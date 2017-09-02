Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone (14171 Views)

Picking Random People On The Highway While Travelling / Dubai Uae Or Istanbul Turkey Which One Is The Best Place To Hustle / Random And Interesting Travel Facts World's Travellers Probably Dont Know. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

i would be posting some photos so you can see how istanbul really looks like from my own view,istanbul is very big and these photos are just from my area,turkey is very big and beautiful.heres the map of turkey below



cavehir mall close to mecidiyeköy,cavehir mall is one of the biggest malls in the whole of europe



cc justwise 2 Likes

cavehir mall 2 Likes

cavehir

osmanbey istanbul this are is where you can buy good suits and lovely shirts and there are lots of nigerians here they own their own branded designer clothes,you can approach a company tell them the name of your brand and they will make them for you 1 Like

Muslim country



no no for me 29 Likes 2 Shares

osmanbey 1 Like

winners church near osmanbey 5 Likes

Galata Tower..The Galata Tower — called Christea Turris by the Genoese — is a medieval stone tower in the Galata/Karaköy quarter of Istanbul, Turkey, just to the north of the Golden Horn's junction with the Bosphorus.



Opened: 1348



you park anyhow in turkey they would tow your car





83 yrs old Greek church



football staduim named after the current turkish president erdogan..for those that dont know the turkish president was a footballer he played for Kasımpaşa football club 1 Like

last winter time in my area 3 Likes

last winter 1 Like

last winter time

Tarlabasi is a densely populated maze of narrow streets that wend between crumbling Ottoman-era houses built on a hillside.



It's located right next to the commercial and cultural heart of Istanbul and, yet, most Turks consider Tarlabasi a no-go zone.





welcome to tarlabasi 2 Likes

tarlabasi 1 Share

tarlabasii

more tarlabasi 1 Like

more pixs tarlabasi 1 Like

old church in tarlabasi



here you find buildings that are 180yrs old 2 Likes

sunday market you get everything cheap 2 Likes

more sunday market 2 Likes

market 1 Like

s market 2 Likes

Lovely Pictures sloye5. 2 Likes

turkish delight 1 Like

Again

more turkish delight



turkish kebab 1 Like

my area 2 Likes

more area 1 Like

pangalti istanbul 1 Like

more pangalti 2 Likes 1 Share