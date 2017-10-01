₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by VastFinder: 3:12pm
Man kills his baby mama and shoots their daughter shortly after she posted on Facebook about moody people
A 26-year-old Zambian woman and her 2-year-old daughter were both shot last night by her baby daddy minutes after she wrote a post on Facebook about moody people.
Precious Manganisa, 26, had gone to her baby daddy's house in Ibex Hill, Meanwood in Lusaka province, Zambia last night to pick their daughter who she left with him. On getting there, a quarrel allegedly ensued between Precious and 34-year-old Nshinka Kaputo and he shot her and their daughter in the neck. Precious died of her injuries. Luckily, the little girl cheated death and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Minutes before she was shot, Precious, who was a Multichoice employee, left a post on Facebook which many now say most likely had to do with her baby daddy.
She wrote: "I honestly think moody people are the slow! Literally psychopaths! Y’all just wake up angry at the world like who upset you?"
Zambia Police released a statement today confirming the incident. Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwaata Katongo, said in the statement that the baby daddy is now in police custody.
The statement reads: " We received a report of murder which happened in Lusaka Province yesterday, 05th October, 2017 at about 2000 hours in Mean wood ibex hill area in which Nshinka Kaputo aged 34 of unknown house number in Mean wood is alleged to have shot dead his girlfriend, Precious Manganisa aged 26 of unknown house number, Lusaka West using a Pistol.
"The victim went to the accused person’s residence to pick her daughter aged two years seven months who was at her father’s residence in Mean wood.
"She sustained a bullet wound on the neck. The scene was visited and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered.
"The baby was also shot in the neck and the projectile was stuck in the neck. It has been extracted by medical personnel at Fairview Hospital.
"The accused person is detained in police custody while the body is lying in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem."
Source:: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/10/man-kills-his-baby-mama-and-shoots.html?m=1
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Shelloween(m): 3:14pm
You mean that damsel is gone? Maybe her baby daddy saw the Facebook post and got really pissed. Ladies, sometimes, you gotta learn how to hold your mouth and your hands. Some men are beasts, if you can't tame them, leave them. I just pray you get the justice you deserve. To the little Angel, I say sorry, recover and be strong. It's a fvcking cold world.
2 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by VastFinder: 3:21pm
Cg
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Teewhy2: 4:33pm
God please save us from mingling with wrong people also don't let us be at the wrong place at wrong time. protect us from wolves in men skin.
5 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by uzoclinton(m): 4:33pm
the evils that men do...
2 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by veekid(m): 4:33pm
It's a ghen ghen something
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Tednersy: 4:34pm
Too bad. That's why violent men should just stay single.
2 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Adaowerri111: 4:35pm
Vexations can only be controlled by strong people
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Hofbrauhaus: 4:35pm
Something is definitely wrong with Africa.. I can't wait for God's kingdom to be restored, so that it can give sanity to Africans.
BIAFRA would be home for all...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Deicide: 4:35pm
This is Nairaland not Zambianland give us 9ja News
1 Like
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:35pm
all these Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, area na wetin dey work Una...
una own badnes,,, dey give devil second thought on weda to admit Africans or to gv dem fuel to start dier own black hell.
3 Likes
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by ProsperMVE(m): 4:36pm
Zambians again
RIP
Will the baby ever forgive his own father for trying to kill her instead of protecting her?
Will she ever grow to change her infant orientation that the world is a place of no love and for her to survive in it she must not show love.?
Will she ever come to realize that there are still good people on earth?
Will she not be Everly traumatized?
These and many more questions I can't find answers to.
Quick recovery @ baby �
1 Like
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by 9jvirgin(m): 4:36pm
What is this again?
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Naughtytboy: 4:36pm
Is it because Nigeria is playing Zambia tomorrow in an epic world Cup qualifier that this is making fp. Click like if you think if you think seun is greather than Buhari
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by edeXede: 4:36pm
That gorgeous baby has been deformed for life. How will she join slay gang now.. The man is a devil and an idiot
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Donkuro: 4:37pm
this man should be castrated.......
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by GODKID98(m): 4:37pm
Na wa oh
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Artistree(f): 4:37pm
Shelloween:Her post could have been about anybody else but him, she works with people doesn't she?
1 Like
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by KarisLam: 4:37pm
NAWA.. Africans are gradually copying western styles and stupidity.. how can one ever think of doing this.. except he is high in pawpaw leaf and saw dust..
Car owners within nigeria and outside.. this is a useful information for you >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
Thank you
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by theapeman: 4:38pm
VastFinder:he found out that baby was not his!
women and there public part
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Aydiamond6(m): 4:38pm
This is highly ridiculous and outrageous, how can? as in u don't get, you killed that beautiful girl and her mother all because of what sef. This man most psychologically and mentally derailed... Gosh
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by beetown(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by joyfavour(f): 4:39pm
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by MVLOX(m): 4:40pm
Mad pple everywhere
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by Promismike(m): 4:42pm
O
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by eezeribe(m): 4:42pm
She that is not moody.... Always happy and excited has gone to the grave....
Useless thing...
She is the real slowpoke...
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by fvckme(f): 4:42pm
One Condom could have prevented this stupid act.
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by muller101(m): 4:51pm
fvckme:you this old man again
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by praiseneofingz(m): 4:51pm
ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by somapeters: 4:52pm
uzoclinton:
|Re: Zambian Man Kills His Baby Mama And Shoots Their Daughter by saabright(m): 4:54pm
Hofbrauhaus:
home for drug peddlers and ritualist
may sense fall on u
