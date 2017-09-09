It been a long time coming!! It is now here!! ﻿The most celebrated online event on Africa's cyberspace!! The Miss Nairaland Contest 2017 Edition.



I am your host DYGEASY and we all want to have fun right? I welcome you all to the 8th edition of this contest.



Let's get right to it.



Have you got what it takes to take the crown of of the most beautiful girl on this prestigious forum this year?



Do you think you have what it takes to take home the HUGE cash prize this year?





Do you know someone who you think has what it takes?



You don't have to post the answers here.



All you need to do is Nominate someone. Could be yourself too.





Nominations end on Thursday 14th September 2017, 18:00 (West African Time)





And please while nominating, endeavour to post the profile links of your nominees.



CC: LALASTICLALA, DOMINIQUE 4 Likes 4 Shares