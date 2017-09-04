Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Allegations Against IGP Shouldn't Be Swept Away Like That Of Magu – PDP (6224 Views)

Allegations against IGP shouldn't be swept away like that of Magu – PDP



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the federal government against “sweeping the allegations against Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), under the carpet”.



Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, had accused Idris of collecting bribes from oil companies and banks where police officers are posted to provide security.



In a series of tweets on Monday, the PDP said it was worried over the “deafening silence” of the federal government on the matter.



It said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government refused to act on the allegations levelled against Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



The opposition party said the allegations against the IGP are “too weighty” as the police must itself of the accusation.



“We are again worried with the deafening silence of APC-led FG on the allegation of corruption against police IG by senator Misau,” the PDP tweeted.



“The N120 billion fraud allegation against the IG of police is too weighty and the police authority must purge itself of this accusation.



“The sudden realisation that senator Misau is a deserter further exposes the complicity of the police force on this matter.



“This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by APC like the ones against the EFCC Ag. chairman, Magu, and others



“The APC-led FG cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers.”



In two reports presented to the senate, the Department of State Services (DSS) said Magu failed “integrity test” and would constitute a liability to anti-corruption war to the Buhari administration.



Magu denied all the allegations.









Seriously. So PDP also have interest in corruption case especially if is not affect their members.

Who is talking about moral standing bro, if that's Wat you have to say, it means Nigeria is even in a bigger mess. We all know that APC itself doesn't have moral standing to fight corruption because we all know how they came to power Who is talking about moral standing bro, if that's Wat you have to say, it means Nigeria is even in a bigger mess. We all know that APC itself doesn't have moral standing to fight corruption because we all know how they came to power 35 Likes 4 Shares

I'm so ashamed of my country



We loot/steal without mercy and conscience. 120 billion naira o. One man o!



President Buhari is claiming he's fighting corruption... Don't be surprised the IGP is doing these stunts for a higher godfather... Who will make sure this is swept under the rug. Highest, he'd be retired with full honor and benefits... To make matters worse, I learnt Bubu isn't even in the country! I hope that's a cruel joke 5 Likes 1 Share

If only our "federal government" would hear. Apc is still our saints....

Buhari is not Obasanjo who jailed his IGP.





He protects his boys...





Magu and DSS damning report;



Burutai and Dubai mansions;



Babachir 'the grasscutter' Lawal, until the noise became unbearable;



Timipre Sylva...;



All PDP ex-governors that pledged allegiance and decamped accordingly to APC...;





The hunting season for IPOB members is around the corner. Once he can 'deliver', government will stand by him. 7 Likes 2 Shares

We notice that's what this administration does to allegations against her allies, Amaechi, Buratai, Magu and Co are good examples 5 Likes 1 Share

PDP is never honest in their life. It is an allegation involving N10bn, where did PDP hear of N120bn , they are now quoting. This was aired live on channels tv.

I told my friend sometime, Nigeria problem is between the rich and the poor. Anything concerning the rich is swept under carpet while the poor is use as tool to test anger.



A poor man stole indomie sometime and was sentenced to death.



A rich man who stole money (not secretly), killed, pushes drugs, kidnapped can easily find his way through court processes with delay adjournment for those black people up there to make more money instead of deliver justice.



Please! My dear youths, APC, PDP what have you don't know we exist.



They don't see people they see votes. They are ready to do anything to win this thing called vote.



Wish I be superman I for delete this country with force. 1 Like 1 Share

Tomorrow they will tell us that police is our friend and bail is free.......know matter how happy I am once I see Nigerian police uniform anger will be all over me......make him tapout 1 Like 1 Share

Who ever believes APC is fighting corruption that person must either be a sarrki who by the way is beyond redemption and other amajiri as$ lickers. They are just using anti corrupution fight to cover face and deceive the international media.







Just watch it tomorrow you will hear that efcc has recovered another $30b from deziani just to divert attention. By the way, how many politician have been sentenced under this bubu administration. 5 Likes

“The APC-led FG cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers.”



- Burantai & investment in Dubai properties



- Ikoyi-Gate



- Babachi & the grass cutting



- IGP



Too many too little...



APC, Party of professional looters and career rogues... - Burantai & investment in Dubai properties- Ikoyi-Gate- Babachi & the grass cutting- IGPToo many too little... 6 Likes 1 Share

Pls tell them oo, when Awo stole Biafran money after the war, they also swept it away.

michoim:

PDP is never honest in their life. It is an allegation involving N10bn, where did PDP hear of N120bn , they are now quoting. This was aired live on channels tv.

The same way you believed sanusi, when he quoted his 50,40,20,$10b. The same way you believed sanusi, when he quoted his 50,40,20,$10b. 4 Likes

When you are on the right side of life you have nothing to fear. Just keep walking and never look back at your former failure.



They were but a stepping stones

Nawa o for PDP, see as dem twist the story. The Senator says payment, PDP says Bribe .

poo apc don spoil nigeria

It is not news that Nigeria police take bribe. It is not news the companies pay or give them bribe for security. Check account books of companies in Nigeria.