|Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by mmb: 6:07pm
President Buhari receives his Classmates in the 1953 set of Katsina Middle School in Daura Katsina on 3rd Sep 2017.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1713822338912901&id=1452287068399764
photo credit: Femi adesina
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 6:07pm
wow
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 6:09pm
Nice
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by mmb: 6:09pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by Omeokachie: 6:12pm
But no certificate.
Did he dropout?
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:13pm
Alhamdulilahi for Sai Baba.
Th pigs and idiots will not like this.
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by ShayGirl(f): 6:18pm
Awwww...what a great reunion even after such a long time
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by In4matic: 6:19pm
At least he is not looking older than his mates
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by greatiyk4u(m): 6:21pm
Remembering good old days
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by Raeynique: 6:25pm
yay
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 6:27pm
Very good he still remembers his school pals but he needs to remember the current state of the country too..
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by PehaKaso: 6:34pm
Did the world renowned D.U.L.L.A.R.D. pass out of Secondary School with his supposed classmates?
He ran away from school to the Army and unfortunately, he was enlisted into the Nigerian Army, which at that time, boasts of an Oxford graduate, Emeka Ojukwu.
Today, he stands as a retired Major General who never passed any Junior, Intermediate or Senior officer's courses, throughout his inglorious service years.
He has been a curse to mankind right from the second he was born into this world.
He's first and second occupation of Nigeria's Presidency has seen the most populous Black Nation in the world plunged into recession twice, all thanks to the rotten substance in his skull.
To those of you who doubt my identity, I'm proudly Niger Deltan, an Avenger, an Izon.
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by marooh(m): 6:35pm
Old engine conveying strong body
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by Keneking: 6:35pm
Show us their certificate
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by fuckerstard: 6:36pm
Keneking:
No chill
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by RoyalBoutique(m): 6:36pm
So, even that woman wey dey like class dunce Olodo, follow be him classmate?
That explains why Nigeria is progressing.
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by BroZuma: 6:36pm
These people did not wake up and decided to visit...someone went out of his/her way to go find them and gather them...question is, to what purpose?
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by nobleblood: 6:36pm
Guilty people! We've past this point like long ago. Now rule please!
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by apharm(m): 6:36pm
Omeokachie:Odiegwu
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:36pm
Sai baba!!
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by pmc01(m): 6:37pm
As harmless as this ordinarily simple act is, you'll be surprised at how much dust and bitter bickering it will raise.
I don shift.
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by zyzxx(m): 6:37pm
why femi falana's page
something smell fishly
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by Charleschidera(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 6:38pm
Humble President
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by MightyThor(m): 6:38pm
Seeing his classmates, am trying to recall what age the president said he is again.
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by sotall(m): 6:38pm
Just bring your certificate ...very simple request.
It has turn to hiring 100 SANs and inviting crowd ...
Na wa
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by okosodo: 6:38pm
ABOK|S
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by treasuredluv(f): 6:39pm
Seriously this is nice, most people when den don finish secondary school, enta uni nah 2 d form, 4 der mates, like they are now superior.
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 6:39pm
He went to school?
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by sonnie10: 6:40pm
Which one is middle school in Nigeria?
Then it was class 1- 5 nothing like middle school.
|Re: Buhari Received His Classmates Of 1953 Set Of Katsina Middle School (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 6:40pm
I wonder how you can keep 24 members of your class mates for almost 64years, please someone should prove me wrong..
Even me wey leave secondary school like 15years ago, I can't keep 5 together successfully, but buhari can still find 24 of his classmates for 64years..
Abeg kukuma kill me, this lie too much, abeg abeg
This one weak me
