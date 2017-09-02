Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] (1731 Views)

Farmer Arrested For Killing Plantain Thief In Edo State / Cable Thief Stripped Unclad In Owerri, Paraded And Beaten Mercilessly. Photos / Thief Paraded Unclad With Stolen Generator On His Head In Delta State. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

A plantain thief was on Saturday disgraced by Indigenes of Kpakiama town in Delta state. The unidentified man was made to hang the plantains on his neck, stripped and a black substance was smeared on his face.



He was also paraded around the town with a small crowd hurling insults and jeering at him. Below are Photos made available to PoliticsNGR by our correspondent in the area;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/02/plantain-thief-disgraced-delta-state-photos/

Too sad. Hunger bad 2 Likes

Very soon Police will be remove from this country. 2 Likes

this is what change can cause. . .

hmmm





These same people do not realise that Timipre Sylvia has been given back his 48 houses previously seized by the EFCC How much is the plantain sefThese same people do not realise thathas been given back his 48 houses previously seized by the EFCC 1 Like

See Bleep up.



Dem day laugh am self

May God help us in this country

people are dying of hunger Ordinary plantainDem day laugh am selfMay God help us in this countrypeople are dying of hunger 1 Like

life ain't easy life ain't easy



bunch of sick people !!!

in as much as i don't tolerate taking what doesn't belong to u, i feel bad seeing this kind of scenery where petty thieves are shamed and disgraced whereas over politicians takes billions and civil society would be looking and talking unnecessaryly and go without taking an action against these politicians!



make una free the guy! not his fault! just that he just want to satisfy his stomach to prevent hunger! bunch of sick people !!!in as much as i don't tolerate taking what doesn't belong to u, i feel bad seeing this kind of scenery where petty thieves are shamed and disgraced whereas over politicians takes billions and civil society would be looking and talking unnecessaryly and go without taking an action against these politicians!make una free the guy! not his fault! just that he just want to satisfy his stomach to prevent hunger! 6 Likes

I'm sorry 4 him, but he resemble that black stricker that scored Liverpool's 2nd goal against arsenal, I dnt mention anyname o 1 Like

They're singing for him and he's clapping for them.

Much better than jungle justice A.K.A burning alive

?

Wat bou the big theives with tinted glass cars

Smh Why e be say na only small small thieves (people wey hungry wan kill and had to go rogue to survive) dey appear for newsWat bou the big theives with tinted glass carsSmh 1 Like

Poverty na disease

The Revolution will begin from the grassroots!

PLANTAIN FALL ON HIM ........

So sad 1 Like

Yet our politicians steal more but dis same peeps would hail n honor dem. Wat a hypocritical country 1 Like

Africans and their cave mentality...



the man is obviously hungry 1 Like

Hunger or what?

Sick people.

He did not steal to buy mansions in Dubai!! He "Stole" for stomach sake.

In as much as he doesn't deserve a medal, he didn't deserve this either. 1 Like

Mehn!!!!!this is plain hunger...

What a funny name for a town. KpakiamWhat a funny name for a town.

What a funny country

When will deziani,mustapha Mohammed, dino melaye,atiku and other politicians that have robbed this nation blind be paraded like this?



I'm still waiting for that day o

nigerians r wicked pple

Poor hungry man. And if it's the senator from their constituency, they will all be hailing and praising him. Sorry poor man.

Thank God he was not stoned









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3Cf66w6Sf0 What Ojukwu said On The Biafran War

Bad change.