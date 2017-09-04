₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by dre11(m): 9:08am
SHOCKING: SSS detains own retired Assistant Director for 48 days without trial for alleged closeness to Magu
Posted by Samuel Ogundipe
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242303-shocking-sss-detains-retired-assistant-director-48-days-without-trial-alleged-closeness-magu.html
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Evablizin(f): 9:12am
In Nigeria there is nothing like Government, constitutions,human rights and laws,these shiit don't work in Nigeria
If Abba could be detained for so long without trail then imagine those dying in the custody of the SSS both the innocent ones and criminals without trial the worst part is the don't even anybody to speak their behalf.
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by modelmike7(m): 9:19am
The man call Magu is really a pain in the a*se to all the corrupt people in the country.
This man detained can take the SSS to court !
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by kingDavidda1st(m): 9:21am
48 days is really a long time. He could sue them
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:27am
Lawless country 48days not trials
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by DickDastardLION(m): 9:33am
He should die there
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by aolawale025: 9:50am
There's more to this story.
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Firefire(m): 10:08am
Interesting...
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Daviddson(m): 10:18am
That Lawal Daura of DSS is not helping this government at all. From what he has been doing so far, he has no regards for the rule of law, he behaves as if there were no courts at all. He arrests, locks you, throws away the key, forgetting that Buhari will leave government one day and he'll be at the mercy of whoever will want justice done to him for his flagrant disregard of the law.
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by ocelot2006(m): 10:37am
DickDastardLION:
Pls do tell why you want an innocent man to die in the custody of the DSS.
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Omeokachie: 10:43am
Good for him.
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by maberry(m): 12:14pm
No be police dem?
Make them eat themselves if they like
Mtcheeeew
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by magoo10: 12:14pm
characteristics of tyrants in power
violating human rights is their stock in trade.
confusion fall on all of you,later zombies will say corruption is fighting back, when you have govt agencies such as SSS and Efcc trying to bring each other down unabated definitely you know that the leadership is faulty.
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Jemerson: 12:14pm
Nothing new. the same sss detained dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu for several months without trial
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Oluwaseyi00(m): 12:14pm
Ok
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by voicelez: 12:15pm
When God is fighting for you, your enemies will be at war with each other
Confused Government
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by AdonaiRoofing(m): 12:15pm
Does being close to Magu constitute a crime now?
Does being close to Magu constitute a crime now?
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Gblogun: 12:16pm
This plot twist is confusing. I thought DSS were Buhari's lapping dogs and Magu is Buhari's candidate apparently
On a lighter note, is this Kaka the footballer' father?
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by id4sho(m): 12:16pm
Hausa case
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by MaryKaku007(m): 12:17pm
.
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by pedrilo: 12:18pm
Rouge administration
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by fk001: 12:18pm
hmmmm
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by profolaolu: 12:19pm
It is obvious some powerful elements are using SSS I suspect saraki and the cabal, we just blaming buhari, he is not our problem, politicians are, Sanusi has been saying it but we are so blinded with hatred and sentiment
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by pentax: 12:19pm
What a confused and rogue government the Sudanese is leading, I regret ever supporting him
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Nbote(m): 12:19pm
Well I'm not surprised.. Dasuki has been in detention since and has even been forgotten.. Wen we talk dey said we were supporting corruption... I wonder what dis one's offence now is.. Abeg what's d difference between SSS and DSS again abeg
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by iamchybs(m): 12:19pm
One of the ridiculous things that happen in the Zoo called Nigeria
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by MirJay: 12:19pm
may God punish both DSS and EFcc
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by dy27(m): 12:21pm
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by olafum1(m): 12:22pm
Daura Secret Service; u mean?
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by IMASTEX: 12:22pm
Lol. . .This is when dog bite dog
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by 2016v2017: 12:24pm
dre11:good,you people shouldn't complain, because ,you all are supporting the clueless buhari government,calling for Nnamdi Kanu's arrest ,for standing against a tyrant dictator called buhari.
The truth about buhari is glaring to everyone's eyes,but ethnic bigotry is a disease worrying you guys
|Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by RobinHez(m): 12:24pm
Na wa o
