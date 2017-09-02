₦airaland Forum

China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Dottore: 6:41am
The Chinese Government have banned children from attending churches in the country.

This is in a bid to tighten their grip on religious activities.

The new directive by the Government also prohibits children from attending religious sermons and other related activities across China.

This control on churches in the country started several years ago when places of worship were told to remove crosses from their buildings in Zhejiang Province.

A researcher for Amnesty International, William Nee, who spoke to MailOnline UK, said, “At this point it’s unclear how widespread the ban on children attending church services are in China, but these alarming reports seem to be coming in from fairly diverse areas throughout the country.”

Nee further said that the move reflects the tightening control of religion in “particular Islam and Christianity under the present administration” in the Asian country.

She added, “In an important speech on religion last year, the President, Xi Jinping, said that young people must study science, believe in science and develop a ‘correct’ worldview and set of values.

“It could be that the government is concerned that young people going to church or religious activities may challenge their monopoly on truth and the government’s ability to instill its own historical narratives and worldview through the public education system‎.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/02/china-bans-children-attending-churches/

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by divinehand2003(m): 6:48am
It's not a surprise to see this. Buddha is welcome but the church isn't. Russia has done theirs. Others to follow.
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by diportivo: 6:49am
their country

their problem

for this country we go church pass angels

but we devil pass Satan

who church going epp

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Kondomatic(m): 6:53am
diportivo:
their country
their problem
for this country we go church pass angels
but we devil pass Satan
who church going epp
Only few Nigerians are Christians.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by tafabaloo: 6:53am
Ok
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by ITbomb(m): 6:57am
People no send church yet they are progressing, for Naija na so so church full everywhere yet we wicked pass Sodom and Gomorrah

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by victor44843(m): 7:06am
what?? :/
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Uyi168(m): 7:06am
Not so cool..

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Mekanus(m): 7:16am
She added, “In an important speech on religion last year, the President, Xi Jinping, said that young people must study science, believe in science and develop a ‘correct’ worldview and set of values.
Nice move. Back here we are the most religious but the most useless country on the face of the earth. We can't even produce toothpick but those who do not believe in an imaginary friend are the ones sustaining us.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by onyenze123(m): 8:41am
I believe in freedom of worship.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by damosky12(m): 8:57am
Jesus said


Matthew 24:12 And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. 24:13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. 24:14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:31am
Naija shud follow too coz with the backwardness of everything in this country despite religion upandan is jus out proportion

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by KayDEAN: 9:32am
embarassed
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Yomislip: 9:32am
The Chinese have started again ooo
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by ivolt: 9:33am
Chinese communist party is doing everything possible to eliminate competitors.
It knows that the country can only be kept stable by restricting subversive religions.
All the US needs to stop the inevitable Chinese rise is to sow the seed of religion
and voila they will own China without firing a single bullet.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Dottore: 9:33am
Ok
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Sniper12: 9:33am
China limits religion, adopts one child policy, commits over 20m forced abortion yearly etc.yet still dey progress. 9ja with all the religion still backward. Wat an irony.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by loadedvibes: 9:33am
Lol. This is a classical move to control the minds of the future. By prohibiting children from going to church you have taken away the choice.. simply put china has turned the Chinese to prisoners in their own country.. China is heading for doom.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by rapcy(m): 9:33am
Hmmmm
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by BroZuma: 9:33am
Good going China...that way you don't end up like India.
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by zulex880: 9:34am
Lol
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Chuvin22(m): 9:34am
Nigeria should do same.

At least we can be a guaranteed one generation of people who thinks with their brain and not their ass.

Religion is doing great harm to this country.

Our greedy Pastors have twisted everything including the Bible, and how to say prayers. It's so absurd. angry

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by mccoy47(m): 9:34am
My street in PH has 14 churches! No exaggeration!(3 redeemed, 2 assemblies of God, 1 deeper life, 1 anglican & numerous ministries)
Yet it's the home of prostitution, cultism and theft!

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by itiswellandwell: 9:34am
Hmmmmm
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Franco93: 9:34am
Religious people will say END Time Policy, but I think this is an intelligent decision.
Allowing people to choose their worship/religion in later age is much better than choosing for them from infancy.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Zeemic(m): 9:35am
lipsrsealed
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by jesus247alive: 9:35am
Christianity can't b stopped
The gospel must be preached


Heaven is real.

Jesus always wins....


Am a Christian from here to the moon.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by Namzy(m): 9:35am
Worrisome
Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by GavelSlam: 9:35am
I hope those that love religion so much that they hate their neighbours for being of a divergent view would not be going to China for business.

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by NJUWithOfego: 9:36am
smiley

Re: China Bans Children From Attending Churches by tolugar: 9:36am
When you gain the whole world and lose your soul

