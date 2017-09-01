Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" (9217 Views)

He denied ever disowning his former son, stressing that he would gladly accept bride price from any man who is willing to take his daughter to altar.



Born Clifford Oche to the family of Chief Agbo Ella in the dusty Benue town of Otukpo, he was raised in the capital city of Abuja. After two failed suicide attempts he escaped to London many years ago where he has since been living as a woman.





Sahhara Henson, a native of Otukpo Nobi in Otukpo LGA of Benue State, one of the first known Nigerian transgenders, is yet to find the absolute freedom she craves.



When money dey mouth wey talk bad go talk good 14 Likes

Chief Agbo Ella, father of the man-turned-woman, Clifford Oche, otherwise known as Miss Sahhara Henson has told WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM that he is proud of the daughter, who was once his son and would welcome her with open arms if she decides to return home. Is not about money but integrity of the family. Is not about money but integrity of the family.

Baawaa:



Is not about money but integrity of the family. You are still talking about integrity?



Can't you see integrity has no place in the man's gene and home! You are still talking about integrity?Can't you see integrity has no place in the man's gene and home! 30 Likes

Was he sleeping when they snapped him in the first picture 9 Likes

Some people will sell their children's destinies for money



Aveco Secondary School Remembers Oche you fall hand aswearAveco Secondary School Remembers 1 Like

What is the world turning into 1 Like 1 Share

I have never and will never subscribe to the idea of bride price



it is a tradition that needs to be jettisoned.





dear sahhara



Please do not come back to Nigeria.



I'm very sure there are a lot of people who want to murder you, do not take their bait 3 Likes

Miss Sahhara hates Nigeria and Nigerians.

Both the father and his Former son are mad 4 Likes

Atleast his dad is proud of him........ Typical African parents would hv disowned him just to please the society 1 Like

That's a wise father, disowning him/her wouldn't change anything. The boy/girl needs to be shown love. Aki le omo buruku fekun paje 1 Like

SugarMummyUSA:

People can do anything for money tho!



itz the proud sugar mama

Penury affects the part of the brain responsibilty for rational thinking and decision making. It's not his fault. Penury affects the part of the brain responsibilty for rational thinking and decision making. It's not his fault.

this man has smoked quality oshogo weed with a little bit of mexican cocaine

i have resolved not to pass judgment on these kind of people anymore. i really dont know what the issue with them is. so i don free them 1 Like

They can get breast tru surgery buh hw do dy remove dier Prick? I really wanna knw

williamdeluxe:

They can get breast tru surgery

buh hw do dy remove dier Prick?

I really wanna knw







I'VE SEEN IT BEFORE, IT CAN BE DONE.

Baawaa:

Is not about money but integrity of the family. 1 Like

From the father's slow response, its obvious he deserves a slow child

