A 26-year-old Zambian woman and her 2-year-old daughter were both shot last night by her baby daddy minutes after she wrote a post on Facebook about moody people.



Precious Manganisa, 26, had gone to her baby daddy's house in Ibex Hill, Meanwood in Lusaka province, Zambia last night to pick their daughter who she left with him. On getting there, a quarrel allegedly ensued between Precious and 34-year-old Nshinka Kaputo and he shot her and their daughter in the neck. Precious died of her injuries. Luckily, the little girl cheated death and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.



Minutes before she was shot, Precious, who was a Multichoice employee, left a post on Facebook which many now say most likely had to do with her baby daddy.



She wrote: "I honestly think moody people are the slow! Literally psychopaths! Y’all just wake up angry at the world like who upset you?"



Zambia Police released a statement today confirming the incident. Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwaata Katongo, said in the statement that the baby daddy is now in police custody.



The statement reads: " We received a report of murder which happened in Lusaka Province yesterday, 05th October, 2017 at about 2000 hours in Mean wood ibex hill area in which Nshinka Kaputo aged 34 of unknown house number in Mean wood is alleged to have shot dead his girlfriend, Precious Manganisa aged 26 of unknown house number, Lusaka West using a Pistol.



"The victim went to the accused person’s residence to pick her daughter aged two years seven months who was at her father’s residence in Mean wood.



"She sustained a bullet wound on the neck. The scene was visited and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered.



"The baby was also shot in the neck and the projectile was stuck in the neck. It has been extracted by medical personnel at Fairview Hospital.



"The accused person is detained in police custody while the body is lying in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem."



Source:: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/10/man-kills-his-baby-mama-and-shoots.html?m=1



You mean that damsel is gone? Maybe her baby daddy saw the Facebook post and got really pissed. Ladies, sometimes, you gotta learn how to hold your mouth and your hands. Some men are beasts, if you can't tame them, leave them. I just pray you get the justice you deserve. To the little Angel, I say sorry, recover and be strong. It's a fvcking cold world. 2 Likes

Cg





the evils that men do... 2 Likes

It's a ghen ghen something

Too bad. That's why violent men should just stay single. 2 Likes

Vexations can only be controlled by strong people

Something is definitely wrong with Africa.. I can't wait for God's kingdom to be restored, so that it can give sanity to Africans.

BIAFRA would be home for all... 1 Like 1 Share

This is Nairaland not Zambianland give us 9ja News 1 Like

all these Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, area na wetin dey work Una...

una own badnes,,, dey give devil second thought on weda to admit Africans or to gv dem fuel to start dier own black hell. 3 Likes

Zambians again

RIP

Will the baby ever forgive his own father for trying to kill her instead of protecting her?

Will she ever grow to change her infant orientation that the world is a place of no love and for her to survive in it she must not show love.?

Will she ever come to realize that there are still good people on earth?

Will she not be Everly traumatized?

These and many more questions I can't find answers to.

Quick recovery @ baby � 1 Like

What is this again?

That gorgeous baby has been deformed for life. How will she join slay gang now.. The man is a devil and an idiot That gorgeous baby has been deformed for life. How will she join slay gang now.. The man is a devil and an idiot

this man should be castrated.......

Na wa oh

Shelloween:

You mean that damsel is gone? Maybe her baby daddy saw the Facebook post and got really pissed. Ladies, sometimes, you gotta learn how to hold your mouth and your hands. Some men are beasts, if you can't tame them, leave them. I just pray you get the justice you deserve. To the little Angel, I say sorry, recover and be strong. It's a fvcking cold world. Her post could have been about anybody else but him, she works with people doesn't she? Her post could have been about anybody else but him, she works with people doesn't she? 1 Like

NAWA.. Africans are gradually copying western styles and stupidity.. how can one ever think of doing this.. except he is high in pawpaw leaf and saw dust..







cc; lalasticlala he found out that baby was not his!



women and there public part he found out that baby was not his!women and there public part

This is highly ridiculous and outrageous, how can? as in u don't get, you killed that beautiful girl and her mother all because of what sef. This man most psychologically and mentally derailed... Gosh

Mad pple everywhere

O

She that is not moody.... Always happy and excited has gone to the grave....

Useless thing...

She is the real slowpoke...

One Condom could have prevented this stupid act.

fvckme:

One Condom could have prevented this stupid act. you this old man again you this old man again

ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh

uzoclinton:

the evils that men do...