I remember when IPOB held rallies only abroad and the afonjas were daring them to hold it in Nigeria . Guess what, afonjas are now begging them to stop holding rallies upadan in Nigeria

Tkester:

Cc lalasticlala, ishilove, mynd44. Please this deserves front page

Please don't call them . They are selective about what they push o FP. If it's that IPOB in Spain arrested for Nuisance. It will hit front page after 2 comments



The reason they manage to push some to front page is the competition with bloggers who got no chill. Bloggers blast any topic for the money and Nairaland won't want to be the last to carry a trending news Please don't call them . They are selective about what they push o FP. If it's that IPOB in Spain arrested for Nuisance. It will hit front page after 2 commentsThe reason they manage to push some to front page is the competition with bloggers who got no chill. Bloggers blast any topic for the money and Nairaland won't want to be the last to carry a trending news 99 Likes 4 Shares