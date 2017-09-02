₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,023 members, 3,764,905 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 07:56 PM

Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) (15102 Views)

Russian Woman Set Up By Her Nigerian Lover, Caught With Cocaine. / 19-Year-Od Boy Rapes 45-Year-Old Woman In Lagos, Robs Her / Corps Member Robs And Snatches Car With Toy Gun In Benue (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by rightwingz: 8:39am
PHUKET - A Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly robbing and shooting a Russian woman during a break-in at her house in Muang district on Aug 30.

Chijioke James Chukwuweike, 27, was detained at a rented house in tambon Rawai in Muang district around 10pm on Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Theera Thipchaoren, chief of Phuket police, said at a news breifing on Friday.

Police found 92 items in his house believed to have been stolen. His Thai wife, Sasipa Nakhonthaisong, 33, also faces theft charges. Police allege she had sold a stolen computer notebook they seized earlier, before raiding the house.

They had a young baby with them when arrested.

Mr Chukwuweike is charged with theft and the attempted murder of Elena Kharenko, 51, a Russian woman, after breaking into her house around 2.30am on Aug 30.

The woman told police she woke up and saw a burglar inside her house near Rawai beach. The burglar shot and wounded her and made off with a safe containing valuables.

Police examined closed-circuit television footage, leading to the arrest of the Nigerian.

Mr Chukwuweike denied robbing or attacking the woman.

Police investigators allege he committed a string of home burglaries, targeting the houses of wealthy foreigners. Several house owners had filed complaints with Chalong police.

On Friday, three of them arrived at the police station to identify goods stolen from them.

Police said the suspect was in Thailand illegally. He was not working, but still possessed many valuable items and cash.

http://www.bangkokpost.com/news/crime/1317151/nigerian-charged-with-robbing-shooting-russian-woman

1 Share

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by shaiba(f): 9:04am
I did not look at the name grin

62 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by PehaKaso: 6:31pm
grin
Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by dangotesmummy: 6:31pm
So you cannot respect yourself and work abi? You deserve anything you get there.tufiaaaaa

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by bonylaxxy: 6:31pm
NCAN is seatee and ready for today's business grin

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by besticality: 6:31pm
Name checking. It's our brother from the "yeast" grin

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 6:31pm
.....


I came to check names


safe to say I wasn't disappointed.


The land of the rising sun

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by transient123(m): 6:31pm
Again and again, na waooo

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by VellyG(m): 6:31pm
Execute

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by paiz(m): 6:31pm
Nwanna calm down you looked at all the nationals there is a russian you went for.
Don't allow putin to use Nigeria to test some of his missiles... Biko Nwanna

11 Likes

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 6:31pm
true
Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by heed101(m): 6:32pm
awon eyan nmadi kalu

10 Likes

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 6:32pm
Name checkers, food don land

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 6:32pm
All these furthers worsens the nation"s image internaltionally.

Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by iamozipatrick(m): 6:32pm
What tribe is the guy again?

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Jhayson(m): 6:32pm
but why?
Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Gwaihir: 6:33pm
Wonder what they will have done to him if it were Russia? undecided

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by kally90(f): 6:33pm
Front page things.
Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by gen2lpat(m): 6:33pm
Product of Marginalization.

Nigeria is "Ethnified"

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by realestniggah: 6:33pm
worst place to commit a crime in the world as a black man is in the Asia continent

their is no forgiving especially from a country like Thailand..I'm sure by now he would have accepted his fate

and his parents will be somewhere saying "my pikin dey abroad"

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by zeusdgrt(m): 6:33pm
Hmmmm,Na dem

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by TerrorSquad147: 6:33pm
My brother has failed me embarassed cry cry
Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:33pm
Chaiii, Biafra man. Nnamdi Kanu must hear this.

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by femi852: 6:34pm
lol pls who nos wah tribe dey guy is??

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 6:34pm
Very brave man indeed....... I never knew they also shoot people too .......
Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by MasterKim: 6:34pm
See head like dining table

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 6:34pm
Gwaihir:
Wonder what they will have done to him if it were Russia? undecided
Waterboarded him

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by paragon40(m): 6:35pm
Officers u know what
Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:35pm
grin

18 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Soldiers In Abia Seize 50,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil / Police Seek Secret Trial Of Yunusa Dahiru / Little Girl Kidnapped At Ipaja Ayobo, Lagos Released

Viewing this topic: Heavenian, manchester1, little16, Darkclaude, eabby(m), Explorerx, smashiez(m), arizonalusa, Tlordy, safiaaASSHOLE, Harwoyeez(m), jovincyy10(m), kryptonian1987(m), assemble, 50desh(m), lx3as, prinx25(m), jasper83, concho(m), lanre316, shadrach77, theanalyst300, Randy100, MG001, princedrhym(m), brownlolly(m), adesiku(m), brimoknight(m), Gwill86, Bantino, cue64, iceland1, nzeobi(m), joepentwo(m), luluman, Eaglekus001, henryobinna(m), Truth234, laweenu(m), sasquareT(m), testional(m), ShoBabba(m), UniqueDennis(m), StaffofOrayan(m), hollah123, chikeBen, Gangarerian(m), JDQueen, TITOBIGZ(m), Isaactop9(m), shakyum12(m), Saheed9, Vince77(m), chukwumapeter, CORE(m), vcente(m), Beehshorp(m), donziller(m), rio1994, Dreambeat, Destinygrl(f), themonk, drefe2real, Ifeconwaba(m), iamgruth(m), brainpower(m), Gwaihir, Adenex3051(m) and 114 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.