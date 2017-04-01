₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by bgossipnaija(f): 7:04pm
The former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to exercise restraints in the issue of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. Fani Kayode made this known in his twitter handle on Saturday, September 2.
He said: "I learnt that more soldiers and police have been deployed to the SE and SS to prepare for the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu. For the final time I urge the FG to be restrained. You cannot fight 2 wars on 2 fronts all at once. Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Buhari.He is a real lion.
MORE: http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/nnamdi-kanu-is-bigger-than-buhari-fani.html
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by bgossipnaija(f): 7:05pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Sprumbabafather: 7:07pm
As much as I love the support of people like FFK, care should be taken by Nnamdi Kanu to see this guy is not pushing him into a fight.
The yorubas knows how to urge a person on, while hoping to pick the crumbs of the fight, ask Nzeogwu.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by onyenze123(m): 7:07pm
Ohamadike
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by momentusjay(f): 7:08pm
FG should better ignore Kanu
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by jonathanOz: 7:10pm
I'm probiafra but i must advise any wise probiafran to be very wary of FFK.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by ESDKING: 7:11pm
Watch how his yorumuslim brothers will descend on his personality without addressing the topic at hand.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by DanseMacabre(m): 7:11pm
Lol. Why not Awolowo and Oduduwa? Crackhead, though lucid once in a while, a verbose buffoon manifesting symptoms of delusions of grandeur.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Cholls(m): 7:12pm
my brother Kanu be very careful of these basketmouth
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by paBuhari(m): 7:13pm
Buhari the vegetable is just a small boy compared to Kanu in the Spirit realm.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:21pm
Sure
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Basic123: 7:22pm
ESDKING:while jewish igbo Christians get used by FFK for PDP as usual
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Mazeltovscotty(m): 7:26pm
ESDKING:yes I know that the Ugandan jews will be happy for this kind of news coming from a cumberground (kayode) who turned politics to tribal struggle.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Antipob777(f): 7:32pm
Kanu should be wary of FFK. The man can never be trusted.
Courts will resume soon from vacation and I see FFK been convicted.
FFK will not witness 2019 election. I'm Anti Biafra and I want kanu arrested and caged till we meet to part no more.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by temptnow: 7:43pm
jonathanOz:sharap, you don chop?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Adminisher: 7:55pm
paBuhari:LOL. I Am sorry for you guys. Something is pushing you to destruction...lol. spirit realm ko
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by BlackDBagba: 7:57pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by OjukwuWarBird: 8:00pm
momentusjay:
FG should not ignore Kanu but kill him so that every freedom loving Igbos and their neighbors will clap for Buhari and praise Buhari.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by bonylaxxy: 8:08pm
Whoever created this is crazy
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by dotcomnamename: 8:08pm
Lol. its only 8:09pm and iPods ass-lickers are already drunk again!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by cyberdurable(m): 8:08pm
Remember Yoruba's are Respectful, but watch them Insult their own now... Because he is not doing the biddings of their Napkin head tying masters up north....
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by oneeast: 8:08pm
I am not a fan of Nnamdi Kanu.
infact I have on many occasions called ipob all manner of names including miscreants but I must openly confess that Nnamdi Kanu is presently more popular than Buhari.
#Truth is life
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by hischoice(m): 8:08pm
Straight to death they lead you.
Some mocking noise they make from the background.
As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.
"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.
"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."
"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."
You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.
"He was a great man. None like him."
They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by GurusVevo(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by kings09(m): 8:09pm
Peace is all we ask
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by 989900: 8:09pm
Mr. Femi Fani-Kayodenson, side effects of incest and crack cocaine.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by birdsview(m): 8:10pm
Lol.the rate at which FFK seeks for relevance is baffling
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Holluwahsheyi(m): 8:10pm
like i care
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Bigger Than Buhari - Fani Kayode by Emmafranciss: 8:10pm
...its not about who's or smaller. Its about the progress of the country. We have been stagnant for too long. We should either restructure or break apart. Simple.
