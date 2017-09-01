₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,069 members, 3,765,052 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 09:40 PM

Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) - Properties - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) (6591 Views)

Nigerian Landlord Found Prepaid Meters In A Village in Ghana (Video) / Two Nigerians In Dublin Fight Their Landlord Who Wanted To Evict Them (Video) / Looking for land / Building for sale in Abeokuta to purchase? Contact us (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by dainformant(m): 6:55pm
A landlord in Ghana has got himself trending online after a photo of him chilling with a bottle of beer was posted on social media. According to a twitter user , Cobain Jnr‏, his landlord posted the viral photo on Whatsapp after he got arrested for selling one land to 3 buyers.

The tweet which was published yesterday (September 1st) has garnered over 2000 re-tweets and thousands of likes.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-landlord-posted-whatsapp-getting-arrested-land-scam.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by permsec: 6:59pm
singing..... Somebody wey dey travel aye e no be say e no get house, take your time you no dey take house dey travel.... landlord travel and see..

3 Likes

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by NextGovernor(m): 7:01pm
Lol. I dont know why people who sell Land alot have one thing in common. DRINK and WOMEN.

They get broke in few months upon the millions they get for a land sold and will resell to anoda innocent person.

Mostly done by the Ikwerres. No offense here.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 7:04pm
him they use their money they lolly, hand touch am well.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Evaberry(f): 7:07pm
For what is life without enjoyment


For what is life if we cannot do the things we love and fvuck who we love

Mr landlord Sir enjoy your self drink your beer


continue doing whatever it is you want to do as life is short


I commend you sir

2 Likes

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by phlamesG(m): 8:46pm
He's drinking it with so much confidence cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Obi404: 8:46pm
cheesy

Chai typical

In other news

TBoss Shares New Sultry Photos
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by psalmz(m): 8:47pm
I love this man

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by joeace2020(m): 8:47pm
Evaberry:
For what is life without enjoyment


For what is life if we cannot do the things we love and fvuck who we love


Spoilt schild
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by vchykp(m): 8:47pm
this is just a case of catching you in the kitchen where u want to steal meat.. you already have the big meat in your hand when someone walks in, for me i will keep eating the meat because if you drop it, you will still serve same punishment..!

sharp landlord
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by phlamesG(m): 8:47pm
Evaberry:
For what is life without enjoyment


For what is life if we cannot do the things we love and fvuck who we love

You're too uncouth for a lady undecided

3 Likes

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Daviestunech(m): 8:48pm
grin grin grin


Naso life b!
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by GameKartel: 8:48pm
Evaberry:
For what is life without enjoyment


For what is life if we cannot do the things we love and fvuck who we love
what hiss dz one saying, must everything revolve round d f word?

1 Like

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by bonylaxxy: 8:48pm
grin this one strong. Local scammer
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by HermesParis: 8:48pm
adey die.....like is dat pigin or wat
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:49pm
cheesy cheesy
this s funny
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Aden777(m): 8:49pm
I'm just speechless.
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Arsenalholic(m): 8:50pm
*In Ghanaian accent*

Charly, flex on, no time. E be say this people no know say the goal na to dey merry no matter what happen grin

1 Like

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by DonaldJTrump: 8:50pm
permsec:
singing..... Somebody wey dey travel aye e no be say e no get house, take your time you no dey take house dey travel.... landlord travel and see..
is it by force to travel? oya go pursue trump from america na

1 Like

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 8:50pm
should we run??
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by VIPERVENOM(m): 8:50pm
This photo will make a great meme cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:50pm
sadlet him come try that nonsense here.Chief criminal

1 Like

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Thobiy(m): 8:51pm
Evaberry:
For what is life without enjoyment


For what is life if we cannot do the things we love and fvuck who we love
so you are in support of using another person money for enjoyment however, did you just say Bleep
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Amosjaj(m): 8:51pm
African traditional drink
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 8:54pm
grin grin
Becos they believe the money will always come and the worst of all
They don't always own a good house
NextGovernor:
Lol. I dont know why people who sell Land alot have one thing in common. DRINK and WOMEN.

They get broke in few months upon the millions they get for a land sold and will resell to anoda innocent person.

Mostly done by the Ikwerres. No offense here.

1 Like

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Edu3Again: 8:54pm
419 is not the reserve of Nigerians alone grin
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by chris4gold(m): 8:55pm
Lols
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Franco93: 8:55pm
That's why I don't advise people to buy lands from agents.
Buy directly from the land owners and collect all the original documents signed and sealed from the rightful owner
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by huptin(m): 8:55pm
Nigga be like : Oya kill yourself Na
Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by Tedassie(m): 8:57pm
phlamesG:

You're too uncouth for a lady undecided
May not actually be a lady sef,but one yeye guy using a female moniker.lol

1 Like

Re: Ghanaian Landlord Drinks Beer After His Arrest For Land Scam (Photo) by deepwater(f): 8:57pm
When the police is your friend undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Construction Of 4 Bedroom Duplex With Attached BQ / Cheap Estate Land For Sale In Abuja(08096293810) / A Privacy Fence In Lekki - Construction Blog

Viewing this topic: Ndywin, DesireBenjamin, chidekings(m), Omittesb(m), ProfSamurai(m), King4Roller, realborn(m), Lilchilz(m), Ajekuiya, Osayin(m), Awoleesu, Somatic(m), heryur, gaventa, thatchick, OMANBALA1, Shikena(m), Alexdon200089(m), JerryLegend(m), Lewandoski20, abmarine(m), sirfrance(m), olatunji390(m), Ameedan, greatseed, tizzdi, echibuogwu(m), emmchi(m), naso123, HonAdefe(m), Madametrendy(f), Mansion26(m), doctore89, peejay4vision(m), Logan101, perez019(m), Kaymercury(m), mekzyjoe(m), justineu(m), oyakhilomeh(m), Chukabiz1961(m), Exempted, Riverspapi(m), Emmaxx, PROPUNTER(m), trigar12(m), mmaduoso, ibro2hot(m), Gentlephysique, femtech01, jatau7(m), Westmorland(m), deejay102, vinosweet(f) and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.