AT A GLANCE!!! Cultural Heritage On Display As Project Tour Nigeria Is Officially Launched (photos)
The official launch of Project Tour Nigeria held in Transcorp Hilton Abuja few weeks ago recorded an impressive turnout with cross sections of cultural display and exhibitions. It is an initiative of Platinum XArt and Media Ltd aimed at creating a sense of pride in Nigerians about its rich cultural heritage and showcase the best Nigeria has to offer Nigerians both home and abroad by projecting places, culture, people, lifestyle, tourism, entertainment and lots more, as well as re-branding the image of our great country.
Project Tour Nigeria is divided into four (4) phases:
1. National Forum: Where young and enterprising minds would engage in enlightened debates on the salient issues hindering our national development, and where they can proffer unbiased ideas on the likely solutions.
2. National Competitions: This incorporates contests and other game formats designed to test our knowledge of our country. In the course of participation, the beauty and ideals of the Nigerian nation would become evident to both the participants and the audience.
3. National Documentaries: The youths themselves would be constituted into groups of media production teams, whereby they can record their discoveries of the history, culture and other potentials across the national landscape.
4. National Tours: Select destinations and localities of historical and other significance, within the six geo-political zones of the country, will be visited to highlight investment opportunities, showcase local businesses and boost tourism.
