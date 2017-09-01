Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Man Says He "Found Allah's Name On Ram Meat" In Lagos (9719 Views)

'Wallahi, I testify that there's no other gods but Allah SWT.

I have been hearing series of news that Allah's name reflected on this and that. But today, I confirmed it. Some part of meat from our Ram after frying reflected Allah's name showing supremacy and oneness of Allah. Not only one but two meats'



Source: As shared by Adeyemie who lives in Lagos....'Wallahi, I testify that there's no other gods but Allah SWT.I have been hearing series of news that Allah's name reflected on this and that. But today, I confirmed it. Some part of meat from our Ram after frying reflected Allah's name showing supremacy and oneness of Allah. Not only one but two meats'

They have come again oooo!! I Just wonder why nah only for rural areas dem dey always see This kain things and "rich" people nor dey ever see am.... 58 Likes 1 Share

Brainless people all over Africa,especially in Nigeria where religion is all we know yet we are the most corrupt,wicked,and backward.



It is very obvious that the so-called inscription is as a result of the grill used in roasting the meat.



Hmmmmm!



Na wa for Africa o! 106 Likes 5 Shares

lies everywhere make I book space sha before e reach FP 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol that guy need slap, toying with his meal. 14 Likes

Attention seekers looking for who to deceive. 17 Likes

Africans are just toooo dumb to reason ,why will God put his name in Arabic inside a meat while not in yoruba or hausa ,what will he benefit in other news 120 bn naira was spent by nigerians in the name of hajj while over 1 million nigerians are in idp camps ,they make u pray ,dress,reason in and arab way then your meager income u send as fdi to saudi economy while u wallow in poverty .....it seems the Islamic God is for the enjoyment of the saudis economy

highness of weed. 5 Likes

The Human mind can see what it wants to see 8 Likes

This is one of the reasons we are backward in Africa. I wonder how many years this same pictures will surface online, coz I saw this same pictures some years ago 12 Likes

The meat never hungry am. 8 Likes

This one is strong 1 Like

speechless

Religion is Africa's ultimate downfall. 3 Likes

hatchy:

Brainless people all over Africa,especially in Nigeria where religion is all we know yet we are the most corrupt,wicked,and backward.



It is very obvious that the so-called inscription is as a result of the grill used in roasting the meat.



Hmmmmm!



Na wa for Africa o!

you are a disgrace to your generation you are a disgrace to your generation

Hahaha, I no fit laugh, Shayo na bastard tru tru, let him carry it to museum and keep it as a national monument na, my belle don dey pain me from too much laff 7 Likes

Wetin we no go hear and see again ? 3 Likes

this is mere rubbish. God isn't so small to have his name on meat to show his existence. If that is who your God is and what he does, to be staying on a mosque to cry his name through a bird, then your GOD IS NOT IN EXISTENCE Allah?this is mere rubbish. God isn't so small to have his name on meat to show his existence. If that is who your God is and what he does, to be staying on a mosque to cry his name through a bird, then your GOD IS NOT IN EXISTENCE 2 Likes

