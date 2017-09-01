





Right now, the whole of Lagos mainland is buzzing, and emotions are on fire. The atmosphere can best be described as infectious. Reservations are completely limited. The much-talked Grand re-opening of one of Nigeria's premium night clubs, Rumors Signature is undoubtedly the most sought-after invitation of 2017.



Yes, a 220million brand new facility located at No 15, Oduduwa Way, in the heart of Ikeja GRA will witness another converge of Lagos's rich and famous tomorrow, Friday September 1st 2017 and Saturday 2nd September 2017. This event is historical, because this is where the idea and what's known as Rumors today started 7 years ago. It is an open secret that Rumors within the short period of its existence has ignited the tempo of nightlife business and redefined what luxury clubbing experience is all about.



And right now, Rumors is one of the best thing going on for nightlife business in Nigeria , with top-of-the-range three outlets in highbrow Victoria Island, Festac and Ikeja. Rumors is going all over the place teaching competitors some lessons on how to run a top class club and the huge list of its high-flying patrons is a testimony of its success story. In an exclusive chat with Temidayo Kafaru, the ebullient Chief Operations Officer Rumors Victoria Island, the opening of Rumors Signature promises to be an unforgettable night of fun for every NightLife lovers in Nigeria, with a line-up of activities.



The Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 (Soft Opening) had Olamide and some many other big names in Nigeria's music industry in attendance as momentum gathers for the Friday, 1st September 2017, (Grand Opening) and Saturday, 2nd September 2017 (Sallah Party). We can tell you more. The brand new 220million Rumors Signature boasts state-of-the-art facilities like the best DJ's Equipment, Luxury Finish completely encompassed with recent LED lighting in the world.



