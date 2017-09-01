₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,808 members, 3,767,860 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 12:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu (4757 Views)
Fortress Of Notorious Kidnapper With 11 Gates Demolished In Kogi State. Photos / Aljazeera Journalist Interviews "Black Devil" A Notorious Pirate In Niger Delta / A Notorious Rapist Was Caught In Yankaba, Kano, This Early Morning In My Area (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by benjamin7897: 8:55am
Nigerian Police Command in Enugu State on Sunday says it has arrested one Nnadi Daniel, a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping suspect in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.
A statement by the command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, stated that the arrest was part of ongoing onslaught by police operatives at Adani and Nimbo axis of Uzo-Uwani councils of the state to tackle crime in the state.
Amaraizu noted that the suspect and other suspects were arrested through a well coordinated operation borne out of intelligence information.
He said the suspect was implicated in the alleged kidnap and murder of Enechi Ejiofor and Emmanuel Okeja on Dec. 13, 2016 and Jan. 3, 2017.
He also stated that the suspect participated in other kidnappings, robbery, murder, burglary, stealing and other vices that had taken place in the area and its environs in the past.
He added that police operatives raided an identified notorious forest known as Malaysia forest through a well co-ordinated operation.
http://degolden.com/notorious-kidnapper-nnadi-daniel-arrested-police-enugu/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by Tamarapetty(f): 9:05am
move this to crime section not celebrities
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by daomi(m): 9:27am
na dem way
6 Likes
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by brunofarad(m): 12:01pm
Let him not even think of calling the devil oo
Because that's his next action now
3 Likes
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by maberry(m): 12:01pm
Nairaland inter tribal war loading...
1 Like
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by blueseacats(m): 12:02pm
Hopefully someday we will get rid of all this vermin.
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by voicelez: 12:02pm
where is evans?? I don't trust these men in black sometimes
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by Benekruku(m): 12:03pm
In Biafra, We Trust
7 Likes
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by SaiNigeria: 12:03pm
liars ....The arrested guy is one those guys that killed a vigilante head who collected money from the Fulanis to pave way for the Fulanis massacre in Uzo-uwani.
This is one of the reasons I so much hate this country.....no truth
2 Likes
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by AnkaraStyles(f): 12:04pm
Nigerian Police, if you're sure his a notoriuos kidnapper please do send sone bullets through his head.
You should'nt have arrested him.
Meanwhile Ladies See My Signature for beautiful Ankara styles you can rock to work this new week
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by Rich4god(m): 12:04pm
Crime rate is really on the increase.... May God help.
This kinda pple will be waiting for one innocent person to back home just so they can kidnap the person.
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by Ogashub(m): 12:04pm
I wonder what would be of the so called Biafra when it is fubally archived
Evans Igbo biafran
Killed Catholic priest IMO Biafra
Dan notorious kidnapper Enugu Biafra
Baby factories south east Biafra
Drug peddlers biafrans
Uzubolu killings anambra Biafra
Fake drugs,foods,clothes Biafra
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by burkingx(f): 12:05pm
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by 1shortblackboy: 12:05pm
these kidnappers and armed robbers sef dem no dey finish ?
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by TheTechMan: 12:05pm
Just kill the idiotic pig of the Biaf.raud Senseless Service already
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by Ijaya123: 12:05pm
Charge him to court asap and move on to the next one. No time to waste.
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by jackdaniels(m): 12:05pm
malaysia forest in biafraland ..na wah
NCAN cordinator reporting .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by modelmike7(m): 12:05pm
Nice job.
Investigate and let justice takes its course .
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by Sijo01(f): 12:05pm
Malaysia forest for Enugu? make una kontinu
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by seunAccount: 12:05pm
Nnadi Daniel Why?
When crime want drop to 10%?
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by ipobarecriminals: 12:06pm
NNADI DANIEL criminality and evil their lifestyle.Spit on his poto flat head.Kee him KANU the chief PIG sorry slave go collect his own share from NNADI
2 Likes
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by maberry(m): 12:06pm
Benekruku:You have fired the 1st shot
Better watch your back
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 12:06pm
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by bolafez(m): 12:06pm
good
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by 234ng44uk(m): 12:06pm
I don't care. He's a Pig and Idiot developing his community.
3 Likes
|Re: A Notorious Kidnapper Nnadi Daniel Arrested By Police In Enugu by eluquenson(m): 12:10pm
Hmm
This Is Incredible Check Out This Picture Of Guys Kill By Some Brutal Cultist / A Little Boy Heart Breaking Drawing Of What Will Become Of Him At 100 Years / Man Who Have Killed Over 80 Lagos / Ogun Residents Finally Arrested
Viewing this topic: myrrtle(m), femijay8271(m), Mrmark101, engrelvis(m), ghst(m), hammer2010(m), Smfa, mozedy(m), splenzard(m), cassette(m), afrodoc2, blackmartial(m), Pinkfriday(f), DesireBenjamin, DLSS, kourt, DiegoNakel(m), mikecino(m), Nogen, gboly3190(m), Ezequiel02, totit, NeuroBoss(m), emmayayodeji(m), kamsiobi, AnthonioAlsaid(m), Laraberry, newheart2(m), prciouschika(f), zxcvb, abebobo, Etianwanokon, Muckross1122(m), davies123, myhotbrain, rahmathassan(m), Wireproductivit(m), adesida1955, Patented, Bants(m), awoo47, dljbd1(m), bladeAnders(m), mjay(m), Bonzoker(m), unclemide(m), squash47(m), Ken55ng, warriking(m), drtee247(m), nero2face, Asco9ty5(f), ESDKING, officialfysh(m), giftedben, BroZuma, Kunlegzy(m), Wristler, brightdocare(m), Piiko(m), emmyN(m), udemtional, LordPhilip(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6