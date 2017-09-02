₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by Ajewealth123(m): 8:44am
Please be kind enough to wish my boy happy birthday.he I a year old today.watching him grow has been wonderful.
My first fruit
My cute boy
My joy
My happiness.
Though they traveled home for the Ileya celebration
So before you trow the religion ish,
Am a Christian and my wife is a Muslim.
Oya let the fight begin.
Lalasticlala
Abeg come do referee for this one o.
Lalasticlala.
And by the way, that's him with his mum's brother.
I love this boy to the moon and back.
Lalasticlala o abeg help me make dem wish am well for me o.
Abeg no foul talk pls, if you have any grievances with me, abeg direct it at me, abeg abeg abeg, spare my son of any yanmayanma talk o abeg
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by shaiba(f): 8:59am
Congratulations!!!!
All the best to you all
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by Yeligray(m): 9:15am
shaiba:shaiba
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by MrHighSea: 9:20am
D boy handsomeness dope.
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by ifex370(m): 9:22am
God continue to bless you
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by bizgenius1: 9:23am
Happy birthday to junior ajewealth
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by Ajewealth123(m): 9:54am
MrHighSea:thanks, me self my handsome Ness dope before, na recession commot the dopeness o
Lalasticlala
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by MhizzAJ(f): 10:39am
Your son is cute
Happy birthday to him
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by MrHighSea: 12:20pm
Ajewealth123:No be only you.o
Recession turns "engineer money" to "technician money".
Still I rise
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by kingxsamz(m): 1:25pm
nice...
but the boy fine pass u
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by vizkiz: 1:25pm
Happy birthday to your handsome kid. Obviously got the looks from you.
About the dual religion in your marriage, I'll have to give it to your straight up. Your marriage is heading for the rock.
It is better either of you switch to whichever religion preferable but a marriage with different "motivation" is heading for the Rock.
Don't be stupìd, we don't serve the same God. I have been to mosques and I have seen Muslims says shìt about Christians and our belief.
We don't preach war and we are not barbaric.
We don't practice polygamy and we have nothing like 7 virgins when we die.
Most of all, we don't need to swear an Oat before commenting on Christian topics
Call me all you want but I ain't myopic. Check my signature for your replies.
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:25pm
Happy birthday handsome! Many more years in good health!!
MrHighSea:Lol. Money na money
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by Piiko(m): 1:25pm
Cute for days
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:25pm
HBD to the cute boy.
Hope he is not torn between which religion to follow and embraces atheism.
Lemme come and be going before I start receiving bombs from 3 different countries.
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by bettercreature(m): 1:26pm
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by blackbeau1(f): 1:26pm
He truly is cute
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by modelmike7(m): 1:26pm
Lovely.
Pretty.
Beautiful.
Handsome.
Gorgeous.
Cute.
Blessed.
Bright.
Fine.
Special.
Wonderful Boy.
Happy birthday handsome!!
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by GrandMufti: 1:26pm
Op why did you have to bring religion into this? If you hadn't mentioned it, no one here would have known. Today is about the young man and not about the religion of his parents.
P.S.
Happy birthday handsome jerry!
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by edoboy33(m): 1:26pm
did u mold him?
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by itiswellandwell: 1:26pm
Nice one bro. i wish your son all the very best in life. A life full of happiness, prosperity and all the good things of life.
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by EniHolar(f): 1:26pm
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by DonaldJTrump: 1:27pm
cute like a kite.
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by kingxsamz(m): 1:27pm
h
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by EmekaBlue(m): 1:27pm
Sometimes I think d kid mods collect 1500 recharge card from this kinda pple to put their post on front-page... Meanwhile good topics are left on the low key
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by ZombieTAMER: 1:27pm
Is the boy a Christian or Muslim
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by Tinynita(f): 1:28pm
hbd to ur boy.... he is super cute
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by mccoy47(m): 1:28pm
Congrats
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by MustiizRaja(m): 1:28pm
oyinbo pepper
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by MrIrohKenedy: 1:28pm
yeroba Christian weds yeroba Muslim
such an epic wedding
yeroba Muslim women are sweet boobilicios and forkable moreover they're cool (aminat508 comes to my mind)
but yeroba Muslim men are everything opposite of their Christian men counterparts
kiss the truth
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by galaxy2020: 1:29pm
Nice and cute boy. Happy birthday handsome.
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by ayamprecious: 1:29pm
What has Christ got to do with beliah
|Re: My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today by Donsmithbrown(m): 1:29pm
Cute boy...Happy birthday dear, Age graciously
