₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,990 members, 3,768,492 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 06:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP (6224 Views)
Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina / Senate’s Rejection Of Magu: Lawyers React, Blame Presidency / AMAECHI REACTS: Trashes All The Allegations Against Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by lightblazingnow(m): 4:10pm
Allegations against IGP shouldn't be swept away like that of Magu – PDP
https://www.today.ng/news/politics/10929/allegations-igp-swept-magu-pdp
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by 40kobo77: 4:11pm
Lol.
And the ones against PDP and Jonathan plus his wife should be forgotten right?
I mean their looting Nigeria. The Corrupt PDP have no moral standing to even talk about anything in Nigeria.
8 Likes
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by Nasa28(m): 4:33pm
Lol... Silver has gotten his mansions back..
We are really fighting corruption
7 Likes
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by muykem: 4:35pm
Seriously. So PDP also have interest in corruption case especially if is not affect their members.
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by Nasa28(m): 4:35pm
40kobo77:
Who is talking about moral standing bro, if that's Wat you have to say, it means Nigeria is even in a bigger mess. We all know that APC itself doesn't have moral standing to fight corruption because we all know how they came to power
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by uzoclinton(m): 4:40pm
tell them
1 Like
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by Gombs(m): 4:42pm
Fact
I'm so ashamed of my country
We loot/steal without mercy and conscience. 120 billion naira o. One man o!
President Buhari is claiming he's fighting corruption... Don't be surprised the IGP is doing these stunts for a higher godfather... Who will make sure this is swept under the rug. Highest, he'd be retired with full honor and benefits... To make matters worse, I learnt Bubu isn't even in the country! I hope that's a cruel joke
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by eddieguru(m): 4:42pm
lightblazingnow:who is lalasticlala?
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by Chizmickey(m): 4:43pm
If only our "federal government" would hear. Apc is still our saints....
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by Omeokachie: 4:43pm
Buhari is not Obasanjo who jailed his IGP.
He protects his boys...
Magu and DSS damning report;
Burutai and Dubai mansions;
Babachir 'the grasscutter' Lawal, until the noise became unbearable;
Timipre Sylva...;
All PDP ex-governors that pledged allegiance and decamped accordingly to APC...;
The hunting season for IPOB members is around the corner. Once he can 'deliver', government will stand by him.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by XenaOko221: 4:43pm
We notice that's what this administration does to allegations against her allies, Amaechi, Buratai, Magu and Co are good examples
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by xpressng(m): 4:43pm
jokerz
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by zeusdgrt(m): 4:43pm
PDP all way
4 Likes
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by michoim(m): 4:44pm
PDP is never honest in their life. It is an allegation involving N10bn, where did PDP hear of N120bn , they are now quoting. This was aired live on channels tv.
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by littlewonders: 4:44pm
I told my friend sometime, Nigeria problem is between the rich and the poor. Anything concerning the rich is swept under carpet while the poor is use as tool to test anger.
A poor man stole indomie sometime and was sentenced to death.
A rich man who stole money (not secretly), killed, pushes drugs, kidnapped can easily find his way through court processes with delay adjournment for those black people up there to make more money instead of deliver justice.
Please! My dear youths, APC, PDP what have you don't know we exist.
They don't see people they see votes. They are ready to do anything to win this thing called vote.
Wish I be superman I for delete this country with force.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by nairavsdollars: 4:44pm
Yes oooo and the deserter senator too should be probed
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by 9japrof(m): 4:45pm
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by olisacokeke(m): 4:45pm
Tomorrow they will tell us that police is our friend and bail is free.......know matter how happy I am once I see Nigerian police uniform anger will be all over me......make him tapout
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by smogup: 4:46pm
Who ever believes APC is fighting corruption that person must either be a sarrki who by the way is beyond redemption and other amajiri as$ lickers. They are just using anti corrupution fight to cover face and deceive the international media.
Just watch it tomorrow you will hear that efcc has recovered another $30b from deziani just to divert attention. By the way, how many politician have been sentenced under this bubu administration.
5 Likes
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by maryjan8(f): 4:46pm
Ok
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by Firefire(m): 4:47pm
“The APC-led FG cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers.”
- Burantai & investment in Dubai properties
- Ikoyi-Gate
- Babachi & the grass cutting
- IGP
Too many too little...
APC, Party of professional looters and career rogues...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by AWOisaCOWARD: 4:47pm
Pls tell them oo, when Awo stole Biafran money after the war, they also swept it away.
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by sakalisis(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by maxiuc(m): 4:51pm
.
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by Nasa28(m): 4:51pm
michoim:
The same way you believed sanusi, when he quoted his 50,40,20,$10b.
4 Likes
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by LUGBE: 4:51pm
Apshit.. Change.. .kworuption fighters
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by lightblazingnow(m): 4:52pm
When you are on the right side of life you have nothing to fear. Just keep walking and never look back at your former failure.
They were but a stepping stones
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by toyecoach(m): 4:53pm
lightblazingnow:Nawa o for PDP, see as dem twist the story. The Senator says payment, PDP says Bribe .
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by ajilegend(m): 4:53pm
poo apc don spoil nigeria
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by COCKCROW: 4:53pm
It is not news that Nigeria police take bribe. It is not news the companies pay or give them bribe for security. Check account books of companies in Nigeria.
|Re: Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP by SmartMugu: 4:54pm
.
"abacha Was A Student Of School Of Assassins" ? / Abdusalami’s Company Loses Lagos Power Firms, Gets Ibadan / On Secession: A Legal Perspective
Viewing this topic: G4JEEZUS, ticker(m), tobeson(m), greatdeal1408(m), ashson, westjoy(m), Lacoolmley, Concubine, Kbanka, mosisadez(m), Glokit(m), BrAkingNews, billioniremind(m), kunlexy1759(m), ibr4reel(m), akeweje and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7