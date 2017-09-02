₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by aminulive: 3:39pm
A plantain thief was on Saturday disgraced by Indigenes of Kpakiama town in Delta state. The unidentified man was made to hang the plantains on his neck, stripped and a black substance was smeared on his face.
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by modelmike7(m): 3:40pm
Too sad. Hunger bad
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by ekensi01(m): 3:43pm
Very soon Police will be remove from this country.
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by majicplus: 3:47pm
this is what change can cause. . .
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Homeboiy(m): 3:50pm
hmmm
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by softwerk(f): 3:52pm
How much is the plantain sef
These same people do not realise that Timipre Sylvia has been given back his 48 houses previously seized by the EFCC
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by ufuosman(m): 4:01pm
See Bleep up.
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by MhizzAJ(f): 4:11pm
Ordinary plantain
Dem day laugh am self
May God help us in this country
people are dying of hunger
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Jostico: 4:12pm
life ain't easy
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by chichijas(m): 4:21pm
bunch of sick people !!!
in as much as i don't tolerate taking what doesn't belong to u, i feel bad seeing this kind of scenery where petty thieves are shamed and disgraced whereas over politicians takes billions and civil society would be looking and talking unnecessaryly and go without taking an action against these politicians!
make una free the guy! not his fault! just that he just want to satisfy his stomach to prevent hunger!
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Seguntimmy(m): 4:29pm
I'm sorry 4 him, but he resemble that black stricker that scored Liverpool's 2nd goal against arsenal, I dnt mention anyname o
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Franco93: 7:43pm
They're singing for him and he's clapping for them.
Much better than jungle justice A.K.A burning alive
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Emeskhalifa(m): 7:44pm
Why e be say na only small small thieves (people wey hungry wan kill and had to go rogue to survive) dey appear for news?
Wat bou the big theives with tinted glass cars
Smh
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by loneatar: 7:44pm
Poverty na disease
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Katyusha(m): 7:44pm
The Revolution will begin from the grassroots!
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Lexusgs430: 7:46pm
PLANTAIN FALL ON HIM ........
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:46pm
So sad
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by kings09(m): 7:47pm
Yet our politicians steal more but dis same peeps would hail n honor dem. Wat a hypocritical country
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by MrRichy(m): 7:47pm
Africans and their cave mentality...
the man is obviously hungry
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by braveboy64(m): 7:48pm
Hunger or what?
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Jerrypolo(m): 7:49pm
Sick people.
He did not steal to buy mansions in Dubai!! He "Stole" for stomach sake.
In as much as he doesn't deserve a medal, he didn't deserve this either.
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by NorthSide: 7:49pm
Mehn!!!!!this is plain hunger...
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by mansakhalifa(m): 7:50pm
Kpakiam What a funny name for a town.
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by benueguy(m): 7:50pm
What a funny country
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by dangotesmummy: 7:51pm
When will deziani,mustapha Mohammed, dino melaye,atiku and other politicians that have robbed this nation blind be paraded like this?
I'm still waiting for that day o
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by EmekaBlue(m): 7:52pm
nigerians r wicked pple
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:53pm
Poor hungry man. And if it's the senator from their constituency, they will all be hailing and praising him. Sorry poor man.
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Narldon(f): 7:54pm
Thank God he was not stoned
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by Royalboy007: 7:56pm
Bad change.
|Re: Plantain Thief paraded and Disgraced In Delta State [PHOTOS] by holyword: 7:56pm
People in nigeria are more wicked than their leaders. As far as they have caught him,they suppose to warn him or flog him before setting him free because he is hungry.
