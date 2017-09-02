₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:24pm
i would be posting some photos so you can see how istanbul really looks like from my own view,istanbul is very big and these photos are just from my area,turkey is very big and beautiful.heres the map of turkey below
cavehir mall close to mecidiyeköy,cavehir mall is one of the biggest malls in the whole of europe
cc justwise
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:27pm
cavehir mall
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:29pm
cavehir
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:32pm
osmanbey istanbul this are is where you can buy good suits and lovely shirts and there are lots of nigerians here they own their own branded designer clothes,you can approach a company tell them the name of your brand and they will make them for you
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by benzene00: 2:33pm
Muslim country
no no for me
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:37pm
osmanbey
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:41pm
winners church near osmanbey
5 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:50pm
Galata Tower..The Galata Tower — called Christea Turris by the Genoese — is a medieval stone tower in the Galata/Karaköy quarter of Istanbul, Turkey, just to the north of the Golden Horn's junction with the Bosphorus.
Opened: 1348
you park anyhow in turkey they would tow your car
83 yrs old Greek church
football staduim named after the current turkish president erdogan..for those that dont know the turkish president was a footballer he played for Kasımpaşa football club
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:54pm
last winter time in my area
3 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 2:57pm
last winter
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:03pm
last winter time
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:08pm
Tarlabasi is a densely populated maze of narrow streets that wend between crumbling Ottoman-era houses built on a hillside.
It's located right next to the commercial and cultural heart of Istanbul and, yet, most Turks consider Tarlabasi a no-go zone.
welcome to tarlabasi
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:11pm
tarlabasi
1 Share
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:20pm
tarlabasii
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:23pm
more tarlabasi
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:29pm
more pixs tarlabasi
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:36pm
old church in tarlabasi
here you find buildings that are 180yrs old
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:47pm
sunday market you get everything cheap
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:50pm
more sunday market
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:53pm
market
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 3:57pm
s market
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by ichommy(m): 3:57pm
Lovely Pictures sloye5.
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 4:01pm
turkish delight
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by makapoda: 4:04pm
Again
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 4:05pm
more turkish delight
turkish kebab
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 4:08pm
my area
2 Likes
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 4:15pm
more area
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 4:21pm
pangalti istanbul
1 Like
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 4:27pm
more pangalti
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone by sloye5(m): 4:31pm
more of p
1 Like
