Video Of Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off Before The Fame



The saying Rome wasn't built in a day is so correct. Check out our own Star Boy Wizkid freestyling at Jimmy Jump Off before the fame.



Who would have known he would become a global superstar?



Lol





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMNPZueqBWI





from grass to grass... haters won't like this 1 Like

frog fans won't like this... 4 Likes 2 Shares

Wizkid will always be better than Davido 1 Like

Everything has a little beginning . Dont despise ur early start. 2 Likes

Wizkid has been doing things since, Davido and his gullible followers are just blind at this guy work and acheivement. 5 Likes

This is to told us that he have been long he are being in the game. Nice 1 Like

the young shall grow...make me 2 go do my own WO freestyle self

well, that's just the beginning

life

I love this. Very confident niggar. Only difference is



He now has the bling! bling! He was rapping bout in the video



I've learned something about money and mentality. Empty barrels make the loudest noise 7 Likes

Cool 1 Like 1 Share

kingxsamz:

frog fans won't like this...

shat up shat up 2 Likes

okay...

really don't understand what people see in this relentless short ugly prostitute





Jimmy Jatt is one of the most unfortunate music veterans.



Despite the number of artistes whose careers he helped jump-start.





David hoe wailers will storm this thread... Space booked... Eyin, e ma bo..

I see u. Wizkid don be wizMan. 2 Likes

kingxsamz:

from grass to grass...

haters won't like this It's grass to GRACE

kingxsamz:

from grass to grass...

Wizkid = C. Ronaldo(like)

Davido = Messi (share)



Who is the best player? 9 Likes 2 Shares

Stoninng Davido fans 1 Like

Happibest22:

I see u. Wizkid don be wizMan.

Pls how do I start a topic? I wanted to but couldn't as I have obviously forgotten. Pls can some one tell me how? I also think that the forum owners should re-arrange the various functional links on this wedsite better, even though, they have already done a nice job.

Chisos!!!!!

Wizkid be kinging for years. Why hasn't he dropped the song with Future yet?

Daddy: so it's this rubbish wizkid that they are even talking about

Temi: daddy do you even believe he use to toast me back then but I rejected him.

Daddy : ......... 1 Like

kingxsamz:

from grass to grass...

