|Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by owukpa(m): 8:15am
Chief Agbo Ella, father of the man-turned-woman, Clifford Oche, otherwise known as Miss Sahhara Henson has told WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM that he is proud of the daughter, who was once his son and would welcome her with open arms if she decides to return home.
He denied ever disowning his former son, stressing that he would gladly accept bride price from any man who is willing to take his daughter to altar.
Born Clifford Oche to the family of Chief Agbo Ella in the dusty Benue town of Otukpo, he was raised in the capital city of Abuja. After two failed suicide attempts he escaped to London many years ago where he has since been living as a woman.
Sahhara Henson, a native of Otukpo Nobi in Otukpo LGA of Benue State, one of the first known Nigerian transgenders, is yet to find the absolute freedom she craves.
WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHZZfO1YCIM
SOURCE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/09/exclusive-man-turned-woman-clifford.html
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by greatmarshall(m): 8:17am
When money dey mouth wey talk bad go talk good
14 Likes
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:19am
oga oo
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by Baawaa(m): 8:22am
Chief Agbo Ella, father of the man-turned-woman, Clifford Oche, otherwise known as Miss Sahhara Henson has told WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM that he is proud of the daughter, who was once his son and would welcome her with open arms if she decides to return home.Is not about money but integrity of the family.
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by Tamarapetty(f): 8:24am
ehya..
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by Tolexander: 8:26am
Baawaa:You are still talking about integrity?
Can't you see integrity has no place in the man's gene and home!
30 Likes
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:28am
Was he sleeping when they snapped him in the first picture
9 Likes
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by thesicilian: 8:28am
Some people will sell their children's destinies for money
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:45am
Oche you fall hand aswear
Aveco Secondary School Remembers
1 Like
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by Partnerbiz3: 8:46am
nawao..
What is the world turning into
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by maxiuc(m): 11:44am
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by Evaberry(f): 11:44am
....
I have never and will never subscribe to the idea of bride price
it is a tradition that needs to be jettisoned.
dear sahhara
Please do not come back to Nigeria.
I'm very sure there are a lot of people who want to murder you, do not take their bait
3 Likes
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by maberry(m): 11:44am
Ole
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by fpeter(f): 11:45am
Miss Sahhara hates Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by maberry(m): 11:46am
Both the father and his Former son are mad
4 Likes
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by thickminaj(f): 11:46am
Atleast his dad is proud of him........ Typical African parents would hv disowned him just to please the society
1 Like
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by Ogashub(m): 11:46am
Wonderful nonsense
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by rofanx13: 11:46am
End time
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by divinecode101: 11:46am
Ok
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by worlexy(m): 11:46am
That's a wise father, disowning him/her wouldn't change anything. The boy/girl needs to be shown love. Aki le omo buruku fekun paje
1 Like
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by eaglez(m): 11:46am
Funny
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by DukeNija(m): 11:48am
SugarMummyUSA:
Penury affects the part of the brain responsibilty for rational thinking and decision making. It's not his fault.
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by olamil34: 11:49am
this man has smoked quality oshogo weed with a little bit of mexican cocaine
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by 1shortblackboy: 11:49am
i have resolved not to pass judgment on these kind of people anymore. i really dont know what the issue with them is. so i don free them
1 Like
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by williamdeluxe(m): 11:49am
They can get breast tru surgery buh hw do dy remove dier Prick? I really wanna knw
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by CAPSLOCKED: 11:49am
williamdeluxe:
I'VE SEEN IT BEFORE, IT CAN BE DONE.
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by MirJay: 11:50am
Baawaa:
1 Like
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by tlops(m): 11:50am
Come and collect
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by kingthreatz: 11:50am
From the father's slow response, its obvious he deserves a slow child
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by dakeskese(m): 11:53am
...
Hahahahahahhahahahahaha...
This recession no go kee person o.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah.
|Re: Miss Sahhara Henson's Father, Agbo Ella: "I Will Accept Her Bride Price" by ponti93(m): 11:53am
SugarMummyUSA:GBOYS at work
