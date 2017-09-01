₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 9:40am
Peter Okoye took to instagram to wish a happy birthday to his wife and mother of his two children, Lola Omotayo. Posting this photo of her, he wrote;
''Happy Birthday shout out to my lovely beautiful wife @lolaomotayo_okoye Chai! Wakes up to this every morning. I will certainly live forever! 4ever!! #happybirthday #wifegoals #KoolestDude #WifeOfTheKoolestDude
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/peter-okoye-gushes-about-his-wife-lola.html
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by decatalyst(m): 9:42am
Somebody you value and cherish is worth celebrating.
Happy birthday to her.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Evablizin(f): 9:44am
Sweet Appi birthday Aunty Lola
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by MhizzAJ(f): 10:11am
Happy birthday to her
Every woman is beautiful in d eyes of her husband
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by ShayGirl(f): 10:19am
He who findeth a good wife findeth a good thing...
Wishing u all the best Lola, and certainly more of ur husband's love.. HBD!
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by iamJ(m): 10:50am
after singing nobody ugly see who he is married to
ugly people have no place in the world today
When an ugly person is saying hi, i wave them away
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by NwaObinkita: 1:07pm
Never believe social media proclamations of affection
I REPEAT,
Never believe social media proclamations of affection.
Case studies of importance; Lanre Gentry, Tonto Dike, Ubi Franklin, 2Shotz
Lola Omotayo is the only sad part of Peter Okoye's fab life.
This post is as artificial as Bobrisky's make-up.
Peter even wishes the witch could wake up dead one day.
MORAL
Always heed the advice of your mother, because what an elder sees sitting down, a child will never see even from a penthouse.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Annie2059: 1:07pm
and so
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Narldon(f): 1:07pm
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by WeWin(m): 1:07pm
She's pretty anyway.
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:08pm
MhizzAJ:You're beautiful in my eyes!!
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by abokibuhari: 1:08pm
This night shagging go mad gan
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by 9japrof(m): 1:08pm
Relationship goals:
If I find any lady wey fine like aunty Lola, fair, beautiful and classy walahi I go marry am even if she use five years senior me.
E get things wey I never get mind do, to marry babe wey use 5 years, e go dey do me say the babe go dey send me message like e junior brother, fear go come dey catch me say she no go dey respect me self...
#Na Play I dey Play ooo
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Obi404: 1:09pm
Ok, I like her.
In other news!!
TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by manasehboi: 1:09pm
Evablizin:
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Sniper12: 1:09pm
Nwaimpke d lunatic wat do u hv to say
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by beautiful232(f): 1:09pm
hbd beautiful wife
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Ifeconwaba(m): 1:11pm
the lady is beautiful
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by MhizzAJ(f): 1:11pm
Sniper12:
just hold on
he's up there
NwaObinkita
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by folakemigeh(f): 1:11pm
Happy birthday ma, I hope to Age gracefully like you
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by muller101(m): 1:11pm
Bigots are confused here
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by enemyofprogress: 1:12pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by pmc01(m): 1:12pm
abokibuhari:What's this one saying sef?
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by PehaKaso: 1:12pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by enemyofprogress: 1:12pm
Ifeconwaba:her only problem is her mouth odour
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by Shedluck: 1:13pm
ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by gafarolabisi2(m): 1:13pm
nice wife
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by folakemigeh(f): 1:13pm
9japrof:
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by enemyofprogress: 1:14pm
folakemigeh:unless you marry correct rich man like me that is big,strong and reliable
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by MhizzAJ(f): 1:14pm
SOLMICHAEL:
|Re: Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday by folakemigeh(f): 1:14pm
enemyofprogress:Are you Union Bank?
