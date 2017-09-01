₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,069 members, 3,765,052 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 09:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) (6591 Views)
Nigerian Landlord Found Prepaid Meters In A Village in Ghana (Video) / Two Nigerians In Dublin Fight Their Landlord Who Wanted To Evict Them (Video) / Looking for land / Building for sale in Abeokuta to purchase? Contact us (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by dainformant(m): 6:55pm
A landlord in Ghana has got himself trending online after a photo of him chilling with a bottle of beer was posted on social media. According to a twitter user , Cobain Jnr, his landlord posted the viral photo on Whatsapp after he got arrested for selling one land to 3 buyers.
The tweet which was published yesterday (September 1st) has garnered over 2000 re-tweets and thousands of likes.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-landlord-posted-whatsapp-getting-arrested-land-scam.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by permsec: 6:59pm
singing..... Somebody wey dey travel aye e no be say e no get house, take your time you no dey take house dey travel.... landlord travel and see..
3 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by NextGovernor(m): 7:01pm
Lol. I dont know why people who sell Land alot have one thing in common. DRINK and WOMEN.
They get broke in few months upon the millions they get for a land sold and will resell to anoda innocent person.
Mostly done by the Ikwerres. No offense here.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 7:04pm
him they use their money they lolly, hand touch am well.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 7:07pm
For what is life without enjoyment
For what is life if we cannot do the things we love and fvuck who we love
Mr landlord Sir enjoy your self drink your beer
continue doing whatever it is you want to do as life is short
I commend you sir
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by phlamesG(m): 8:46pm
He's drinking it with so much confidence
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Obi404: 8:46pm
Chai typical
In other news
TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by psalmz(m): 8:47pm
I love this man
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by joeace2020(m): 8:47pm
Evaberry:
Spoilt schild
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by vchykp(m): 8:47pm
this is just a case of catching you in the kitchen where u want to steal meat.. you already have the big meat in your hand when someone walks in, for me i will keep eating the meat because if you drop it, you will still serve same punishment..!
sharp landlord
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by phlamesG(m): 8:47pm
Evaberry:
You're too uncouth for a lady
3 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Daviestunech(m): 8:48pm
Naso life b!
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by GameKartel: 8:48pm
Evaberry:what hiss dz one saying, must everything revolve round d f word?
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by bonylaxxy: 8:48pm
this one strong. Local scammer
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by HermesParis: 8:48pm
adey die.....like is dat pigin or wat
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:49pm
this s funny
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Aden777(m): 8:49pm
I'm just speechless.
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Arsenalholic(m): 8:50pm
*In Ghanaian accent*
Charly, flex on, no time. E be say this people no know say the goal na to dey merry no matter what happen
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by DonaldJTrump: 8:50pm
permsec:is it by force to travel? oya go pursue trump from america na
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 8:50pm
should we run??
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:50pm
This photo will make a great meme
2 Likes
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:50pm
let him come try that nonsense here.Chief criminal
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Thobiy(m): 8:51pm
Evaberry:so you are in support of using another person money for enjoyment however, did you just say Bleep
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Amosjaj(m): 8:51pm
African traditional drink
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 8:54pm
Becos they believe the money will always come and the worst of all
They don't always own a good house
NextGovernor:
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Edu3Again: 8:54pm
419 is not the reserve of Nigerians alone
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by chris4gold(m): 8:55pm
Lols
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Franco93: 8:55pm
That's why I don't advise people to buy lands from agents.
Buy directly from the land owners and collect all the original documents signed and sealed from the rightful owner
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by huptin(m): 8:55pm
Nigga be like : Oya kill yourself Na
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Tedassie(m): 8:57pm
phlamesG:May not actually be a lady sef,but one yeye guy using a female moniker.lol
1 Like
|Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by deepwater(f): 8:57pm
When the police is your friend
Construction Of 4 Bedroom Duplex With Attached BQ / Cheap Estate Land For Sale In Abuja(08096293810) / A Privacy Fence In Lekki - Construction Blog
Viewing this topic: Ndywin, DesireBenjamin, chidekings(m), Omittesb(m), ProfSamurai(m), King4Roller, realborn(m), Lilchilz(m), Ajekuiya, Osayin(m), Awoleesu, Somatic(m), heryur, gaventa, thatchick, OMANBALA1, Shikena(m), Alexdon200089(m), JerryLegend(m), Lewandoski20, abmarine(m), sirfrance(m), olatunji390(m), Ameedan, greatseed, tizzdi, echibuogwu(m), emmchi(m), naso123, HonAdefe(m), Madametrendy(f), Mansion26(m), doctore89, peejay4vision(m), Logan101, perez019(m), Kaymercury(m), mekzyjoe(m), justineu(m), oyakhilomeh(m), Chukabiz1961(m), Exempted, Riverspapi(m), Emmaxx, PROPUNTER(m), trigar12(m), mmaduoso, ibro2hot(m), Gentlephysique, femtech01, jatau7(m), Westmorland(m), deejay102, vinosweet(f) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16