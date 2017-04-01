Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode (9239 Views)

He said: "I learnt that more soldiers and police have been deployed to the SE and SS to prepare for the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu. For the final time I urge the FG to be restrained. You cannot fight 2 wars on 2 fronts all at once. Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Buhari.He is a real lion.





As much as I love the support of people like FFK, care should be taken by Nnamdi Kanu to see this guy is not pushing him into a fight.



The yorubas knows how to urge a person on, while hoping to pick the crumbs of the fight, ask Nzeogwu.

Ohamadike

FG should better ignore Kanu 2 Likes

I'm probiafra but i must advise any wise probiafran to be very wary of FFK. 34 Likes 1 Share

Watch how his yorumuslim brothers will descend on his personality without addressing the topic at hand. 2 Likes

Lol. Why not Awolowo and Oduduwa? Crackhead, though lucid once in a while, a verbose buffoon manifesting symptoms of delusions of grandeur. 3 Likes 1 Share

my brother Kanu be very careful of these basketmouth 21 Likes

Buhari the vegetable is just a small boy compared to Kanu in the Spirit realm. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Watch how his yorumuslim brothers will descend on FFK's personality without addressing the topic at hand. while jewish igbo Christians get used by FFK for PDP as usual while jewish igbo Christians get used by FFK for PDP as usual 10 Likes

Watch how his yorumuslim brothers will descend on his personality without addressing the topic at hand. yes I know that the Ugandan jews will be happy for this kind of news coming from a cumberground (kayode) who turned politics to tribal struggle. yes I know that the Ugandan jews will be happy for this kind of news coming from a cumberground (kayode) who turned politics to tribal struggle. 8 Likes

Kanu should be wary of FFK. The man can never be trusted.



Courts will resume soon from vacation and I see FFK been convicted.



FFK will not witness 2019 election. I'm Anti Biafra and I want kanu arrested and caged till we meet to part no more. 11 Likes 1 Share

sharap, you don chop?

LOL. I Am sorry for you guys. Something is pushing you to destruction...lol. spirit realm ko

FG should better ignore Kanu



FG should not ignore Kanu but kill him so that every freedom loving Igbos and their neighbors will clap for Buhari and praise Buhari.

Lol. its only 8:09pm and iPods ass-lickers are already drunk again!

Remember Yoruba's are Respectful, but watch them Insult their own now... Because he is not doing the biddings of their Napkin head tying masters up north.... 7 Likes

I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu.



infact I have on many occasions called ipob all manner of names including miscreants but I must openly confess that Nnamdi Kanu is presently more popular than Buhari.



#Truth is life

Straight to death they lead you.



Some mocking noise they make from the background.



As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.



"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.



"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."



"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."



You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.





"He was a great man. None like him."



They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb. 6 Likes

Peace is all we ask

Mr. Femi Fani-Kayodenson, side effects of incest and crack cocaine. 5 Likes

Lol.the rate at which FFK seeks for relevance is baffling 3 Likes

