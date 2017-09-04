₦airaland Forum

SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu

SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by dre11(m): 9:08am
SHOCKING: SSS detains own retired Assistant Director for 48 days without trial for alleged closeness to Magu




Posted by Samuel Ogundipe


A retired senior official of the State Security Service has been held without trial by the agency for 48 days and counting over his alleged ties to Ibrahim Magu, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Abba Kaka Mohammed was arrested by SSS agents on July 17 but had neither been released not charged to court ever since, his lawyers said.

The Nigerian law allows a maximum of 48 hours for a suspect to be charged to court or freed on administrative bail. But Mr. Mohammed has now spent weeks languishing in detention without arraignment, amidst concerns by his family that he might have lost one of his eyes after being brutalised by SSS operatives in custody.

His lawyers were granted access to him for the first time on Tuesday. They had since approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for fundamental rights enforcement proceeding against the SSS and Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

His family members also told PREMIUM TIMES Mr. Mohammed had taken critically ill and should be released or charged to court in order to get adequate medical attention.

Mr. Mohammed retired last year as an Assistant Director, Office of the Director General, ADODG, performing the role of a Chief of Staff to the Director-General of the SSS, Lawal Daura. But his relationship with Mr. Daura subsequently deteriorated.

“The SSS DG accused him of holding grievances against the SSS, a claim that is clearly not true,” a relative of the deceased told PREMIUM TIMES, adding that Mr. Daura and his client had been long time acquaintances.

The relative, who asked not to be named for fear of being targeted by the SSS, said when Mr. Mohammed was arrested on July 17, he was taken to his residence along the Airport Road in Abuja, and another one near Galadimawa neighbourhood, also in Abuja.

“But they found nothing after all the searches they conducted,” the relative said. “Nothing implicating was found.”

Mr. Mohammed was then taken to the SSS custody, where he was confined to a cell without adequate care, the relative said confirming that Mr. Mohammed’s lawyer and his daughter were only allowed to see him last Tuesday.

“They also accused him of being a front for Magu, saying his long-time relationship with the EFCC boss was suspicious,” the relative said.
The relative said Mr. Daura had always known that Mr. Mohammed was a friend of Mr. Magu, having both hailed from Borno and being friends for over a decade.

“The SSS officers just wanted him to implicate Magu with anything, even when they’ve never had any transactions together,” said the relative.
On August 25, lawyers from Femi Falana chambers on behalf of Mr. Mohammed approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for the following reliefs:

A declaration that the detention of the applicant at Abuja by the first respondent in their detention facility since July 17, 2017 till date without being charged to court for a known offence is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates the applicant’s fundamental rights to personal liberty, dignity of person and fair hearing as enshrined in section 34, 35 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 5, 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human Rights and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

A declaration that the detention of the applicant at Abuja by the first respondent without access to his medical doctors, drugs, family and lawyers, since July 17, 2017 till date is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates the applicant’s fundamental rights to health, freedom of association as enshrined in Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Article 11 of the African Charter on Human Rights and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

An order of this honourable court directing the immediate and unconstitutional release of the applicant from custody of the first respondent forthwith.

An offer of this honourable court compelling the respondents jointly and separately to pay to the applicant the sum of N2,000,000,00 (Two billion naira) as general and aggravated damages for the illegal violation of his fundamental rights to life, dignity of his person, fair hearing, health, freedom of movement and freedom of association.

An order of this honourable court compelling the respondents joint or separately to publish in five national dailies a public apology to the applicant for two weeks for the violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights to life, dignity of his person, fair hearing, health, freedom of movement and freedom of association.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further violating the applicant’s fundamental rights in any manner whatsoever and howsoever without lawful justification.

Mr. Mohammed’s daughter also swore an affidavit detailing how her father was arrested and the high chances that he’d gone blind in one eye in custody of the SSS.

The SSS could not be reached for comments due to its refusal to name a spokesperson .
A spokesperson for the AGF, Saliu Isa, did not respond to requests for comments.

The SSS is believed to be holding scores of Nigerians over an extended period of time without trial. The agency had declined to free a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, despite several court rulings for his bail.

Mr. Mohammed’s ordeal adds to the fallout of the worsening disaffection between Messrs. Daura and Magu.

The duo had been locked in political and administrative rivalry since Mr. Buhari tapped them to head their respective agencies two years ago.

The SSS twice thwarted Mr. Magu’s confirmation by the Senate, accusing him of being reckless and corrupt.

Mr. Magu had also openly criticised the SSS, describing the secret police as an outfit without credibility when he appeared before the Senate for his last confirmation hearing.


http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242303-shocking-sss-detains-retired-assistant-director-48-days-without-trial-alleged-closeness-magu.html

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Evablizin(f): 9:12am


In Nigeria there is nothing like Government, constitutions,human rights and laws,these shiit don't work in Nigeria

If Abba could be detained for so long without trail then imagine those dying in the custody of the SSS both the innocent ones and criminals without trial the worst part is the don't even anybody to speak their behalf.

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by modelmike7(m): 9:19am
The man call Magu is really a pain in the a*se to all the corrupt people in the country.

This man detained can take the SSS to court !
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by kingDavidda1st(m): 9:21am
48 days is really a long time. He could sue them
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:27am
Lawless country 48days not trials

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by DickDastardLION(m): 9:33am
He should die there

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by aolawale025: 9:50am
There's more to this story.

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Firefire(m): 10:08am
Interesting...
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Daviddson(m): 10:18am
That Lawal Daura of DSS is not helping this government at all. From what he has been doing so far, he has no regards for the rule of law, he behaves as if there were no courts at all. He arrests, locks you, throws away the key, forgetting that Buhari will leave government one day and he'll be at the mercy of whoever will want justice done to him for his flagrant disregard of the law.

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by ocelot2006(m): 10:37am
DickDastardLION:
He should die there

Pls do tell why you want an innocent man to die in the custody of the DSS.

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Omeokachie: 10:43am
Good for him.
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by maberry(m): 12:14pm
No be police dem?
Make them eat themselves if they like
Mtcheeeew

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by magoo10: 12:14pm
characteristics of tyrants in power
violating human rights is their stock in trade.
confusion fall on all of you,later zombies will say corruption is fighting back, when you have govt agencies such as SSS and Efcc trying to bring each other down unabated definitely you know that the leadership is faulty.

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Jemerson: 12:14pm
Nothing new. the same sss detained dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu for several months without trial

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Oluwaseyi00(m): 12:14pm
Ok
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by voicelez: 12:15pm
When God is fighting for you, your enemies will be at war with each other
Confused Government

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by AdonaiRoofing(m): 12:15pm
Does being close to Magu constitute a crime now?
Does being close to Magu constitute a crime now?

Contact us for all your roiofi g jobs and roof maintenance etc
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Gblogun: 12:16pm
This plot twist is confusing. I thought DSS were Buhari's lapping dogs and Magu is Buhari's candidate apparently



On a lighter note, is this Kaka the footballer' father?

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by id4sho(m): 12:16pm
Hausa case

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by MaryKaku007(m): 12:17pm
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by pedrilo: 12:18pm
Rouge administration

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by fk001: 12:18pm
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by profolaolu: 12:19pm
It is obvious some powerful elements are using SSS I suspect saraki and the cabal, we just blaming buhari, he is not our problem, politicians are, Sanusi has been saying it but we are so blinded with hatred and sentiment
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by pentax: 12:19pm
What a confused and rogue government the Sudanese is leading, I regret ever supporting him

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by Nbote(m): 12:19pm
Well I'm not surprised.. Dasuki has been in detention since and has even been forgotten.. Wen we talk dey said we were supporting corruption... I wonder what dis one's offence now is.. Abeg what's d difference between SSS and DSS again abeg

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by iamchybs(m): 12:19pm
One of the ridiculous things that happen in the Zoo called Nigeria

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by MirJay: 12:19pm
may God punish both DSS and EFcc

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by dy27(m): 12:21pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPPVQIEHCd4 shocked
Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by olafum1(m): 12:22pm
Daura Secret Service; u mean? undecided

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by IMASTEX: 12:22pm
Lol. . .This is when dog bite dog

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by 2016v2017: 12:24pm
dre11:



SHOCKING: SSS detains own retired Assistant Director for 48 days without trial for alleged closeness to Magu







http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242303-shocking-sss-detains-retired-assistant-director-48-days-without-trial-alleged-closeness-magu.html


good,you people shouldn't complain, because ,you all are supporting the clueless buhari government,calling for Nnamdi Kanu's arrest ,for standing against a tyrant dictator called buhari.
The truth about buhari is glaring to everyone's eyes,but ethnic bigotry is a disease worrying you guys

Re: SSS Detains Abba Kaka Mohammed For 48 Days Without Trial For Closeness To Magu by RobinHez(m): 12:24pm
Na wa o

