Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Wobegist: 3:06pm
Three unemployed men, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, were yesterday brought before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court.
Michael Fadipe, 28, Sunday Chukwunero, 26 and Dotun Obajuluwa,22, were arraigned before Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and rape.
Prosecuting Inspector Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on May 25 around 8pm, at Fagba area in Agege.
He said they conspired with two others at large and one Fela Domeh, who accosted and threatened her with a knife.
According to the prosecutor, the teenager was on her way to buy noodles for her mother from the next street, but they led her to Domeh’s room and had carnal knowledge of her.
“The victim was threatened with a knife and forced into a hidden dark room where she was raped in turns by the trio,” Uwadione said. Chief Magistrate Adelaja admitted each defendant to N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum. The case continues on October 9.
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/three-men-arraigned-for-gang-raping.html
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by marooh(m): 3:28pm
Wobegist:
Story tale can never be complete or else Tortoise is mention
HM human head
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by kingxsamz(m): 3:31pm
chai.. too bad
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by MhizzAJ(f): 3:39pm
Jobless men
Too bad
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Wobegist: 6:00pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Felixalex(m): 8:29pm
It's people like these that actually deserve all those jungle justice treatments.... Wicked souls
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Franco93: 8:29pm
How do men enjoy threesum?
I can't do that even on free sex.
It's me and the girl alone.
N/B: why did seun censor 3some to party...
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Tolexander: 8:29pm
Michael Fadipe, 28, Sunday Chukwunero, 26 and Dotun Obajuluwa,22, were arraigned before Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja on a three-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault and rape.dem supposed cut dem prick
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by DALE917(f): 8:29pm
I'm tired!
This is the 3rd case of rape i'm reading today
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by ipobarecriminals: 8:30pm
Sunday CHUKWUNERO IS the mastermind of the rape. 15 yrs jail each
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by otitokoroleti: 8:30pm
UncutSk:
marooh:
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by JoshB92(m): 8:30pm
marooh:hmmmmm....
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Emmafranciss: 8:31pm
....crime has no tribe
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by ChiSun27(m): 8:31pm
Na wa oooooo!!!! Why can't they just cut off their manhood?
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by omowolewa: 8:31pm
marooh:
Even on rape case? I hail your 'name and shame' strategy.
Anyway, it is the ripe mango that attracts attention to stoning it's tree.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by immortalvoices(m): 8:32pm
How do judges feel when they grant these devils bail?
What if it was their daughters
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Michael004: 8:33pm
This one na combination. Flatonja or afonfla.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by abimicko: 8:33pm
Na only God go save us from this raping of a thing ooo.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:33pm
Wild animals.
Think government needs to support Olosho and pump some money into Oloshoism so that some men without control can afford it
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by HoluwarTohbar: 8:33pm
Don't be surprised it's ritual rape. Or how else can one explain why 5 hefty men would rape an underaged.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Innobee99(m): 8:33pm
Konji! Konji! Konji! How many times did I call u? Ur father na bastard...
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Rtopzy(f): 8:33pm
Ncan crew will arrive like dis
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Milestones: 8:34pm
They have acted, the full weight of the law will react against them too. For every action triggers a reaction!!! Goodluck to them in jail.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by cstr1000: 8:34pm
Evil communication corrupts good manners.
That is the case of chukwunero.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by modelmike7(m): 8:35pm
What a shame. castration pls
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by dumie(f): 8:36pm
This is disheartening
The girl will be traumatized all through her life
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by EnEnPeecee: 8:36pm
afonja and rape. na wao.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by modelmike7(m): 8:36pm
cstr1000:Na wa o
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by Omofvin: 8:38pm
[s][/s]too bad
Wobegist:
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by princeSammyz: 8:38pm
Young men, driven by an unbridled passion, spat caution in the face! Now reality comes calling... they can now differentiate between Khaki and leather. We all pray for self control when the urge spikes.
|Re: Three Men Arraigned For Gang-Raping A Teenager In Lagos by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:38pm
They deserve no mercy at all, ..let the full weight of the law fall heavily on them
