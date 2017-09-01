Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri (7332 Views)

Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri

nigerianeye.com







The Commander of the newly inaugurated Biafra Secret Service (BSS) in Ebonyi State, Ezekwesiri Kenneth, has boasted that the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State will never be held.





He said the reverse would be the case only when all BSS officers were dead.

Ezekwesili made this declaration on Friday during the BSS solidarity match in some communities in Afikpo North council area.



The BSS commander reiterated the IPOB stand that it would not allow the poll to hold.



He dismissed the stories in the media that the governors of the South East had obtained words from their leader, Kanu that the group would backtrack on its earlier position.



Along all the major roads they matched through, they chanted anti-Buhari and Osinbajo songs.



He said: “Nnamdi Kanu established the Biafra Secret Service to help in the security of Biafra territory. We are working underground such that the Nigerian Government doesn’t know how we operate.



“All we are agitating is that we are tired of being in this contraption called Nigeria. We are tired of the Nigerian Government. And we matching along these major roads are to tell the people that there will be no more Nigerian election in Biafran land. We are taking the message to every nook and cranny of Biafran land to tell them not to acquire the Nigeria’s voter’s card not to talk of their election.



“We are going to use Anambra State to set an example so that other states in Biafran land will learn. We are sure and we are going to assure them that there will be no election in Anambra State. The message is that there will be no election in Biafran land starting from Kogi, Benue, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and others.



“It will be over our dead bodies to see election hold in Anambra State. The South East Governors knows what was going to happen that was why they invited him to a meeting in Enugu. The governors invited him to negotiate and take money just like Uwazurike did but the man was standing on his words. He made them understand that if he allows election to hold in Anambra State, then he has been doing nothing.



“The federal government is just backing like toothless bulldog. He said that he wants to arrest our messiah, Nnamdi Kanu, the messiah who will lead us to the Promised Land. How can somebody who did not go to school want to arrest a graduate? If you say that Biafrans cannot go then he must give us real restructuring. But you know what, he cannot offer it.”



He also maintained that any attempt to re-arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be vehemently resisted.



He declared that the secret police was ready to match force with equal force with the federal troupe that would be dispatched to effect the arrest of Kanu.



According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has no locus standi to effect the arrest of the IPOB leader.









Bunch of clowns

For the fact they are nigerians and they have no authority to influence anyone by force, why dont they rather do wat they have been doing before which is to sensitize and convince people not to vote rather than raising security concerns. Bunch of clowns 32 Likes

Cc Burutai AkA brutal



Please send this bunch of morons to the land of no return



Thank you 37 Likes 1 Share



This thing has finally metamorphosed into a theatrical play!! Lol!! Jokers everywhere!!This thing has finally metamorphosed into a theatrical play!! 48 Likes 3 Shares

Cc lalasticlala

sarrki:

Cc Burutai AkA brutal



Please send this bunch of morons to the land of no return



Thank you Is that ur own view about being a patrotic nigerian. So killing every ipob member (up to a million in number now) will be the best way to keep ur country? u dont fail to dissappoint sometimes Is that ur own view about being a patrotic nigerian. So killing every ipob member (up to a million in number now) will be the best way to keep ur country? u dont fail to dissappoint sometimes 29 Likes





Nnamdi kanu made it clear that he's not forcing anyone to vote or not to



the boycott is a voluntary stuff



Unity begging bastards try again



Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute propagandaNnamdi kanu made it clear that he's not forcing anyone to vote or not tothe boycott is a voluntary stuffUnity begging bastards try againBuhari is a terroristaisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute 24 Likes

biafra is a joke...

Nnamdi is a joker... and his followers are blind bats 23 Likes 1 Share

So many mad people in this ipob. At times I wonder if they reason at all before spewing out rubbish. 12 Likes 1 Share

I love these IPOB people. 10 Likes

kingxsamz:

biafra is a joke

Afonja. LOL Afonja. LOL 10 Likes

This is the guy that Nigerian Army should descend on with ruthless force before Friday next week ..This guy is a criminal that doesn't mean well for even his mother.no matter what Kanu must remain free but this guy has to be dealt with 6 Likes

Nnamdi Kanu should as a matter of urgency disband this group and distance himself from this silly act of them



Ipob remains none violent group



haters are trying to capitalise abd and tarnish kanu image



uwazurike should try again 4 Likes

see as the Bss idiots be sef... like people wey neva chop 9 Likes

SalamRushdie:

This is the guy that Nigerian Army should descend on with ruthless force before Friday next week ..This guy is a criminal that doesn't mean well for even his mother.no matter what Kanu must remain free but this guy has to be dealt with i support this i support this 6 Likes

liberalsinnerx:





Afonja. LOL

mind u..

I'm Igbo... I'm not just part of ur Biafra Ipob nonsense...

go and lick cownu's shoes if you are bored.. just like this man here mind u..I'm Igbo... I'm not just part of ur Biafra Ipob nonsense...go and lick cownu's shoes if you are bored.. just like this man here 16 Likes 1 Share

zionmade1:



Is that ur own view about being a patrotic nigerian. So killing every ipob member (up to a million in number now) will be the best way to keep ur country? u dont fail to dissappoint sometimes Sariki is a stupid* bigot, a sycophant patriot of a biased nigga*area. Sariki is a stupid* bigot, a sycophant patriot of a biased nigga*area. 5 Likes

am a 1000% supporter of ipob but I'll never support them going violent because that will just destroy everything they've been working



Nnamdi kanu should disown this talk 1 Like

MrIrohKenedy:

propaganda



Nnamdi kanu made it clear that he's not forcing anyone to vote or not to



the boycott is a voluntary stuff



Unity begging bastards try again



Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute Propaganda?



Biafra: Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri Propaganda?Biafra: Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri https://igberetvnews.com/425058/biafra-over-our-dead-bodies-will-anambra-election-hold-bss-leader-ezekwesiri/ 5 Likes

AntiIPOOP:



Propaganda?



Biafra: Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri https://igberetvnews.com/425058/biafra-over-our-dead-bodies-will-anambra-election-hold-bss-leader-ezekwesiri/ i have already made my stand

the group is OYO i have already made my standthe group is OYO 2 Likes

2 Likes

So "Bi-anus or nothing" don change to "Biafuro or real restructuring" nde?

Today, it is fixed! . Let the confusion and unsureness be put to rest. Those morons putting on toga of miscreants and allergies to public safety are the most confused piece of art ever seen in the history of human existence.

Tufiakwa!

Me spit on their box shaped head! 2 Likes

Empty chest beaters. Buratai go use you become hero for North.

Our command unit in ebony state.



Proudly a biafran.

I will live to die for my country.

It is called love.

It's called patriotism. 5 Likes

Cc lalasticlala again

kingxsamz:

biafra is a joke...

Nnamdi is a joker... and his followers are blind bats

This picture is disturbing. This is what a noble tribe has become?. smh This picture is disturbing. This is what a noble tribe has become?. smh 3 Likes 1 Share

kingxsamz:

biafra is a joke...

Nnamdi is a joker... and his followers are blind bats Imagine the odour wey go dey ooze under that him cloth wey tailor no understand d style wey him sew. Dat guy under d cloth na professional urine licker. Imagine d "scent" (for him piglets minds ) of the urine, no thanks to hate filled ugba, laced with groundnut paste wey dia Lord and Savior dey take kp mouth busy morning, afternoon and even late night. Imagine the odour wey go dey ooze under that him cloth wey tailor no understand d style wey him sew. Dat guy under d cloth na professional urine licker. Imagine d "scent" (for him piglets minds ) of the urine, no thanks to hate filled ugba, laced with groundnut paste wey dia Lord and Savior dey take kp mouth busy morning, afternoon and even late night. 3 Likes

KanuJEWSarePIGS:



Imagine the odour wey go dey ooze under that him cloth wey tailor no understand d style wey him sew. Dat guy under d cloth na professional urine licker. Imagine d odour of the urine, no thanks to hate filled ugba, laced with groundnut paste wey dia Lord and Savior dey take kp mouth busy morning, afternoon and even late night.

2 Likes

BaifraBSS:

Our command unit in ebony state.

Proudly a biafran. I will live to die for my country. It is called love. It's called patriotism. and so?... should I na start frying buns at the junction? and so?... should I na start frying buns at the junction? 1 Like

kingxsamz:





and so?...

should I na start frying buns at the junction? We are only abiding by the rules.

No amount of frustration can deter our resolve.

Bss is beyond what nigerians tinks of.

I can assure u. We are only abiding by the rules.No amount of frustration can deter our resolve.Bss is beyond what nigerians tinks of.I can assure u. 1 Like