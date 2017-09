He denied ever disowning his former son, stressing that he would gladly accept bride price from any man who is willing to take his daughter to altar.



Born Clifford Oche to the family of Chief Agbo Ella in the dusty Benue town of Otukpo, he was raised in the capital city of Abuja. After two failed suicide attempts he escaped to London many years ago where he has since been living as a woman.





Sahhara Henson, a native of Otukpo Nobi in Otukpo LGA of Benue State, one of the first known Nigerian transgenders, is yet to find the absolute freedom she craves.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHZZfO1YCIM



