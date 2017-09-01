₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 1:47pm
Right now, the whole of Lagos mainland is buzzing, and emotions are on fire. The atmosphere can best be described as infectious. Reservations are completely limited. The much-talked Grand re-opening of one of Nigeria's premium night clubs, Rumors Signature is undoubtedly the most sought-after invitation of 2017.
Yes, a 220million brand new facility located at No 15, Oduduwa Way, in the heart of Ikeja GRA will witness another converge of Lagos's rich and famous tomorrow, Friday September 1st 2017 and Saturday 2nd September 2017. This event is historical, because this is where the idea and what's known as Rumors today started 7 years ago. It is an open secret that Rumors within the short period of its existence has ignited the tempo of nightlife business and redefined what luxury clubbing experience is all about.
And right now, Rumors is one of the best thing going on for nightlife business in Nigeria , with top-of-the-range three outlets in highbrow Victoria Island, Festac and Ikeja. Rumors is going all over the place teaching competitors some lessons on how to run a top class club and the huge list of its high-flying patrons is a testimony of its success story. In an exclusive chat with Temidayo Kafaru, the ebullient Chief Operations Officer Rumors Victoria Island, the opening of Rumors Signature promises to be an unforgettable night of fun for every NightLife lovers in Nigeria, with a line-up of activities.
The Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 (Soft Opening) had Olamide and some many other big names in Nigeria's music industry in attendance as momentum gathers for the Friday, 1st September 2017, (Grand Opening) and Saturday, 2nd September 2017 (Sallah Party). We can tell you more. The brand new 220million Rumors Signature boasts state-of-the-art facilities like the best DJ's Equipment, Luxury Finish completely encompassed with recent LED lighting in the world.
Latest of the smoke machine, C02, Bubble, and a LED stairs railings. Also the tasteful decor at Rumors Signature is second to none and the sleek white, colorful leather booths gives the facility a VVIP ambience. And the special Dancers Boot and the Ultra VIP lounge inside Rumors Signature is another heartwarming attraction.
2 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by PapaNnamdi: 1:59pm
Ehyihn boys, if u see the nyash wey i rock for 2baba club,
Na so I carry nyash
51 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by Cholls(m): 2:23pm
my brother no special na building the only special thing there na the money person come spend to buy drinks.
12 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:54pm
Looks good.
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 2:55pm
PapaNnamdi:
Orisirisi something!!
2 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by youngerikina40: 5:01pm
Chai i dey miss something for lagos ooo
Me wan do relocation
Abeg who will provide food and house for one year, jst a year, yes i mean it only a year and i go comot d next year
God will reward u if u go help me
Charity dis z ur time to do it
There z nothing big there
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 5:01pm
Awesome
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by NwaObinkita: 5:01pm
Tuface is a worthless liar!
How can this
Which kind wash be this?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:01pm
..
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by Shedluck: 5:02pm
Confirm ni
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by semoly(m): 5:02pm
even kabiyesi
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by Afe11: 5:02pm
220milz Fr club Tis small?? Same amnt in euros carry sml boy from big city go bigger city Fr Europe ... Sha Club biz no b joke Mehn ...
3 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by peter1994(m): 5:02pm
Though i am not in support of this kind of investment, but its a good one
Anything classy is welcomed in Naija at this time.
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by thundafire: 5:03pm
The cnt invest in good things then 2mrw dy will shut it down nd shout bankrupt
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 5:03pm
Reminds me of Power...
6 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by viqueta(m): 5:03pm
Reserved for kabiyesi, Even Kabiyesi sef dey club....lol
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by moses93(m): 5:04pm
pls guy, I'm looking for money to do my university registrations oo, make una help me because of God. thanks all.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by johnshagb(m): 5:04pm
Clubbers over to you
2 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by DeutschJunge: 5:04pm
How do you feel knowing you have daughters abut making other people daughters to sell their body for money.
forget that you have millions today, it can just as easily vanish just as you came from nothing to that millions. forget that you take your daughters to the US and UK to study while paying for it with money gotten from making other peoples daughters do things you can never let yours do. anything you do, always thing about the fact if you would like it to be done to you?
this is not just directed to the club ish, but more on a general note...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by EponOjuku: 5:04pm
Looks like a Japanese whorehouse.
1 Like
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by softwerk(f): 5:04pm
Wow
I could have sex in this club
4 Likes
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by GreenMavro: 5:05pm
hmm
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by NCP: 5:05pm
ewo tuni Club Rumours?
Egbami...
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by loadedvibes: 5:05pm
Na lie.. e no fit reach 220m na.. hafa
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by Lucid1(m): 5:06pm
Yeye thread
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 5:06pm
too much copy paste from Linda ikeji lmao
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by FamousAbN: 5:06pm
I need the be there today, how much is a bottle of palm wine?
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 5:06pm
I love rumours though.
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by don4real18(m): 5:07pm
I wouldn't mind taking a Nairaland babe there...
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by KunkAcid: 5:08pm
|Re: Inside 2face & Omotoye's Club Rumors In Ikeja (Photos) by abbaapple: 5:09pm
softwerk:
Olo*** spotted!
3 Likes
