|Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by rightwingz: 8:39am
PHUKET - A Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly robbing and shooting a Russian woman during a break-in at her house in Muang district on Aug 30.
http://www.bangkokpost.com/news/crime/1317151/nigerian-charged-with-robbing-shooting-russian-woman
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by shaiba(f): 9:04am
I did not look at the name
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by PehaKaso: 6:31pm
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by dangotesmummy: 6:31pm
So you cannot respect yourself and work abi? You deserve anything you get there.tufiaaaaa
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by bonylaxxy: 6:31pm
NCAN is seatee and ready for today's business
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by besticality: 6:31pm
Name checking. It's our brother from the "yeast"
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 6:31pm
.....
I came to check names
safe to say I wasn't disappointed.
The land of the rising sun
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by transient123(m): 6:31pm
Again and again, na waooo
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by VellyG(m): 6:31pm
Execute
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by paiz(m): 6:31pm
Nwanna calm down you looked at all the nationals there is a russian you went for.
Don't allow putin to use Nigeria to test some of his missiles... Biko Nwanna
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 6:31pm
true
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by heed101(m): 6:32pm
awon eyan nmadi kalu
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 6:32pm
Name checkers, food don land
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 6:32pm
All these furthers worsens the nation"s image internaltionally.
All these furthers worsens the nation"s image internaltionally.
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by iamozipatrick(m): 6:32pm
What tribe is the guy again?
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Jhayson(m): 6:32pm
but why?
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Gwaihir: 6:33pm
Wonder what they will have done to him if it were Russia?
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by kally90(f): 6:33pm
Front page things.
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by gen2lpat(m): 6:33pm
Product of Marginalization.
Nigeria is "Ethnified"
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by realestniggah: 6:33pm
worst place to commit a crime in the world as a black man is in the Asia continent
their is no forgiving especially from a country like Thailand..I'm sure by now he would have accepted his fate
and his parents will be somewhere saying "my pikin dey abroad"
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by zeusdgrt(m): 6:33pm
Hmmmm,Na dem
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by TerrorSquad147: 6:33pm
My brother has failed me
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:33pm
Chaiii, Biafra man. Nnamdi Kanu must hear this.
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by femi852: 6:34pm
lol pls who nos wah tribe dey guy is??
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 6:34pm
Very brave man indeed....... I never knew they also shoot people too .......
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by MasterKim: 6:34pm
See head like dining table
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 6:34pm
Gwaihir:Waterboarded him
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by paragon40(m): 6:35pm
Officers u know what
|Re: Nigerian Robs And Shoots Russian Woman In Thailand (Photos) by burkingx(f): 6:35pm
