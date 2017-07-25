HAIL PORT HARCOURT !



(By ELVIS DUKE)



CHAPTER ONE



When the US, the governments of Italy, Bahamas, Brazil, many Pacific Islands that are very dependant on tourism, the UK, and the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, as well as Kuwait suddenly realised that their annual tourists inflow has drastically reduced due to a possible movement of tourist to other destinations, fearing for their economy they immediately swung into action to analyse as well as determine what to do to save their economy.



Empirical data that was secretly gathered by specialist agencies of these governments pretending to be a genuine department in the WTO (World Trade Organisation) clearly pinpointed a massive flow of tourist into the West African sub-region of Africa.



Further analysis confirmed that the choice destination for these money spending tourists was Nigeria. The primary destination in Nigeria for this was Port Harcourt in Rivers State



The question they asked themselves was how could the citizens of a chaotic country like Nigeria be able to pull themselves back from their self-inflicted need to destroy their country and turn it around to a prime tourist destination in the world surpassing their well-equipped tourism locations and facilities.



Sector 648 of the Department of African Relations (DAR) in the WTO decided to deploy a team to Rivers State in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Their core remit was to “seek, analyse and understand, then destroy the tourism interest that has been attracting tourists to Rivers State”.



DAR operatives were roundly embedded with every imaginable dirty tactics that could destroy the image of a country and its people. Brazil’ Rio-Olympics 2016’ was subjected to such intensive propaganda prior to the games. The egg-heads of Section 648 and their numerous sub-departments, as part of their propaganda to destroy the economy of Brazil, unleashed the very frightening and heart-stopping story of ‘Zika-virus’. Brazil and its allies fought tooth and nail to checkmate these stories.



One aspect of their analyses that the DAR did not properly comprehend is the fact that Nigeria as a whole and Rivers State in particular, was not Brazil.



Or is it that these so-called advanced powers that have hijacked and turned the WTO into a very secretive organization used to frustrate and destroy economies of countries with different views did not do their homework well on Nigeria ?



Did they not realise, and perhaps understand that Nigeria has long ago mastered the sinful art of deception and manipulations?



Indeed, Nigeria today stands at the very forefront of the games previously labelled as the ‘Cold-War’, but today diplomatically referred to as the ‘Trade-War’.



Specialist Nigerian agents located in every corner of the world have been carefully trained to decimate information that would not only check-mate any harmful projections of Nigeria but could easily compel their target audience to soften any hard-line impression of Nigeria.



If the need arises, Nigerian agents may lie to protect Nigeria.



In view of this level of advanced preparations by various Nigerian governments, it is then silly for any country to actually think that they could either by direct interference or propaganda deliberately harm Nigeria’ economy and get away with it.



Double agents planted in both the UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, and many other world bodies got hint of the intended scrutinisation of the Nigerian economy, and diligently reported to their bosses located in Bonny, Funtua, Yola, Oshogbo, and Mina. These units moved quickly to protect Port Harcourt the capital of Rivers State, as it was undoubtedly the tourism capital of Nigeria.



Seemly quite friendly and peaceful, River State of Nigeria is one of the 36 states of Nigeria. Its capital is Port Harcourt. It is bounded on the South by the Atlantic Ocean, to the North by Imo, Abia, and Anambra States, to the East by Akwa Ibom State and to the West by Bayelsa and Delta states.



Rivers state is home to many ethnic groups: Ikwerre, Igbo, Ijaw, Kalabari, Etche, Ogba, Ogoni, Andoni, Bonny, Okrika, Ahoada, and others.



The inland part of Rivers state consists of tropical rainforest; towards the coast the typical Niger Delta environment features many mangrove swamps.



Rivers state, named after the many rivers that border its territory, was part of the Oil Rivers Protectorate from 1885 till 1893, when it became part of the Niger Coast Protectorate.



In 1900 the region was merged with the chartered territories of the Royal Niger Company to form the colony of Southern Nigeria.



Rivers State has one of the largest economies in Nigeria, mainly because of its crude oil. The State has two major refineries, two major seaports, airports, and various industrial estates spread across the state, particularly in the State capital.



The preceding information is what the DAR operatives were given about their target location.



As much as there is a great iota of truth in these information’s about Rivers State, the fact remains that the various peoples of Rivers State, while pretending to be what they are not, have achieved a very high level of sophistication in their daily and social relationships with others.



Most of their cities (which they deceptively still call towns) are so highly advanced that one may mistake them for London, Tokyo, or even Brisbane.



A city like ABULOMA has world class facilities everywhere, while other mini-cities like Amadi-Ama, Doibu-Oromerizemgbu, Choba, D-Line, Orazi, Orogbum, Oroworukwo, Rainbow Town, Rumolumeni and Rukpokwu, are all presented as sub-localities within the Port Harcourt metropolis.



Rather than coming through the Port Harcourt international airport, the DAR operatives disembarked from a submarine just 18 nautical miles of the Bonny River which is located very close to the wonderful city of Bonny in the Niger Delta.



Even before their submarine left the UK’ seaport of Southampton to begin its journey to Nigeria, operatives of the Nigerian Secret Service have already informed Abuja about their journey. Upon arrival at the Bonny River, these DAR operatives were sitting-ducks whose every move was being secretly monitored by the very alert Nigerian Navy.



An order from Abuja would have ensured that the submarine and it’s entire content would have been sitting at the very bottom of the river with no hope of ever re-surfacing.



The DAR operatives confidently advanced into the Bonny River leading to Port Harcourt without even having any inkling of the present and continuous danger that awaits them. The Nigerian Navy’ SEAL’s (Sea, Air, Land), also following them without making their presence known.



Towns along the estuaries that conferenced into the Bonny River like Isaka, and many others were also alerted.



The Bakana Nigerian Naval base went into overdrive.



Considering the implications of the impending scenario, the peace loving people of the Kalabari kingdom who seems to have really thrived in upgrading their towns and cities into a must-visit tourist destination were very worried.



Buguma, Abonnema, Degema, Tombia, and many others who have always portrayed their cities as just ordinary towns were both anxious as they rather not have any issues with anyone, especially the Americans and the British who have more or less made these Kalabari cities their second home.



Rivers State (especially Port Harcourt) waited.



Abuja also waited.





NB:

The book has nine chapters and will be serialized into nine parts. Chapters One, Two & Three will be followed by Chapter Four on the 14th September 2017, then 1st October 2017, etc.......