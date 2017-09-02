Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension (1903 Views)

He said the early release of the allowance enabled them to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir happily.



Mr Actor Zal, the General Secretary of the union, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



“We appreciate the Federal Government for harkening to the voice of the union by acting fast to ensure that our people have a very happy sallah celebration.



“The prayer of all Nigerian pensioners will abide with him,” the statement quoted Zal as saying.



The union also commended the Pension Trust Administration (PTAD) for ensuring that the payment was made.



He, however, reminded the President of the arrears of the 33 per cent pension increment, which had not been paid since 2010.



He said, “ For the umpteenth time, we use this opportunity to appeal to Mr President to direct the ministry of finance to begin payment of the outstanding arrears.”



Zal said the outstanding arrears had accumulated into 18 months for civilian pensioners and 39 months for police pensioners. (NAN)



seegi:

E remain small E remain small

God is good

Great news



The Peoples General is the "man of the people of goodwill"

Where dem wailers at?

Money that you worked for.

He's not done them any favour by paying their pensions on time 1 Like

Good work man keep the fire burning sir I so much respect your government Pls help us with the issue of bailout most governor has used that as an avenue of......

I no get money oh but I dey pity Buhari jst look at him hazin his neck

Nice one for paying d pensioner

Prompt payment and succour!

you see, getting praised because he's doing his rightful duty and job.... Chaiiiii Nigerians which way bayi

I no get money oh but I dey pity Buhari jst look at him hazin his neck

Nice one for paying d pensioners

Our purchasing power is also greatly reduced but it's a great move

Our GCFR. More wisdom and good health

Like it's not their right, what a country

Kudos to baba on this one Sha

Imagine what they are happy about.

One Nijeriya will guarantee your pensions to be paid from free oyel money

Wehdone

Meanwhile, Ambode is owing Lagos state pensioners.(some, not all). Pension payment have been contracted to a consultant. First time in the history of Lagos, exactly 8months now. Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko lo je wa l’ogun

I don't know but som1 correct me. Is d presidency responsible 4 paying monthly pensions to pensioners? I thought d monies have been given to their pension brokers (if there's a word like that) shortly b4 dey retire. Or am I wrong?

Nothing extra-ordinary here. This is plain sycophancy.

I also praise him unbehave of Npower.kudos