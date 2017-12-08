Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures (14565 Views)

Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey and the fifth-largest city in the world by population, is considered European, yet it occupies two different continents. One part of Istanbul lies in Europe and the other part lies in Asia. Istanbul’s European part is separated from its Asian part by the Bosphorus strait, a 31-km-long waterway that connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, and forms a natural boundary between the two continents. Two suspension bridges across the Bosporus - the Bosporus Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, also called Bosporus Bridge II, connect the two sides, yet many tourist prefer to visit the European side of Istanbul because of its historical significance. The European side is also the city’s commercial center with banks, stores and corporations and two-third of its population. The Asian side feels more relaxed, with wide boulevards, residential neighbourhoods and fewer hotels and tourist attractions.



i had to leave very early to catch the first ferry to the kadikoy asian side of istanbul



i had to go through bekistas...yes the famous bekistas that amokachi played for back then and i think his sons are currently playing for the same club..this is a bekistas hood.abeg no wear fernabache jersey come this area your name na SORRY



Me drinking the famous turkish tea..CHAI..that small cup na 300naira..lol..



famous bekistas black eagle



bekistas neighbourhood 3 Likes

bekistas 1 Like

more of bekistas pier 3 Likes 1 Share

bekistas pier 3 Likes

fish plenty 4 Likes 1 Share

The 15 July Martyrs Bridge or unofficially the Bosphorus Bridge, also called the First Bridge, is one of the three suspension bridges spanning the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, thus connecting Europe and Asia





turkish sub patrolling 2 Likes

on the move



life jackets plenty

The tea is cheaper just along the corridor ,you find them in numerous number Hawking it but I think it's expensive inside the ferry going to kadikoy. The hot tea becomes cold if you don't take it immediately, the cold is bad around here

these birds swim pass me..i watched one of them go under water for 30mins 3 Likes

kadikoy pier asian side of istanbul 2 Likes 1 Share

lovely

more asian side of istanbul

more asian side 1 Like

asian side 1 Like

more 1 Like

The Vodafone Park is an all-seater, multi-purpose stadium in the Beşiktaş district of Istanbul, Turkey. It is the home ground of Beşiktaş J.K.. The stadium was built on the site of Beşiktaş's former home, BJK İnönü Stadium.

naval museum bekistas 1 Like 1 Share

yawn!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Oga Sloye5 ..na u be mayor of Turkey ''head bow"

Oga sloye5 what's hustle like in Turkey, hope there are works for hustlers

factory jobs everywhere as long as you have the strength to work factory jobs everywhere as long as you have the strength to work 4 Likes 1 Share

No vex say my question too much o, Pls what's their pay structure like, do they pay per hour like US and UK.. From the look of things I can see that the place is conducive.. No vex say my question too much o, Pls what's their pay structure like, do they pay per hour like US and UK.. From the look of things I can see that the place is conducive.. 2 Likes

Wow... I love this pictures... I will transform 9ja to be like this when I enter Aso Rock soon 3 Likes

Nice one bro.

I'd love to visit this city God willing.

they give RP not PR.yes to the other questions they give RP not PR.yes to the other questions 1 Like

$70 per week $70 per week

