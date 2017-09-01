₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,989 members, 3,764,739 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 06:09 PM

Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri (7332 Views)

BSS: Biafra Secret Service, Salaries, Oath - Inside Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘Secret Army’ / Nnamdi Kanu And His Biafra Security Service 'BSS' (Photos, Video) / Rivers Election: Hold Buhari Accountable For Violence, Loss Of Lives - Fayose (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by lightblazingnow(m): 1:56pm
Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri
nigerianeye.com



The Commander of the newly inaugurated Biafra Secret Service (BSS) in Ebonyi State, Ezekwesiri Kenneth, has boasted that the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State will never be held.


He said the reverse would be the case only when all BSS officers were dead.
Ezekwesili made this declaration on Friday during the BSS solidarity match in some communities in Afikpo North council area.

The BSS commander reiterated the IPOB stand that it would not allow the poll to hold.

He dismissed the stories in the media that the governors of the South East had obtained words from their leader, Kanu that the group would backtrack on its earlier position.

Along all the major roads they matched through, they chanted anti-Buhari and Osinbajo songs.

He said: “Nnamdi Kanu established the Biafra Secret Service to help in the security of Biafra territory. We are working underground such that the Nigerian Government doesn’t know how we operate.

“All we are agitating is that we are tired of being in this contraption called Nigeria. We are tired of the Nigerian Government. And we matching along these major roads are to tell the people that there will be no more Nigerian election in Biafran land. We are taking the message to every nook and cranny of Biafran land to tell them not to acquire the Nigeria’s voter’s card not to talk of their election.

“We are going to use Anambra State to set an example so that other states in Biafran land will learn. We are sure and we are going to assure them that there will be no election in Anambra State. The message is that there will be no election in Biafran land starting from Kogi, Benue, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and others.

“It will be over our dead bodies to see election hold in Anambra State. The South East Governors knows what was going to happen that was why they invited him to a meeting in Enugu. The governors invited him to negotiate and take money just like Uwazurike did but the man was standing on his words. He made them understand that if he allows election to hold in Anambra State, then he has been doing nothing.

“The federal government is just backing like toothless bulldog. He said that he wants to arrest our messiah, Nnamdi Kanu, the messiah who will lead us to the Promised Land. How can somebody who did not go to school want to arrest a graduate? If you say that Biafrans cannot go then he must give us real restructuring. But you know what, he cannot offer it.”

He also maintained that any attempt to re-arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, would be vehemently resisted.

He declared that the secret police was ready to match force with equal force with the federal troupe that would be dispatched to effect the arrest of Kanu.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has no locus standi to effect the arrest of the IPOB leader.




http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/09/over-our-dead-bodies-will-anambra.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Nigerianeye+%28NigerianEye%29

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by zionmade1: 1:57pm
Bunch of clowns
For the fact they are nigerians and they have no authority to influence anyone by force, why dont they rather do wat they have been doing before which is to sensitize and convince people not to vote rather than raising security concerns. Bunch of clowns

32 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by sarrki(m): 2:00pm
Cc Burutai AkA brutal

Please send this bunch of morons to the land of no return

Thank you

37 Likes 1 Share

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:00pm
Lol!! Jokers everywhere!! grin grin
This thing has finally metamorphosed into a theatrical play!! grin

48 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by lightblazingnow(m): 2:01pm
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by zionmade1: 2:07pm
sarrki:
Cc Burutai AkA brutal

Please send this bunch of morons to the land of no return

Thank you
Is that ur own view about being a patrotic nigerian. So killing every ipob member (up to a million in number now) will be the best way to keep ur country? u dont fail to dissappoint sometimes

29 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:07pm
propaganda grin

Nnamdi kanu made it clear that he's not forcing anyone to vote or not to

the boycott is a voluntary stuff

Unity begging bastards try again

Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

24 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 2:11pm
biafra is a joke...
Nnamdi is a joker... and his followers are blind bats

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:11pm
So many mad people in this ipob. At times I wonder if they reason at all before spewing out rubbish.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by liberalsinnerx: 2:12pm
I love these IPOB people.

10 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by liberalsinnerx: 2:12pm
kingxsamz:
biafra is a joke

Afonja. LOL

10 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by SalamRushdie: 2:13pm
This is the guy that Nigerian Army should descend on with ruthless force before Friday next week ..This guy is a criminal that doesn't mean well for even his mother.no matter what Kanu must remain free but this guy has to be dealt with

6 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:14pm
Nnamdi Kanu should as a matter of urgency disband this group and distance himself from this silly act of them

Ipob remains none violent group

haters are trying to capitalise abd and tarnish kanu image

uwazurike should try again

4 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 2:14pm
see as the Bss idiots be sef... like people wey neva chop

9 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:15pm
SalamRushdie:
This is the guy that Nigerian Army should descend on with ruthless force before Friday next week ..This guy is a criminal that doesn't mean well for even his mother.no matter what Kanu must remain free but this guy has to be dealt with
i support this

6 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 2:15pm
liberalsinnerx:


Afonja. LOL

mind u..
I'm Igbo... I'm not just part of ur Biafra Ipob nonsense...
go and lick cownu's shoes if you are bored.. just like this man here

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by Blooddiamond: 2:18pm
zionmade1:

Is that ur own view about being a patrotic nigerian. So killing every ipob member (up to a million in number now) will be the best way to keep ur country? u dont fail to dissappoint sometimes
Sariki is a stupid* bigot, a sycophant patriot of a biased nigga*area.

5 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:24pm
am a 1000% supporter of ipob but I'll never support them going violent because that will just destroy everything they've been working

Nnamdi kanu should disown this talk

1 Like

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by AntiIPOOP(m): 2:25pm
MrIrohKenedy:
propaganda grin

Nnamdi kanu made it clear that he's not forcing anyone to vote or not to

the boycott is a voluntary stuff

Unity begging bastards try again

Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
Propaganda? grin

Biafra: Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri https://igberetvnews.com/425058/biafra-over-our-dead-bodies-will-anambra-election-hold-bss-leader-ezekwesiri/

5 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by MrIrohKenedy: 2:29pm
AntiIPOOP:

Propaganda? grin

Biafra: Over our dead bodies will Anambra election hold – BSS leader, Ezekwesiri https://igberetvnews.com/425058/biafra-over-our-dead-bodies-will-anambra-election-hold-bss-leader-ezekwesiri/
i have already made my stand
the group is OYO

2 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by madridguy(m): 2:46pm
grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 3:07pm
So "Bi-anus or nothing" don change to "Biafuro or real restructuring" nde?
Today, it is fixed! . Let the confusion and unsureness be put to rest. Those morons putting on toga of miscreants and allergies to public safety are the most confused piece of art ever seen in the history of human existence.
Tufiakwa!
Me spit on their box shaped head!

2 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by quiverfull(m): 3:10pm
Empty chest beaters. Buratai go use you become hero for North.
Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by BaifraBSS(m): 3:15pm
Our command unit in ebony state.

Proudly a biafran.
I will live to die for my country.
It is called love.
It's called patriotism.

5 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by lightblazingnow(m): 3:24pm
Cc lalasticlala again
Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by Adminisher: 3:27pm
kingxsamz:
biafra is a joke...
Nnamdi is a joker... and his followers are blind bats

This picture is disturbing. This is what a noble tribe has become?. smh

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 3:36pm
kingxsamz:
biafra is a joke...
Nnamdi is a joker... and his followers are blind bats
Imagine the odour wey go dey ooze under that him cloth wey tailor no understand d style wey him sew. Dat guy under d cloth na professional urine licker. Imagine d "scent" (for him piglets minds ) of the urine, no thanks to hate filled ugba, laced with groundnut paste wey dia Lord and Savior dey take kp mouth busy morning, afternoon and even late night. grin

3 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 3:43pm
KanuJEWSarePIGS:

Imagine the odour wey go dey ooze under that him cloth wey tailor no understand d style wey him sew. Dat guy under d cloth na professional urine licker. Imagine d odour of the urine, no thanks to hate filled ugba, laced with groundnut paste wey dia Lord and Savior dey take kp mouth busy morning, afternoon and even late night. grin

grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 3:45pm
BaifraBSS:
Our command unit in ebony state.
Proudly a biafran. I will live to die for my country. It is called love. It's called patriotism.
and so?... should I na start frying buns at the junction?

1 Like

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by BaifraBSS(m): 3:48pm
kingxsamz:


and so?...
should I na start frying buns at the junction?
We are only abiding by the rules.
No amount of frustration can deter our resolve.
Bss is beyond what nigerians tinks of.
I can assure u.

1 Like

Re: Over Our Dead Bodies Will Anambra Election Hold – BSS Leader, Ezekwesiri by kingxsamz(m): 3:50pm
BaifraBSS:
We are only abiding by the rules. No amount of frustration can deter our resolve. Bss is beyond what nigerians tinks of. I can assure u.
Bss, those hungry looking guys... pls I have no words for u...

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Ehindero Fingers Alleged Killers Of Funsho Williams / Pipeline, Tanker Explode In Port Harcourt / Todd Palin ( Sarah Palin's Sweet-heart)

Viewing this topic: Choplyf(m), tonyadaya75, eastman11, Ide4u(m), Comradesylva, macb2k, IhfazConsult, 4top, Smfa, rasco2000me, vickwhizzy(m), osigiepurr(m), omotee035, ourdele, ChiefAsa4, Onyeedum(m), emaduka, Deltagiant, Shegetine, ipex(m), haxan919(m), nevilbot, oilwiz1, tonykel1(m), leyte(m), iycebube, cross50(m), darmiee1(m), sheymoni(m), segxyhanxy(m), macjoshmini(m), banjo022(m), mrphysics(m), dan6019(m), lordthunderbolt(m), filcast(m), christejames(m), genearts(m), chykdidi, Liadi2(m), Zenas212(m), CapitalCee(m), Jelal0007(m), javalove(m), adams009, Banjiplus(m), G4JEEZUS, opey25(m), GoroTango, Warldbest(m), princedmiayer(m), Hotpurewater(m), hayzed1090, Bronz(m), obumsway(m), Joel3(m), curtain, Obstey01, gberra, life2017, Chimarcel, Blessingnice(m), Anonylander, Tripleoluwa(m), teemswest(m), PStacks(m), guardian09(m), babablogger, Saintsquare(m), Emmahunk(m), frankson1(m), gmaribel(m), Bolustical, samyyoung(m), adeblow(m), vigopress, OduduwaYoruba, uyplus(m), safiaaASSHOLE, Etranshub(m), sampete(m), sawsaw(m) and 100 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.