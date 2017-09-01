Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) (6591 Views)

The tweet which was published yesterday (September 1st) has garnered over 2000 re-tweets and thousands of likes.



https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-landlord-posted-whatsapp-getting-arrested-land-scam.html A landlord in Ghana has got himself trending online after a photo of him chilling with a bottle of beer was posted on social media. According to a twitter user , Cobain Jnr‏, his landlord posted the viral photo on Whatsapp after he got arrested for selling one land to 3 buyers.The tweet which was published yesterday (September 1st) has garnered over 2000 re-tweets and thousands of likes. 2 Likes 1 Share

singing..... Somebody wey dey travel aye e no be say e no get house, take your time you no dey take house dey travel.... landlord travel and see.. 3 Likes

Lol. I dont know why people who sell Land alot have one thing in common. DRINK and WOMEN.



They get broke in few months upon the millions they get for a land sold and will resell to anoda innocent person.



Mostly done by the Ikwerres. No offense here. 14 Likes 1 Share

him they use their money they lolly, hand touch am well. 1 Like 1 Share

For what is life without enjoyment





For what is life if we cannot do the things we love and fvuck who we love



Mr landlord Sir enjoy your self drink your beer





continue doing whatever it is you want to do as life is short





I commend you sir 2 Likes

He's drinking it with so much confidence 1 Like





Chai typical



In other news



I love this man 1 Like 1 Share

this is just a case of catching you in the kitchen where u want to steal meat.. you already have the big meat in your hand when someone walks in, for me i will keep eating the meat because if you drop it, you will still serve same punishment..!



sharp landlord

Naso life b! Naso life b!

this one strong. Local scammer this one strong. Local scammer

adey die.....like is dat pigin or wat



this s funny this s funny

I'm just speechless.





Charly, flex on, no time. E be say this people no know say the goal na to dey merry no matter what happen *In Ghanaian accent*Charly, flex on, no time. E be say this people no know say the goal na to dey merry no matter what happen 1 Like

should we run??

This photo will make a great meme 2 Likes

let him come try that nonsense here.Chief criminal let him come try that nonsense here.Chief criminal 1 Like

African traditional drink



Becos they believe the money will always come and the worst of all

419 is not the reserve of Nigerians alone

Lols

That's why I don't advise people to buy lands from agents.

Buy directly from the land owners and collect all the original documents signed and sealed from the rightful owner

Nigga be like : Oya kill yourself Na

