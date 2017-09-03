Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Eternity Is Real! (10791 Views)

Merry sunday friends....



I will just have to illustrate the coming of our lord jesus christ with some pictures..pls let's drop our evil ways and follow christ..he is coming very soon and we might never be able to get a second chance when we close our eyes to death..



One thing i tell non-believers is that it takes u nothing to believe in christ and later on find out there is no eternity than not believing in him then later on find out that heaven and hell is real...Remember,the pain in nothing compared to anything in this world...

actually that's not how it works, if you chose Jesus and Islam happens to be true you head to hell anyways

If they(islams) believe in heaven and hell too..then no doubt..we serve same God...

If they(islams) believe in heaven and hell too..then no doubt..we serve same God...

but Muslims are heading to hell if Christianity is true



Christians would head to hell if Islam is true



Both sets would head to hell if Judaism is true





but Muslims are heading to hell if Christianity is true

Christians would head to hell if Islam is true

Both sets would head to hell if Judaism is true

refiner, don't worry about hell, any choice you make can lead there if its real

we don't serve the same God because we do not worship God's creation (Jesus)

but Muslims are heading to hell if Christianity is true



Christians would head to hell if Islam is true



Both sets would head to hell if Judaism is true





refiner, don't worry about hell, any choice you make can lead there if its real

Remember..it is a personal race...i have resolved to serve the only true God and be true to humanity...choose today whom u will serve hun...





Remember..it is a personal race...i have resolved to serve the only true God and be true to humanity...choose today whom u will serve hun...

Cc lalasticlala

Remember..it is a personal race...i have resolved to serve the only true God and be true to humanity...choose today whom u will serve hun...

well, its your choice but don't think you have a monopoly on claiming the truth and don't be so sure your choice is right and others are wrong

most christains don't know the criteria for heaven



Muslims or any other person following a few rules will still go to heaven



mat 25v40



mat 25v40

Then he will say to those at his left hand, 'Depart from me, you cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels; 42 for I was hungry and you gave me no food, I was thirsty and you gave me no drink, 43 I was a stranger and you did not welcome me, Unclad and you did not clothe me, sick and in prison and you did not visit me.' 44 Then they also will answer, 'Lord, when did we see thee hungry or thirsty or a stranger or Unclad or sick or in prison, and did not minister to thee?' 45 Then he will answer them, 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it not to one of the least of these, you did it not to me.' 46 And they will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous into eternal life."

The way I am seeing this heaven and hell drama, even Christians will not make heaven 5 Likes

I find it so disturbing that most people follow Christ not because of love of God but they are afraid to miss heaven. It's irritating





Keep deceiving yourselves.



We have been to the Astral world through Astral projection even before we became spiritual satanist.



Soooooo. Your illustration or whatever up their is invalid.



Take it from me.



Once you Astral project and visit other realms, go places. Then you have experienced how death is, the only difference here is you come back to your body, it's not permanent. What you see when you Astral project is the same you get when you die.



Keep deceiving yourselves.

We have been to the Astral world through Astral projection even before we became spiritual satanist.

Soooooo. Your illustration or whatever up their is invalid.

Take it from me.

Once you Astral project and visit other realms, go places. Then you have experienced how death is, the only difference here is you come back to your body, it's not permanent. What you see when you Astral project is the same you get when you die.

So if you all keep following those damn Jews who have re written the black history and changed everything in order to keep the truth away, then you guys are OYO.

Lovely cartoons

but what is love ? can you define it ?

...nice nice...absolutely nice ...nice nice...absolutely nice

wat re u saying sef??

If God is love, no matter how we sin, he/she (he/she because nobody has seen God) should be able to forgive us and all of us will go to heaven. I am father and no matter how my child offends me deliberate or otherwise I still love my child and I can never kill my child for anything - why should God who is the father of love, condemn us and kill us because we disobey him. Please don't defend God here by saying I should not challenge God.



Religion is fraud. We are mortal just like any other animal on earth. Even the Bible said a dead man is not conscious of anything. My people, when you die, you are just like that death cow or lizard. 4 Likes 1 Share

I find it so disturbing that most people follow Christ not because of love of God but they are afraid to miss heaven. It's irritating

Word, they serve 'God' because they don't want to be thrown in a fire.



Word, they serve 'God' because they don't want to be thrown in a fire.

No wonder Nigeria' average I.q is 69

the angels jus had to be white..

We don hear. When you pass over and return. Nairaland would still be waiting for you ......

lol.....



no one has ever been into hellfire...

so where you got your pishures from? na you sabi



the hell people go to is hades(land of the dead)...

no one has been to hell fire.. 1 Like

and why is Jesus and the angels white ? you people are crazy.

God should come and prove to me He is real, I gat a lot of questions to ask him.



China was declared an atheist country in 2010 and have the highest population if Atheists followed by Japan and Germany,



Fact: China is topping the countries that pproduce the highest Holy Bible in the world.