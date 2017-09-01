₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buratai Celebrates Sallah With Injured Soldiers (Photos) by Classicjadon(m): 10:51am
The Nigerian army has released photos showing how troops of Operation Lafiya Dole celebrated the Sallah at the 112 Task Force Battalion, Mafa, Borno state, on Saturday, September 2.
The representative of the Chief of Army Staff was accomapnied by the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf and the Director Army Public Relations, Briagdier General SK Usman, and some commanders and staff officers at both Theatre Command and Headquarters 7 Division, Nigerian Army which is also Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE.
Weldone gallant soldiers.
Buratai!
Ekun oko IPOB
Ijaya gbogbo Biafra!
No be ICJ go prosecute you, na IAAF!!!
God bless the Nigerian Army,
The same people who want to leave the country want appointment in the NNPC, Nigerian Army and other parastatals,
Una never see anything.
My main man!
Bura tie
Bolustical:
Yes ooool dem neva chi chumtin! As a Yoruba man, I have never thought of work in government parastatals as we own and control the private sector. Buhari can choose to do what he likes with the public service jobs as I am confident that it is for the betterment of Nigeria. I have absolute faith and confidence in the stewardship of an Hausa man as I know they love Nigeria dearly and would not want it destroyed. The same cannot be said of the people from across the Niger who want to pillage our collective patrimony for their selfish desires. This country would not be destroyed by them in Jesus Mighty name.
The Yoruba nation is firmly behind the Buhari Administration. No shaking till 2023!
Alcatraz005:Abobaku..
laughable!
If only u know how much u are making mockery of urself
Loyal servant
Bolustical:
giant Ps and Is
BURATAI as you are doing the good work in north east , please your attention is also needed in south East
Alcatraz005:
This is a highly imbecilic post!
You should as well tell Osinbajo to resign as VP so that he can be replaced by a northerner.
Nonsense!!
Viergeachar:
Why the insult? Don't I have a right to my opinion anymore?
From their faces, you can see that NO JOY at all
DabuIIIT:
I know it is painful for you being igbo and all but that is the general sentiment in yorubaland. Better an Hausa man has it than an igbo. The hatred from the igbo to the average Yoruba is strong. We won't tolerate it any longer.
Alcatraz005:
You said the 'Yoruba nation' and not 'I' or 'My family'.
That was very wrong of you.
Alcatraz005:4kU
Viergeachar:A miracle happens when an IPOB Yoot expresses his opinions in a manner that is devoid of frustration and invective,
I am sure that miracle can never happen coz a person that has been fed from birth, with distorted history and hatred can hardly be happy.
Viergeachar:
The said Yoruba nation consist of the majority of Yorubas. It is impossible to have 100% consensus on an issue. A simple majority would do just fine. I don't see anybody defeating the President if he runs in 2019. iPobs can wail all they want, he (Buhari) remains the Commander in Chief of the armed forces.
DabuIIIT:
Typical, very typical.
Viergeachar:Oga, stop being childish,
Politics is about interests,
What concerns a Yoruba man whether PMB appoints an Igbo man or not?
So far my interests are well protected, Igbos can fight all long with the Hausas-Fulanis
Besides, can you name an instance where/when Igbos condemned GEJ for sidelining the Yorubas to number 13 in his government?
Alcatraz005:
That does not mean you should justify/support PMB's glaring and sickening nepotism/tribalism.
What is wrong is wrong!
Majority of Yorubas dont care about PMB!
Bolustical:
So were Yorubas treated fair enough in the appointments
Come on, those 3 remnants of an appointment are nothing worth celebrating.
Alcatraz005:get away from me... I hate slaves
Alcatraz005:ogbeni speak for yourself
It's well
.Make I pity una today since I'm returning from a ban.
May God heal them all
God Bless The Army Chief
Toy soldiers you kill innocent people while criminals walk free....
