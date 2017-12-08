₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,785 members, 3,958,435 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 05:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures (14565 Views)
My Trip To Owu Waterfall, Kwara State (photos) / Random Photos Of Istanbul Turkey From The Lens Of My J2 Phone / My Trip To Kenya In Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 9:45am On Sep 08
Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey and the fifth-largest city in the world by population, is considered European, yet it occupies two different continents. One part of Istanbul lies in Europe and the other part lies in Asia. Istanbul’s European part is separated from its Asian part by the Bosphorus strait, a 31-km-long waterway that connects the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, and forms a natural boundary between the two continents. Two suspension bridges across the Bosporus - the Bosporus Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, also called Bosporus Bridge II, connect the two sides, yet many tourist prefer to visit the European side of Istanbul because of its historical significance. The European side is also the city’s commercial center with banks, stores and corporations and two-third of its population. The Asian side feels more relaxed, with wide boulevards, residential neighbourhoods and fewer hotels and tourist attractions.
justwise
Mynd44
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 9:52am On Sep 08
i had to leave very early to catch the first ferry to the kadikoy asian side of istanbul
i had to go through bekistas...yes the famous bekistas that amokachi played for back then and i think his sons are currently playing for the same club..this is a bekistas hood.abeg no wear fernabache jersey come this area your name na SORRY
Me drinking the famous turkish tea..CHAI..that small cup na 300naira..lol..
famous bekistas black eagle
bekistas neighbourhood
3 Likes
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 9:54am On Sep 08
bekistas
1 Like
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 9:57am On Sep 08
more of bekistas pier
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:00am On Sep 08
bekistas pier
3 Likes
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:02am On Sep 08
fish plenty
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:06am On Sep 08
The 15 July Martyrs Bridge or unofficially the Bosphorus Bridge, also called the First Bridge, is one of the three suspension bridges spanning the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, thus connecting Europe and Asia
turkish sub patrolling
2 Likes
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:09am On Sep 08
on the move
life jackets plenty
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by aputel: 10:10am On Sep 08
[quote author=sloye5 post=60247730]i had to leave very early to catch the first ferry to the kadikoy asian side of istanbul
i had to go through bekistas...yes the famous bekistas that amokachi played for back then and i think his sons are currently playing for the same club..this is a bekistas hood.abeg no wear fernabache jersey come this area your name na SORRY
Me drinking the famous turkish tea..CHAI..that small cup na 300naira..lol..
famous bekistas black eagle
bekistas neighbourhood[/quote
The tea is cheaper just along the corridor ,you find them in numerous number Hawking it but I think it's expensive inside the ferry going to kadikoy. The hot tea becomes cold if you don't take it immediately, the cold is bad around here
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:15am On Sep 08
these birds swim pass me..i watched one of them go under water for 30mins
3 Likes
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:18am On Sep 08
kadikoy pier asian side of istanbul
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by Evaberry(f): 10:20am On Sep 08
lovely
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:21am On Sep 08
more asian side of istanbul
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:24am On Sep 08
more asian side
1 Like
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:27am On Sep 08
asian side
1 Like
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:29am On Sep 08
more
1 Like
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:32am On Sep 08
The Vodafone Park is an all-seater, multi-purpose stadium in the Beşiktaş district of Istanbul, Turkey. It is the home ground of Beşiktaş J.K.. The stadium was built on the site of Beşiktaş's former home, BJK İnönü Stadium.
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 10:35am On Sep 08
naval museum bekistas
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by urvillagepeoplee(m): 12:00pm On Sep 08
yawn!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by chikeorji123(m): 4:55pm On Sep 08
Oga Sloye5 ..na u be mayor of Turkey ''head bow"
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by damoceile: 7:25pm On Sep 08
Oga sloye5 what's hustle like in Turkey, hope there are works for hustlers
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 8:02pm On Sep 08
damoceile:
factory jobs everywhere as long as you have the strength to work
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by damoceile: 8:53pm On Sep 08
sloye5:
No vex say my question too much o, Pls what's their pay structure like, do they pay per hour like US and UK.. From the look of things I can see that the place is conducive..
2 Likes
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by Nobody: 8:58pm On Sep 08
Wow... I love this pictures... I will transform 9ja to be like this when I enter Aso Rock soon
3 Likes
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by Marcelo290(m): 9:29pm On Sep 08
Nice one bro.
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by Amoto94(m): 9:36pm On Sep 09
I'd love to visit this city God willing.
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by skylane(m): 11:15pm On Sep 09
sloye5:baba can I get llike maybe 2months visa to turkey,come look for jobs in 1 on dose factories? Can dey employ me on that and gv me PR card? Just like dey do in UAE?
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 11:26pm On Sep 09
skylane:
they give RP not PR.yes to the other questions
1 Like
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by skylane(m): 11:33pm On Sep 09
sloye5:ok resident permit,okay don't be angry o,what's the average pay for factories per month,cos I heard its per month
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by sloye5(m): 11:54pm On Sep 09
skylane:
$70 per week
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by skylane(m): 12:25am On Sep 10
sloye5:please sir,I saw your statements about hotel workers in turkey,I have 6yrs experience in hospitality industry with diff positions,I am very interested,how much do you think I will spend in total,to get the tourist visa,BTA etc so that I can come over(I have my passport)please no vex help me explain,you seem nice n sincere to me
|Re: My Trip To The Asian Side Of Istanbul Turkey Pictures by Codeblues(m): 7:09am On Sep 10
sloye5:Oga Sloye using N400 equivalent to the above per week is 28k and 112k per month. Unfortunately the person family in Naija will be expecting him or her to send money to build mansion because e dey obodo oyinbo. [quote author=sloye5 post=60303049]
7 Likes 1 Share
2 Container Truck Fall Along Ijora Olopa Road (Photos) / Photos: Sandton City (near Jo´burg) In South Africa / South African Visa.
Viewing this topic: enymoney1, kbanty22(m), eemjay76(m), Kirklyne4Christ(m), Koolking(m), RSAV, missKeri(f), cometozizo(m), chisiudeh, Macolate, akano19(m), natureislife(m), nairacountry(m), inteligente, eliyke(m), Moiking(m), Stalwert, chuddykay(m), thatsincerechic(f), untainted, ntyce(m), samad209(m), Motivator20000, tkpoint2(m), Afamed, CHRISECHUKS(m), YESpParticipant, richard69(m), Abdul4trust1(m), skilfulsagei(m), babatee1985(m), prodiG(m), Saintly01(m), 47FineGal(f), BenzEne1(m), loadedvibes, abid4akin(m), ejosh4(m), kennias(m), solidmyk(m), couplingsingles, emperorbukky, bokunrawo(m), DoyenExchange, frankIzuchukwu(m), evy1(m), Basfaq(m), Mhizrohzz(f), Eskalade(m), adenike1215(f), kamez(m), xeleb(m), kaleidoscope, Lakeshizu(m), Uzowee(m), dammypat(f), dadayung1(m), shegemenge, abayomi27(m), blkmum700, legitimatefrank1(m), PBundles(m), bobothem(m), matthew49, Oyetboy(m), Demrich(m), elrony(m), dyemida(m), mekzyjoe(m), simplexman, olagunjumariah, floydmayweather, alexmakaay(m), Incredibleme, bfire(m), WilliamPossible(m), Tellemall, samsam69(m), mayor999, mofy1(f), speed99, quadraheem, abayomi93(m), Famocious(m), Horizona001(m), dannydenzy, Subomi007, ksam(m), ini4brandon(m), fedimol and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3