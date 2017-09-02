₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by seegi(m): 8:27pm
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the early payment of their August pension allowance.
He said the early release of the allowance enabled them to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir happily.
Mr Actor Zal, the General Secretary of the union, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
“We appreciate the Federal Government for harkening to the voice of the union by acting fast to ensure that our people have a very happy sallah celebration.
“The prayer of all Nigerian pensioners will abide with him,” the statement quoted Zal as saying.
The union also commended the Pension Trust Administration (PTAD) for ensuring that the payment was made.
He, however, reminded the President of the arrears of the 33 per cent pension increment, which had not been paid since 2010.
He said, “ For the umpteenth time, we use this opportunity to appeal to Mr President to direct the ministry of finance to begin payment of the outstanding arrears.”
Zal said the outstanding arrears had accumulated into 18 months for civilian pensioners and 39 months for police pensioners. (NAN)
>>>>http://www.naijamouthed.ng/forum/general/news/14548-eid-el-kabir-pensioners-praise-buhari-for-early-payment-of-august-pension
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by AtbuAbdul(m): 10:14pm
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Badonasty(m): 10:15pm
E remain small
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Rapture4real(m): 10:15pm
God is good
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by greatiyk4u(m): 10:16pm
Great news
The Peoples General is the "man of the people of goodwill"
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by NorthSide: 10:16pm
Where dem wailers at?
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by sonnie10: 10:16pm
Money that you worked for.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Harwoyeez(m): 10:17pm
He's not done them any favour by paying their pensions on time
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Holar1993: 10:18pm
Good work man keep the fire burning sir I so much respect your government Pls help us with the issue of bailout most governor has used that as an avenue of......
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Judolisco(m): 10:18pm
I no get money oh but I dey pity Buhari jst look at him hazin his neck
Nice one for paying d pensioner
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Liturgy(m): 10:18pm
Prompt payment and succour!
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Haphard(m): 10:18pm
you see, getting praised because he's doing his rightful duty and job.... Chaiiiii Nigerians which way bayi
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Piiko(m): 10:19pm
Our purchasing power is also greatly reduced but it's a great move
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by meelerh(f): 10:19pm
Our GCFR. More wisdom and good health
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by danyero(m): 10:24pm
Like it's not their right, what a country
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Yomislip: 10:27pm
Kudos to baba on this one Sha
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by muller101(m): 10:35pm
Imagine what they are happy about.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by SHTFguy: 10:35pm
One Nijeriya will guarantee your pensions to be paid from free oyel money
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by smithsydny(m): 10:37pm
Wehdone
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by lipopo: 10:40pm
Meanwhile, Ambode is owing Lagos state pensioners.(some, not all). Pension payment have been contracted to a consultant. First time in the history of Lagos, exactly 8months now. Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko lo je wa l’ogun
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Ziggyduben(m): 10:49pm
I don't know but som1 correct me. Is d presidency responsible 4 paying monthly pensions to pensioners? I thought d monies have been given to their pension brokers (if there's a word like that) shortly b4 dey retire. Or am I wrong?
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by aolawale025: 10:50pm
Nothing extra-ordinary here. This is plain sycophancy.
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:54pm
I also praise him unbehave of Npower.kudos
Re: Eid-el-kabir: Pensioners Praise Buhari For Early Payment Of August Pension by genghiskhan007(m): 11:04pm
Harwoyeez:We know....oya tell wike and fayose to pay their pensioners now
