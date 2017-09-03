₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,282 members, 3,765,898 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 01:12 PM

IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) (13823 Views)

IPOB Referendum Rally In Switzerland (pictures) / Buhari Supporters Smoking At Pro-Buhari Rally In Abuja (Photos) / Heavy Protest In Malaga Spain For The Release Of Nnamdi Kanu-pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by IloveMoney: 8:55pm On Sep 02

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCdN2cufcdo

13 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Sprumbabafather: 8:56pm On Sep 02
Umu Chineke everywhere grin

134 Likes 8 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by derrick333(m): 9:01pm On Sep 02
De should join D Catalonia [ccenter] grin

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Tolexander: 9:05pm On Sep 02
Awon olosho!

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Homeboiy(m): 9:24pm On Sep 02
Ihe na ochichiri enweghi mmekota

93 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by modik(m): 9:39pm On Sep 02
Homeboiy:
Ihe na ochichiri enweghi mmekota

Mba nu!

65 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by SHTFguy: 9:42pm On Sep 02
I remember when IPOB held rallies only abroad and the afonjas were daring them to hold it in Nigeria
.


Guess what, afonjas are now begging them to stop holding rallies upadan in Nigeria

163 Likes 14 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by djevino(m): 10:31pm On Sep 02
Tolexander:
Awon olosho!

omo e pain u die....

91 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by attackgat: 11:12pm On Sep 02
Umu Chinyere Eze!

50 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Yakson09: 11:51pm On Sep 02
u suppose do d rally 4 madrid ne ae nt malaga

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Tkester: 11:54pm On Sep 02
Cc lalasticlala, ishilove, mynd44. Please this deserves front page

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Built2last: 12:06am
Tkester:
Cc lalasticlala, ishilove, mynd44. Please this deserves front page

Please don't call them . They are selective about what they push o FP. If it's that IPOB in Spain arrested for Nuisance. It will hit front page after 2 comments

The reason they manage to push some to front page is the competition with bloggers who got no chill. Bloggers blast any topic for the money and Nairaland won't want to be the last to carry a trending news

99 Likes 4 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Balkan(m): 12:40am
Umuchineke everywhere you go.

23 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ustinelee(m): 12:53am
God is with umuya

24 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by leofab(f): 1:29am
Nawahohh
Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by haryorbarmie83(m): 2:15am
Kanu should be careful...

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ydass(m): 4:13am
This s,hit is beyond a mere Aboki man called Buhari

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by snoopylinus: 7:40am
they keep deleting and hiding threads for Biafrans and publish threads against Biafrans on this forum

53 Likes 5 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by HisSexcellency(m): 8:15am
Nice one

13 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ITbomb(m): 10:05am
Na dis Biafra colors just dey trip me

So beautiful

55 Likes 3 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ZombieTAMER: 10:16am
Who wants to hide a nine months pregnancy at the village square?

Who be that...

Umu chineke... We must continue grin

62 Likes 3 Shares

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Kenetumori: 11:04am
Good move

11 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by macaranta(m): 11:05am
Okayyyy

2 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by steppins: 11:06am
Umu chinekeeeeeeeee!
O na-aga kwa?

28 Likes

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by Abfinest007(m): 11:06am
why do it in Spain is spain ur country come and do it let buhari feel d heat

1 Like

Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by eezeribe(m): 11:06am
OK
Re: IPOB Referendum Rally In Malaga, Spain Today (Photos, Video) by ZombieTAMER: 11:06am
Tolexander:
Awon olosho!
otapiapia is free and affordable

43 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Boko Haram Kills Many, Abducts 6 Women In Adamawa / Your Shout-Out To Our Troops Participating In The State Of Emergency / Sule Lamido Sets Eye On Presidency

Viewing this topic: tolekes(m), Arizona042, PROWESX(m), adaifx, Jman06(m), koice(m), BENAMEKE, JONATHAN97(m), sonofdgods, dveteran, casid, Kachigifto3, Blueeyedboi(m), coolplanet, Bangx(m), ststyreal(f), amamahdaniel(m), samuelson06(m), JudgeWilson(m), gypsey(m), Opelwonder(m), Iyke366, RealObserver(m), laliga01, PVision2020(m), TonyPrinczsmith, hansyllo(m), ricson11(m), DRskyman, amokemi(m), Titay(f), Dhayomie, electron and 84 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.