|IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by IloveMoney: 8:55pm On Sep 02
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Sprumbabafather: 8:56pm On Sep 02
Umu Chineke everywhere
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by derrick333(m): 9:01pm On Sep 02
De should join D Catalonia [ccenter]
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Tolexander: 9:05pm On Sep 02
Awon olosho!
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 9:24pm On Sep 02
Ihe na ochichiri enweghi mmekota
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by modik(m): 9:39pm On Sep 02
Homeboiy:
Mba nu!
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by SHTFguy: 9:42pm On Sep 02
I remember when IPOB held rallies only abroad and the afonjas were daring them to hold it in Nigeria
.
Guess what, afonjas are now begging them to stop holding rallies upadan in Nigeria
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by djevino(m): 10:31pm On Sep 02
Tolexander:
omo e pain u die....
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by attackgat: 11:12pm On Sep 02
Umu Chinyere Eze!
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Yakson09: 11:51pm On Sep 02
u suppose do d rally 4 madrid ne ae nt malaga
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Tkester: 11:54pm On Sep 02
Cc lalasticlala, ishilove, mynd44. Please this deserves front page
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Built2last: 12:06am
Tkester:
Please don't call them . They are selective about what they push o FP. If it's that IPOB in Spain arrested for Nuisance. It will hit front page after 2 comments
The reason they manage to push some to front page is the competition with bloggers who got no chill. Bloggers blast any topic for the money and Nairaland won't want to be the last to carry a trending news
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Balkan(m): 12:40am
Umuchineke everywhere you go.
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ustinelee(m): 12:53am
God is with umuya
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by leofab(f): 1:29am
Nawahohh
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by haryorbarmie83(m): 2:15am
Kanu should be careful...
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ydass(m): 4:13am
This s,hit is beyond a mere Aboki man called Buhari
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by snoopylinus: 7:40am
they keep deleting and hiding threads for Biafrans and publish threads against Biafrans on this forum
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by HisSexcellency(m): 8:15am
Nice one
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ITbomb(m): 10:05am
Na dis Biafra colors just dey trip me
So beautiful
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ZombieTAMER: 10:16am
Who wants to hide a nine months pregnancy at the village square?
Who be that...
Umu chineke... We must continue
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Kenetumori: 11:04am
Good move
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by macaranta(m): 11:05am
Okayyyy
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by steppins: 11:06am
Umu chinekeeeeeeeee!
O na-aga kwa?
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Abfinest007(m): 11:06am
why do it in Spain is spain ur country come and do it let buhari feel d heat
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by eezeribe(m): 11:06am
OK
|Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ZombieTAMER: 11:06am
Tolexander:otapiapia is free and affordable
