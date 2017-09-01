₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by zoba88: 11:44am
As shared by Adeyemie who lives in Lagos....
'Wallahi, I testify that there's no other gods but Allah SWT.
I have been hearing series of news that Allah's name reflected on this and that. But today, I confirmed it. Some part of meat from our Ram after frying reflected Allah's name showing supremacy and oneness of Allah. Not only one but two meats'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/shock-as-man-found-allah-name-on-part.html?m=1
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 11:45am
They have come again oooo!! I Just wonder why nah only for rural areas dem dey always see This kain things and "rich" people nor dey ever see am....
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by hatchy: 11:46am
Brainless people all over Africa,especially in Nigeria where religion is all we know yet we are the most corrupt,wicked,and backward.
It is very obvious that the so-called inscription is as a result of the grill used in roasting the meat.
Hmmmmm!
Na wa for Africa o!
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by simiboy22: 11:48am
lies everywhere make I book space sha before e reach FP
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by fuckerstard: 11:48am
Lol that guy need slap, toying with his meal.
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by Nutase(f): 11:51am
Attention seekers looking for who to deceive.
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by Alikote: 11:51am
zoba88:Africans are just toooo dumb to reason ,why will God put his name in Arabic inside a meat while not in yoruba or hausa ,what will he benefit in other news 120 bn naira was spent by nigerians in the name of hajj while over 1 million nigerians are in idp camps ,they make u pray ,dress,reason in and arab way then your meager income u send as fdi to saudi economy while u wallow in poverty .....it seems the Islamic God is for the enjoyment of the saudis economy
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by ufuosman(m): 11:57am
highness of weed.
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by SalamRushdie: 11:59am
The Human mind can see what it wants to see
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by Jumbus31(m): 12:12pm
This is one of the reasons we are backward in Africa. I wonder how many years this same pictures will surface online, coz I saw this same pictures some years ago
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by velai(m): 12:13pm
The meat never hungry am.
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by Kenetumori: 2:55pm
This one is strong
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by hallysonia: 2:57pm
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by femi852: 2:58pm
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by blueseacats(m): 2:58pm
Religion is Africa's ultimate downfall.
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by chynie: 2:59pm
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by hallysonia: 3:00pm
hatchy:
you are a disgrace to your generation
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by Goddygee(m): 3:00pm
Hahaha, I no fit laugh, Shayo na bastard tru tru, let him carry it to museum and keep it as a national monument na, my belle don dey pain me from too much laff
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by Lexusgs430: 3:01pm
Wetin we no go hear and see again ?
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by uviesa(m): 3:02pm
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by Hardeysolution(m): 3:06pm
Allah? this is mere rubbish. God isn't so small to have his name on meat to show his existence. If that is who your God is and what he does, to be staying on a mosque to cry his name through a bird, then your GOD IS NOT IN EXISTENCE
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by wayne4loan: 3:06pm
|Re: Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos by money121(m): 3:06pm
Allahu Akbar..
Aliamudulilahi am in the right path..
Proudly Muslim
