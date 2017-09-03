₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:20am
They Hate APC Governors But Love PDP Governors.....They Hate Okorocha But Support Wike...
They Wanted PDP To Continue In 2015.....
They Hate APC Politicians From South East But Defend PDP Politicians From South East With Their Bloods.....
The Hate All APC Politicians From South West But Love PDP Politicians like Fayose, Bode George , FFK....
They Love Governor Dankwamba, Sule Lamido From The North But Hate APC Governors In The Region...
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by OjukwuWarBird: 8:22am
Very useless question
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:22am
Where Are THe Pigs, to come and lick Urine..
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by abokibuhari: 8:22am
Before we say anything go fix your gender young boy?
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:23am
OjukwuWarBird:
Is that all you can say?
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by sarrki(m): 8:24am
PDP is ipobs
And ipobs are PDP members
PDP is Creator of terrorist group like BH and ipobs
So the are blood brothers
Everything about the two are 5 & 6
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by bosco2017: 8:26am
Ipob is non partisan howevervApc is evil party that is marginalising Biafrans and killing our people.
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by zenmaster: 8:27am
NgeneUkwenu:APC charlatans deserve no support
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by letusbepieces: 8:29am
NgeneUkwenu:
Simple, retarrd and APC are like 5 and 6.
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by austinosita(m): 8:30am
I don't know about ipob, but I know that as an Igbo man, majority of my people support APGA(ojukwu's party)!
#All we want, is good governance!
#We detest marginalization!
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by zenmaster: 8:30am
letusbepieces:Please educate Ngeneukwenu, since he/she refuses to learn anything new
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by oladeebo: 8:33am
NgeneUkwenu:op!
you don't know ipob is the agent of pdp?
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by IamPatriotic(m): 8:35am
They're being sponsored by people outside APC, what do you expect?
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by IamPatriotic(m): 8:38am
That's why you should understand that IPOB agitation isn't purely about successions or disintegration, but about a people not being given fair representation by the APC central government, if by this evening, Buhari exits the stage and his successor embrace the Igbos, IPOB will die a natural death like the OPC of 1998 /2000.
The call for Biafra is a metaphor.
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by IPOB123london: 8:39am
jokers talking in their dream
only in the zoo
we are talking about no election in Biafra land the zoo will always be zoo
ndi ara
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by ismail4sure: 8:39am
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by ZKOSOSO(m): 8:41am
Because PDP with all its imperfections had semblance of fairness. Even the blind can see that APC is built on Satanic principles of Tyranny.
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by Yyeske(m): 8:48am
OjukwuWarBird:It is a good valid question. Give your answers
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by Lloydfather: 8:49am
IPOB do not support the PDP rather majority from south east and south south do.
Like me i can lay my life for PDP, reason they have plans for Nigeria, though there may be some corrupt people among them, still they are far better than the APC who doesn't have any plan for Nigeria and also filled with corrupt people.
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by Benekruku(m): 8:51am
It's all about the "P"
PDP & Piglets
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by zenmaster: 8:52am
ZKOSOSO:gbam
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by Yyeske(m): 8:54am
IPOB loves criminals, PDP, anybody against our president, looters, wish the president dead and anything that will set the country aflame. They have been programmed to be like that, that's just the reason
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by vedaxcool(m): 9:00am
Because pdp sponsors and recruits them. It makes no sense that an ethnic group which dominated the FG just 2 years ago to suddenly claim marginalization. It is clear it is their game plan to use this secession trip as a way ti destabilize the government. As their request have no basis in Nigeria's Law or even international law as they often erroneously claim.
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by babyfaceafrica: 9:02am
Because they hate buhari
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by baakus(m): 9:02am
Very useless question from a nincompoop.
they have right to their opinion
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by vedaxcool(m): 9:02am
Yyeske:
They are the looters get out of jail card but they have failed.
|Re: Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? by DesChyko(m): 9:02am
What is this one even saying?
They're talking of Biafra..You are talking of PDP.
Wetin concern bird and toothbrush?
Carry fowl go beg the person wey carry your private mumu come frontpage.
E no mean you well at all.
