I wldnt have you using my sons image for a Lie..He has 2grand fathers,One is late and Mine is very much alive..
I was as ignorant as you until I found the truth so pls pls pls and pls again I’m a mother and I wldnt tolerate this...
Thanks and God bless you & your businessExcuse me that’s my son and that’s not his grandfather in any way.Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but Unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba."
The post has long been taken down now. Andre’s dad Olakunle Churchill is a nephew of former President Olusegun Obasanjoa. his father is said to be the son of the former President’s younger brother.
This report is coming after Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill took to his IG page to wish former president, Olusegun Obasanjo a happy birthday. The throwback photos of himself with his son and Obasanjo, which he shared on his page came with a caption which suggested that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is his father, probably what Celebritys_kid misinterpreted. The caption read;
A FATHER IS SOMEONE YOU LOOK UP TO, NO MATTER HOW TALL YOU GROW. I CELEBRATE YOU TODAY AS YOU ADD ONE TO YOUR AGE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABA,I WISH YOU ETERNAL LIFE IN CHRIST.SHALOM !
https://lailasnews.com/my-son-has-no-blood-relationship-with-obasanjo-/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by Aniwhyte(m): 5:26pm
Mumu, before nko, which blood relationship did your son have with him?? Without being told everyone already knew that u just wanted to use this to feel fly.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by nairavsdollars(f): 5:26pm
You sure OBJ no do that thing he did to Moji Obasanjo's wife to you? If Churchill expose you now
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by Proudlyngwa(m): 5:27pm
Wonderful
When I clicked this topic, only Lalasticlala was viewing, and no post, before I finished typing over 500 viewers.
Lalasticlala, I am beginning to suspect you and this tonto.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by sunnyphem(m): 5:27pm
what's the different....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by bettercreature(m): 5:27pm
I think there is something Churchil is not telling this lady.The similarities between churchill and Obasanjo is just too much.Infact they look like twin
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by giftlygifted: 5:27pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by SlimBrawnie(f): 5:27pm
She said she didn't know?...Madam liar
No woman is that stupid...
She knew the relationship between them, and knowing how much Churchill revers OBJ (seeing him as a father figure), she decided to use it and shine when the going was good.
Now she's coming to claim she never knew and only just discovered that Churchill's father was OBJ's gardener.
Hanty, I like you o, but this your lie no rhyme this time.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by okomile(f): 5:27pm
Hehehheeheee
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by gidi365: 5:27pm
stane007:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by akproko: 5:28pm
Well i guess the poster didnt mean grandfather like literal grandfather. She should forgive her husband already>>>http://www.ducobrands.com/our-services
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by DrinkLimca(m): 5:28pm
Tonto dikeh is the greatest actress in Nigeria..
She is bigger and greater than Buhari, better than omotola and Genevieve and wiser than fela..
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by Princeofnigeria(m): 5:28pm
Useless girl
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by BruncleZuma: 5:28pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by omooba969(m): 5:29pm
Toto Dicke.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by dokunbam(m): 5:29pm
Drama queen
Ans so?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by SLIDEwaxie(m): 5:29pm
We all know Churchill was adopted by OBJ. Stop being so touchy, u biatch!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by bakuja4017x: 5:29pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by Abbie2: 5:29pm
[color=#990000][/color]Make extra income by viewing adverts, just click on this link to register http://ogmoney.win/1637111811286/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by safarigirl(f): 5:30pm
Very irrelevant information. You were deceived oshi....na everything you must talk Tonto? You no fit just troway face for some things?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by Firefire(m): 5:30pm
Orisirisi...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by pornhub: 5:30pm
where's my jug of tea?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by Khd95(m): 5:31pm
mumu geh,the same boy u want to use for cheap media publicity
u can rant as u want,that boy na yoruba boy and obasanjo na im grandpa,kill ur self
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by omooba969(m): 5:31pm
DrinkLimca:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by victorazyvictor(m): 5:31pm
Drama queen!
This one can never be loyal.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by seuncyber(m): 5:31pm
And who gives a f..k
Drama queen
Playing God's plan by Drake
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by DWJOBScom(m): 5:32pm
This lady is made of trouble no be small
I think alot of people need to apologise to churchhil
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by MrNigeria2018: 5:32pm
This is what you get when you pick the wrong one
Young men, pls, no matter how beautiful or intelligent a lady is, always watch out for her character before taking the relationship to the next level.
Even sometimes, they ll still pretend till they finally get the ring.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by RogueX: 5:33pm
someone will take drugs in her house and be typing rubbish and somehow it gets here
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by talk2percy(m): 5:34pm
But how does this concern 2019 election that we are preparing? Have u gotten ur pvc to take someone back to his village
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by dairykidd(m): 5:36pm
DrinkLimca:Hahaha unto red vj thingz
|Re: Tonto Dikeh: 'Obasanjo Is Not My Son's Grandfather, Stop The Lies' by Oselu28(f): 5:39pm
it is not everybody we call father and mother that are our biological parents,in Africa it is a way of showing respect. why can't that little boy call OBJ granny even though they ain't related by blood......Tonto needs a room @ Aro
(0) (Reply)
AMAA 2012 WINNERS LIST - Adesuwa, Otelo Burning, How To Steal 2 Million Win Big / Wizkid & Iceprince Nominated For 2012 BET Award-best International Act (africa) / Who Is Behind Bukum Haram
Viewing this topic: engronwe22, zeezyoung(m), Positivepoint(m), dematics, bigerboy200, roundman, aby1976(m), pgodson7(m), prospero5(m), seuncyber(m), olups(m), ogochukwu247(f), Assurance1000(f), Ubongdemaga, donproject(m), shakyum, jeronimo(m), Okworigeorge(m), mystiquemaestro(m), NdukaDoris, janeobasi24, swam22, dynicks(m), vivlyviv, isralkhaleed(m), tanning(m), vickylincon(m), Troublemaker007(m), topaz321, trippleKAY(m), christprisoner, adekzy, Henrytemse, Ameen964(m), Koko88(m), babyfaceafrica, frankputer, Pascalberry(m), kniceport1, Ukamakam, Rakiticbarca, Zanxx(f), Bold11, seunny4lif(m), Mrteju(m), Bluetooth2, funnix, gabe15(m), Duyetare, wristbangle(m), 3Hopeblog, toyinpin, potterlite, G12(m), abdulrazat(m), enijoshez, edidiongmichael(m), zinosales28, MurderX, Realsman405(m), Curvinus(m), adex79(m), reesemachh(m), okolet(m), gdon1010(m), Toyindiva(f), okworekene, Shamillionaire(m), c12112, MunorAnne(f), ceyrahtlk(f), david52, Uzowee(m), NinaArsenal(f), Maser, ojtopsy, tatenda101(m), emerged01(m), nelsonB, kaka22(m), bakuja4017x, Bnenzzy101, obinna222, sundaynome, Tlyon, xtratagem(m), teetee123, agbonkamen(f), benson4u(m), freeman67, Abdulhakeem78(m), bishopbishop123, Ridiy, Catty94(f), Deelola(f), Adcrown, dejidejavu, ddefoe, Nathseun(m), Yungwizzzy28(m), Hungarriman, BruncleZuma, Singingbae(m), mamatayour(f) and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7