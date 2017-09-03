Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Do IPOB Members Support PDP? (3961 Views)

They Hate APC Governors But Love PDP Governors.....They Hate Okorocha But Support Wike...



They Wanted PDP To Continue In 2015.....



They Hate APC Politicians From South East But Defend PDP Politicians From South East With Their Bloods.....



The Hate All APC Politicians From South West But Love PDP Politicians like Fayose, Bode George , FFK....



They Love Governor Dankwamba, Sule Lamido From The North But Hate APC Governors In The Region...

PDP is ipobs



And ipobs are PDP members



PDP is Creator of terrorist group like BH and ipobs



So the are blood brothers



Everything about the two are 5 & 6

Ipob is non partisan howevervApc is evil party that is marginalising Biafrans and killing our people. 22 Likes

I don't know about ipob, but I know that as an Igbo man, majority of my people support APGA(ojukwu's party)!













#All we want, is good governance!

#We detest marginalization! 8 Likes 1 Share

They're being sponsored by people outside APC, what do you expect? 4 Likes

That's why you should understand that IPOB agitation isn't purely about successions or disintegration, but about a people not being given fair representation by the APC central government, if by this evening, Buhari exits the stage and his successor embrace the Igbos, IPOB will die a natural death like the OPC of 1998 /2000.



The call for Biafra is a metaphor. 7 Likes

Because PDP with all its imperfections had semblance of fairness. Even the blind can see that APC is built on Satanic principles of Tyranny. 8 Likes

IPOB do not support the PDP rather majority from south east and south south do.

IPOB do not support the PDP rather majority from south east and south south do.

Like me i can lay my life for PDP, reason they have plans for Nigeria, though there may be some corrupt people among them, still they are far better than the APC who doesn't have any plan for Nigeria and also filled with corrupt people.







IPOB loves criminals, PDP, anybody against our president, looters, wish the president dead and anything that will set the country aflame. They have been programmed to be like that, that's just the reason

Because pdp sponsors and recruits them. It makes no sense that an ethnic group which dominated the FG just 2 years ago to suddenly claim marginalization. It is clear it is their game plan to use this secession trip as a way ti destabilize the government. As their request have no basis in Nigeria's Law or even international law as they often erroneously claim.

Because they hate buhari

they have right to their opinion

IPOB loves criminals, PDP, anybody against our president, looters, wish the president dead and anything that will set the country aflame. They have been programmed to be like that, that's just the reason

