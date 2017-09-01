₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,989 members, 3,764,740 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 06:10 PM

Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) (4992 Views)

Where Timi Dakolo Lived For 15 Years In Port Harcourt Before The Fame / Throwback Photo Of Simi Before The Fame / Olajumoke & NTA Crew Tour The Bakery Where She Worked Before The Fame (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by JamieBlog(m): 2:12pm
Video Of Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off Before The Fame

The saying Rome wasn't built in a day is so correct. Check out our own Star Boy Wizkid freestyling at Jimmy Jump Off before the fame.

Who would have known he would become a global superstar?

Lol


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMNPZueqBWI


NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/video-of-teenage-wizkid-freestyling-on.html

1 Like

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by kingxsamz(m): 2:24pm
from grass to grass... haters won't like this

1 Like

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by kingxsamz(m): 2:24pm
frog fans won't like this...

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by youngreva(m): 2:33pm
Wizkid will always be better than Davido

1 Like

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by PROPUNTER(m): 2:52pm
Everything has a little beginning . Dont despise ur early start.

2 Likes

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Effizy12(m): 5:17pm
Wizkid has been doing things since, Davido and his gullible followers are just blind at this guy work and acheivement.

5 Likes

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by RIPEnglish: 5:32pm
This is to told us that he have been long he are being in the game. Nice

1 Like

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Dutchey(m): 5:32pm
the young shall grow...make me 2 go do my own WO freestyle self
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by kingopta(m): 5:33pm
well, that's just the beginning
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by talk2saintify(m): 5:33pm
life
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by KayDEAN: 5:33pm
I love this. Very confident niggar. Only difference is

He now has the bling! bling! He was rapping bout in the video

I've learned something about money and mentality. Empty barrels make the loudest noise

7 Likes

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Narldon(f): 5:33pm
Cool

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by ZombieTAMER: 5:33pm
kingxsamz:
frog fans won't like this...

shat up

2 Likes

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by uzoclinton(m): 5:33pm
okay...
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Evaberry(f): 5:34pm
really don't understand what people see in this relentless short ugly prostitute
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by NwaObinkita: 5:34pm
sad

Jimmy Jatt is one of the most unfortunate music veterans.

Despite the number of artistes whose careers he helped jump-start.


He is still a face cap-wearing broke ass agbaya.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by OsuGanja(m): 5:34pm
David hoe wailers will storm this thread... Space booked... Eyin, e ma bo..
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Happibest22: 5:34pm
I see u. Wizkid don be wizMan.

2 Likes

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Evaberry(f): 5:34pm
really don't understand what people see in this talentless short ugly prostitute



his music are so distasteful
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by DrayZee: 5:34pm
kingxsamz:
from grass to grass...
haters won't like this
It's grass to GRACE undecided
No dey rush to comment.

4 Likes

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by wiringdpt(m): 5:35pm
huh
kingxsamz:
from grass to grass...
haters won't like this
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by GurusVevo(m): 5:35pm
Not making sense.

2017 Waec GCE Maths Expo
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by momentusjay(f): 5:35pm
Wizkid = C. Ronaldo(like)
Davido = Messi (share)

Who is the best player?

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Horlartunes: 5:36pm
Stoninng Davido fans

1 Like

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by pallobro: 5:37pm
Happibest22:
I see u. Wizkid don be wizMan.
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by OHOnairaland: 5:39pm
Pls how do I start a topic? I wanted to but couldn't as I have obviously forgotten. Pls can some one tell me how? I also think that the forum owners should re-arrange the various functional links on this wedsite better, even though, they have already done a nice job.
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by MostRanking(m): 5:40pm
Chisos!!!!!
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Chuksemi(m): 5:41pm
Wizkid be kinging for years. Why hasn't he dropped the song with Future yet?
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by ChuksEpells: 5:42pm
Daddy: so it's this rubbish wizkid that they are even talking about
Temi: daddy do you even believe he use to toast me back then but I rejected him.
Daddy : .........

1 Like

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by MostRanking(m): 5:43pm
Chisos!!!
kingxsamz:
from grass to grass...
haters won't like this
Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by BuhariNaWah: 5:43pm
NwaObinkita:
sad

Jimmy Jatt is one of the most unfortunate music veterans.

Despite the number of artistes whose careers he helped jump-start.


He is still a face cap-wearing broke ass agbaya.

2 Likes

Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by pmc01(m): 5:43pm
kingxsamz:
from grass to grass... haters won't like this
English is not by force

(0) (1) (Reply)

Www.hitbanger.com Is The No 1 Hottest Music Online Site! / Video: The Game Surprises Longtime Girlfriend With A Proposal / Video: Sound Sultan – Rainy Days

Viewing this topic: SlowlybtSurely, ORIJIN201(m), CollinsWeGlobe(m), Adamawaswt, Mideh95, Ripama, ozuru(m), Rilwayne001, tuwayz(m), babaskool(m), HenryDion, Kpimp, piroski09(m), Truckpusher(m), hertz9te(m), Tedassie(m), Ashibelieve, Pneumatic2020, sartorius(m), albertfidels, topsyking, SagirmohH, gafarolabisi2(m), soshi(m), Jeresa, adeoba2008(m), cryptic21(m), Elparaiso(m), Jimraz4, Tiredoffakeshit, sydelle(f), FuckBuhari(m), LastMumu, femimike1(m), mubeela(m), mattychuks2017, Adiwana, Okworigeorge(m), Ivegotsolutions(m), peckhamboi, oscarlinks, Doshward(m), Mctosin(m), Drienzia, Lilboots(m), phetty(m), luveth(m), senseihuey(m), sixtusjr(m), NewNigeriaMind, DjQris(m), KeriBaby(f), nwokorozion, icubeguitar(m), sampete(m), horlartayor(m), Louisefaye(f), whodohgeepee(m), Randy91(m), spontane(m), anthony533(m), Wolinx(m), Oises, semyman, Gbejohn, LaDivva(f), Burshh, tosin4lyf, camaraderi(m), greenhealthng(m), auxioneer(m), acunon, Ikwerreboy(m), aottravels(m), azyaq(m), handoys1(m), ELITE12(m), Lanca, uruba23, Emperortj93(m), blackstreak, IamOpemipo(m), ogundokun, mekuz2014(m), abitafah, noble2faith(m), Skookum(m), zeekeyboy and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.