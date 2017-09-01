₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by JamieBlog(m): 2:12pm
Video Of Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off Before The Fame
The saying Rome wasn't built in a day is so correct. Check out our own Star Boy Wizkid freestyling at Jimmy Jump Off before the fame.
Who would have known he would become a global superstar?
Lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMNPZueqBWI
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/video-of-teenage-wizkid-freestyling-on.html
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by kingxsamz(m): 2:24pm
from grass to grass... haters won't like this
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by kingxsamz(m): 2:24pm
frog fans won't like this...
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by youngreva(m): 2:33pm
Wizkid will always be better than Davido
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by PROPUNTER(m): 2:52pm
Everything has a little beginning . Dont despise ur early start.
2 Likes
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Effizy12(m): 5:17pm
Wizkid has been doing things since, Davido and his gullible followers are just blind at this guy work and acheivement.
5 Likes
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by RIPEnglish: 5:32pm
This is to told us that he have been long he are being in the game. Nice
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Dutchey(m): 5:32pm
the young shall grow...make me 2 go do my own WO freestyle self
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by kingopta(m): 5:33pm
well, that's just the beginning
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by talk2saintify(m): 5:33pm
life
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by KayDEAN: 5:33pm
I love this. Very confident niggar. Only difference is
He now has the bling! bling! He was rapping bout in the video
I've learned something about money and mentality. Empty barrels make the loudest noise
7 Likes
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Narldon(f): 5:33pm
Cool
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by ZombieTAMER: 5:33pm
kingxsamz:
shat up
2 Likes
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by uzoclinton(m): 5:33pm
okay...
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Evaberry(f): 5:34pm
really don't understand what people see in this relentless short ugly prostitute
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by NwaObinkita: 5:34pm
Jimmy Jatt is one of the most unfortunate music veterans.
Despite the number of artistes whose careers he helped jump-start.
He is still a face cap-wearing broke ass agbaya.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by OsuGanja(m): 5:34pm
David hoe wailers will storm this thread... Space booked... Eyin, e ma bo..
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Happibest22: 5:34pm
I see u. Wizkid don be wizMan.
2 Likes
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Evaberry(f): 5:34pm
really don't understand what people see in this talentless short ugly prostitute
his music are so distasteful
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by DrayZee: 5:34pm
kingxsamz:It's grass to GRACE
No dey rush to comment.
4 Likes
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by wiringdpt(m): 5:35pm
huh
kingxsamz:
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by GurusVevo(m): 5:35pm
Not making sense.
2017 Waec GCE Maths Expo
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by momentusjay(f): 5:35pm
Wizkid = C. Ronaldo(like)
Davido = Messi (share)
Who is the best player?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Horlartunes: 5:36pm
Stoninng Davido fans
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by pallobro: 5:37pm
Happibest22:
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by OHOnairaland: 5:39pm
Pls how do I start a topic? I wanted to but couldn't as I have obviously forgotten. Pls can some one tell me how? I also think that the forum owners should re-arrange the various functional links on this wedsite better, even though, they have already done a nice job.
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by MostRanking(m): 5:40pm
Chisos!!!!!
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by Chuksemi(m): 5:41pm
Wizkid be kinging for years. Why hasn't he dropped the song with Future yet?
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by ChuksEpells: 5:42pm
Daddy: so it's this rubbish wizkid that they are even talking about
Temi: daddy do you even believe he use to toast me back then but I rejected him.
Daddy : .........
1 Like
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by MostRanking(m): 5:43pm
Chisos!!!
kingxsamz:
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by BuhariNaWah: 5:43pm
NwaObinkita:
2 Likes
|Re: Teenage Wizkid Freestyling On Jimmy Jump Off (Throwback Video) by pmc01(m): 5:43pm
kingxsamz:English is not by force
Www.hitbanger.com Is The No 1 Hottest Music Online Site! / Video: The Game Surprises Longtime Girlfriend With A Proposal / Video: Sound Sultan – Rainy Days
