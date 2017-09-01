₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by lightblazingnow(m): 1:56pm
Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by zionmade1: 1:57pm
Bunch of clowns
For the fact they are nigerians and they have no authority to influence anyone by force, why dont they rather do wat they have been doing before which is to sensitize and convince people not to vote rather than raising security concerns. Bunch of clowns
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by sarrki(m): 2:00pm
Cc Burutai AkA brutal
Please send this bunch of morons to the land of no return
Thank you
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:00pm
Lol!! Jokers everywhere!!
This thing has finally metamorphosed into a theatrical play!!
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by lightblazingnow(m): 2:01pm
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by zionmade1: 2:07pm
sarrki:Is that ur own view about being a patrotic nigerian. So killing every ipob member (up to a million in number now) will be the best way to keep ur country? u dont fail to dissappoint sometimes
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:07pm
propaganda
Nnamdi kanu made it clear that he's not forcing anyone to vote or not to
the boycott is a voluntary stuff
Unity begging bastards try again
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 2:11pm
biafra is a joke...
Nnamdi is a joker... and his followers are blind bats
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:11pm
So many mad people in this ipob. At times I wonder if they reason at all before spewing out rubbish.
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by liberalsinnerx: 2:12pm
I love these IPOB people.
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by liberalsinnerx: 2:12pm
kingxsamz:
Afonja. LOL
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by SalamRushdie: 2:13pm
This is the guy that Nigerian Army should descend on with ruthless force before Friday next week ..This guy is a criminal that doesn't mean well for even his mother.no matter what Kanu must remain free but this guy has to be dealt with
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:14pm
Nnamdi Kanu should as a matter of urgency disband this group and distance himself from this silly act of them
Ipob remains none violent group
haters are trying to capitalise abd and tarnish kanu image
uwazurike should try again
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 2:14pm
see as the Bss idiots be sef... like people wey neva chop
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:15pm
SalamRushdie:i support this
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 2:15pm
liberalsinnerx:
mind u..
I'm Igbo... I'm not just part of ur Biafra Ipob nonsense...
go and lick cownu's shoes if you are bored.. just like this man here
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by Blooddiamond: 2:18pm
zionmade1:Sariki is a stupid* bigot, a sycophant patriot of a biased nigga*area.
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:24pm
am a 1000% supporter of ipob but I'll never support them going violent because that will just destroy everything they've been working
Nnamdi kanu should disown this talk
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by AntiIPOOP(m): 2:25pm
MrIrohKenedy:Propaganda?
Biafra: Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri https://igberetvnews.com/425058/biafra-over-our-dead-bodies-will-anambra-election-hold-bss-leader-ezekwesiri/
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:29pm
AntiIPOOP:i have already made my stand
the group is OYO
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by madridguy(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 3:07pm
So "Bi-anus or nothing" don change to "Biafuro or real restructuring" nde?
Today, it is fixed! . Let the confusion and unsureness be put to rest. Those morons putting on toga of miscreants and allergies to public safety are the most confused piece of art ever seen in the history of human existence.
Tufiakwa!
Me spit on their box shaped head!
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by quiverfull(m): 3:10pm
Empty chest beaters. Buratai go use you become hero for North.
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by BaifraBSS(m): 3:15pm
Our command unit in ebony state.
Proudly a biafran.
I will live to die for my country.
It is called love.
It's called patriotism.
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by lightblazingnow(m): 3:24pm
Cc lalasticlala again
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by Adminisher: 3:27pm
kingxsamz:
This picture is disturbing. This is what a noble tribe has become?. smh
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 3:36pm
kingxsamz:Imagine the odour wey go dey ooze under that him cloth wey tailor no understand d style wey him sew. Dat guy under d cloth na professional urine licker. Imagine d "scent" (for him piglets minds ) of the urine, no thanks to hate filled ugba, laced with groundnut paste wey dia Lord and Savior dey take kp mouth busy morning, afternoon and even late night.
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 3:43pm
KanuJEWSarePIGS:
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 3:45pm
BaifraBSS:and so?... should I na start frying buns at the junction?
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by BaifraBSS(m): 3:48pm
kingxsamz:We are only abiding by the rules.
No amount of frustration can deter our resolve.
Bss is beyond what nigerians tinks of.
I can assure u.
|Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 3:50pm
BaifraBSS:Bss, those hungry looking guys... pls I have no words for u...
