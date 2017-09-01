Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos (6519 Views)

Teenage Girl Arraigned For Luring Her Girlfriend For Gang-raping / 3 Friends Slept With A Teenager In Lagos And Filmed It (Photo) / 3 Men Arrested For Gang-raping Woman While Boyfriend Watch (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Three unemployed men, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, were yesterday brought before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court.



Michael Fadipe, 28, Sunday Chukwunero, 26 and Dotun Obajuluwa,22, were arraigned before Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and rape.



Prosecuting Inspector Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on May 25 around 8pm, at Fagba area in Agege.



He said they conspired with two others at large and one Fela Domeh, who accosted and threatened her with a knife.



According to the prosecutor, the teenager was on her way to buy noodles for her mother from the next street, but they led her to Domeh’s room and had carnal knowledge of her.



“The victim was threatened with a knife and forced into a hidden dark room where she was raped in turns by the trio,” Uwadione said. Chief Magistrate Adelaja admitted each defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum. The case continues on October 9.



SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/three-men-arraigned-for-gang-raping.html Three unemployed men, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, were yesterday brought before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court.Michael Fadipe, 28, Sunday Chukwunero, 26 and Dotun Obajuluwa,22, were arraigned before Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and rape.Prosecuting Inspector Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on May 25 around 8pm, at Fagba area in Agege.He said they conspired with two others at large and one Fela Domeh, who accosted and threatened her with a knife.According to the prosecutor, the teenager was on her way to buy noodles for her mother from the next street, but they led her to Domeh’s room and had carnal knowledge of her.“The victim was threatened with a knife and forced into a hidden dark room where she was raped in turns by the trio,” Uwadione said. Chief Magistrate Adelaja admitted each defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum. The case continues on October 9.

Wobegist:





Michael Fadipe, 28, Sunday Chukwunero, 26 and Dotun Obajuluwa,22, were arraigned before Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and rape.



Story tale can never be complete or else Tortoise is mention



HM human head Story tale can never be complete or elseis mentionHM human head 7 Likes

chai.. too bad



Too bad Jobless menToo bad

cc; lalasticlala

It's people like these that actually deserve all those jungle justice treatments.... Wicked souls

How do men enjoy threesum?

I can't do that even on free sex.

It's me and the girl alone.

N/B: why did seun censor 3some to party... 2 Likes

Michael Fadipe, 28, Sunday Chukwunero, 26 and Dotun Obajuluwa,22, were arraigned before Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and rape. dem supposed cut dem prick dem supposed cut dem prick 2 Likes

I'm tired!

This is the 3rd case of rape i'm reading today

Sunday CHUKWUNERO IS the mastermind of the rape. 15 yrs jail each Sunday CHUKWUNERO IS the mastermind of the rape. 15 yrs jail each 8 Likes

UncutSk:

Afonjas for the kill(skull) marooh:





Story tale can never be complete or else Tortoise is mention



HM human head 2 Likes

marooh:



Story tale can never be complete or else Tortoise is mention

HM human head hmmmmm.... hmmmmm....

....crime has no tribe

Na wa oooooo!!!! Why can't they just cut off their manhood?

marooh:





Story tale can never be complete or else Tortoise is mention



HM human head

Even on rape case? I hail your 'name and shame' strategy.



Anyway, it is the ripe mango that attracts attention to stoning it's tree. Even on rape case? I hail your 'name and shame' strategy.Anyway, it is the ripe mango that attracts attention to stoning it's tree. 1 Like

How do judges feel when they grant these devils bail?



What if it was their daughters 2 Likes

This one na combination. Flatonja or afonfla. 1 Like

Na only God go save us from this raping of a thing ooo.

Wild animals.

Think government needs to support Olosho and pump some money into Oloshoism so that some men without control can afford it 1 Like

Don't be surprised it's ritual rape. Or how else can one explain why 5 hefty men would rape an underaged.

Konji! Konji! Konji! How many times did I call u? Ur father na bastard... 1 Like

Ncan crew will arrive like dis 4 Likes

They have acted, the full weight of the law will react against them too. For every action triggers a reaction!!! Goodluck to them in jail.

Evil communication corrupts good manners.

That is the case of chukwunero.

What a shame. castration pls



The girl will be traumatized all through her life This is dishearteningThe girl will be traumatized all through her life 1 Like

afonja and rape. na wao.

cstr1000:

Evil communication corrupts good manners. That is the case of chukwunero. Na wa o Na wa o

Wobegist:



Three unemployed men, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, were yesterday brought before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court.



Michael Fadipe, 28, Sunday Chukwunero, 26 and Dotun Obajuluwa,22, were arraigned before Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and rape.



Prosecuting Inspector Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on May 25 around 8pm, at Fagba area in Agege.



He said they conspired with two others at large and one Fela Domeh, who accosted and threatened her with a knife.



According to the prosecutor, the teenager was on her way to buy noodles for her mother from the next street, but they led her to Domeh’s room and had carnal knowledge of her.



“The victim was threatened with a knife and forced into a hidden dark room where she was raped in turns by the trio,” Uwadione said. Chief Magistrate Adelaja admitted each defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum. The case continues on October 9.



SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/three-men-arraigned-for-gang-raping.html [s][/s]too bad

Young men, driven by an unbridled passion, spat caution in the face! Now reality comes calling... they can now differentiate between Khaki and leather. We all pray for self control when the urge spikes.