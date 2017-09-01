Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola's Birthday (8076 Views)

'Papa Ejima': Peter Okoye & Wife Lola Congratulate Paul Over Twins / Peter Okoye Celebrates Chelsea's Win With Photos With Hazard, Costa, Willian / Peter Okoye And Wife, Lola With Jidenna (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Peter Okoye took to instagram to wish a happy birthday to his wife and mother of his two children, Lola Omotayo. Posting this photo of her, he wrote;



''Happy Birthday shout out to my lovely beautiful wife @lolaomotayo_okoye Chai! Wakes up to this every morning. I will certainly live forever! 4ever!! #happybirthday #wifegoals #KoolestDude #WifeOfTheKoolestDude





Source: Peter Okoye took to instagram to wish a happy birthday to his wife and mother of his two children, Lola Omotayo. Posting this photo of her, he wrote;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/peter-okoye-gushes-about-his-wife-lola.html 1 Like

Somebody you value and cherish is worth celebrating.





Happy birthday to her. 4 Likes

Sweet Appi birthday Aunty Lola 2 Likes

Happy birthday to her

Every woman is beautiful in d eyes of her husband 2 Likes



Wishing u all the best Lola, and certainly more of ur husband's love.. HBD! He who findeth a good wife findeth a good thing...Wishing u all the best Lola, and certainly more of ur husband's love.. HBD! 2 Likes

after singing nobody ugly see who he is married to



ugly people have no place in the world today





When an ugly person is saying hi, i wave them away

12 Likes 1 Share





Never believe social media proclamations of affection



I REPEAT,

Never believe social media proclamations of affection.



Case studies of importance; Lanre Gentry, Tonto Dike, Ubi Franklin, 2Shotz



Lola Omotayo is the only sad part of Peter Okoye's fab life.

This post is as artificial as Bobrisky's make-up.



Peter even wishes the witch could wake up dead one day.



MORAL

Always heed the advice of your mother, because what an elder sees sitting down, a child will never see even from a penthouse. I REPEAT,Never believe social media proclamations of affection.Case studies of importance; Lanre Gentry, Tonto Dike, Ubi Franklin, 2ShotzLola Omotayo is the only sad part of Peter Okoye's fab life.This post is as artificial as Bobrisky's make-up.Peter even wishes the witch could wake up dead one day.Always heed the advice of your mother, because what an elder sees sitting down, a child will never see even from a penthouse. 5 Likes 3 Shares

and so

Ok

She's pretty anyway.



Join My Facebook Group For Free Unfailing 3.00 Daily Odds.



See My Signature Below.

MhizzAJ:

Happy birthday to her

Every woman is beautiful in d eyes of her husband You're beautiful in my eyes!! 2 Likes

This night shagging go mad gan

Relationship goals:



If I find any lady wey fine like aunty Lola, fair, beautiful and classy walahi I go marry am even if she use five years senior me.



E get things wey I never get mind do, to marry babe wey use 5 years, e go dey do me say the babe go dey send me message like e junior brother, fear go come dey catch me say she no go dey respect me self...



#Na Play I dey Play ooo 1 Like





In other news!!



TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos Ok, I like her.In other news!!

Evablizin:

Sweet Appi birthday Aunty Lola

Nwaimpke d lunatic wat do u hv to say

hbd beautiful wife

the lady is beautiful 1 Like

Sniper12:

Nwaimpke d lunatic wat do u hv to say

just hold on

he's up there

NwaObinkita just hold onhe's up thereNwaObinkita 1 Like

Happy birthday ma, I hope to Age gracefully like you 1 Like

Bigots are confused here

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

abokibuhari:

This night shagging go mad gan What's this one saying sef? What's this one saying sef?

Sniper12:

Nwaimpke d lunatic wat do u hv to say

MhizzAJ:





just hold on

he's up there

NwaObinkita



Exactly what I think. Exactly what I think.

Ifeconwaba:

the lady is beautiful her only problem is her mouth odour her only problem is her mouth odour

ok

nice wife

9japrof:

Relationship goals:



If I find any lady wey fine like aunty Lola, fair, beautiful and classy walahi I go marry am even if she use five years senior me.



E get things wey I never get mind do, to marry babe wey use 5 years, e go dey do me say the babe go dey send me message like e junior brother, fear go come dey catch me say she no go dey respect me self...



#Na Play I dey Play ooo

folakemigeh:

Happy birthday ma, I hope to Age gracefully well like you unless you marry correct rich man like me that is big,strong and reliable unless you marry correct rich man like me that is big,strong and reliable

SOLMICHAEL:



You're beautiful in my eyes!!

