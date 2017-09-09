₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Dygeasy(m): 9:29am On Sep 04
It been a long time coming!! It is now here!! The most celebrated online event on Africa's cyberspace!! The Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 Edition.
I am your host DYGEASY and we all want to have fun right? I welcome you all to the 8th edition of this contest.
Let's get right to it.
Have you got what it takes to take the crown of of the most beautiful girl on this prestigious forum this year?
Do you think you have what it takes to take home the HUGE cash prize this year?
Do you know someone who you think has what it takes?
You don't have to post the answers here.
All you need to do is Nominate someone. Could be yourself too.
Nominations end on Thursday 14th September 2017, 18:00 (West African Time)
And please while nominating, endeavour to post the profile links of your nominees.
CC: LALASTICLALA, DOMINIQUE
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Dygeasy(m): 9:29am On Sep 04
So Now, I welcome you to the Nomination & Verification Stage of this year's edition of the Contest.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
- Nominate yourself or get nominated by a Nairaland Member on this thread. For example; "I nominate Nairaland."
CC: Dygeasy
- Accept and Verify your nomination by sending a Verification photo to the email: [size=16pt]NLpageants@gmail.com.[/size]
- The verification photo should be a photo of you holding a cardboard or paper with your username written on it.
- Once your verification photo has been received, it will be announced on this thread.
NOTE : Verification Photos will not be published publicly.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Dygeasy(m): 9:29am On Sep 04
LIST OF VERIFIED CONTESTANTS
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by misspicy(f): 9:31am On Sep 04
*breathe in and out*
We back again
Ushers self in
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Dygeasy(m): 9:31am On Sep 04
SCHEDULE FOR THE CONTEST
Campaigns will be opened on 9th September 2017.
Interviews for the Verified Contestants will be held between September 14th and 17th 2017.
The Contest will commence on the 18th of September 2017
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Dygeasy(m): 9:31am On Sep 04
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by ikeepitreal(m): 9:32am On Sep 04
Another contest, i hope this gets interesting.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by gentle136(m): 9:34am On Sep 04
8th edition!
When is Mr Nairaland coming up.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by IamLEGEND1: 9:36am On Sep 04
And so it begins.... The great mudslinging contest of the century.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Dillusionist(f): 9:38am On Sep 04
lol..odiegwu,,
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by falconey(m): 9:39am On Sep 04
THE IS THE END...... HOLD YOUR BREATH AND COUNT TO TEN.
I nominate
www.nairaland.com/mamagee3
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by ImDharay: 9:45am On Sep 04
gentle136:
uhm wanna contest?
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by naijaboiy: 9:49am On Sep 04
Makydebbie
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Laveda(f): 9:51am On Sep 04
Okay.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Mediapace: 9:52am On Sep 04
So this thing still exist?
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Mariinee(f): 9:54am On Sep 04
IamLEGEND1:Lemme take a seat beside you my Fulani paddie
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by DarkMagic(m): 9:56am On Sep 04
Vroom
I don pack here
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Blackhawk01: 9:57am On Sep 04
Mariinee:
Shift yansh, woman.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Jarizod: 9:57am On Sep 04
Naso.com
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by brightalo17: 9:57am On Sep 04
Observing and waiting for those Hungry boys and girls exposing themselves with pics and chats in the name of this 50k contest.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by ANIEXTY(m): 9:57am On Sep 04
Ok, we're waiting !
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Victornezzar: 9:58am On Sep 04
I nominate
http://www.nairaland.com/onila
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Mariinee(f): 9:58am On Sep 04
Blackhawk01:Please sit somewhere else biko. We might need privacy
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by NairalandCS(m): 10:02am On Sep 04
This thing go make sense.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by IamLEGEND1: 10:09am On Sep 04
Mariinee:Come siddon..... Popcorn and chill go boku.
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by nikkypearl(f): 10:10am On Sep 04
Mizmycoli
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by gentle136(m): 10:13am On Sep 04
ImDharay:yeah, I wanna contest
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by Mariinee(f): 10:15am On Sep 04
IamLEGEND1:Can I sit on your leg? I don't really like pako benches
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by ImDharay: 10:16am On Sep 04
gentle136:
If you are legit, ride on...
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by ProudtobeaMUMUM(m): 10:18am On Sep 04
I nominate dellusionist or delusionist, so that her market would sell very well
|Re: Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 - Nomination & Verification by IamLEGEND1: 10:22am On Sep 04
Mariinee:Just so there is no confusion. Which of the legs would you prefer?
1st,2nd or 3rd?
