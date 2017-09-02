Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Handsome Boy Is A Year Old Today (8294 Views)

Please be kind enough to wish my boy happy birthday.he I a year old today.watching him grow has been wonderful.

My first fruit

My cute boy

My joy

My happiness.

Though they traveled home for the Ileya celebration

So before you trow the religion ish,

Am a Christian and my wife is a Muslim.

Oya let the fight begin.

Lalasticlala

Abeg come do referee for this one o.

Lalasticlala.



And by the way, that's him with his mum's brother.

I love this boy to the moon and back.

Lalasticlala o abeg help me make dem wish am well for me o.

Abeg no foul talk pls, if you have any grievances with me, abeg direct it at me, abeg abeg abeg, spare my son of any yanmayanma talk o abeg 37 Likes 2 Shares



All the best to you all Congratulations!!!!All the best to you all

shaiba:

Congratulations!!!! All the best to you all

D boy handsomeness dope. 7 Likes

God continue to bless you 4 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday to junior ajewealth 3 Likes 2 Shares

MrHighSea:

D boy handsomeness dope.

thanks, me self my handsome Ness dope before, na recession commot the dopeness o



thanks, me self my handsome Ness dope before, na recession commot the dopeness o

Your son is cute

Happy birthday to him 3 Likes

Ajewealth123:

thanks, me self my handsome Ness dope before, na recession commot the dopeness o



Lalasticlala No be only you.o

Recession turns "engineer money" to "technician money".

No be only you.oRecession turns "engineer money" to "technician money".Still I rise

nice...

but the boy fine pass u

Happy birthday to your handsome kid. Obviously got the looks from you.



About the dual religion in your marriage, I'll have to give it to your straight up. Your marriage is heading for the rock.



It is better either of you switch to whichever religion preferable but a marriage with different "motivation" is heading for the Rock.



Don't be stupìd, we don't serve the same God. I have been to mosques and I have seen Muslims says shìt about Christians and our belief.



We don't preach war and we are not barbaric.



We don't practice polygamy and we have nothing like 7 virgins when we die.



Most of all, we don't need to swear an Oat before commenting on Christian topics



Call me all you want but I ain't myopic. Check my signature for your replies. 21 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday handsome! Many more years in good health!!



MrHighSea:

No be only you.o

Recession turns "engineer money" to "technician money".

Still I rise Lol. Money na money

Cute for days

HBD to the cute boy.





Hope he is not torn between which religion to follow and embraces atheism.













Lemme come and be going before I start receiving bombs from 3 different countries. 3 Likes

He truly is cute

Lovely.

Pretty.

Beautiful.

Handsome.

Gorgeous.

Cute.

Blessed.

Bright.

Fine.

Special.

Wonderful Boy.

Happy birthday handsome!!

Op why did you have to bring religion into this? If you hadn't mentioned it, no one here would have known. Today is about the young man and not about the religion of his parents.



P.S.



Happy birthday handsome jerry! 11 Likes

did u mold him?

Nice one bro. i wish your son all the very best in life. A life full of happiness, prosperity and all the good things of life.

cute like a kite. 2 Likes

h

Sometimes I think d kid mods collect 1500 recharge card from this kinda pple to put their post on front-page... Meanwhile good topics are left on the low key 4 Likes

Is the boy a Christian or Muslim 3 Likes

hbd to ur boy.... he is super cute 1 Like

Congrats

oyinbo pepper





such an epic wedding



yeroba Muslim women are sweet boobilicios and forkable moreover they're cool (aminat508 comes to my mind)



but yeroba Muslim men are everything opposite of their Christian men counterparts





kiss the truth yeroba Christian weds yeroba Muslimsuch an epic weddingyeroba Muslim women are sweet boobilicios and forkable moreover they're cool (aminat508 comes to my mind)but yeroba Muslim men are everything opposite of their Christian men counterpartskiss the truth 2 Likes

Nice and cute boy. Happy birthday handsome.

What has Christ got to do with beliah 1 Like